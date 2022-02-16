The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Wednesday, February 16, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 34 23 .596
Boston 34 25 .576 1
Toronto 31 25 .554
Brooklyn 30 27 .526 4
New York 25 33 .431

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 37 21 .638
Charlotte 29 30 .492
Atlanta 27 30 .474
Washington 26 30 .464 10
Orlando 13 46 .220 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 37 21 .638
Milwaukee 36 23 .610
Cleveland 35 23 .603 2
Indiana 19 40 .322 18½
Detroit 12 45 .211 24½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 41 18 .695
Dallas 34 24 .586
New Orleans 23 35 .397 17½
San Antonio 22 36 .379 18½
Houston 15 41 .268 24½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 36 21 .632
Denver 32 25 .561 4
Minnesota 31 27 .534
Portland 24 34 .414 12½
Oklahoma City 18 39 .316 18

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 46 10 .821
Golden State 42 16 .724 5
L.A. Clippers 29 30 .492 18½
L.A. Lakers 26 31 .456 20½
Sacramento 22 37 .373 25½

Monday

Washington 103, Detroit 94

Brooklyn 109, Sacramento 85

Oklahoma City 127, New York 123, OT

Chicago 120, San Antonio 109

New Orleans 120, Toronto 90

Portland 122, Milwaukee 107

Utah 135, Houston 101

Denver 121, Orlando 111

L.A. Clippers 119, Golden State 104

Tuesday

Boston 135, Philadelphia 87

Atlanta 124, Cleveland 116

Dallas 107, Miami 99

Minnesota 126, Charlotte 120, OT

Milwaukee 128, Indiana 119

Memphis 121, New Orleans 109

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, late

Today

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

MILWAUKEE 128,

INDIANA 119

INDIANA (119): Brissett 2-8 1-3 6, Smith 4-9 0-0 11, Bitadze 4-7 4-8 12, Haliburton 6-12 2-3 17, Hield 14-20 0-0 36, Stephenson 4-10 0-1 8, Thompson 4-7 1-4 9, Sykes 4-12 0-0 10, Taylor 5-7 0-0 10, Washington Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-93 8-19 119.

MILWAUKEE (128): G.Antetokounmpo 17-21 14-18 50, Middleton 7-12 4-4 19, Portis 3-14 0-0 6, Allen 1-4 0-0 3, Holiday 6-12 1-2 14, Ibaka 3-3 2-3 9, Nwora 4-9 0-0 9, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 3-3 0-0 6, Wigginton 4-8 1-3 12. Totals 48-86 22-30 128.

Indiana 27 36 31 25 119
Milwaukee 34 35 30 29 128

3-Point Goals—Indiana 17-41 (Hield 8-12, Smith 3-5, Haliburton 3-7, Sykes 2-6, Brissett 1-5, Bitadze 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-1, Stephenson 0-3), Milwaukee 10-29 (Wigginton 3-6, G.Antetokounmpo 2-3, Ibaka 1-1, Allen 1-3, Holiday 1-3, Middleton 1-4, Nwora 1-4, Portis 0-5). Fouled Out—Indiana 1 (Smith), Milwaukee None. Rebounds—Indiana 41 (Taylor 9), Milwaukee 47 (G.Antetokounmpo, Portis 14). Assists—Indiana 32 (Haliburton 8), Milwaukee 28 (Holiday, Middleton 8). Total Fouls—Indiana 23, Milwaukee 17. A—17,341 (17,500).

LEADERS

Through Feb. 14

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Embiid, PHI 44 422 397 1300 29.5
James, LAL 40 439 170 1159 29.0
Antkounmpo, MIL 47 466 375 1361 29.0
DeRozan, CHI 54 550 376 1509 27.9
Young, ATL 51 477 308 1412 27.7
Doncic, DAL 42 406 217 1142 27.2
Morant, MEM 45 449 223 1189 26.4
Curry, GS 53 442 234 1368 25.8
Jokic, DEN 51 503 230 1317 25.8
Tatum, BOS 54 484 273 1389 25.7
Mitchell, UTA 45 413 173 1147 25.5
Booker, PHO 49 455 210 1250 25.5
LaVine, CHI 47 411 199 1156 24.6
Towns, MIN 50 432 238 1206 24.1

Assists

G AST AVG
Paul, PHO 56 599 10.7
Harden, PHI 44 447 10.2
Young, ATL 51 478 9.4
Murray, SA 51 478 9.4
Doncic, DAL 42 381 9.1
Lowry, MIA 44 355 8.1
Garland, CLE 46 366 8.0
Jokic, DEN 51 402 7.9
Haliburton, IND 53 401 7.6
Westbrook, LAL 56 424 7.6

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 13 4 .765
Motor City 12 4 .750 ½
Delaware 9 5 .643
Capital City 9 6 .600 3
Long Island 11 8 .579 3
Grand Rapids 9 7 .563
Maine 7 7 .500
College Park 7 8 .467 5
Westchester 7 8 .467 5
MAD ANTS 7 9 .438
Greensboro 6 8 .429
Windy City 7 10 .412 6
Wisconsin 6 9 .400 6
Lakeland 4 11 .267 8
Cleveland 2 12 .143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 12 4 .750
Rio Grande Valley 11 5 .688 1
South Bay 10 5 .667
Oklahoma City 10 8 .556 3
Stockton 8 7 .533
Iowa 8 7 .533
Birmingham 8 7 .533
Texas 6 8 .429 5
Austin 5 7 .417 5
Sioux Falls 7 10 .412
Santa Cruz 7 10 .412
Memphis 5 11 .313 7
Salt Lake City 4 12 .250 8

Monday

Long Island 115, Grand Rapids 86

MAD ANTS 137, College Park 128

Oklahoma City 116, Memphis 87

Santa Cruz 119, Iowa 113

Agua Caliente 116, Austin 78

Tuesday

Motor City 126, G League Ignite 108

Sioux Falls 130, Rio Grande Valley 119

Windy City 111, Wisconsin 101

South Bay 116, Salt Lake City 115

Texas at Stockton, late

Today

Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday

College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Vall. at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday

No games scheduled

