Friday, February 18, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at St. John’s
|8½
|Butler
|at Yale
|4½
|Pennsylvania
|at Harvard
|15½
|Columbia
|at Siena
|1
|Marist
|at VCU
|2
|Richmond
|at Mississippi St.
|10½
|Missouri
|at Detroit
|1½
|Northern Kentucky
|at Dartmouth
|1
|Cornell
|at Kent St.
|1
|Ohio
|Cleveland St.
|6½
|at Milwaukee
|PFW
|5½
|at Green Bay
|Maryland
|1½
|at Nebraska
|at Oakland
|3½
|Wright St.
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at Carolina
|-156
|Nashville
|+130
|at Minnesota
|-118
|Florida
|-102
|Dallas
|-134
|at Chicago
|+112
|at Vegas
|-184
|Los Angeles
|+152
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story