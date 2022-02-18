Friday, February 18, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|48
|33
|10
|5
|71
|197
|141
|Tampa Bay
|49
|32
|11
|6
|70
|169
|139
|Toronto
|47
|32
|12
|3
|67
|171
|126
|Boston
|48
|27
|17
|4
|58
|137
|136
|Detroit
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|147
|176
|Ottawa
|47
|18
|25
|4
|40
|127
|151
|Buffalo
|49
|16
|25
|8
|40
|132
|170
|Montreal
|49
|9
|33
|7
|25
|109
|193
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|51
|31
|12
|8
|70
|170
|136
|Carolina
|47
|32
|11
|4
|68
|163
|112
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|31
|13
|5
|67
|149
|126
|Washington
|52
|28
|15
|9
|65
|171
|145
|Columbus
|48
|24
|23
|1
|49
|156
|177
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|18
|20
|6
|42
|109
|123
|Philadelphia
|49
|15
|25
|9
|39
|125
|172
|New Jersey
|50
|17
|28
|5
|39
|146
|182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|48
|35
|9
|4
|74
|193
|135
|Minnesota
|45
|30
|12
|3
|63
|174
|134
|St. Louis
|48
|28
|14
|6
|62
|169
|134
|Nashville
|49
|28
|17
|4
|60
|150
|138
|Dallas
|47
|26
|19
|2
|54
|141
|142
|Winnipeg
|48
|22
|18
|8
|52
|142
|143
|Chicago
|50
|18
|25
|7
|43
|124
|170
|Arizona
|48
|12
|32
|4
|28
|108
|180
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|47
|28
|13
|6
|62
|164
|112
|Vegas
|49
|28
|18
|3
|59
|162
|145
|Edmonton
|47
|26
|18
|3
|55
|154
|149
|Los Angeles
|48
|24
|17
|7
|55
|138
|135
|Anaheim
|50
|23
|18
|9
|55
|146
|147
|Vancouver
|49
|22
|21
|6
|50
|126
|135
|San Jose
|47
|22
|21
|4
|48
|126
|145
|Seattle
|50
|16
|30
|4
|36
|132
|178
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Wednesday
Florida 3, Carolina 2, OT
Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 3
Calgary 6, Anaheim 2
Colorado 2, Vegas 0
Thursday
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1
Montreal 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Washington 5, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1
Winnipeg 4, Seattle 3
Columbus 7, Chicago 4
Anaheim at Edmonton, late
Vancouver at San Jose, late
Today
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Colorado at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.
DETROIT 3,
N.Y. RANGERS 2, SO
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|1
|—
|3
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
Detroit won shootout 2-1
First Period—1, Detroit, Stecher 1 (Erne), 2:18. Penalties—Goodrow, NYR (High Sticking), 11:51; Trouba, NYR (Tripping), 18:11.
Second Period—2, N.Y. Rangers, Miller 4 (Goodrow), 12:18. 3, Detroit, Larkin 26 (DeKeyser, Seider), 13:48. Penalties—None.
Third Period—4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 19 (Panarin, Fox), 11:51 (pp). Penalties—Hunt, NYR (Roughing), 9:29; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Panarin (Roughing), 9:29; Gi.Smith, DET (Roughing), 9:29; Fabbri, DET (Tripping), 11:17.
Overtime—None. Penalties—None.
Shootout—Detroit 2 (Raymond G, Larkin NG, Erne NG, Bertuzzi NG, Gagner NG, Suter G), N.Y. Rangers 1 (Zibanejad G, Panarin NG, Fox NG, Lafreniere NG, Strome NG, Chytil NG).
Shots on Goal—Detroit 11-12-6-4—33. N.Y. Rangers 8-18-10-3—39.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 1.
Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 8-7-1 (39 shots-37 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 23-5-3 (33-31).
A—16,461 (18,006). T—2:44.
Referees—Trevor Hanson, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen—Dan Kelly, Libor Suchanek.
COLUMBUS 7,
CHICAGO 4
|Columbus
|3
|1
|3
|—
|7
|Chicago
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
First Period—1, Columbus, Jenner 20 (Werenski, Voracek), 6:58 (pp). 2, Columbus, Chinakhov 6 (Sillinger, Nyquist), 7:11. 3, Chicago, Kurashev 4 (Dach, Kubalik), 10:24 (pp). 4, Chicago, Carpenter 1 (Kurashev, Connolly), 14:21. 5, Columbus, Domi 9 (Chinakhov), 16:55. Penalties—Strome, CHI (Hooking), 6:12; Peeke, CBJ (Holding), 8:50.
Second Period—6, Columbus, Laine 14 (Jenner, Gavrikov), 0:09. 7, Chicago, Entwistle 5 (Carpenter, de Haan), 18:02. Penalties—Strome, CHI (Hooking), 3:38; Werenski, CBJ (Hooking), 4:47; Bayreuther, CBJ (High Sticking), 7:11; Slavin, CHI (Holding), 10:05.
Third Period—8, Columbus, Laine 15 (Jenner), 7:58. 9, Chicago, DeBrincat 29 (Kane, S.Jones), 8:58. 10, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 15 (Domi, Werenski), 11:57. 11, Columbus, Laine 16, 19:55 (en). Penalties—Chinakhov, CBJ (Tripping), 17:21.
Shots on Goal—Columbus 16-8-13—37. Chicago 11-10-11—32.
Power-play opportunities—Columbus 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 4.
Goalies—Columbus, Merzlikins 17-13-1 (32 shots-28 saves). Chicago, Soderblom 0-1-0 (36-30).
A—0 (19,717). T—2:26.
Referees—Chris Lee, Wes McCauley. Linesmen—Ryan Gibbons, Matt MacPherson.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|39
|23
|10
|5
|1
|52
|139
|117
|Newfoundlnd
|36
|21
|12
|3
|0
|45
|126
|102
|Trois-Rivieres
|36
|20
|13
|2
|1
|43
|136
|118
|Maine
|43
|19
|18
|4
|2
|44
|128
|151
|Worcester
|40
|18
|19
|2
|1
|39
|135
|143
|Adirondack
|40
|16
|22
|2
|0
|34
|116
|149
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|45
|28
|14
|2
|1
|59
|128
|106
|Florida
|47
|24
|15
|4
|4
|56
|155
|126
|Atlanta
|46
|25
|17
|3
|1
|54
|129
|122
|Orlando
|45
|24
|18
|3
|0
|51
|134
|140
|Greenville
|41
|16
|18
|4
|3
|39
|121
|123
|Norfolk
|44
|16
|24
|2
|2
|36
|113
|160
|S. Carolina
|44
|16
|24
|4
|0
|36
|106
|145
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|43
|30
|10
|1
|2
|63
|164
|118
|Wheeling
|44
|25
|18
|1
|0
|51
|153
|142
|KOMETS
|45
|23
|16
|5
|1
|52
|159
|138
|Kalamazoo
|43
|24
|19
|0
|0
|48
|142
|148
|Cincinnati
|46
|24
|20
|2
|0
|50
|160
|145
|Indy
|46
|19
|23
|2
|2
|42
|145
|158
|Iowa
|48
|18
|23
|6
|1
|43
|140
|178
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|47
|29
|15
|2
|1
|61
|164
|144
|Idaho
|48
|27
|18
|2
|1
|57
|149
|116
|Tulsa
|46
|24
|19
|1
|2
|51
|137
|138
|Rapid City
|49
|24
|19
|4
|2
|54
|152
|159
|Allen
|45
|21
|18
|5
|1
|48
|148
|157
|Wichita
|48
|20
|21
|7
|0
|47
|141
|156
|Kansas City
|48
|22
|24
|2
|0
|46
|144165
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Wednesday
KOMETS 6, Kalamazoo 3
Jacksonville 3, Florida 2, SO
Rapid City 5, Norfolk 4
Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2
Wichita 3, Idaho 2
Iowa 4, Tulsa 3, SO
Allen 5, Kansas City 4
Thursday
Jacksonville 3, Orlando 2
Today
Indy at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Rapid City at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at KOMETS, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Wheeling at Reading, 4 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.
Indy at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday
Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 5 p.m.
