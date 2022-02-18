Friday, February 18, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|4
|.852
|Wisconsin
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|5
|.800
|Illinois
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|7
|.720
|Ohio St.
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|6
|.727
|Rutgers
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Michigan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Michigan
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|10
|.583
|Iowa
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|Penn St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Northwestern
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|Maryland
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|14
|.440
|Minnesota
|3
|12
|.200
|12
|12
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
Wednesday
Rutgers 70, Illinois 59
Purdue 70, Northwestern 64
Thursday
Penn St. 67, Minnesota 46
Michigan 84, Iowa 79
Today
Maryland at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Illinois at Michigan St., Noon
Iowa at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Notre Dame
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Miami
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|North Carolina
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|Wake Forest
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|7
|.741
|Virginia
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Virginia Tech
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Syracuse
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Florida St.
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|11
|.560
|Pittsburgh
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|16
|.407
|Louisville
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Boston College
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|15
|.375
|Clemson
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|14
|.462
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Georgia Tech
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
Wednesday
Miami 70, Louisville 63
Notre Dame 99, Boston College 95, OT
Pittsburgh 76, North Carolina 67
Thursday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
Saturday
Boston College at Syracuse, noon
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 5 p.m.
Florida St. at Duke, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|3
|.875
|Villanova
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|6
|.769
|UConn
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Creighton
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Marquette
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Xavier
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Seton Hall
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|9
|.625
|St. John’s
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|11
|.560
|Butler
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|13
|.500
|DePaul
|3
|11
|.214
|12
|12
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|14
|.000
|6
|19
|.240
Wednesday
St. John’s 86, Xavier 73
Marquette 77, Georgetown 66
UConn 70, Seton Hall 65
Thursday
Creighton at DePaul, late
Today
Butler at St. John’s, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Xavier at UConn, noon
Georgetown at Villanova, 5 p.m.
DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|7
|.708
|Oakland
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|N. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|10
|.600
|Wright St.
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|PFW
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|10
|.615
|Youngstown St.
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|11
|.607
|Detroit
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|13
|.435
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|18
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|15
|.400
|Robert Morris
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|20
|.259
|Green Bay
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|21
|.160
|IUPUI
|1
|13
|.071
|3
|22
|.120
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday
IUPUI 66, Robert Morris 56
Youngstown St. 88, Ill.-Chicago 79
Today
N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.
PFW at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Wright St. at Oakland, 9 p.m.
Saturday
IUPUI at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|Ohio
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|4
|.846
|Toledo
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Kent St.
|11
|4
|.733
|16
|9
|.640
|Buffalo
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|8
|.652
|Akron
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|9
|.640
|Ball St.
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|17
|.261
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|14
|.440
|N. Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|16
|.333
|Bowling Green
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|14
|.462
|E. Michigan
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|17
|.346
|W. Michigan
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|20
|.231
Thursday
Buffalo 83, E. Michigan 69
N. Illinois 66, Akron 63
Today
Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Saturday
Akron at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
W. Michigan at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ind. Wesleyan
|16
|1
|.941
|25
|4
|.862
|Marian
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|4
|.846
|Saint Francis
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|7
|.759
|Grace
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|7
|.759
|Mt Vernon Naz.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Huntington
|9
|8
|.529
|20
|9
|.690
|Bethel
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|17
|.414
|Taylor
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|19
|.321
|Goshen
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|22
|.241
|Spring Arbor
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|22
|.241
Saturday*
Taylor at Saint Francis, 3 p.m.
Huntington at Grace, 3 p.m.
Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
Bethel at Goshen, 3 p.m.
Spring Arbor at Marian, 3 p.m.
WHAC
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana Tech
|17
|2
|.895
|23
|6
|.793
|Cornerstone
|14
|5
|.737
|20
|9
|.690
|Lourdes
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|6
|.778
|Madonna
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|10
|.655
|Rochester
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|11
|.621
|Aquinas
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Lawrence Tech
|9
|10
|.474
|12
|13
|.480
|UNOH
|8
|11
|.421
|11
|17
|.393
|Concordia
|4
|15
|.211
|9
|17
|.346
|Siena Heights
|4
|15
|.211
|7
|20
|.259
|UM-Dearborn
|2
|17
|.105
|4
|25
|.138
Saturday*
Indiana Tech at Lawrence Tech, 3 p.m.
Siena Heights at UNOH, 3 p.m.
Lourdes at Cornerstone, 3 p.m.
UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 3 p.m.
Madonna at Rochester, 3 p.m.
*End of regular season
WOMEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|4
|.826
|Maryland
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Michigan
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|4
|.833
|Ohio St.
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|5
|.792
|Iowa
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|7
|.696
|Michigan St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|Nebraska
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|7
|.731
|Northwestern
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Purdue
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|11
|.577
|Minnesota
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|15
|.444
|Penn St.
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|15
|.400
|Wisconsin
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|18
|.280
|Rutgers
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|17
|.346
|Illinois
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|16
|.272
Wednesday
Michigan St. 74, Wisconsin 67
Thursday
Indiana 69, Northwestern 58
Penn St. 83, Nebraska 79
Purdue 70, Illinois 54
Maryland 77, Ohio St. 72
Rutgers 79, Minnesota 61
Today
No games scheduled
CROSSROADS LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marian
|16
|1
|.941
|24
|3
|.889
|Ind. Wesleyan
|13
|3
|.813
|24
|4
|.857
|Saint Francis
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Taylor
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|11
|.560
|Mt Vernon Naz.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Grace
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|11
|.621
|Goshen
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|16
|.429
|Bethel
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|18
|.357
|Huntington
|2
|12
|.143
|4
|21
|.160
|Spring Arbor
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|22
|.154
Saturday*
Taylor at Saint Francis, 1 p.m.
Huntington at Grace, 1 p.m.
Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Bethel at Goshen, 1 p.m.
Spring Arbor at Marian, 1 p.m.
WHAC
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana Tech
|19
|1
|.950
|27
|2
|.931
|Rochester
|15
|4
|.789
|20
|8
|.714
|Siena Heights
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|7
|.759
|Concordia
|13
|6
|.684
|17
|11
|.607
|Lawrence Tech
|11
|9
|.550
|15
|15
|.500
|Aquinas
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|UM-Dearborn
|9
|10
|.474
|11
|16
|.407
|Madonna
|7
|12
|.368
|8
|20
|.286
|Cornerstone
|4
|15
|.211
|6
|21
|.222
|Lourdes
|3
|16
|.158
|10
|19
|.345
|UNOH
|1
|18
|.053
|3
|21
|.125
Saturday*
Siena Heights at UNOH, 1 p.m.
Lourdes at Cornerstone, 1 p.m.
UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Madonna at Rochester, 1 p.m.
*End of regular season
No. 5 INDIANA 69,
NORTHWESTERN 58
NORTHWESTERN (14-10): Shaw 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 6-10 0-1 14, Burton 9-17 2-2 20, Hartman 0-4 0-0 0, Satterwhite 5-11 0-0 14, Mott 2-6 0-0 4, Walsh 1-6 0-0 2, Daley 1-4 0-0 2, Rainey 0-0 0-0 0, Ademusayo 0-0 0-2 0, Totals 25-60 2-5 58
INDIANA (19-4): Gulbe 7-12 5-7 20, Holmes 1-4 4-4 6, Berger 6-13 3-3 15, Cardano-Hillary 6-10 2-2 17, Patberg 1-4 2-2 4, Browne 3-3 1-1 7, Moore-McNeil 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 24-50 17-19 69
|Northwestern
|13
|15
|16
|14
|—
|58
|Indiana
|18
|14
|18
|19
|—
|69
3-Point Goals—Northwestern 6-16 (Brown 2-4, Burton 0-1, Hartman 0-1, Satterwhite 4-7, Walsh 0-3), Indiana 4-13 (Gulbe 1-2, Holmes 0-2, Berger 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 3-5, Patberg 0-1, Moore-McNeil 0-2). Assists—Northwestern 11 (Burton 4), Indiana 17 (Patberg 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Northwestern 29 (Shaw 10), Indiana 35 (Gulbe 12). Total Fouls—Northwestern 22, Indiana 11. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,632.
No 19 NOTRE DAME 72,
No. 16 GA. TECH 66, OT
NOTRE DAME (20-6): Dodson 5-14 1-4 11, Westbeld 4-13 1-3 10, Citron 4-11 1-2 10, Mabrey 4-9 2-3 11, Miles 7-13 2-2 18, Brunelle 2-5 0-0 4, Peoples 4-5 0-0 8, Totals 30-70 7-14 72
GEORGIA TECH (19-7): Cubaj 4-15 2-3 10, Hermosa 1-7 1-2 3, Bates 4-8 0-0 12, Lahtinen 9-18 3-4 24, Love 2-8 4-6 8, Strautmane 3-7 1-2 9, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 11-17 66
|Notre Dame
|17
|13
|19
|12
|11
|—
|72
|Georgia Tech
|10
|10
|19
|22
|5
|—
|66
3-Point Goals—Notre Dame 5-18 (Westbeld 1-3, Citron 1-2, Mabrey 1-6, Miles 2-5, Brunelle 0-2), Georgia Tech 9-24 (Cubaj 0-1, Bates 4-8, Lahtinen 3-8, Love 0-1, Strautmane 2-6). Assists—Notre Dame 19 (Miles 8), Georgia Tech 16 (Lahtinen 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Notre Dame 49 (Citron 11, Dodson 11), Georgia Tech 35 (Cubaj 15). Total Fouls—Notre Dame 14, Georgia Tech 12. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,099.
PURDUE 70,
ILLINOIS 54
ILLINOIS (6-16): Bostic 2-5 2-4 6, Rubin 2-3 0-1 4, McKenzie 4-10 4-8 12, Nye 2-5 0-0 4, Oden 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 2-2 5-10 9, Lopes 3-6 0-0 6, Anastasieska 1-2 2-2 4, Brown 1-8 0-0 2, Peebles 3-10 0-1 7, Amusan 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 20-54 13-26 54
PURDUE (15-11): Woltman 4-10 3-4 11, Ellis 1-11 5-5 7, Hardin 2-8 0-0 6, Layden 2-13 0-0 5, Terry 5-10 1-4 11, Moore 4-9 5-6 14, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Learn 6-9 0-0 12, Totals 26-73 14-19 70
|Illinois
|11
|20
|7
|16
|—
|54
|Purdue
|7
|25
|18
|20
|—
|70
3-Point Goals—Illinois 1-13 (McKenzie 0-1, Nye 0-3, Brown 0-2, Peebles 1-5, Amusan 0-2), Purdue 4-23 (Ellis 0-3, Hardin 2-8, Layden 1-7, Terry 0-1, Moore 1-3, Smith 0-1). Assists—Illinois 9 (Peebles 5), Purdue 17 (Terry 7). Fouled Out—Purdue Learn. Rebounds—Illinois 40 (Bostic 15), Purdue 45 (Terry 17). Total Fouls—Illinois 19, Purdue 21. Technical Fouls—None. A—2,983.
PFW 77, DETROIT 62
PFW (7-17): Emmerson 2-6 0-0 5, Ry. Ott 3-9 0-0 7, Bromenschenkel 6-12 2-2 15, Stupp 2-9 2-2 7, Sellers 3-14 2-2 8, Stephens 1-1 0-0 2, Starks 12-20 4-4 33, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-72 10-10 77.
DETROIT (1-22): Murua 5-8 0-2 10, Fleta-Robles 3-7 3-4 11, Pereda 0-0 0-0 0, McNeal 5-12 2-4 14, Pruitt 2-6 4-6 8, Walters 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis 2-4 0-0 4, Moses 3-6 1-3 7, Baker 1-5 2-2 4, Powell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 12-21 62.
|PFW
|16
|17
|24
|20
|—
|77
|Detroit
|15
|13
|13
|21
|—
|62
3-Point Goals—PFW 9-31 (Emmerson 1-5, Ry. Ott 1-4, Bromenschenkel 1-4, Stupp 1-4, Sellers 0-2, Starks 5-11, Johnson 0-1), Detroit 4-11 (Fleta-Robles 2-5, McNeal 2-4, Moses 1-3, Baker 2-2). Fouled Out—Stupp. Rebounds—PFW 42 (Sellers 12), Detroit 33 (Pruitt 9). Assists—PFW 14 (Stupp 4), Detroit 12 (Murua, McNeal 3). Total Fouls—PFW 19, Detroit 14.
SCORES
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 85, Oakland 65
Green Bay 75, Ill. Chicago 46
IUPUI 71, Milwaukee 59
S. Dakota St. 84, W. Illinois 54
South Dakota 73, St. Thomas (MN) 46
UMKC 71, North Dakota 61
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story