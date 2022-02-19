MLB

CALENDAR

(x-subject to collective bargaining agreement and end of lockout):

x-TBD: Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

x-TBD: Salary arbitration hearings.

x-TBD: Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

x-TBD: Voluntary reporting date for other players.

x-TBD: Exhibition games start.

x-TBD: Mandatory reporting date.

x-March 31: Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

x-TBD: Amateur draft

x-July 19: All-Star Game, Los Angeles.

x-Aug. 11: Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.

x-Aug. 21: Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

x-Oct. 2: Regular season ends.

Dec. 15: International signing period closes, 5 p.m.