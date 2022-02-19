Saturday, February 19, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|35
|23
|.603
|—
|Boston
|34
|26
|.567
|2
|Toronto
|32
|25
|.561
|2½
|Brooklyn
|31
|28
|.525
|4½
|New York
|25
|34
|.424
|10½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Atlanta
|28
|30
|.483
|9½
|Charlotte
|29
|31
|.483
|9½
|Washington
|27
|31
|.466
|10½
|Orlando
|13
|47
|.217
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Cleveland
|35
|23
|.603
|2½
|Milwaukee
|36
|24
|.600
|2½
|Indiana
|20
|40
|.333
|18½
|Detroit
|13
|45
|.224
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|Dallas
|35
|24
|.593
|5½
|San Antonio
|23
|36
|.390
|17½
|New Orleans
|23
|36
|.390
|17½
|Houston
|15
|43
|.259
|25
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Denver
|33
|25
|.569
|3
|Minnesota
|31
|28
|.525
|5½
|Portland
|25
|34
|.424
|11½
|Oklahoma City
|18
|40
|.310
|18
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|48
|10
|.828
|—
|Golden State
|42
|17
|.712
|6½
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|31
|.492
|19½
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|31
|.466
|21
|Sacramento
|22
|38
|.367
|27
Thursday
Miami 111, Charlotte 107, 2OT
Washington 117, Brooklyn 103
Dallas 125, New Orleans 118
Philadelphia 123, Milwaukee 120
L.A. Clippers 142, Houston 111
Friday
Rising Stars Challenge
Team Isiah 50, Team Worthy 49
Team Barry 50, Team Payton 48
Championship
Team Barry 25, Team Isiah 20
Today
All-Star skills competitions, 8 p.m.
Sunday
All-Star game, 8 p.m.
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Raptors
|13
|6
|.684
|1
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|2
|Capital City
|10
|6
|.625
|2½
|Long Island
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Maine
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Grand Rapids
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|Westchester
|8
|8
|.500
|4½
|College Park
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Wisconsin
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|MAD ANTS
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|Greensboro
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Windy City
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|12
|.143
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|South Bay
|11
|5
|.688
|½
|Birmingham
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Iowa
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Oklahoma City
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Texas
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|Stockton
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Austin
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Santa Cruz
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Memphis
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|Salt Lake City
|4
|13
|.235
|8
Thursday
Maine 122, College Park 113
Motor City 132, MAD ANTS 120
Delaware 115, Windy City 96
Rio Grande Valley 127, Sioux Falls 117
Wisconsin 133, Raptors 124
Memphis 121, Stockton 114
Texas 112, Santa Cruz 97
Friday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
Sunday
G League Ignite at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
