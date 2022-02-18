NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 48 33 10 5 71 197 141 Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 Toronto 47 32 12 3 67 171 126 Boston 48 27 17 4 58 137 136 Detroit 51 23 22 6 52 147 176 Ottawa 47 18 25 4 40 127 151 Buffalo 49 16 25 8 40 132 170 Montreal 49 9 33 7 25 109 193

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 51 31 12 8 70 170 136 Carolina 47 32 11 4 68 163 112 N.Y. Rangers 49 31 13 5 67 149 126 Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 Columbus 48 24 23 1 49 156 177 N.Y. Islanders 44 18 20 6 42 109 123 Philadelphia 49 15 25 9 39 125 172 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 48 35 9 4 74 193 135 Minnesota 45 30 12 3 63 174 134 St. Louis 48 28 14 6 62 169 134 Nashville 49 28 17 4 60 150 138 Dallas 47 26 19 2 54 141 142 Winnipeg 48 22 18 8 52 142 143 Chicago 50 18 25 7 43 124 170 Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 47 28 13 6 62 164 112 Vegas 49 28 18 3 59 162 145 Edmonton 47 26 18 3 55 154 149 Los Angeles 48 24 17 7 55 138 135 Anaheim 50 23 18 9 55 146 147 Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135 San Jose 47 22 21 4 48 126 145 Seattle 50 16 30 4 36 132 178

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Wednesday

Florida 3, Carolina 2, OT

Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 3

Calgary 6, Anaheim 2

Colorado 2, Vegas 0

Thursday

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1

Montreal 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Washington 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1

Winnipeg 4, Seattle 3

Columbus 7, Chicago 4

Anaheim at Edmonton, late

Vancouver at San Jose, late

Today

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Colorado at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

DETROIT 3,

N.Y. RANGERS 2, SO

Detroit 1 1 0 1 — 3 N.Y. Rangers 0 1 1 0 — 2

Detroit won shootout 2-1

First Period—1, Detroit, Stecher 1 (Erne), 2:18. Penalties—Goodrow, NYR (High Sticking), 11:51; Trouba, NYR (Tripping), 18:11.

Second Period—2, N.Y. Rangers, Miller 4 (Goodrow), 12:18. 3, Detroit, Larkin 26 (DeKeyser, Seider), 13:48. Penalties—None.

Third Period—4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 19 (Panarin, Fox), 11:51 (pp). Penalties—Hunt, NYR (Roughing), 9:29; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Panarin (Roughing), 9:29; Gi.Smith, DET (Roughing), 9:29; Fabbri, DET (Tripping), 11:17.

Overtime—None. Penalties—None.

Shootout—Detroit 2 (Raymond G, Larkin NG, Erne NG, Bertuzzi NG, Gagner NG, Suter G), N.Y. Rangers 1 (Zibanejad G, Panarin NG, Fox NG, Lafreniere NG, Strome NG, Chytil NG).

Shots on Goal—Detroit 11-12-6-4—33. N.Y. Rangers 8-18-10-3—39.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 1.

Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 8-7-1 (39 shots-37 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 23-5-3 (33-31).

A—16,461 (18,006). T—2:44.

Referees—Trevor Hanson, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen—Dan Kelly, Libor Suchanek.

COLUMBUS 7,

CHICAGO 4

Columbus 3 1 3 — 7 Chicago 2 1 1 — 4

First Period—1, Columbus, Jenner 20 (Werenski, Voracek), 6:58 (pp). 2, Columbus, Chinakhov 6 (Sillinger, Nyquist), 7:11. 3, Chicago, Kurashev 4 (Dach, Kubalik), 10:24 (pp). 4, Chicago, Carpenter 1 (Kurashev, Connolly), 14:21. 5, Columbus, Domi 9 (Chinakhov), 16:55. Penalties—Strome, CHI (Hooking), 6:12; Peeke, CBJ (Holding), 8:50.

Second Period—6, Columbus, Laine 14 (Jenner, Gavrikov), 0:09. 7, Chicago, Entwistle 5 (Carpenter, de Haan), 18:02. Penalties—Strome, CHI (Hooking), 3:38; Werenski, CBJ (Hooking), 4:47; Bayreuther, CBJ (High Sticking), 7:11; Slavin, CHI (Holding), 10:05.

Third Period—8, Columbus, Laine 15 (Jenner), 7:58. 9, Chicago, DeBrincat 29 (Kane, S.Jones), 8:58. 10, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 15 (Domi, Werenski), 11:57. 11, Columbus, Laine 16, 19:55 (en). Penalties—Chinakhov, CBJ (Tripping), 17:21.

Shots on Goal—Columbus 16-8-13—37. Chicago 11-10-11—32.

Power-play opportunities—Columbus 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 4.

Goalies—Columbus, Merzlikins 17-13-1 (32 shots-28 saves). Chicago, Soderblom 0-1-0 (36-30).

A—0 (19,717). T—2:26.

Referees—Chris Lee, Wes McCauley. Linesmen—Ryan Gibbons, Matt MacPherson.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 39 23 10 5 1 52 139 117 Newfoundlnd 36 21 12 3 0 45 126 102 Trois-Rivieres 36 20 13 2 1 43 136 118 Maine 43 19 18 4 2 44 128 151 Worcester 40 18 19 2 1 39 135 143 Adirondack 40 16 22 2 0 34 116 149

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 45 28 14 2 1 59 128 106 Florida 47 24 15 4 4 56 155 126 Atlanta 46 25 17 3 1 54 129 122 Orlando 45 24 18 3 0 51 134 140 Greenville 41 16 18 4 3 39 121 123 Norfolk 44 16 24 2 2 36 113 160 S. Carolina 44 16 24 4 0 36 106 145

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 43 30 10 1 2 63 164 118 Wheeling 44 25 18 1 0 51 153 142 KOMETS 45 23 16 5 1 52 159 138 Kalamazoo 43 24 19 0 0 48 142 148 Cincinnati 46 24 20 2 0 50 160 145 Indy 46 19 23 2 2 42 145 158 Iowa 48 18 23 6 1 43 140 178

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 47 29 15 2 1 61 164 144 Idaho 48 27 18 2 1 57 149 116 Tulsa 46 24 19 1 2 51 137 138 Rapid City 49 24 19 4 2 54 152 159 Allen 45 21 18 5 1 48 148 157 Wichita 48 20 21 7 0 47 141 156 Kansas City 48 22 24 2 0 46 144165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday

KOMETS 6, Kalamazoo 3

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2, SO

Rapid City 5, Norfolk 4

Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2

Wichita 3, Idaho 2

Iowa 4, Tulsa 3, SO

Allen 5, Kansas City 4

Thursday

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 2

Today

Indy at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Rapid City at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Wheeling at Reading, 4 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.

Indy at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 5 p.m.