HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 82, MARION 48
|Marion
|9
|14
|14
|11
|—
|48
|Blackhawk Ch.
|20
|11
|21
|30
|—
|82
Blackhawk Christian: K. Pickett 4, Furst 20, Davidson 8, Sefton 26, Boyer 1, C. Pickett 2, Jones 21
Marion: Smith 1, D. Jones 4, C. Jones 3, Metzger 3, Warner 2, Ja. Reid 6, Ju. Reid 2, N/A 14, Townsend 13
CONCORDIA 41, DEKALB 39
No Line score available
Concordia: Cook 4, Hayworth 12, Tapp 4, ter Molen 4, Washington 17
DeKalb: Barth 13, Dobson 3, Leslie 3, Penrod 14, Pettis 2, Smith 2, Wiley 2
NEW HAVEN 88, CANTERBURY 77
|Canterbury
|23
|22
|12
|20
|—
|77
|New Haven
|24
|28
|15
|21
|—
|88
New Haven: Williams 43, Harris 4, Harding 6, Cottrell 5, Brooks 11, Turnwald 12, King 3, Hardy 4
Canterbury: Lewis 15, A. Dressler 4. Russell 14, Nassour 11, X. Dressler 11, Schlabach 10, Austin 8, Pasalich 4
SOUTH SIDE 74, CENTRAL NOBLE 58
|South Side
|19
|17
|17
|21
|—
|74
|Central Noble
|20
|14
|13
|11
|—
|58
South Side: Thomas 4, Morris 6, Manning 7, Ruch 19, Washington 26, Johnson 12
Central Noble: Schroeder 10, C. Essegian 23, Andrews 4, Leamon6, S. Essegian 6, Gard 10
ADAMS CENTRAL 75,
SOUTHWOOD 67
|Southwood
|8
|15
|17
|27
|—
|67
|Adams Central
|24
|16
|16
|19
|—
|75
Adams Central: McClure 4, Yergler 23, Neuenschwander 7, Tester 15, E. Brown 4, Schultz 7, Poling 15
Southwood: Stout 10, Winer 23, Porisek 6, Smith 9, Lenher 17, Sutton 2
FREMONT 55, ANGOLA 43
|Angola
|7
|9
|20
|7
|—
|43
|Fremont
|12
|14
|18
|11
|—
|55
Fremont: Foulk 5, Bock 6, Brace 4, Bontrager 21, Pentecost 19
Angola: Lantz 5, Dickerson 2, Herbert 20, Land 2, Oberlin 14
HUNTINGTON NORTH 56,
BISHOP LUERS 49
|Bishop Luers
|16
|18
|7
|8
|—
|49
|Huntington N.
|14
|11
|17
|14
|—
|56
Huntington North: Z. Hubartt 27, As. Hosler 9, Hotchkiss 10, McCarver 10
Bishop Luers: Thompson 12, Powell 13, Zay 10, Wallace 6, Knapke 6, Jackson 2
WAWASEE 57, WESTVIEW 53
|Wawasee
|11
|15
|11
|20
|—
|57
|Westview
|6
|22
|4
|21
|—
|53
Wawasee: My. Everingham 6, Welty 7, Felger 6, Dukes 18, Ma. Everingham 11, Roberson 9
Westview: M. Yoder 33, B. Yoder 12, Helmuth 2, Engle 1, Springer 5
AP TOP 10 POLL
CLASS 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chesterton (12)
|20-0
|240
|1
|2. Carmel
|16-4
|192
|3
|3. Fishers
|18-2
|190
|2
|4. Cathedral
|16-5
|127
|6
|5. Homestead
|17-5
|110
|9
|6. Floyd Central
|16-2
|97
|—
|7. Valparaiso
|18-3
|94
|7
|8. Penn
|16-2
|87
|10
|9. Ben Davis
|16-5
|75
|4
|10. Mt. Vernon
|16-2
|62
|—
Others receiving votes: Tech 48. Lawrence North 31. Anderson 28. North Central 24. Zionsville 9. Terre Haute North 8. Westfield 6. Lafayette Jeff 6. Bloomington North 6.
CLASS 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. NorthWood (8)
|19-1
|224
|1
|2. Mishawaka Marian (3)
|17-3
|191
|4
|3. Glenn (1)
|18-1
|188
|3
|4. Sullivan
|18-1
|145
|6
|5. Leo
|13-3
|129
|2
|6. Peru
|15-1
|119
|7
|7. Norwell
|17-3
|112
|8
|8. New Castle
|13-3
|100
|9
|9. Brebeuf Jesuit
|12-6
|74
|5
|10. Brownstown
|16-3
|59
|—
Others receiving votes: Connersville 56. North Harrison 23. Greensburg 20.
CLASS 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Central Noble (8)
|20-1
|228
|1
|2. Monroe Central (2)
|17-0
|199
|2
|T3. Eastside
|18-1
|178
|4
|T3. Blackhawk Ch. (2)
|15-3
|178
|3
|5. Linton-Stockton
|18-3
|153
|5
|6. Carroll
|16-1
|107
|7
|7. Lake Station
|16-1
|95
|6
|8. South Spencer
|14-2
|87
|9
|9. Wapahani
|15-4
|62
|10
|10. Clinton Prairie
|17-3
|33
|8
Others receiving votes: Northeastern 31.
Eastern Hancock 30. Park Tudor 25. University 15. Fairfield 7. Eastern 6. Providence 6.
CLASS A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gary 21st Century (8)
|15-3
|224
|3
|2. Bloomfield (3)
|16-3
|206
|6
|3. North Daviess
|17-3
|169
|1
|4. Edinburgh (1)
|16-2
|160
|2
|5. Loogootee
|15-5
|131
|5
|6. North White
|14-3
|128
|8
|7. Barr-Reeve
|12-7
|118
|4
|8. Tindley
|12-7
|91
|7
|9. Lutheran
|13-4
|71
|10
|10. Triton
|13-5
|44
|—
Others receiving votes: Bethesda Christian 35. Lafayette Catholic 18. Orleans 18. Argos 15. Covington 12.
GIRLS
SEMI-STATES
Saturday
At LaPorte
2A: Fairfield vs. Frankton, 1 p.m.
3A: S.B. Washington vs. Garrett, 4 p.m.
At Logansport
A: North White vs. Laf. Cent. Cath., 4 p.m.
4A: Crown Point vs. Noblesville, 7 p.m.
At Jasper
2A: University vs. Forest Park, 4 p.m.
4A: Mooresville vs. Franklin Comm., 6:30 p.m.
At Jeffersonville
A: Waldron vs. Tecumseh, 1 p.m.
3A: Bishop Chatard vs. Silver Creek, 3 p.m.
Gymnastics
LAKELAND 91.9, WARSAW 56.55,
NORTHWOOD 29.55
Vault—Schiffli (L) 8.8; Bars—Schiffli (L) 7.85; Beam—Vosler (W) 7.75; Floor—Schiffli (L) 8.45; All-Around—Schiffli (L) 32.7.
