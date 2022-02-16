The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, February 16, 2022 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 11 3 .786 18 6 .750
Purdue 11 4 .733 22 4 .846
Wisconsin 11 4 .733 20 5 .800
Ohio St. 9 4 .692 16 6 .727
Michigan St. 9 5 .643 18 7 .720
Rutgers 9 5 .643 15 9 .625
Iowa 7 6 .538 17 7 .708
Michigan 7 6 .538 13 10 .565
Indiana 7 8 .467 16 9 .640
Northwestern 5 9 .357 12 11 .522
Penn St. 5 9 .357 10 12 .455
Minnesota 3 11 .214 12 11 .522
Maryland 3 11 .214 11 14 .440
Nebraska 1 13 .071 7 18 .280

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Penn St. 62, Michigan St. 58

Ohio St. 70, Minnesota 45

Wisconsin 74, Indiana 69

Today

Illinois at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday

Minnesota at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Notre Dame 11 3 .786 18 7 .720
Miami 10 4 .714 18 7 .720
North Carolina 10 4 .714 18 7 .720
Wake Forest 10 6 .625 20 7 .741
Virginia 10 6 .625 16 10 .615
Virginia Tech 8 7 .533 16 10 .615
Syracuse 7 7 .500 13 12 .520
Florida St. 7 8 .467 14 11 .560
Louisville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458
Pittsburgh 5 10 .333 10 16 .385
Boston College 4 9 .308 9 14 .391
Clemson 4 11 .267 12 14 .462
NC State 4 12 .250 11 16 .407
Georgia Tech 3 11 .214 10 15 .400

Monday

Virginia Tech 62, Virginia 53

Tuesday

Duke 76, Wake Forest 74

Florida St. 81, Clemson 80

NC State 76, Georgia Tech 61

Today

Miami at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 11 2 .846 21 3 .875
Villanova 13 3 .813 20 6 .769
UConn 8 5 .615 17 7 .708
Creighton 8 5 .615 16 8 .667
Marquette 8 6 .571 16 9 .640
Xavier 7 6 .538 17 7 .708
Seton Hall 6 7 .462 15 8 .652
St. John’s 5 8 .385 13 11 .542
Butler 6 9 .400 13 13 .500
DePaul 3 11 .214 12 12 .500
Georgetown 0 13 .000 6 18 .250

Monday

Creighton 88, Georgetown 77

Tuesday

Villanova 89, Providence 84

Butler 73, DePaul 71

Today

St. John’s at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Seton Hall at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

Creighton at DePaul, 10 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 13 4 .765 17 7 .708
Oakland 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
N. Kentucky 11 5 .688 15 10 .600
Wright St. 12 6 .667 15 12 .556
PFW 11 6 .647 16 10 .615
Youngstown St. 10 7 .588 16 11 .593
Detroit 7 6 .538 10 13 .435
Ill.-Chicago 6 9 .400 10 14 .417
Milwaukee 7 11 .389 9 18 .333
Robert Morris 5 12 .294 7 19 .269
Green Bay 3 13 .188 4 21 .160
IUPUI 0 13 .000 2 22 .083

Monday

PFW 102, Cleveland St. 98, 3OT

Ill.-Chicago 57, IUPUI 54

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

Thursday

IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
Ohio 13 2 .867 22 4 .846
Toledo 12 3 .800 20 6 .769
Kent St. 11 4 .733 16 9 .640
Akron 9 5 .643 16 8 .667
Buffalo 8 4 .667 14 8 .636
Ball St. 6 8 .429 11 14 .440
Cent. Michigan 5 7 .417 6 17 .261
Miami (Ohio) 5 9 .357 11 14 .440
Bowling Green 5 10 .333 12 14 .462
N. Illinois 4 9 .308 7 16 .304
E. Michigan 4 10 .286 9 16 .360
W. Michigan 2 13 .133 6 20 .231

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

W. Michigan 61, Akron 57, OT

Kent St. 72, Toledo 59

N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 58

E. Michigan 75, Cent. Michigan 70

Ohio 91, Miami (Ohio) 78

Buffalo 112, Bowling Green 85

Today

No games scheduled

Thursday

Buffalo at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ind. Wesleyan 16 1 .941 25 4 .862
Marian 13 4 .765 22 4 .846
Saint Francis 12 5 .706 22 7 .759
Grace 11 6 .647 22 7 .759
Mt Vernon Naz. 10 7 .588 19 9 .679
Huntington 9 8 .529 20 9 .690
Bethel 5 12 .294 12 17 .414
Taylor 5 12 .294 9 19 .321
Goshen 3 14 .176 7 22 .241
Spring Arbor 1 16 .059 7 22 .241

Tuesday

Indiana Wesleyan 79, Taylor 72

Huntington 87, Goshen 67

Marian 72, Mt. Vernon Nazarene 64

Saint Francis 90, Bethel 86

Grace 84, Spring Arbor 62

Saturday*

Taylor at Saint Francis, 3 p.m.

Huntington at Grace, 3 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

Bethel at Goshen, 3 p.m.

Spring Arbor at Marian, 3 p.m.

WHAC

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana Tech 17 2 .895 23 6 .793
Cornerstone 13 5 .722 19 9 .679
Madonna 13 5 .722 19 9 .679
Lourdes 12 6 .667 20 6 .769
Rochester 11 7 .611 18 10 .643
Lawrence Tech 9 9 .500 12 12 .500
Aquinas 9 10 .474 15 13 .536
UNOH 7 11 .389 10 17 .370
Concordia 4 14 .222 9 16 .360
Siena Heights 4 14 .222 7 19 .269
UM-Dearborn 1 17 .056 3 25 .107

Today

UNOH at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Madonna at Cornerstone, 7:30 p.m.

UM-Dearborn at Lawrence Tech, 7:30 p.m

Rochester at Aquinas, 7:30 p.m.

Lourdes at Siena Heights, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Indiana Tech at Lawrence Tech, 1 p.m.

Siena Heights at UNOH, 3 p.m.

Lourdes at Cornerstone, 3 p.m.

UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 3 p.m.

Madonna at Rochester, 3 p.m.

*end of regular season

N. ILLINOIS 64,

BALL ST. 58

N. ILLINOIS (7-16): Makuoi 2-3 1-2 5, Crump 1-3 0-0 2, Hankerson 6-12 2-4 19, Thornton 2-8 1-2 6, Williams 6-14 6-6 19, Hunter 0-2 3-4 3, Okanu 3-4 4-4 10, Kueth 0-0 0-0 0, Manuel 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 20-47 17-24 64.

BALL ST. (11-14): Thomas 3-9 4-5 11, Sparks 5-13 6-10 16, Bumbalough 2-10 0-1 5, Cochran 2-8 2-4 6, Jacobs 5-6 0-0 10, Sellers 1-2 4-4 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Jihad 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 19-53 18-27 58.

Halftime—27-27. 3-Point Goals—N. Illinois 7-18 (Hankerson 5-8, Thornton 1-3, Williams 1-3, Crump 0-1, Manuel 0-1, Hunter 0-2), Ball St. 2-15 (Thomas 1-5, Bumbalough 1-8, Brown 0-1, Cochran 0-1). Fouled Out—Makuoi, Okanu, Jacobs. Rebounds—N. Illinois 31 (Makuoi, Hunter 7), Ball St. 28 (Cochran 9). Assists—N. Illinois 9 (Thornton 5), Ball St. 7 (Thomas, Cochran, Jacobs 2). Total Fouls—N. Illinois 23, Ball St. 19.

BUTLER 73, DEPAUL 71

BUTLER (13-13): Golden 3-5 2-2 8, Harris 5-7 6-7 18, Taylor 3-10 6-6 12, Thompson 5-11 1-2 11, Lukosius 8-14 0-0 19, Mulloy 0-0 2-2 2, Groce 0-0 1-2 1, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, Wilmoth 0-1 0-0 0, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 18-21 73.

DEPAUL (12-12): B.Johnson 3-8 4-6 10, Jones 7-14 0-0 17, Ongenda 6-12 2-3 14, Freeman-Liberty 4-8 4-5 13, Terry 4-10 0-0 11, McCauley 2-6 0-0 5, Gebrewhit 0-3 0-0 0, Anei 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 26-63 11-16 71.

Halftime—35-35. 3-Point Goals—Butler 5-19 (Lukosius 3-7, Harris 2-3, Bolden 0-1, Golden 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Taylor 0-5), DePaul 8-21 (Jones 3-6, Terry 3-6, Freeman-Liberty 1-3, McCauley 1-4, Gebrewhit 0-1, B.Johnson 0-1). Rebounds—Butler 28 (Harris, Taylor 5), DePaul 33 (B.Johnson 9). Assists—Butler 4 (Thompson 3), DePaul 13 (Jones, Terry 4). Total Fouls—Butler 18, DePaul 14. A—2,687 (10,387).

SAINT FRANCIS 90, BETHEL 86

Saint Francis 46 44 90
Bethel 40 46 86

Saint Francis: Ejah 29, Cushingberry 24, Bailey 14, Mull 10, McKeeman 10, Burke 3

Bethel: DeHart 29, Owens 12, Griffith 12, Suedekum 9, Aerts 7, Burse 8, Hunt 6, Johnson 3

GRACE 84, SPRING ARBOR 62

Grace 46 38 84
Spring Arbor 30 32 62

Grace: J. Gibbs 10, Wadding 10, Malone 8, F. Davidson 6, Gill IV 6, Scott 16, C. Gibbs 13, Graber 8, Stoltzus 3, Sickafoose 2, M. Davidson 2

Spring Arbor: Cluster 16, Braun 15, Cottingham 6, White 5, Robertson 5, Laman 4, Hamlin 3, Gottschalk 3, Grant 3, Flannery 2

HUNTINGTON 87, GOSHEN 67

Goshen 28 39 67
Huntington 45 42 87

Huntington: Middlesworth 19, Pulver 12, Humrichous 10, West 9, Goodline 7, Sparks 13, Dyer 6, Balliner 6, Wilson 2, Flickinger 2

Goshen: M. Johnson 10, Ramirez 8, Mansbarger 7, Sanders 3, McQuay 19, MacLagan 11, G. Johnson 5, Spatt 2, Gerbus 2

BLUFFTON 89,

MANCHESTER 84, 2OT

Manchester 41 26 6 11 84
Bluffton 35 32 6 16 89

Bluffton: Bruns 11, Stammen 7, Crosby 27, Ketner 6, Owen 23, Frey 14, Ringer 1

Manchester: Christlieb 11, Wiloughby 20, Hampton 2, Lynas 19, Columbus 25, Snelling 5, Perlich 2

FERRIS MOWERS

TOP 25 COACHES POLL

The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, with team’s records through Sunday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Rec Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (30) 21-2 798 1
2. Auburn (2) 23-2 734 2
3. Kentucky 21-4 731 4
4. Arizona 22-2 725 5
5. Duke 21-4 631 6
6. Kansas 20-4 603 8
7. Purdue 22-4 596 3
8. Baylor 21-4 583 10
9. Providence 21-2 577 11
10. Villanova 19-6 475 15
11. Texas Tech 19-6 451 9
12. Illinois 18-6 441 13
13. Tennessee 18-6 360 18
14. UCLA 17-5 358 12
15. Houston 20-4 351 7
16. Wisconsin 19-5 328 14
17. USC 21-4 288 21
18. Ohio St. 15-6 278 16
19. Michigan St. 18-6 244 17
20. Texas 18-7 170 20
21. Murray St. 24-2 105 24
22. Wyoming 21-3 94
23. Marquette 16-9 87 19
T24. Arkansas 19-6 68
T24. UConn 17-7 68 23

Others receiving votes: Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami (Fla.) 14; LSU 8; SMU 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa St. 2; Iowa 2; TCU 1; Missouri St. 1.

WOMEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana 10 2 .833 18 4 .818
Michigan 11 3 .786 20 4 .833
Ohio St. 11 3 .786 19 4 .826
Maryland 11 3 .786 19 6 .760
Iowa 10 4 .714 16 7 .696
Nebraska 8 6 .571 19 6 .760
Michigan St. 7 6 .538 13 11 .542
Northwestern 6 6 .500 14 9 .609
Purdue 5 9 .357 14 11 .560
Minnesota 5 9 .357 12 14 .462
Wisconsin 4 10 .286 7 17 .292
Penn St. 3 11 .214 9 15 .375
Illinois 1 9 .100 6 15 .286
Rutgers 1 12 .077 8 17 .320

Monday

Nebraska 72, Indiana 55

Ohio St. 86, Illinois 67

Maryland 81, Iowa 69

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Today

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marian 15 1 .938 23 3 .885
Ind. Wesleyan 12 3 .800 23 4 .852
Taylor 8 4 .667 14 10 .583
Saint Francis 9 5 .643 15 8 .652
Mt Vernon Naz. 8 7 .533 14 13 .519
Grace 7 9 .438 17 11 .607
Goshen 6 9 .400 12 15 .444
Bethel 5 10 .333 10 17 .370
Spring Arbor 1 12 .077 4 21 .160
Huntington 1 12 .077 3 21 .125

Today

Indiana Wesleyan at Taylor, 7 p.m.

Goshen at Huntington, 7 p.m.

Marian at Mt. Vernon Nazarene, 7 p.m.

Saint Francis at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Grace at Spring Arbor, 7 p.m.

Saturday*

Taylor at Saint Francis, 1 p.m.

Huntington at Grace, 1 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Bethel at Goshen, 1 p.m.

Spring Arbor at Marian, 1 p.m..

*end of regular season

WHAC

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana Tech 19 1 .950 27 2 .931
Rochester 14 4 .778 19 8 .704
Siena Heights 13 5 .722 21 7 .750
Concordia 12 6 .667 16 11 .593
Aquinas 10 9 .526 15 14 .517
Lawrence Tech 10 9 .526 14 15 .483
UM-Dearborn 9 9 .500 11 15 .423
Madonna 7 11 .389 8 19 .296
Lourdes 3 15 .167 10 18 .357
Cornerstone 3 15 .167 5 21 .192
UNOH 1 17 .056 3 20 .130

Today

UNOH at Concordia, 5:30 p.m.

Madonna at Cornerstone, 5:30 p.m.

UM-Dearborn at Lawrence Tech, 5:30 p.m

Rochester at Aquinas, 5:30 p.m.

Lourdes at Siena Heights, 6 p.m.

Saturday*

Siena Heights at UNOH, 1 p.m.

Lourdes at Cornerstone, 1 p.m.

UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 1 p.m.

Madonna at Rochester, 1 p.m.

*end of regular season

BLUFFTON 69, MANCHESTER 45

Bluffton 18 14 21 16 69
Manchester 12 7 14 12 45

Bluffton: M. Smith 22, Saltzman 10, Prigge 8, Gillig 6, Henry 5, Zender 4, L. Smith 4, Shardo 3, Fitzpatrick 2, Schneider 2, Cavanaugh 3

Manchester: Bieghler 16, Miller 8, Bazzoni 6, Porter 5, Lindsey 4, Sanchez 3, Pfeil 2, Walker 1

USA TODAY TOP 25 POLL

Rec Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (31) 23-1 799 1
2. Stanford (1) 21-3 763 2
3. Louisville 23-2 737 3
4. NC State 23-3 703 5
5. Iowa St. 21-3 634 9
6. Indiana 18-4 605 6
7. Arizona 18-4 542 7
8. Tennessee 21-4 535 10
9. Michigan 20-4 532 4
10. Baylor 19-5 530 11
11. UConn 17-5 491 8
12. LSU 21-4 480 13
13. Maryland 19-6 449 12
14. Texas 17-6 360 17
15. Oklahoma 20-4 307 15
16. BYU 21-2 290 18
17. Georgia 17-7 264 14
18. Georgia Tech 19-6 259 16
19. Ohio St. 19-4 242 21
20. Notre Dame 19-6 202 19
21. Florida 19-6 172 23
22. Florida Gulf Coast 22-2 108 20
23. North Carolina 19-5 104 22
24. Virginia Tech 19-6 89
25. Iowa 16-7 61 24

Others receiving votes: Central Florida 45; Liberty 22; Mississippi 15; Oregon 14; Rhode Island 11; Nebraska 8; Drexel 7; South Florida 4; Stony Brook 4; Gonzaga 3; Utah (3; Arizona St. 2; South Dakota 2; Kansas 1; South Dakota St. 1.

