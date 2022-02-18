The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, February 18, 2022

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 12 4 .750 23 4 .852
Wisconsin 11 4 .733 20 5 .800
Illinois 11 4 .733 18 7 .720
Ohio St. 9 4 .692 16 6 .727
Rutgers 10 5 .667 16 9 .640
Michigan St. 9 5 .643 18 7 .720
Michigan 8 6 .571 14 10 .583
Iowa 7 7 .500 17 8 .680
Indiana 7 8 .467 16 9 .640
Penn St. 6 9 .400 11 12 .478
Northwestern 5 10 .333 12 12 .500
Maryland 3 11 .214 11 14 .440
Minnesota 3 12 .200 12 12 .500
Nebraska 1 13 .071 7 18 .280

Wednesday

Rutgers 70, Illinois 59

Purdue 70, Northwestern 64

Thursday

Penn St. 67, Minnesota 46

Michigan 84, Iowa 79

Today

Maryland at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Illinois at Michigan St., Noon

Iowa at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Notre Dame 12 3 .800 19 7 .731
Miami 11 4 .733 19 7 .731
North Carolina 10 5 .667 18 8 .692
Wake Forest 10 6 .625 20 7 .741
Virginia 10 6 .625 16 10 .615
Virginia Tech 8 7 .533 16 10 .615
Syracuse 7 7 .500 13 12 .520
Florida St. 7 8 .467 14 11 .560
Pittsburgh 6 10 .375 11 16 .407
Louisville 5 10 .333 11 14 .440
Boston College 4 10 .286 9 15 .375
Clemson 4 11 .267 12 14 .462
NC State 4 12 .250 11 16 .407
Georgia Tech 3 11 .214 10 15 .400

Wednesday

Miami 70, Louisville 63

Notre Dame 99, Boston College 95, OT

Pittsburgh 76, North Carolina 67

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

Saturday

Boston College at Syracuse, noon

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 5 p.m.

Florida St. at Duke, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 11 2 .846 21 3 .875
Villanova 13 3 .813 20 6 .769
UConn 9 5 .643 18 7 .720
Creighton 8 5 .615 16 8 .667
Marquette 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Xavier 7 7 .500 17 8 .680
Seton Hall 6 8 .429 15 9 .625
St. John’s 6 8 .429 14 11 .560
Butler 6 9 .400 13 13 .500
DePaul 3 11 .214 12 12 .500
Georgetown 0 14 .000 6 19 .240

Wednesday

St. John’s 86, Xavier 73

Marquette 77, Georgetown 66

UConn 70, Seton Hall 65

Thursday

Creighton at DePaul, late

Today

Butler at St. John’s, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Xavier at UConn, noon

Georgetown at Villanova, 5 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 13 4 .765 17 7 .708
Oakland 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
N. Kentucky 11 5 .688 15 10 .600
Wright St. 12 6 .667 15 12 .556
PFW 11 6 .647 16 10 .615
Youngstown St. 11 7 .611 17 11 .607
Detroit 7 6 .538 10 13 .435
Milwaukee 7 11 .389 9 18 .333
Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 10 15 .400
Robert Morris 5 13 .278 7 20 .259
Green Bay 3 13 .188 4 21 .160
IUPUI 1 13 .071 3 22 .120

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday

IUPUI 66, Robert Morris 56

Youngstown St. 88, Ill.-Chicago 79

Today

N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.

PFW at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wright St. at Oakland, 9 p.m.

Saturday

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
Ohio 13 2 .867 22 4 .846
Toledo 12 3 .800 20 6 .769
Kent St. 11 4 .733 16 9 .640
Buffalo 9 4 .692 15 8 .652
Akron 9 6 .600 16 9 .640
Ball St. 6 8 .429 11 14 .440
Cent. Michigan 5 7 .417 6 17 .261
Miami (Ohio) 5 9 .357 11 14 .440
N. Illinois 5 9 .357 8 16 .333
Bowling Green 5 10 .333 12 14 .462
E. Michigan 4 11 .267 9 17 .346
W. Michigan 2 13 .133 6 20 .231

Thursday

Buffalo 83, E. Michigan 69

N. Illinois 66, Akron 63

Today

Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Saturday

Akron at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ind. Wesleyan 16 1 .941 25 4 .862
Marian 13 4 .765 22 4 .846
Saint Francis 12 5 .706 22 7 .759
Grace 11 6 .647 22 7 .759
Mt Vernon Naz. 10 7 .588 19 9 .679
Huntington 9 8 .529 20 9 .690
Bethel 5 12 .294 12 17 .414
Taylor 5 12 .294 9 19 .321
Goshen 3 14 .176 7 22 .241
Spring Arbor 1 16 .059 7 22 .241

Saturday*

Taylor at Saint Francis, 3 p.m.

Huntington at Grace, 3 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

Bethel at Goshen, 3 p.m.

Spring Arbor at Marian, 3 p.m.

WHAC

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana Tech 17 2 .895 23 6 .793
Cornerstone 14 5 .737 20 9 .690
Lourdes 13 6 .684 21 6 .778
Madonna 13 6 .684 19 10 .655
Rochester 11 8 .579 18 11 .621
Aquinas 10 10 .500 16 13 .552
Lawrence Tech 9 10 .474 12 13 .480
UNOH 8 11 .421 11 17 .393
Concordia 4 15 .211 9 17 .346
Siena Heights 4 15 .211 7 20 .259
UM-Dearborn 2 17 .105 4 25 .138

Saturday*

Indiana Tech at Lawrence Tech, 3 p.m.

Siena Heights at UNOH, 3 p.m.

Lourdes at Cornerstone, 3 p.m.

UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 3 p.m.

Madonna at Rochester, 3 p.m.

*End of regular season

WOMEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana 11 2 .846 19 4 .826
Maryland 12 3 .800 20 6 .769
Michigan 11 3 .786 20 4 .833
Ohio St. 11 4 .733 19 5 .792
Iowa 10 4 .714 16 7 .696
Michigan St. 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
Nebraska 8 7 .533 19 7 .731
Northwestern 6 7 .462 14 10 .583
Purdue 6 9 .400 15 11 .577
Minnesota 5 10 .333 12 15 .444
Penn St. 4 11 .267 10 15 .400
Wisconsin 4 11 .267 7 18 .280
Rutgers 2 12 .143 9 17 .346
Illinois 1 10 .091 6 16 .272

Wednesday

Michigan St. 74, Wisconsin 67

Thursday

Indiana 69, Northwestern 58

Penn St. 83, Nebraska 79

Purdue 70, Illinois 54

Maryland 77, Ohio St. 72

Rutgers 79, Minnesota 61

Today

No games scheduled

CROSSROADS LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marian 16 1 .941 24 3 .889
Ind. Wesleyan 13 3 .813 24 4 .857
Saint Francis 10 5 .667 16 8 .667
Taylor 8 5 .615 14 11 .560
Mt Vernon Naz. 8 8 .500 14 14 .500
Grace 8 9 .471 18 11 .621
Goshen 6 10 .375 12 16 .429
Bethel 5 11 .313 10 18 .357
Huntington 2 12 .143 4 21 .160
Spring Arbor 1 13 .071 4 22 .154

Saturday*

Taylor at Saint Francis, 1 p.m.

Huntington at Grace, 1 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Bethel at Goshen, 1 p.m.

Spring Arbor at Marian, 1 p.m.

WHAC

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana Tech 19 1 .950 27 2 .931
Rochester 15 4 .789 20 8 .714
Siena Heights 14 5 .737 22 7 .759
Concordia 13 6 .684 17 11 .607
Lawrence Tech 11 9 .550 15 15 .500
Aquinas 10 10 .500 15 15 .500
UM-Dearborn 9 10 .474 11 16 .407
Madonna 7 12 .368 8 20 .286
Cornerstone 4 15 .211 6 21 .222
Lourdes 3 16 .158 10 19 .345
UNOH 1 18 .053 3 21 .125

Saturday*

Siena Heights at UNOH, 1 p.m.

Lourdes at Cornerstone, 1 p.m.

UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 1 p.m.

Madonna at Rochester, 1 p.m.

*End of regular season

No. 5 INDIANA 69,

NORTHWESTERN 58

NORTHWESTERN (14-10): Shaw 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 6-10 0-1 14, Burton 9-17 2-2 20, Hartman 0-4 0-0 0, Satterwhite 5-11 0-0 14, Mott 2-6 0-0 4, Walsh 1-6 0-0 2, Daley 1-4 0-0 2, Rainey 0-0 0-0 0, Ademusayo 0-0 0-2 0, Totals 25-60 2-5 58

INDIANA (19-4): Gulbe 7-12 5-7 20, Holmes 1-4 4-4 6, Berger 6-13 3-3 15, Cardano-Hillary 6-10 2-2 17, Patberg 1-4 2-2 4, Browne 3-3 1-1 7, Moore-McNeil 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 24-50 17-19 69

Northwestern 13 15 16 14 58
Indiana 18 14 18 19 69

3-Point Goals—Northwestern 6-16 (Brown 2-4, Burton 0-1, Hartman 0-1, Satterwhite 4-7, Walsh 0-3), Indiana 4-13 (Gulbe 1-2, Holmes 0-2, Berger 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 3-5, Patberg 0-1, Moore-McNeil 0-2). Assists—Northwestern 11 (Burton 4), Indiana 17 (Patberg 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Northwestern 29 (Shaw 10), Indiana 35 (Gulbe 12). Total Fouls—Northwestern 22, Indiana 11. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,632.

No 19 NOTRE DAME 72,

No. 16 GA. TECH 66, OT

NOTRE DAME (20-6): Dodson 5-14 1-4 11, Westbeld 4-13 1-3 10, Citron 4-11 1-2 10, Mabrey 4-9 2-3 11, Miles 7-13 2-2 18, Brunelle 2-5 0-0 4, Peoples 4-5 0-0 8, Totals 30-70 7-14 72

GEORGIA TECH (19-7): Cubaj 4-15 2-3 10, Hermosa 1-7 1-2 3, Bates 4-8 0-0 12, Lahtinen 9-18 3-4 24, Love 2-8 4-6 8, Strautmane 3-7 1-2 9, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 11-17 66

Notre Dame 17 13 19 12 11 72
Georgia Tech 10 10 19 22 5 66

3-Point Goals—Notre Dame 5-18 (Westbeld 1-3, Citron 1-2, Mabrey 1-6, Miles 2-5, Brunelle 0-2), Georgia Tech 9-24 (Cubaj 0-1, Bates 4-8, Lahtinen 3-8, Love 0-1, Strautmane 2-6). Assists—Notre Dame 19 (Miles 8), Georgia Tech 16 (Lahtinen 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Notre Dame 49 (Citron 11, Dodson 11), Georgia Tech 35 (Cubaj 15). Total Fouls—Notre Dame 14, Georgia Tech 12. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,099.

PURDUE 70,

ILLINOIS 54

ILLINOIS (6-16): Bostic 2-5 2-4 6, Rubin 2-3 0-1 4, McKenzie 4-10 4-8 12, Nye 2-5 0-0 4, Oden 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 2-2 5-10 9, Lopes 3-6 0-0 6, Anastasieska 1-2 2-2 4, Brown 1-8 0-0 2, Peebles 3-10 0-1 7, Amusan 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 20-54 13-26 54

PURDUE (15-11): Woltman 4-10 3-4 11, Ellis 1-11 5-5 7, Hardin 2-8 0-0 6, Layden 2-13 0-0 5, Terry 5-10 1-4 11, Moore 4-9 5-6 14, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Learn 6-9 0-0 12, Totals 26-73 14-19 70

Illinois 11 20 7 16 54
Purdue 7 25 18 20 70

3-Point Goals—Illinois 1-13 (McKenzie 0-1, Nye 0-3, Brown 0-2, Peebles 1-5, Amusan 0-2), Purdue 4-23 (Ellis 0-3, Hardin 2-8, Layden 1-7, Terry 0-1, Moore 1-3, Smith 0-1). Assists—Illinois 9 (Peebles 5), Purdue 17 (Terry 7). Fouled Out—Purdue Learn. Rebounds—Illinois 40 (Bostic 15), Purdue 45 (Terry 17). Total Fouls—Illinois 19, Purdue 21. Technical Fouls—None. A—2,983.

PFW 77, DETROIT 62

PFW (7-17): Emmerson 2-6 0-0 5, Ry. Ott 3-9 0-0 7, Bromenschenkel 6-12 2-2 15, Stupp 2-9 2-2 7, Sellers 3-14 2-2 8, Stephens 1-1 0-0 2, Starks 12-20 4-4 33, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-72 10-10 77.

DETROIT (1-22): Murua 5-8 0-2 10, Fleta-Robles 3-7 3-4 11, Pereda 0-0 0-0 0, McNeal 5-12 2-4 14, Pruitt 2-6 4-6 8, Walters 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis 2-4 0-0 4, Moses 3-6 1-3 7, Baker 1-5 2-2 4, Powell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 12-21 62.

PFW 16 17 24 20 77
Detroit 15 13 13 21 62

3-Point Goals—PFW 9-31 (Emmerson 1-5, Ry. Ott 1-4, Bromenschenkel 1-4, Stupp 1-4, Sellers 0-2, Starks 5-11, Johnson 0-1), Detroit 4-11 (Fleta-Robles 2-5, McNeal 2-4, Moses 1-3, Baker 2-2). Fouled Out—Stupp. Rebounds—PFW 42 (Sellers 12), Detroit 33 (Pruitt 9). Assists—PFW 14 (Stupp 4), Detroit 12 (Murua, McNeal 3). Total Fouls—PFW 19, Detroit 14.

SCORES

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 85, Oakland 65

Green Bay 75, Ill. Chicago 46

IUPUI 71, Milwaukee 59

S. Dakota St. 84, W. Illinois 54

South Dakota 73, St. Thomas (MN) 46

UMKC 71, North Dakota 61

