Wednesday, February 16, 2022 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 82, MARION 48

Marion 9 14 14 11 48
Blackhawk Ch. 20 11 21 30 82

Blackhawk Christian: K. Pickett 4, Furst 20, Davidson 8, Sefton 26, Boyer 1, C. Pickett 2, Jones 21

Marion: Smith 1, D. Jones 4, C. Jones 3, Metzger 3, Warner 2, Ja. Reid 6, Ju. Reid 2, N/A 14, Townsend 13

CONCORDIA 41, DEKALB 39

No Line score available

Concordia: Cook 4, Hayworth 12, Tapp 4, ter Molen 4, Washington 17

DeKalb: Barth 13, Dobson 3, Leslie 3, Penrod 14, Pettis 2, Smith 2, Wiley 2

NEW HAVEN 88, CANTERBURY 77

Canterbury 23 22 12 20 77
New Haven 24 28 15 21 88

New Haven: Williams 43, Harris 4, Harding 6, Cottrell 5, Brooks 11, Turnwald 12, King 3, Hardy 4

Canterbury: Lewis 15, A. Dressler 4. Russell 14, Nassour 11, X. Dressler 11, Schlabach 10, Austin 8, Pasalich 4

SOUTH SIDE 74, CENTRAL NOBLE 58

South Side 19 17 17 21 74
Central Noble 20 14 13 11 58

South Side: Thomas 4, Morris 6, Manning 7, Ruch 19, Washington 26, Johnson 12

Central Noble: Schroeder 10, C. Essegian 23, Andrews 4, Leamon6, S. Essegian 6, Gard 10

ADAMS CENTRAL 75,

SOUTHWOOD 67

Southwood 8 15 17 27 67
Adams Central 24 16 16 19 75

Adams Central: McClure 4, Yergler 23, Neuenschwander 7, Tester 15, E. Brown 4, Schultz 7, Poling 15

Southwood: Stout 10, Winer 23, Porisek 6, Smith 9, Lenher 17, Sutton 2

FREMONT 55, ANGOLA 43

Angola 7 9 20 7 43
Fremont 12 14 18 11 55

Fremont: Foulk 5, Bock 6, Brace 4, Bontrager 21, Pentecost 19

Angola: Lantz 5, Dickerson 2, Herbert 20, Land 2, Oberlin 14

HUNTINGTON NORTH 56,

BISHOP LUERS 49

Bishop Luers 16 18 7 8 49
Huntington N. 14 11 17 14 56

Huntington North: Z. Hubartt 27, As. Hosler 9, Hotchkiss 10, McCarver 10

Bishop Luers: Thompson 12, Powell 13, Zay 10, Wallace 6, Knapke 6, Jackson 2

WAWASEE 57, WESTVIEW 53

Wawasee 11 15 11 20 57
Westview 6 22 4 21 53

Wawasee: My. Everingham 6, Welty 7, Felger 6, Dukes 18, Ma. Everingham 11, Roberson 9

Westview: M. Yoder 33, B. Yoder 12, Helmuth 2, Engle 1, Springer 5

AP TOP 10 POLL

CLASS 4A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Chesterton (12) 20-0 240 1
2. Carmel 16-4 192 3
3. Fishers 18-2 190 2
4. Cathedral 16-5 127 6
5. Homestead 17-5 110 9
6. Floyd Central 16-2 97
7. Valparaiso 18-3 94 7
8. Penn 16-2 87 10
9. Ben Davis 16-5 75 4
10. Mt. Vernon 16-2 62

Others receiving votes: Tech 48. Lawrence North 31. Anderson 28. North Central 24. Zionsville 9. Terre Haute North 8. Westfield 6. Lafayette Jeff 6. Bloomington North 6.

CLASS 3A

W-L Pts Prv
1. NorthWood (8) 19-1 224 1
2. Mishawaka Marian (3) 17-3 191 4
3. Glenn (1) 18-1 188 3
4. Sullivan 18-1 145 6
5. Leo 13-3 129 2
6. Peru 15-1 119 7
7. Norwell 17-3 112 8
8. New Castle 13-3 100 9
9. Brebeuf Jesuit 12-6 74 5
10. Brownstown 16-3 59

Others receiving votes: Connersville 56. North Harrison 23. Greensburg 20.

CLASS 2A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Central Noble (8) 20-1 228 1
2. Monroe Central (2) 17-0 199 2
T3. Eastside 18-1 178 4
T3. Blackhawk Ch. (2) 15-3 178 3
5. Linton-Stockton 18-3 153 5
6. Carroll 16-1 107 7
7. Lake Station 16-1 95 6
8. South Spencer 14-2 87 9
9. Wapahani 15-4 62 10
10. Clinton Prairie 17-3 33 8

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 31.

Eastern Hancock 30. Park Tudor 25. University 15. Fairfield 7. Eastern 6. Providence 6.

CLASS A

W-L Pts Prv
1. Gary 21st Century (8) 15-3 224 3
2. Bloomfield (3) 16-3 206 6
3. North Daviess 17-3 169 1
4. Edinburgh (1) 16-2 160 2
5. Loogootee 15-5 131 5
6. North White 14-3 128 8
7. Barr-Reeve 12-7 118 4
8. Tindley 12-7 91 7
9. Lutheran 13-4 71 10
10. Triton 13-5 44

Others receiving votes: Bethesda Christian 35. Lafayette Catholic 18. Orleans 18. Argos 15. Covington 12.

GIRLS

SEMI-STATES

Saturday

At LaPorte

2A: Fairfield vs. Frankton, 1 p.m.

3A: S.B. Washington vs. Garrett, 4 p.m.

At Logansport

A: North White vs. Laf. Cent. Cath., 4 p.m.

4A: Crown Point vs. Noblesville, 7 p.m.

At Jasper

2A: University vs. Forest Park, 4 p.m.

4A: Mooresville vs. Franklin Comm., 6:30 p.m.

At Jeffersonville

A: Waldron vs. Tecumseh, 1 p.m.

3A: Bishop Chatard vs. Silver Creek, 3 p.m.

Gymnastics

LAKELAND 91.9, WARSAW 56.55,

NORTHWOOD 29.55

Vault—Schiffli (L) 8.8; Bars—Schiffli (L) 7.85; Beam—Vosler (W) 7.75; Floor—Schiffli (L) 8.45; All-Around—Schiffli (L) 32.7.

