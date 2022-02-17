Thursday, February 17, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|4
|.852
|Wisconsin
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|5
|.800
|Illinois
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|7
|.720
|Ohio St.
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|6
|.727
|Rutgers
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Michigan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Iowa
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|7
|.708
|Michigan
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|10
|.565
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|Penn St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|12
|.455
|Northwestern
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|Minnesota
|3
|11
|.214
|12
|11
|.522
|Maryland
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|14
|.440
|Nebraska
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
Tuesday
Penn St. 62, Michigan St. 58
Ohio St. 70, Minnesota 45
Wisconsin 74, Indiana 69
Wednesday
Rutgers 70, Illinois 59
Purdue 70, Northwestern 64
Today
Minnesota at Penn St., 4 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Friday
Maryland at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Notre Dame
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Miami
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|North Carolina
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|Wake Forest
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|7
|.741
|Virginia
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Virginia Tech
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Syracuse
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Florida St.
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|11
|.560
|Pittsburgh
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|16
|.407
|Louisville
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Boston College
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|15
|.375
|Clemson
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|14
|.462
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Georgia Tech
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
Tuesday
Duke 76, Wake Forest 74
Florida St. 81, Clemson 80
NC State 76, Georgia Tech 61
Wednesday
Miami 70, Louisville 63
Notre Dame 99, Boston College 95, OT
Pittsburgh 76, North Carolina 67
Today
No games scheduled
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|3
|.875
|Villanova
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|6
|.769
|UConn
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Creighton
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Marquette
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Xavier
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Seton Hall
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|9
|.625
|St. John’s
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|11
|.560
|Butler
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|13
|.500
|DePaul
|3
|11
|.214
|12
|12
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|14
|.000
|6
|19
|.240
Tuesday
Villanova 89, Providence 84
Butler 73, DePaul 71
Wednesday
St. John’s 86, Xavier 73
Marquette 77, Georgetown 66
UConn 70, Seton Hall 65
Today
Creighton at DePaul, 10 p.m.
Friday
Butler at St. John’s, 5 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|7
|.708
|Oakland
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|N. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|10
|.600
|Wright St.
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|PFW
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|10
|.615
|Youngstown St.
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|11
|.593
|Detroit
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|13
|.435
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|14
|.417
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|18
|.333
|Robert Morris
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|19
|.269
|Green Bay
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|21
|.160
|IUPUI
|0
|13
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Today
IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Friday
N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.
PFW at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Wright St. at Oakland, 9 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|Ohio
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|4
|.846
|Toledo
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Kent St.
|11
|4
|.733
|16
|9
|.640
|Akron
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|8
|.667
|Buffalo
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Ball St.
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|17
|.261
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|14
|.440
|Bowling Green
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|14
|.462
|N. Illinois
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|16
|.304
|E. Michigan
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|16
|.360
|W. Michigan
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|20
|.231
Tuesday
W. Michigan 61, Akron 57, OT
Kent St. 72, Toledo 59
N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 58
E. Michigan 75, Cent. Michigan 70
Ohio 91, Miami (Ohio) 78
Buffalo 112, Bowling Green 85
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Today
Buffalo at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ind. Wesleyan
|16
|1
|.941
|25
|4
|.862
|Marian
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|4
|.846
|Saint Francis
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|7
|.759
|Grace
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|7
|.759
|Mt Vernon Naz.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Huntington
|9
|8
|.529
|20
|9
|.690
|Bethel
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|17
|.414
|Taylor
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|19
|.321
|Goshen
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|22
|.241
|Spring Arbor
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|22
|.241
Saturday*
Taylor at Saint Francis, 3 p.m.
Huntington at Grace, 3 p.m.
Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
Bethel at Goshen, 3 p.m.
Spring Arbor at Marian, 3 p.m.
WHAC
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana Tech
|17
|2
|.895
|23
|6
|.793
|Cornerstone
|14
|5
|.737
|20
|9
|.690
|Lourdes
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|6
|.778
|Madonna
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|10
|.655
|Rochester
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|11
|.621
|Aquinas
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Lawrence Tech
|9
|10
|.474
|12
|13
|.480
|UNOH
|8
|11
|.421
|11
|17
|.393
|Concordia
|4
|15
|.211
|9
|17
|.346
|Siena Heights
|4
|15
|.211
|7
|20
|.259
|UM-Dearborn
|2
|17
|.105
|4
|25
|.138
Wednesday
UNOH 67 Concordia 65
Cornerstone 82, Madonna 69
Aquinas 81, Rochester 71
Lourdes 60, Siena Heights 57
UM-Dearborn 103, Law. Tech 99, 3OT
Saturday*
Indiana Tech at Lawrence Tech, 3 p.m.
Siena Heights at UNOH, 3 p.m.
Lourdes at Cornerstone, 3 p.m.
UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 3 p.m.
Madonna at Rochester, 3 p.m.
*End of regular season
No. 5 PURDUE 70, NORTHWESTERN 64
PURDUE (23-4): Gillis 3-5 2-3 11, Edey 6-8 2-2 14, Hunter 4-6 2-4 11, Ivey 2-12 4-5 8, Stefanovic 2-7 2-2 7, Thompson 2-4 1-3 7, T.Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Furst 1-2 1-2 3, Morton 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 24-53 14-21 70.
NORTHWESTERN (12-12): Beran 4-7 3-4 13, Nance 4-8 4-4 12, Audige 0-3 0-0 0, Buie 3-10 4-4 11, Roper 2-8 1-2 7, Greer 2-5 0-0 6, Berry 2-8 0-0 5, Young 3-8 2-2 8, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, E.Williams 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 14-16 64.
Halftime—Purdue 32-28. 3-Point Goals—Purdue 8-21 (Gillis 3-4, Thompson 2-3, Morton 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Stefanovic 1-5, Furst 0-1, Ivey 0-5), Northwestern 8-28 (Greer 2-2, Beran 2-3, Roper 2-7, Buie 1-5, Berry 1-6, E.Williams 0-1, Audige 0-2, Nance 0-2). Rebounds—Purdue 38 (Edey 8), Northwestern 26 (Beran 6). Assists—Purdue 18 (T.Williams 5), Northwestern 13 (Greer 4). Total Fouls—Purdue 16, Northwestern 17.
NOTRE DAME 99,
BOSTON COLL. 95, OT
BOSTON COLLEGE (9-15): Karnik 5-8 1-2 11, Ashton-Langford 7-13 0-0 17, Galloway 6-13 2-2 17, Langford 10-14 3-7 23, Zackery 6-10 3-3 18, Jones 2-3 0-0 5, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Vander Baan 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 36-64 13-18 95.
NOTRE DAME (19-7): Atkinson 2-5 9-11 13, Goodwin 8-13 3-4 23, Hubb 4-7 4-4 13, Ryan 3-8 5-5 12, Wesley 6-15 5-8 18, Laszewski 5-8 5-5 16, Wertz 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 29-59 33-39 99.
Halftime—Boston College 43-39. 3-Point Goals—Boston College 10-23 (Zackery 3-4, Ashton-Langford 3-7, Galloway 3-7, Jones 1-1, Karnik 0-1, Vander Baan 0-1, Thompson 0-2), Notre Dame 8-21 (Goodwin 4-7, Hubb 1-3, Laszewski 1-3, Ryan 1-3, Wesley 1-4, Wertz 0-1). Fouled Out—Karnik, Thompson, Vander Baan. Rebounds—Boston College 26 (Langford 7), Notre Dame 35 (Hubb 7). Assists—Boston College 12 (Ashton-Langford 5), Notre Dame 11 (Wesley 4). Total Fouls—Boston College 27, Notre Dame 19. A—7,700 (9,149).
TRINE 94, KALAMAZOO 56
|Trine
|41
|53
|—
|94
|Kalamazoo
|21
|35
|—
|56
Trine: Bowman 9, Williams 33, Warzecha 9, Cox 16, Geller 4, Preston 4, Smylie 2, C. Jones 4, Pahl 4, Megnanglo 2, Carbaugh 2, Lorimer 5
Kalamazoo: Horky 15, Atwater 9, Broadsword 5, Courtney 12, Decker 9, Sharp 1, Cayton 4, Rueff 1
LATE TUESDAY
No. 15 WISCONSIN 74, INDIANA 69
WISCONSIN (20-5): Crowl 4-7 0-0 9, Wahl 2-7 0-0 4, Joh.Davis 10-15 10-14 30, Davison 4-11 10-10 21, Hepburn 4-8 0-1 8, Carlson 0-0 0-2 0, Jor.Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Vogt 0-0 2-2 2, Bowman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 22-29 74.
INDIANA (16-9): Jackson-Davis 10-13 10-14 30, Kopp 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 5-8 2-2 13, Galloway 3-8 0-0 7, Johnson 3-16 0-0 7, Stewart 2-5 2-2 8, Bates 0-5 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-1 0-0 0, Durr 0-1 0-0 0, Lander 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 14-18 69.
Halftime—Wisconsin 32-31. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 4-16 (Davison 3-8, Crowl 1-2, Joh.Davis 0-1, Jor.Davis 0-2, Hepburn 0-3), Indiana 5-18 (Stewart 2-4, Thompson 1-2, Galloway 1-3, Johnson 1-6, Kopp 0-1, Bates 0-2). Rebounds—Wisconsin 34 (Joh.Davis 12), Indiana 29 (Jackson-Davis, Thompson 8). Assists—Wisconsin 8 (Hepburn 3), Indiana 14 (Jackson-Davis 6). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 16, Indiana 25. A—17,222 (17,222).
WOMEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|4
|.818
|Michigan
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|4
|.833
|Ohio St.
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|4
|.826
|Maryland
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|6
|.760
|Iowa
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|7
|.696
|Nebraska
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|6
|.760
|Michigan St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|Northwestern
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Purdue
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|11
|.560
|Minnesota
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|Wisconsin
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|18
|.280
|Penn St.
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|15
|.375
|Illinois
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|15
|.286
|Rutgers
|1
|12
|.077
|8
|17
|.320
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday
Michigan St. 74, Wisconsin 67
Today
Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marian
|16
|1
|.941
|24
|3
|.889
|Ind. Wesleyan
|13
|3
|.813
|24
|4
|.857
|Saint Francis
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Taylor
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|11
|.560
|Mt Vernon Naz.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Grace
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|11
|.621
|Goshen
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|16
|.429
|Bethel
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|18
|.357
|Huntington
|2
|12
|.143
|4
|21
|.160
|Spring Arbor
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|22
|.154
Wednesday
Indiana Wesleyan 85, Taylor 54
Huntington 76, Goshen 65
Marian 65, Mt. Vernon Nazarene 50
Saint Francis 87, Bethel 71
Grace 93, Spring Arbor 45
Saturday*
Taylor at Saint Francis, 1 p.m.
Huntington at Grace, 1 p.m.
Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Bethel at Goshen, 1 p.m.
Spring Arbor at Marian, 1 p.m.
WHAC
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana Tech
|19
|1
|.950
|27
|2
|.931
|Rochester
|15
|4
|.789
|20
|8
|.714
|Siena Heights
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|7
|.759
|Concordia
|13
|6
|.684
|17
|11
|.607
|Lawrence Tech
|11
|9
|.550
|15
|15
|.500
|Aquinas
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|UM-Dearborn
|9
|10
|.474
|11
|16
|.407
|Madonna
|7
|12
|.368
|8
|20
|.286
|Cornerstone
|4
|15
|.211
|6
|21
|.222
|Lourdes
|3
|16
|.158
|10
|19
|.345
|UNOH
|1
|18
|.053
|3
|21
|.125
Wednesday
Concordia 63, UNOH 53
Cornerstone 77, Madonna 63
Lawrence Tech 59, UM-Dearborn 47
Rochester 80, Aquinas 63
Siena Heights 79, Lourdes 42
Saturday*
Siena Heights at UNOH, 1 p.m.
Lourdes at Cornerstone, 1 p.m.
UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Madonna at Rochester, 1 p.m.
*End of regular season
BUFFALO 67,
BALL ST. 62
BUFFALO (17-8): Fair 9-22 11-14 31, Woolley 4-14 2-2 10, Hemphill 3-9 0-1 6, Christie 2-5 1-2 5, Camp 2-4 0-0 5, Wilson 2-2 0-0 4, Adeyeye 1-1 2-2 4, Young 1-5 0-0 2, Gaba 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 24-63 16-23 67.
BALL ST. (14-9): Latimer 3-5 6-6 12, Freeman 4-13 0-0 10, Kiefer 3-6 1-2 7, Becki 2-6 1-1 5, Dis Agustsdottir 0-9 2-2 2, Rauch 3-6 5-6 11, Subirats 2-4 3-5 7, Bischoff 1-3 0-0 3, Turner 1-2 0-0 3, Puiggros 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 18-22 62.
|Buffalo
|16
|21
|14
|16
|—
|67
|Ball St.
|12
|17
|16
|17
|—
|62
3-Point Goals—Buffalo 3-13 (Fair 2-5, Woolley 0-4, Camp 1-2, Young 0-2), Ball St. 4-26 (Freeman 2-8, Kiefer 0-2, Becki 0-2, Dis Agustsdottir 0-7, Subirats 0-1, Bischoff 1-3, Turner 1-1, Puiggros 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Buffalo 41 (Hemphill 13), Ball St. 44 (Rauch 9). Assists—Buffalo 6 (Hemphill 2), Ball St. 10 (4 tied at 2). Total Fouls—Buffalo 18, Ball St. 20. A—1,002.
SAINT FRANCIS 87, BETHEL 71
|Saint Francis
|21
|13
|30
|23
|—
|87
|Bethel
|21
|20
|16
|14
|—
|71
Saint Francis: Pate 24, Kunkel 21, Crawford 14, Parrett 13, Crowe 7, McKnight 6, Dunnuck 2
Bethel: Deboy 8, Williams 7, Garcia 5, Carlsten 1, Shelton 16, McElroy 15, Morris 9, Jones 5, Stewart 3, Kinker 2
GRACE 93, SPRING ARBOR 45
|Grace
|30
|19
|29
|15
|—
|93
|Spring Arbor
|14
|12
|7
|12
|—
|45
Grace: Feldman 26, Patton 18, K. Ryman 11, McMahon 7, Poor 5, Lukasiewicz 9, Pearson 7, Wiegman 4, Murphy 4, Gill 2
Spring Arbor: Shoobridge 16, Long 16, Jackson 7, Schwartz 2, Folkema 2, Shellberg 2
HUNTINGTON 76, GOSHEN 65
|Goshen
|10
|18
|22
|15
|—
|65
|Huntington
|21
|18
|12
|25
|—
|76
Huntington: Ryman 19, Zook 19, Drake 14, Gambrell 6, Rowles 2, Robrock 7, Vaughn 4, Bolon 2, Cable 2, Baker 1
Goshen: Chapman 20, Flowers 10, Cockerham 4, Mohamed 2, Foster 1, Rougeau 7, Copeland 6, Yoder 6, Eli 5, Oelling 4
TRINE 95, SAINT MARY’S 44
|Saint Mary’s
|5
|13
|12
|14
|—
|44
|Trine
|21
|27
|27
|20
|—
|95
Trine: Taylor 12, Wildman 7, Bieniewicz 12, Kunse 6, A. Argyle 13, Maat 3, K. Argyle 4, Sloneker 5, Wagner 10, Stewart 6, Underhill 6, Stout 2, Brauher 9
Saint Mary’s: Schutz 7, Rzepka 7, Flynn 3, Murphy 2, Dugas 3, Gumma 5, Swift 3, Bonnesen 2, Gareau 4, Townsend 6, Shadid 2
