PGA

GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: Riviera CC. Yardage: 7,322. Par: 71.

Prize money: $12 million. Winner’s share: $2,160,000.

Television: Today-Friday, 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Max Homa.

FedEx Cup leader: Hideki Matsuyama.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the WM Phoenix Open.

Notes: The field features 10 of the top 10 players in the world, a rarity in any golf tournament except for the majors and The Players Championship. ... Tournament host Tiger Woods is not in the field for the second straight year. He was recovering from back surgery a year ago, and suffered leg injuries from his car crash two days after the Genesis Invitational last year. ... Rory McIlroy is making his U.S. debut this year, having played twice in the United Arab Emirates on the European tour. ... Phil Mickelson is not playing for the second straight week after his appearance in Saudi Arabia. Mickelson in 2008 and 2009 is the last player to win back-to-back at Riviera. ... Lanny Wadkins set the 72-hole tournament record in 1985 at 20-under 264. It’s the oldest such record on the PGA Tour. ... Three players from the 2012 Texas team that won the NCAA title at Riviera are in the field — Jordan Spieth, Dylan Frittelli and Kramer Hickok. Also playing on a sponsor exemption is Thomas Pieters of Belgium, who won the NCAA individual title that year. He played for Illinois.

Next week: Honda Classic.