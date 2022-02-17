Thursday, February 17, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
LEO 51, BISHOP DWENGER 47
|Dwenger
|7
|17
|18
|5
|—
|47
|Leo
|12
|15
|15
|9
|—
|51
Leo: T. Hiteshew 6, Middleton 2, LaGrange 8, Ruble 4, Allen 7, Bontrager 24
Bishop Dwenger: Campbell 23, Quinlan 5, Pieper 4, Jacquay 3, Shively 12
FAIRFIELD 44, GARRETT 38
|Fairfield
|14
|5
|12
|13
|—
|44
|Garrett
|4
|11
|10
|13
|—
|38
Fairfield: Helms 2, Frey 2, Ca. Wright 19, Co. Wright 2, O. Miller 8, Penrose 2, Yoder 7, Mast 2
Garrett: Gater 5, Myers 8, Bailey 13, Fugate 4, Smith 8
GIRLS
SEMI-STATES
Saturday
At LaPorte
2A: Fairfield vs. Frankton, 1 p.m.
3A: S.B. Washington vs. Garrett, 4 p.m.
At Logansport
A: North White vs. Laf. Cent. Cath., 4 p.m.
4A: Crown Point vs. Noblesville, 7 p.m.
At Jasper
2A: University vs. Forest Park, 4 p.m.
4A: Mooresville vs. Franklin Comm., 6:30 p.m.
At Jeffersonville
A: Waldron vs. Tecumseh, 1 p.m.
3A: Bishop Chatard vs. Silver Creek, 3 p.m.
Hockey
CITY PLAYOFFS
Leo 3, FW Vipers 1
Homestead 2, Carroll
