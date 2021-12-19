TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Tyler Hall to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

NFL —Suspended LB Darius Hodge two games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated RB Chase Edmonds and S Charles Washington from injured reserve. Placed CB Robert Alford and WR DeAndre Hopkins on injured reserve. Elevated CB Kevin Peterson and LB Joe Walker from the practice squad to the active roster.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed FS Erik Harris on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CBs CB Trae Waynes and G D’Ante Smith from injured reserve. Elevated LBs Austin Calitro, Keandre Jones and WR Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DT Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Elevated LB Ledarius Mack from the practice squad to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Takk McKinley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed T James Hudson III on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Willie Harvey from the practice squad. Elevated DE Porter Gustin from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB Bryan MIlls to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived DB Essang Bassey.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Shawn Davis from the practice squad. Elevated DL Abdullah Anderson and OL Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed DT Antwaun Woods on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed K Ryan Santoso to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Bashaud Breeland.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, OL James Ferentz and RB Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived OT Isaiah Williams.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated TE Adam Trautman off the injured reserve list. Placed TE Garrett Griffin on injured reserve. Elevated OL Forrest Lamp and WR Easop Winston from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OL James Carpenter from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OLB Bud Dupree from injured reserve. Elevated WR Cody Hilister, OL Daniel Munyer and DL Kevin Strong from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed FB Tory Carter on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

NHL

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from Rockford (AHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled G Bailey Brkin from Utica (AHL). Released G Kevin Zion.