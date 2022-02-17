The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, February 17, 2022 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

LEO 51, BISHOP DWENGER 47

Dwenger 7 17 18 5 47
Leo 12 15 15 9 51

Leo: T. Hiteshew 6, Middleton 2, LaGrange 8, Ruble 4, Allen 7, Bontrager 24

Bishop Dwenger: Campbell 23, Quinlan 5, Pieper 4, Jacquay 3, Shively 12

FAIRFIELD 44, GARRETT 38

Fairfield 14 5 12 13 44
Garrett 4 11 10 13 38

Fairfield: Helms 2, Frey 2, Ca. Wright 19, Co. Wright 2, O. Miller 8, Penrose 2, Yoder 7, Mast 2

Garrett: Gater 5, Myers 8, Bailey 13, Fugate 4, Smith 8

GIRLS

SEMI-STATES

Saturday

At LaPorte

2A: Fairfield vs. Frankton, 1 p.m.

3A: S.B. Washington vs. Garrett, 4 p.m.

At Logansport

A: North White vs. Laf. Cent. Cath., 4 p.m.

4A: Crown Point vs. Noblesville, 7 p.m.

At Jasper

2A: University vs. Forest Park, 4 p.m.

4A: Mooresville vs. Franklin Comm., 6:30 p.m.

At Jeffersonville

A: Waldron vs. Tecumseh, 1 p.m.

3A: Bishop Chatard vs. Silver Creek, 3 p.m.

Hockey

CITY PLAYOFFS

Leo 3, FW Vipers 1

Homestead 2, Carroll

