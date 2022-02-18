TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

INDIANA PACERS — Waived C Tristan Thompson.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed FB Jason Cabinda to a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

NHL

ECHL

INDY FUEL — Traded D Mike Lee to Kansas City in exchange for F Bryan Lemos. Acquired F Ryan Valentini from a Rapid City in trade and placed him on the reserve list.