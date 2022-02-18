The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, February 18, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at St. John’s Butler
at Yale Pennsylvania
at Harvard 15½ Columbia
at Siena 1 Marist
at VCU 2 Richmond
at Mississippi St. 10½ Missouri
at Detroit Northern Kentucky
at Dartmouth 1 Cornell
at Kent St. 1 Ohio
Cleveland St. at Milwaukee
PFW at Green Bay
Maryland at Nebraska
at Oakland Wright St.

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at Carolina -156 Nashville +130
at Minnesota -118 Florida -102
Dallas -134 at Chicago +112
at Vegas -184 Los Angeles +152

