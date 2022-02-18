Friday, February 18, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASKETBALL
NBA
INDIANA PACERS — Waived C Tristan Thompson.
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed FB Jason Cabinda to a two-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
NHL
ECHL
INDY FUEL — Traded D Mike Lee to Kansas City in exchange for F Bryan Lemos. Acquired F Ryan Valentini from a Rapid City in trade and placed him on the reserve list.
