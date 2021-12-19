The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at Detroit Mercy 11½ Cent. Michigan
at UMass 6 Fairfield
at Arkansas St. 6 Air Force
at Rhode Island Charleston
at Bowling Green 11½ Robert Morris
at UIC 8 N. Illinois
at Oklahoma 19½ UT Arlington
SMU 6 at New Mexico
Texas at Stanford
at Drake 23½ Chicago St.
at Cal 11½ Dartmouth
at Montana St. 11 Portland
at Richmond 12½ Old Dominion
at UC Riverside 13½ Sacramento St.
Kansas St. 1 at Nebraska

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Sacramento OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at Memphis 4 (220) Portland
Miami 6 (204) at Detroit
at Philadelphia (210) New Orleans
at Brooklyn OFF (OFF) Denver
at Atlanta 5 (220) Cleveland
at Phoenix 8 (226½) Charlotte
at Chicago OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at Minnesota (214) Dallas

NFL

Today

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Dallas 11½ (44½) at NY Giants
Arizona 13½ 12½ (47½) at Detroit
at Pittsburgh 1 (43) Tennessee
at Miami OFF OFF (OFF) NY Jets
at Jacksonville 3 (39½) Houston
at Buffalo OFF OFF (OFF) Carolina
at Denver 3 3 (44) Cincinnati
at San Fran. (46) Atlanta
Green Bay 7 (43½) at Baltimore
at Tampa Bay 11½ 11½ (45½) New Orleans

Monday

at Cleveland 1 (40½) Las Vegas
Minnesota 4 (44½) at Chicago

Tuesday

at LA Rams 6 6 (45½) Seattle
at Philadelphia (41½) Washington

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Las Vegas -144 at NY Islanders +120
at Winnipeg -130 St. Louis +108
Boston -184 at Ottawa +152
at Carolina -146 Nashville +122
at Washington -150 Los Angeles +125
Pittsburgh -160 at New Jersey +132
Toronto -154 at Seattle +128
at Vancouver -255 Arizona +205

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Tulsa (53) Old Dom.

Tuesday

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Wyoming 3 3 (59) Kent St.

Frisco Bowl

UTSA (50) San Diego St.

Wednesday

Armed Forces Bowl

Army (58½) Missouri

Thursday

Frisco Football Classic

Miami (Ohio) 3 (54½) North Texas

Gasparilla Bowl

Florida (56½) UCF

