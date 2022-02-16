Wednesday, February 16, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|6
|.750
|Purdue
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|4
|.846
|Wisconsin
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|5
|.800
|Ohio St.
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|6
|.727
|Michigan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Rutgers
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Iowa
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|7
|.708
|Michigan
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|10
|.565
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|Northwestern
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|11
|.522
|Penn St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|12
|.455
|Minnesota
|3
|11
|.214
|12
|11
|.522
|Maryland
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|14
|.440
|Nebraska
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Penn St. 62, Michigan St. 58
Ohio St. 70, Minnesota 45
Wisconsin 74, Indiana 69
Today
Illinois at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Thursday
Minnesota at Penn St., 4 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Notre Dame
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|Miami
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|North Carolina
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|Wake Forest
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|7
|.741
|Virginia
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Virginia Tech
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Syracuse
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Florida St.
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|11
|.560
|Louisville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Pittsburgh
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|16
|.385
|Boston College
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|14
|.391
|Clemson
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|14
|.462
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Georgia Tech
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
Monday
Virginia Tech 62, Virginia 53
Tuesday
Duke 76, Wake Forest 74
Florida St. 81, Clemson 80
NC State 76, Georgia Tech 61
Today
Miami at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|3
|.875
|Villanova
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|6
|.769
|UConn
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Creighton
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Marquette
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Xavier
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|7
|.708
|Seton Hall
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|8
|.652
|St. John’s
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|11
|.542
|Butler
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|13
|.500
|DePaul
|3
|11
|.214
|12
|12
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|13
|.000
|6
|18
|.250
Monday
Creighton 88, Georgetown 77
Tuesday
Villanova 89, Providence 84
Butler 73, DePaul 71
Today
St. John’s at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Marquette, 8 p.m.
Seton Hall at UConn, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
Creighton at DePaul, 10 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|7
|.708
|Oakland
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|N. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|10
|.600
|Wright St.
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|PFW
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|10
|.615
|Youngstown St.
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|11
|.593
|Detroit
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|13
|.435
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|14
|.417
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|18
|.333
|Robert Morris
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|19
|.269
|Green Bay
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|21
|.160
|IUPUI
|0
|13
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
Monday
PFW 102, Cleveland St. 98, 3OT
Ill.-Chicago 57, IUPUI 54
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
Thursday
IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|Ohio
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|4
|.846
|Toledo
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Kent St.
|11
|4
|.733
|16
|9
|.640
|Akron
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|8
|.667
|Buffalo
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Ball St.
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|17
|.261
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|14
|.440
|Bowling Green
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|14
|.462
|N. Illinois
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|16
|.304
|E. Michigan
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|16
|.360
|W. Michigan
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|20
|.231
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
W. Michigan 61, Akron 57, OT
Kent St. 72, Toledo 59
N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 58
E. Michigan 75, Cent. Michigan 70
Ohio 91, Miami (Ohio) 78
Buffalo 112, Bowling Green 85
Today
No games scheduled
Thursday
Buffalo at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ind. Wesleyan
|16
|1
|.941
|25
|4
|.862
|Marian
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|4
|.846
|Saint Francis
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|7
|.759
|Grace
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|7
|.759
|Mt Vernon Naz.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Huntington
|9
|8
|.529
|20
|9
|.690
|Bethel
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|17
|.414
|Taylor
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|19
|.321
|Goshen
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|22
|.241
|Spring Arbor
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|22
|.241
Tuesday
Indiana Wesleyan 79, Taylor 72
Huntington 87, Goshen 67
Marian 72, Mt. Vernon Nazarene 64
Saint Francis 90, Bethel 86
Grace 84, Spring Arbor 62
Saturday*
Taylor at Saint Francis, 3 p.m.
Huntington at Grace, 3 p.m.
Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
Bethel at Goshen, 3 p.m.
Spring Arbor at Marian, 3 p.m.
WHAC
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana Tech
|17
|2
|.895
|23
|6
|.793
|Cornerstone
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|9
|.679
|Madonna
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|9
|.679
|Lourdes
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|6
|.769
|Rochester
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|10
|.643
|Lawrence Tech
|9
|9
|.500
|12
|12
|.500
|Aquinas
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|13
|.536
|UNOH
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|17
|.370
|Concordia
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|16
|.360
|Siena Heights
|4
|14
|.222
|7
|19
|.269
|UM-Dearborn
|1
|17
|.056
|3
|25
|.107
Today
UNOH at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.
Madonna at Cornerstone, 7:30 p.m.
UM-Dearborn at Lawrence Tech, 7:30 p.m
Rochester at Aquinas, 7:30 p.m.
Lourdes at Siena Heights, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Indiana Tech at Lawrence Tech, 1 p.m.
Siena Heights at UNOH, 3 p.m.
Lourdes at Cornerstone, 3 p.m.
UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 3 p.m.
Madonna at Rochester, 3 p.m.
*end of regular season
N. ILLINOIS 64,
BALL ST. 58
N. ILLINOIS (7-16): Makuoi 2-3 1-2 5, Crump 1-3 0-0 2, Hankerson 6-12 2-4 19, Thornton 2-8 1-2 6, Williams 6-14 6-6 19, Hunter 0-2 3-4 3, Okanu 3-4 4-4 10, Kueth 0-0 0-0 0, Manuel 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 20-47 17-24 64.
BALL ST. (11-14): Thomas 3-9 4-5 11, Sparks 5-13 6-10 16, Bumbalough 2-10 0-1 5, Cochran 2-8 2-4 6, Jacobs 5-6 0-0 10, Sellers 1-2 4-4 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Jihad 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 19-53 18-27 58.
Halftime—27-27. 3-Point Goals—N. Illinois 7-18 (Hankerson 5-8, Thornton 1-3, Williams 1-3, Crump 0-1, Manuel 0-1, Hunter 0-2), Ball St. 2-15 (Thomas 1-5, Bumbalough 1-8, Brown 0-1, Cochran 0-1). Fouled Out—Makuoi, Okanu, Jacobs. Rebounds—N. Illinois 31 (Makuoi, Hunter 7), Ball St. 28 (Cochran 9). Assists—N. Illinois 9 (Thornton 5), Ball St. 7 (Thomas, Cochran, Jacobs 2). Total Fouls—N. Illinois 23, Ball St. 19.
BUTLER 73, DEPAUL 71
BUTLER (13-13): Golden 3-5 2-2 8, Harris 5-7 6-7 18, Taylor 3-10 6-6 12, Thompson 5-11 1-2 11, Lukosius 8-14 0-0 19, Mulloy 0-0 2-2 2, Groce 0-0 1-2 1, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, Wilmoth 0-1 0-0 0, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 18-21 73.
DEPAUL (12-12): B.Johnson 3-8 4-6 10, Jones 7-14 0-0 17, Ongenda 6-12 2-3 14, Freeman-Liberty 4-8 4-5 13, Terry 4-10 0-0 11, McCauley 2-6 0-0 5, Gebrewhit 0-3 0-0 0, Anei 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 26-63 11-16 71.
Halftime—35-35. 3-Point Goals—Butler 5-19 (Lukosius 3-7, Harris 2-3, Bolden 0-1, Golden 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Taylor 0-5), DePaul 8-21 (Jones 3-6, Terry 3-6, Freeman-Liberty 1-3, McCauley 1-4, Gebrewhit 0-1, B.Johnson 0-1). Rebounds—Butler 28 (Harris, Taylor 5), DePaul 33 (B.Johnson 9). Assists—Butler 4 (Thompson 3), DePaul 13 (Jones, Terry 4). Total Fouls—Butler 18, DePaul 14. A—2,687 (10,387).
SAINT FRANCIS 90, BETHEL 86
|Saint Francis
|46
|44
|—
|90
|Bethel
|40
|46
|—
|86
Saint Francis: Ejah 29, Cushingberry 24, Bailey 14, Mull 10, McKeeman 10, Burke 3
Bethel: DeHart 29, Owens 12, Griffith 12, Suedekum 9, Aerts 7, Burse 8, Hunt 6, Johnson 3
GRACE 84, SPRING ARBOR 62
|Grace
|46
|38
|—
|84
|Spring Arbor
|30
|32
|—
|62
Grace: J. Gibbs 10, Wadding 10, Malone 8, F. Davidson 6, Gill IV 6, Scott 16, C. Gibbs 13, Graber 8, Stoltzus 3, Sickafoose 2, M. Davidson 2
Spring Arbor: Cluster 16, Braun 15, Cottingham 6, White 5, Robertson 5, Laman 4, Hamlin 3, Gottschalk 3, Grant 3, Flannery 2
HUNTINGTON 87, GOSHEN 67
|Goshen
|28
|39
|—
|67
|Huntington
|45
|42
|—
|87
Huntington: Middlesworth 19, Pulver 12, Humrichous 10, West 9, Goodline 7, Sparks 13, Dyer 6, Balliner 6, Wilson 2, Flickinger 2
Goshen: M. Johnson 10, Ramirez 8, Mansbarger 7, Sanders 3, McQuay 19, MacLagan 11, G. Johnson 5, Spatt 2, Gerbus 2
BLUFFTON 89,
MANCHESTER 84, 2OT
|Manchester
|41
|26
|6
|11
|—
|84
|Bluffton
|35
|32
|6
|16
|—
|89
Bluffton: Bruns 11, Stammen 7, Crosby 27, Ketner 6, Owen 23, Frey 14, Ringer 1
Manchester: Christlieb 11, Wiloughby 20, Hampton 2, Lynas 19, Columbus 25, Snelling 5, Perlich 2
FERRIS MOWERS
TOP 25 COACHES POLL
The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, with team’s records through Sunday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (30)
|21-2
|798
|1
|2. Auburn (2)
|23-2
|734
|2
|3. Kentucky
|21-4
|731
|4
|4. Arizona
|22-2
|725
|5
|5. Duke
|21-4
|631
|6
|6. Kansas
|20-4
|603
|8
|7. Purdue
|22-4
|596
|3
|8. Baylor
|21-4
|583
|10
|9. Providence
|21-2
|577
|11
|10. Villanova
|19-6
|475
|15
|11. Texas Tech
|19-6
|451
|9
|12. Illinois
|18-6
|441
|13
|13. Tennessee
|18-6
|360
|18
|14. UCLA
|17-5
|358
|12
|15. Houston
|20-4
|351
|7
|16. Wisconsin
|19-5
|328
|14
|17. USC
|21-4
|288
|21
|18. Ohio St.
|15-6
|278
|16
|19. Michigan St.
|18-6
|244
|17
|20. Texas
|18-7
|170
|20
|21. Murray St.
|24-2
|105
|24
|22. Wyoming
|21-3
|94
|—
|23. Marquette
|16-9
|87
|19
|T24. Arkansas
|19-6
|68
|—
|T24. UConn
|17-7
|68
|23
Others receiving votes: Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami (Fla.) 14; LSU 8; SMU 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa St. 2; Iowa 2; TCU 1; Missouri St. 1.
WOMEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|4
|.818
|Michigan
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|4
|.833
|Ohio St.
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|4
|.826
|Maryland
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|6
|.760
|Iowa
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|7
|.696
|Nebraska
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|6
|.760
|Michigan St.
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|Northwestern
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Purdue
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|11
|.560
|Minnesota
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|Wisconsin
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|17
|.292
|Penn St.
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|15
|.375
|Illinois
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|15
|.286
|Rutgers
|1
|12
|.077
|8
|17
|.320
Monday
Nebraska 72, Indiana 55
Ohio St. 86, Illinois 67
Maryland 81, Iowa 69
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Today
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marian
|15
|1
|.938
|23
|3
|.885
|Ind. Wesleyan
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|4
|.852
|Taylor
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|10
|.583
|Saint Francis
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|8
|.652
|Mt Vernon Naz.
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|13
|.519
|Grace
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|11
|.607
|Goshen
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|15
|.444
|Bethel
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|17
|.370
|Spring Arbor
|1
|12
|.077
|4
|21
|.160
|Huntington
|1
|12
|.077
|3
|21
|.125
Today
Indiana Wesleyan at Taylor, 7 p.m.
Goshen at Huntington, 7 p.m.
Marian at Mt. Vernon Nazarene, 7 p.m.
Saint Francis at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Grace at Spring Arbor, 7 p.m.
Saturday*
Taylor at Saint Francis, 1 p.m.
Huntington at Grace, 1 p.m.
Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Bethel at Goshen, 1 p.m.
Spring Arbor at Marian, 1 p.m..
*end of regular season
WHAC
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana Tech
|19
|1
|.950
|27
|2
|.931
|Rochester
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|8
|.704
|Siena Heights
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|7
|.750
|Concordia
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|Aquinas
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|14
|.517
|Lawrence Tech
|10
|9
|.526
|14
|15
|.483
|UM-Dearborn
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Madonna
|7
|11
|.389
|8
|19
|.296
|Lourdes
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|18
|.357
|Cornerstone
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|21
|.192
|UNOH
|1
|17
|.056
|3
|20
|.130
Today
UNOH at Concordia, 5:30 p.m.
Madonna at Cornerstone, 5:30 p.m.
UM-Dearborn at Lawrence Tech, 5:30 p.m
Rochester at Aquinas, 5:30 p.m.
Lourdes at Siena Heights, 6 p.m.
Saturday*
Siena Heights at UNOH, 1 p.m.
Lourdes at Cornerstone, 1 p.m.
UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Madonna at Rochester, 1 p.m.
*end of regular season
BLUFFTON 69, MANCHESTER 45
|Bluffton
|18
|14
|21
|16
|—
|69
|Manchester
|12
|7
|14
|12
|—
|45
Bluffton: M. Smith 22, Saltzman 10, Prigge 8, Gillig 6, Henry 5, Zender 4, L. Smith 4, Shardo 3, Fitzpatrick 2, Schneider 2, Cavanaugh 3
Manchester: Bieghler 16, Miller 8, Bazzoni 6, Porter 5, Lindsey 4, Sanchez 3, Pfeil 2, Walker 1
USA TODAY TOP 25 POLL
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (31)
|23-1
|799
|1
|2. Stanford (1)
|21-3
|763
|2
|3. Louisville
|23-2
|737
|3
|4. NC State
|23-3
|703
|5
|5. Iowa St.
|21-3
|634
|9
|6. Indiana
|18-4
|605
|6
|7. Arizona
|18-4
|542
|7
|8. Tennessee
|21-4
|535
|10
|9. Michigan
|20-4
|532
|4
|10. Baylor
|19-5
|530
|11
|11. UConn
|17-5
|491
|8
|12. LSU
|21-4
|480
|13
|13. Maryland
|19-6
|449
|12
|14. Texas
|17-6
|360
|17
|15. Oklahoma
|20-4
|307
|15
|16. BYU
|21-2
|290
|18
|17. Georgia
|17-7
|264
|14
|18. Georgia Tech
|19-6
|259
|16
|19. Ohio St.
|19-4
|242
|21
|20. Notre Dame
|19-6
|202
|19
|21. Florida
|19-6
|172
|23
|22. Florida Gulf Coast
|22-2
|108
|20
|23. North Carolina
|19-5
|104
|22
|24. Virginia Tech
|19-6
|89
|—
|25. Iowa
|16-7
|61
|24
Others receiving votes: Central Florida 45; Liberty 22; Mississippi 15; Oregon 14; Rhode Island 11; Nebraska 8; Drexel 7; South Florida 4; Stony Brook 4; Gonzaga 3; Utah (3; Arizona St. 2; South Dakota 2; Kansas 1; South Dakota St. 1.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story