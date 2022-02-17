TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G DeAndre Bembry to a rest-of-season contract.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Patrick Beverley to a contract extension.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Xavier Sneed to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OLB Dante Fowler.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LS Beau Brinkley and P Ryan Winslow.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed head coach Zac Taylor to a five-year contract extension.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Derrick Willies from the reserve/retired list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Tyrone Wheatley running back coach.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WRs Landen Akers and J.J. Koski, Ts Chandler Brewer and Max Pricher, DBs Antoine Brooks Jr., Kareem Orr and Tyler Hall, DEs Earnest Brown IV and Jonah Williams, RB Javian Hawkins, G Jeremiah Kolone and TE Kyle Markway to reserve/future contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Kevin O’Connell head coach.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Bryan Cox assistant defensive line coach and Kevin Wilkins defensive assistant.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Darwin Thompson to a reserve/future contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived OL Donell Stanley. Signed OL Brandon Walton to a reserve/future contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Promoted G Cale Morris from Rockford (AHL). Recalled D Alec Regula and G Arvid Soderblom from Rockford from loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Activated Filip Hronek from COVID-19 protocols.

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Stuart Skinner to Bakersfield (AHL) on loan. Activated G Mikko Koskinen from COVID-19 protocols.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson and D Dillon Heatherington from Belleville (AHL). Reassigned C Mark Kastelic and G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted RW Maksim Sushko from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Ryan Merkley and G Zach Sawchenko from San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Darren Raddysh to Syracuse (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera to Henderson (AHL) from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Kansas City Ryan Olsen one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Feb. 15 against Allen.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Keaton Jameson to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated F Connor Jones from injured reserve. Placed Fs Shawn Szydlowski and Shawn Boudrian on the reserve list and F Matthew Barnaby on injured reserve effective Feb. 5.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN — Signed head coach Jim Harbaugh to a contract extension through 2026 season.