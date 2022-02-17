The Journal Gazette
 
COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 12 4 .750 23 4 .852
Wisconsin 11 4 .733 20 5 .800
Illinois 11 4 .733 18 7 .720
Ohio St. 9 4 .692 16 6 .727
Rutgers 10 5 .667 16 9 .640
Michigan St. 9 5 .643 18 7 .720
Iowa 7 6 .538 17 7 .708
Michigan 7 6 .538 13 10 .565
Indiana 7 8 .467 16 9 .640
Penn St. 5 9 .357 10 12 .455
Northwestern 5 10 .333 12 12 .500
Minnesota 3 11 .214 12 11 .522
Maryland 3 11 .214 11 14 .440
Nebraska 1 13 .071 7 18 .280

Tuesday

Penn St. 62, Michigan St. 58

Ohio St. 70, Minnesota 45

Wisconsin 74, Indiana 69

Wednesday

Rutgers 70, Illinois 59

Purdue 70, Northwestern 64

Today

Minnesota at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Friday

Maryland at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Notre Dame 12 3 .800 19 7 .731
Miami 11 4 .733 19 7 .731
North Carolina 10 5 .667 18 8 .692
Wake Forest 10 6 .625 20 7 .741
Virginia 10 6 .625 16 10 .615
Virginia Tech 8 7 .533 16 10 .615
Syracuse 7 7 .500 13 12 .520
Florida St. 7 8 .467 14 11 .560
Pittsburgh 6 10 .375 11 16 .407
Louisville 5 10 .333 11 14 .440
Boston College 4 10 .286 9 15 .375
Clemson 4 11 .267 12 14 .462
NC State 4 12 .250 11 16 .407
Georgia Tech 3 11 .214 10 15 .400

Tuesday

Duke 76, Wake Forest 74

Florida St. 81, Clemson 80

NC State 76, Georgia Tech 61

Wednesday

Miami 70, Louisville 63

Notre Dame 99, Boston College 95, OT

Pittsburgh 76, North Carolina 67

Today

No games scheduled

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 11 2 .846 21 3 .875
Villanova 13 3 .813 20 6 .769
UConn 9 5 .643 18 7 .720
Creighton 8 5 .615 16 8 .667
Marquette 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Xavier 7 7 .500 17 8 .680
Seton Hall 6 8 .429 15 9 .625
St. John’s 6 8 .429 14 11 .560
Butler 6 9 .400 13 13 .500
DePaul 3 11 .214 12 12 .500
Georgetown 0 14 .000 6 19 .240

Tuesday

Villanova 89, Providence 84

Butler 73, DePaul 71

Wednesday

St. John’s 86, Xavier 73

Marquette 77, Georgetown 66

UConn 70, Seton Hall 65

Today

Creighton at DePaul, 10 p.m.

Friday

Butler at St. John’s, 5 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 13 4 .765 17 7 .708
Oakland 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
N. Kentucky 11 5 .688 15 10 .600
Wright St. 12 6 .667 15 12 .556
PFW 11 6 .647 16 10 .615
Youngstown St. 10 7 .588 16 11 .593
Detroit 7 6 .538 10 13 .435
Ill.-Chicago 6 9 .400 10 14 .417
Milwaukee 7 11 .389 9 18 .333
Robert Morris 5 12 .294 7 19 .269
Green Bay 3 13 .188 4 21 .160
IUPUI 0 13 .000 2 22 .083

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Today

IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday

N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.

PFW at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wright St. at Oakland, 9 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
Ohio 13 2 .867 22 4 .846
Toledo 12 3 .800 20 6 .769
Kent St. 11 4 .733 16 9 .640
Akron 9 5 .643 16 8 .667
Buffalo 8 4 .667 14 8 .636
Ball St. 6 8 .429 11 14 .440
Cent. Michigan 5 7 .417 6 17 .261
Miami (Ohio) 5 9 .357 11 14 .440
Bowling Green 5 10 .333 12 14 .462
N. Illinois 4 9 .308 7 16 .304
E. Michigan 4 10 .286 9 16 .360
W. Michigan 2 13 .133 6 20 .231

Tuesday

W. Michigan 61, Akron 57, OT

Kent St. 72, Toledo 59

N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 58

E. Michigan 75, Cent. Michigan 70

Ohio 91, Miami (Ohio) 78

Buffalo 112, Bowling Green 85

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Today

Buffalo at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ind. Wesleyan 16 1 .941 25 4 .862
Marian 13 4 .765 22 4 .846
Saint Francis 12 5 .706 22 7 .759
Grace 11 6 .647 22 7 .759
Mt Vernon Naz. 10 7 .588 19 9 .679
Huntington 9 8 .529 20 9 .690
Bethel 5 12 .294 12 17 .414
Taylor 5 12 .294 9 19 .321
Goshen 3 14 .176 7 22 .241
Spring Arbor 1 16 .059 7 22 .241

Saturday*

Taylor at Saint Francis, 3 p.m.

Huntington at Grace, 3 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

Bethel at Goshen, 3 p.m.

Spring Arbor at Marian, 3 p.m.

WHAC

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana Tech 17 2 .895 23 6 .793
Cornerstone 14 5 .737 20 9 .690
Lourdes 13 6 .684 21 6 .778
Madonna 13 6 .684 19 10 .655
Rochester 11 8 .579 18 11 .621
Aquinas 10 10 .500 16 13 .552
Lawrence Tech 9 10 .474 12 13 .480
UNOH 8 11 .421 11 17 .393
Concordia 4 15 .211 9 17 .346
Siena Heights 4 15 .211 7 20 .259
UM-Dearborn 2 17 .105 4 25 .138

Wednesday

UNOH 67 Concordia 65

Cornerstone 82, Madonna 69

Aquinas 81, Rochester 71

Lourdes 60, Siena Heights 57

UM-Dearborn 103, Law. Tech 99, 3OT

Saturday*

Indiana Tech at Lawrence Tech, 3 p.m.

Siena Heights at UNOH, 3 p.m.

Lourdes at Cornerstone, 3 p.m.

UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 3 p.m.

Madonna at Rochester, 3 p.m.

*End of regular season

No. 5 PURDUE 70, NORTHWESTERN 64

PURDUE (23-4): Gillis 3-5 2-3 11, Edey 6-8 2-2 14, Hunter 4-6 2-4 11, Ivey 2-12 4-5 8, Stefanovic 2-7 2-2 7, Thompson 2-4 1-3 7, T.Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Furst 1-2 1-2 3, Morton 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 24-53 14-21 70.

NORTHWESTERN (12-12): Beran 4-7 3-4 13, Nance 4-8 4-4 12, Audige 0-3 0-0 0, Buie 3-10 4-4 11, Roper 2-8 1-2 7, Greer 2-5 0-0 6, Berry 2-8 0-0 5, Young 3-8 2-2 8, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, E.Williams 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 14-16 64.

Halftime—Purdue 32-28. 3-Point Goals—Purdue 8-21 (Gillis 3-4, Thompson 2-3, Morton 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Stefanovic 1-5, Furst 0-1, Ivey 0-5), Northwestern 8-28 (Greer 2-2, Beran 2-3, Roper 2-7, Buie 1-5, Berry 1-6, E.Williams 0-1, Audige 0-2, Nance 0-2). Rebounds—Purdue 38 (Edey 8), Northwestern 26 (Beran 6). Assists—Purdue 18 (T.Williams 5), Northwestern 13 (Greer 4). Total Fouls—Purdue 16, Northwestern 17.

NOTRE DAME 99,

BOSTON COLL. 95, OT

BOSTON COLLEGE (9-15): Karnik 5-8 1-2 11, Ashton-Langford 7-13 0-0 17, Galloway 6-13 2-2 17, Langford 10-14 3-7 23, Zackery 6-10 3-3 18, Jones 2-3 0-0 5, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Vander Baan 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 36-64 13-18 95.

NOTRE DAME (19-7): Atkinson 2-5 9-11 13, Goodwin 8-13 3-4 23, Hubb 4-7 4-4 13, Ryan 3-8 5-5 12, Wesley 6-15 5-8 18, Laszewski 5-8 5-5 16, Wertz 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 29-59 33-39 99.

Halftime—Boston College 43-39. 3-Point Goals—Boston College 10-23 (Zackery 3-4, Ashton-Langford 3-7, Galloway 3-7, Jones 1-1, Karnik 0-1, Vander Baan 0-1, Thompson 0-2), Notre Dame 8-21 (Goodwin 4-7, Hubb 1-3, Laszewski 1-3, Ryan 1-3, Wesley 1-4, Wertz 0-1). Fouled Out—Karnik, Thompson, Vander Baan. Rebounds—Boston College 26 (Langford 7), Notre Dame 35 (Hubb 7). Assists—Boston College 12 (Ashton-Langford 5), Notre Dame 11 (Wesley 4). Total Fouls—Boston College 27, Notre Dame 19. A—7,700 (9,149).

TRINE 94, KALAMAZOO 56

Trine 41 53 94
Kalamazoo 21 35 56

Trine: Bowman 9, Williams 33, Warzecha 9, Cox 16, Geller 4, Preston 4, Smylie 2, C. Jones 4, Pahl 4, Megnanglo 2, Carbaugh 2, Lorimer 5

Kalamazoo: Horky 15, Atwater 9, Broadsword 5, Courtney 12, Decker 9, Sharp 1, Cayton 4, Rueff 1

LATE TUESDAY

No. 15 WISCONSIN 74, INDIANA 69

WISCONSIN (20-5): Crowl 4-7 0-0 9, Wahl 2-7 0-0 4, Joh.Davis 10-15 10-14 30, Davison 4-11 10-10 21, Hepburn 4-8 0-1 8, Carlson 0-0 0-2 0, Jor.Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Vogt 0-0 2-2 2, Bowman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 22-29 74.

INDIANA (16-9): Jackson-Davis 10-13 10-14 30, Kopp 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 5-8 2-2 13, Galloway 3-8 0-0 7, Johnson 3-16 0-0 7, Stewart 2-5 2-2 8, Bates 0-5 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-1 0-0 0, Durr 0-1 0-0 0, Lander 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 14-18 69.

Halftime—Wisconsin 32-31. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 4-16 (Davison 3-8, Crowl 1-2, Joh.Davis 0-1, Jor.Davis 0-2, Hepburn 0-3), Indiana 5-18 (Stewart 2-4, Thompson 1-2, Galloway 1-3, Johnson 1-6, Kopp 0-1, Bates 0-2). Rebounds—Wisconsin 34 (Joh.Davis 12), Indiana 29 (Jackson-Davis, Thompson 8). Assists—Wisconsin 8 (Hepburn 3), Indiana 14 (Jackson-Davis 6). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 16, Indiana 25. A—17,222 (17,222).

WOMEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana 10 2 .833 18 4 .818
Michigan 11 3 .786 20 4 .833
Ohio St. 11 3 .786 19 4 .826
Maryland 11 3 .786 19 6 .760
Iowa 10 4 .714 16 7 .696
Nebraska 8 6 .571 19 6 .760
Michigan St. 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
Northwestern 6 6 .500 14 9 .609
Purdue 5 9 .357 14 11 .560
Minnesota 5 9 .357 12 14 .462
Wisconsin 4 11 .267 7 18 .280
Penn St. 3 11 .214 9 15 .375
Illinois 1 9 .100 6 15 .286
Rutgers 1 12 .077 8 17 .320

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

Michigan St. 74, Wisconsin 67

Today

Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marian 16 1 .941 24 3 .889
Ind. Wesleyan 13 3 .813 24 4 .857
Saint Francis 10 5 .667 16 8 .667
Taylor 8 5 .615 14 11 .560
Mt Vernon Naz. 8 8 .500 14 14 .500
Grace 8 9 .471 18 11 .621
Goshen 6 10 .375 12 16 .429
Bethel 5 11 .313 10 18 .357
Huntington 2 12 .143 4 21 .160
Spring Arbor 1 13 .071 4 22 .154

Wednesday

Indiana Wesleyan 85, Taylor 54

Huntington 76, Goshen 65

Marian 65, Mt. Vernon Nazarene 50

Saint Francis 87, Bethel 71

Grace 93, Spring Arbor 45

Saturday*

Taylor at Saint Francis, 1 p.m.

Huntington at Grace, 1 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Bethel at Goshen, 1 p.m.

Spring Arbor at Marian, 1 p.m.

WHAC

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana Tech 19 1 .950 27 2 .931
Rochester 15 4 .789 20 8 .714
Siena Heights 14 5 .737 22 7 .759
Concordia 13 6 .684 17 11 .607
Lawrence Tech 11 9 .550 15 15 .500
Aquinas 10 10 .500 15 15 .500
UM-Dearborn 9 10 .474 11 16 .407
Madonna 7 12 .368 8 20 .286
Cornerstone 4 15 .211 6 21 .222
Lourdes 3 16 .158 10 19 .345
UNOH 1 18 .053 3 21 .125

Wednesday

Concordia 63, UNOH 53

Cornerstone 77, Madonna 63

Lawrence Tech 59, UM-Dearborn 47

Rochester 80, Aquinas 63

Siena Heights 79, Lourdes 42

Saturday*

Siena Heights at UNOH, 1 p.m.

Lourdes at Cornerstone, 1 p.m.

UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 1 p.m.

Madonna at Rochester, 1 p.m.

*End of regular season

BUFFALO 67,

BALL ST. 62

BUFFALO (17-8): Fair 9-22 11-14 31, Woolley 4-14 2-2 10, Hemphill 3-9 0-1 6, Christie 2-5 1-2 5, Camp 2-4 0-0 5, Wilson 2-2 0-0 4, Adeyeye 1-1 2-2 4, Young 1-5 0-0 2, Gaba 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 24-63 16-23 67.

BALL ST. (14-9): Latimer 3-5 6-6 12, Freeman 4-13 0-0 10, Kiefer 3-6 1-2 7, Becki 2-6 1-1 5, Dis Agustsdottir 0-9 2-2 2, Rauch 3-6 5-6 11, Subirats 2-4 3-5 7, Bischoff 1-3 0-0 3, Turner 1-2 0-0 3, Puiggros 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 18-22 62.

Buffalo 16 21 14 16 67
Ball St. 12 17 16 17 62

3-Point Goals—Buffalo 3-13 (Fair 2-5, Woolley 0-4, Camp 1-2, Young 0-2), Ball St. 4-26 (Freeman 2-8, Kiefer 0-2, Becki 0-2, Dis Agustsdottir 0-7, Subirats 0-1, Bischoff 1-3, Turner 1-1, Puiggros 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Buffalo 41 (Hemphill 13), Ball St. 44 (Rauch 9). Assists—Buffalo 6 (Hemphill 2), Ball St. 10 (4 tied at 2). Total Fouls—Buffalo 18, Ball St. 20. A—1,002.

SAINT FRANCIS 87, BETHEL 71

Saint Francis 21 13 30 23 87
Bethel 21 20 16 14 71

Saint Francis: Pate 24, Kunkel 21, Crawford 14, Parrett 13, Crowe 7, McKnight 6, Dunnuck 2

Bethel: Deboy 8, Williams 7, Garcia 5, Carlsten 1, Shelton 16, McElroy 15, Morris 9, Jones 5, Stewart 3, Kinker 2

GRACE 93, SPRING ARBOR 45

Grace 30 19 29 15 93
Spring Arbor 14 12 7 12 45

Grace: Feldman 26, Patton 18, K. Ryman 11, McMahon 7, Poor 5, Lukasiewicz 9, Pearson 7, Wiegman 4, Murphy 4, Gill 2

Spring Arbor: Shoobridge 16, Long 16, Jackson 7, Schwartz 2, Folkema 2, Shellberg 2

HUNTINGTON 76, GOSHEN 65

Goshen 10 18 22 15 65
Huntington 21 18 12 25 76

Huntington: Ryman 19, Zook 19, Drake 14, Gambrell 6, Rowles 2, Robrock 7, Vaughn 4, Bolon 2, Cable 2, Baker 1

Goshen: Chapman 20, Flowers 10, Cockerham 4, Mohamed 2, Foster 1, Rougeau 7, Copeland 6, Yoder 6, Eli 5, Oelling 4

TRINE 95, SAINT MARY’S 44

Saint Mary’s 5 13 12 14 44
Trine 21 27 27 20 95

Trine: Taylor 12, Wildman 7, Bieniewicz 12, Kunse 6, A. Argyle 13, Maat 3, K. Argyle 4, Sloneker 5, Wagner 10, Stewart 6, Underhill 6, Stout 2, Brauher 9

Saint Mary’s: Schutz 7, Rzepka 7, Flynn 3, Murphy 2, Dugas 3, Gumma 5, Swift 3, Bonnesen 2, Gareau 4, Townsend 6, Shadid 2

