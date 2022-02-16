TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Ryan Becker to a reserve/future contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Brent Salazar director of high performance.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB John Brannon, QB Jake Browning, C Lamont Gaillard, S Trayvon Henderson, TE Thaddeus Moss, HB Elijah Holyfield, DE Noah Spence, TE Scotty Washington and WR Pooka Williams to reserve/future contracts.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Peter Hansen linebacker coach, Bert Watts outside linebacker coach, Jake Moreland tight end coach, Dom Capers senior defensive assistant, Mike Mallory assistant special teams coach, Ben Steele assistant offensive line coach, Ramon Chinyoung offensive quality control coach, Ola Adams assistant defensive back coach, John Viera instructional designer and Derek Haithcock assistant to the head coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Byron Storer assistant special teams coach.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WRs Landen Akers and J.J. Koski, Ts Chandler Brewer and Max Pircher, DBs Antoine Brooks Jr., Tyler Hall and Kareem Orr, DEs Earnest Brown IV and Jonah Williams, RB Javian Hawkins, G Jeremiah Kolone and TE Kyle Markway to reserve/future contracts.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Matt Groh director of player personnel.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Pat Meyer offensive line coach.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Named Clint Hurtt defensive coordinator, Chad Morton run game coordinator, Sean Desai associate head coach defense, Karl Scott defensive passing game coordinator/defensive back coach, Andy Dickerson offensive line coach and Sanjay Lal wide receiver coach.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Waived TE Tyrone Swoopes and G Najee Toran from the did not report list.

HOCKEY

NHL

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Pyotr Kochetkov to Charlotte (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Jakub Galvas and G Arvid Soderblom to Rockford (AHL) on loan. Recalled G Cale Morris from Rockford.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL). Activated D Mikey Anderson from injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Tyler Wall to Harford (AHL) from Jacksonville (ECHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the active roster.

ST LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Scott Perunovich to Springfield (AHL) for conditioning.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned C Adam Brooks to Henderson (AHL) for conditioning.

WINNIPEG JETS — Returned D Johnathan Kovacevic to Manitoba (AHL) from loan.

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F J.C. Campagna to the active roster. Place D Ben Carroll on the reserve list and F Branden Toock on injured reserve effective Feb. 2.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed Ds Tyler Nanne and Dalton Gally to the active roster and placed Gally on injured reserve effective Feb. 15.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Shane Kuzmeski from his standard player contract (SPC).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Suspended F Greg Mauldin.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Theo Calvas reserve. Placed D Garrett Clarke on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Mat Ustaski from injured reserve then released him. Placed F Shaw Boomhower on injured reserve effective Feb. 6.