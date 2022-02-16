Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct Indiana Tech 17 2 .895 23 6 .793 Cornerstone 13 5 .722 19 9 .679 Madonna 13 5 .722 19 9 .679 Lourdes 12 6 .667 20 6 .769 Rochester 11 7 .611 18 10 .643 Lawrence Tech 9 9 .500 12 12 .500 Aquinas 9 10 .474 15 13 .536 UNOH 7 11 .389 10 17 .370 Concordia 4 14 .222 9 16 .360 Siena Heights 4 14 .222 7 19 .269 UM-Dearborn 1 17 .056 3 25 .107

Today

UNOH at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Madonna at Cornerstone, 7:30 p.m.

UM-Dearborn at Lawrence Tech, 7:30 p.m

Rochester at Aquinas, 7:30 p.m.

Lourdes at Siena Heights, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Indiana Tech at Lawrence Tech, 1 p.m.

Siena Heights at UNOH, 3 p.m.

Lourdes at Cornerstone, 3 p.m.

UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 3 p.m.

Madonna at Rochester, 3 p.m.

*end of regular season

N. ILLINOIS 64,

BALL ST. 58

N. ILLINOIS (7-16): Makuoi 2-3 1-2 5, Crump 1-3 0-0 2, Hankerson 6-12 2-4 19, Thornton 2-8 1-2 6, Williams 6-14 6-6 19, Hunter 0-2 3-4 3, Okanu 3-4 4-4 10, Kueth 0-0 0-0 0, Manuel 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 20-47 17-24 64.

BALL ST. (11-14): Thomas 3-9 4-5 11, Sparks 5-13 6-10 16, Bumbalough 2-10 0-1 5, Cochran 2-8 2-4 6, Jacobs 5-6 0-0 10, Sellers 1-2 4-4 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Jihad 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 19-53 18-27 58.

Halftime—27-27. 3-Point Goals—N. Illinois 7-18 (Hankerson 5-8, Thornton 1-3, Williams 1-3, Crump 0-1, Manuel 0-1, Hunter 0-2), Ball St. 2-15 (Thomas 1-5, Bumbalough 1-8, Brown 0-1, Cochran 0-1). Fouled Out—Makuoi, Okanu, Jacobs. Rebounds—N. Illinois 31 (Makuoi, Hunter 7), Ball St. 28 (Cochran 9). Assists—N. Illinois 9 (Thornton 5), Ball St. 7 (Thomas, Cochran, Jacobs 2). Total Fouls—N. Illinois 23, Ball St. 19.

BUTLER 73, DEPAUL 71

BUTLER (13-13): Golden 3-5 2-2 8, Harris 5-7 6-7 18, Taylor 3-10 6-6 12, Thompson 5-11 1-2 11, Lukosius 8-14 0-0 19, Mulloy 0-0 2-2 2, Groce 0-0 1-2 1, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, Wilmoth 0-1 0-0 0, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 18-21 73.

DEPAUL (12-12): B.Johnson 3-8 4-6 10, Jones 7-14 0-0 17, Ongenda 6-12 2-3 14, Freeman-Liberty 4-8 4-5 13, Terry 4-10 0-0 11, McCauley 2-6 0-0 5, Gebrewhit 0-3 0-0 0, Anei 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 26-63 11-16 71.

Halftime—35-35. 3-Point Goals—Butler 5-19 (Lukosius 3-7, Harris 2-3, Bolden 0-1, Golden 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Taylor 0-5), DePaul 8-21 (Jones 3-6, Terry 3-6, Freeman-Liberty 1-3, McCauley 1-4, Gebrewhit 0-1, B.Johnson 0-1). Rebounds—Butler 28 (Harris, Taylor 5), DePaul 33 (B.Johnson 9). Assists—Butler 4 (Thompson 3), DePaul 13 (Jones, Terry 4). Total Fouls—Butler 18, DePaul 14. A—2,687 (10,387).

SAINT FRANCIS 90, BETHEL 86

Saint Francis 46 44 — 90 Bethel 40 46 — 86

Saint Francis: Ejah 29, Cushingberry 24, Bailey 14, Mull 10, McKeeman 10, Burke 3

Bethel: DeHart 29, Owens 12, Griffith 12, Suedekum 9, Aerts 7, Burse 8, Hunt 6, Johnson 3

GRACE 84, SPRING ARBOR 62

Grace 46 38 — 84 Spring Arbor 30 32 — 62

Grace: J. Gibbs 10, Wadding 10, Malone 8, F. Davidson 6, Gill IV 6, Scott 16, C. Gibbs 13, Graber 8, Stoltzus 3, Sickafoose 2, M. Davidson 2

Spring Arbor: Cluster 16, Braun 15, Cottingham 6, White 5, Robertson 5, Laman 4, Hamlin 3, Gottschalk 3, Grant 3, Flannery 2

HUNTINGTON 87, GOSHEN 67

Goshen 28 39 — 67 Huntington 45 42 — 87

Huntington: Middlesworth 19, Pulver 12, Humrichous 10, West 9, Goodline 7, Sparks 13, Dyer 6, Balliner 6, Wilson 2, Flickinger 2

Goshen: M. Johnson 10, Ramirez 8, Mansbarger 7, Sanders 3, McQuay 19, MacLagan 11, G. Johnson 5, Spatt 2, Gerbus 2

BLUFFTON 89,

MANCHESTER 84, 2OT

Manchester 41 26 6 11 — 84 Bluffton 35 32 6 16 — 89

Bluffton: Bruns 11, Stammen 7, Crosby 27, Ketner 6, Owen 23, Frey 14, Ringer 1

Manchester: Christlieb 11, Wiloughby 20, Hampton 2, Lynas 19, Columbus 25, Snelling 5, Perlich 2

FERRIS MOWERS

TOP 25 COACHES POLL

The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, with team’s records through Sunday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Rec Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (30) 21-2 798 1 2. Auburn (2) 23-2 734 2 3. Kentucky 21-4 731 4 4. Arizona 22-2 725 5 5. Duke 21-4 631 6 6. Kansas 20-4 603 8 7. Purdue 22-4 596 3 8. Baylor 21-4 583 10 9. Providence 21-2 577 11 10. Villanova 19-6 475 15 11. Texas Tech 19-6 451 9 12. Illinois 18-6 441 13 13. Tennessee 18-6 360 18 14. UCLA 17-5 358 12 15. Houston 20-4 351 7 16. Wisconsin 19-5 328 14 17. USC 21-4 288 21 18. Ohio St. 15-6 278 16 19. Michigan St. 18-6 244 17 20. Texas 18-7 170 20 21. Murray St. 24-2 105 24 22. Wyoming 21-3 94 — 23. Marquette 16-9 87 19 T24. Arkansas 19-6 68 — T24. UConn 17-7 68 23

Others receiving votes: Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami (Fla.) 14; LSU 8; SMU 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa St. 2; Iowa 2; TCU 1; Missouri St. 1.

WOMEN

BIG TEN