Wednesday, February 16, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Boston
|34
|25
|.576
|1
|Toronto
|31
|25
|.554
|2½
|Brooklyn
|30
|27
|.526
|4
|New York
|25
|33
|.431
|9½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Charlotte
|29
|30
|.492
|8½
|Atlanta
|27
|30
|.474
|9½
|Washington
|26
|30
|.464
|10
|Orlando
|13
|46
|.220
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Milwaukee
|36
|23
|.610
|1½
|Cleveland
|35
|23
|.603
|2
|Indiana
|19
|40
|.322
|18½
|Detroit
|12
|45
|.211
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|Dallas
|34
|24
|.586
|6½
|New Orleans
|23
|35
|.397
|17½
|San Antonio
|22
|36
|.379
|18½
|Houston
|15
|41
|.268
|24½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|Denver
|32
|25
|.561
|4
|Minnesota
|31
|27
|.534
|5½
|Portland
|24
|34
|.414
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|18
|39
|.316
|18
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|46
|10
|.821
|—
|Golden State
|42
|16
|.724
|5
|L.A. Clippers
|29
|30
|.492
|18½
|L.A. Lakers
|26
|31
|.456
|20½
|Sacramento
|22
|37
|.373
|25½
Monday
Washington 103, Detroit 94
Brooklyn 109, Sacramento 85
Oklahoma City 127, New York 123, OT
Chicago 120, San Antonio 109
New Orleans 120, Toronto 90
Portland 122, Milwaukee 107
Utah 135, Houston 101
Denver 121, Orlando 111
L.A. Clippers 119, Golden State 104
Tuesday
Boston 135, Philadelphia 87
Atlanta 124, Cleveland 116
Dallas 107, Miami 99
Minnesota 126, Charlotte 120, OT
Milwaukee 128, Indiana 119
Memphis 121, New Orleans 109
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, late
Today
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
MILWAUKEE 128,
INDIANA 119
INDIANA (119): Brissett 2-8 1-3 6, Smith 4-9 0-0 11, Bitadze 4-7 4-8 12, Haliburton 6-12 2-3 17, Hield 14-20 0-0 36, Stephenson 4-10 0-1 8, Thompson 4-7 1-4 9, Sykes 4-12 0-0 10, Taylor 5-7 0-0 10, Washington Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-93 8-19 119.
MILWAUKEE (128): G.Antetokounmpo 17-21 14-18 50, Middleton 7-12 4-4 19, Portis 3-14 0-0 6, Allen 1-4 0-0 3, Holiday 6-12 1-2 14, Ibaka 3-3 2-3 9, Nwora 4-9 0-0 9, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 3-3 0-0 6, Wigginton 4-8 1-3 12. Totals 48-86 22-30 128.
|Indiana
|27
|36
|31
|25
|—
|119
|Milwaukee
|34
|35
|30
|29
|—
|128
3-Point Goals—Indiana 17-41 (Hield 8-12, Smith 3-5, Haliburton 3-7, Sykes 2-6, Brissett 1-5, Bitadze 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-1, Stephenson 0-3), Milwaukee 10-29 (Wigginton 3-6, G.Antetokounmpo 2-3, Ibaka 1-1, Allen 1-3, Holiday 1-3, Middleton 1-4, Nwora 1-4, Portis 0-5). Fouled Out—Indiana 1 (Smith), Milwaukee None. Rebounds—Indiana 41 (Taylor 9), Milwaukee 47 (G.Antetokounmpo, Portis 14). Assists—Indiana 32 (Haliburton 8), Milwaukee 28 (Holiday, Middleton 8). Total Fouls—Indiana 23, Milwaukee 17. A—17,341 (17,500).
LEADERS
Through Feb. 14
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid, PHI
|44
|422
|397
|1300
|29.5
|James, LAL
|40
|439
|170
|1159
|29.0
|Antkounmpo, MIL
|47
|466
|375
|1361
|29.0
|DeRozan, CHI
|54
|550
|376
|1509
|27.9
|Young, ATL
|51
|477
|308
|1412
|27.7
|Doncic, DAL
|42
|406
|217
|1142
|27.2
|Morant, MEM
|45
|449
|223
|1189
|26.4
|Curry, GS
|53
|442
|234
|1368
|25.8
|Jokic, DEN
|51
|503
|230
|1317
|25.8
|Tatum, BOS
|54
|484
|273
|1389
|25.7
|Mitchell, UTA
|45
|413
|173
|1147
|25.5
|Booker, PHO
|49
|455
|210
|1250
|25.5
|LaVine, CHI
|47
|411
|199
|1156
|24.6
|Towns, MIN
|50
|432
|238
|1206
|24.1
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Paul, PHO
|56
|599
|10.7
|Harden, PHI
|44
|447
|10.2
|Young, ATL
|51
|478
|9.4
|Murray, SA
|51
|478
|9.4
|Doncic, DAL
|42
|381
|9.1
|Lowry, MIA
|44
|355
|8.1
|Garland, CLE
|46
|366
|8.0
|Jokic, DEN
|51
|402
|7.9
|Haliburton, IND
|53
|401
|7.6
|Westbrook, LAL
|56
|424
|7.6
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Motor City
|12
|4
|.750
|½
|Delaware
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Capital City
|9
|6
|.600
|3
|Long Island
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Grand Rapids
|9
|7
|.563
|3½
|Maine
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|College Park
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Westchester
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|MAD ANTS
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Greensboro
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Windy City
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|Wisconsin
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|12
|.143
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|South Bay
|10
|5
|.667
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Stockton
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|Iowa
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|Birmingham
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|Texas
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Austin
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Sioux Falls
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|Santa Cruz
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|Memphis
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|Salt Lake City
|4
|12
|.250
|8
Monday
Long Island 115, Grand Rapids 86
MAD ANTS 137, College Park 128
Oklahoma City 116, Memphis 87
Santa Cruz 119, Iowa 113
Agua Caliente 116, Austin 78
Tuesday
Motor City 126, G League Ignite 108
Sioux Falls 130, Rio Grande Valley 119
Windy City 111, Wisconsin 101
South Bay 116, Salt Lake City 115
Texas at Stockton, late
Today
Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Thursday
College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Vall. at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Friday
No games scheduled
