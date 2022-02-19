The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Saturday, February 19, 2022 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 12 4 .750 23 4 .852
Wisconsin 11 4 .733 20 5 .800
Illinois 11 4 .733 18 7 .720
Ohio St. 9 4 .692 16 6 .727
Rutgers 10 5 .667 16 9 .640
Michigan St. 9 5 .643 18 7 .720
Michigan 8 6 .571 14 10 .583
Iowa 7 7 .500 17 8 .680
Indiana 7 8 .467 16 9 .640
Penn St. 6 9 .400 11 12 .478
Northwestern 5 10 .333 12 12 .500
Maryland 4 11 .267 12 14 .462
Minnesota 3 12 .200 12 12 .500
Nebraska 1 14 .067 7 19 .269

Thursday

Penn St. 67, Minnesota 46

Michigan 84, Iowa 79

Friday

Maryland 90, Nebraska 74

Today

Illinois at Michigan St., noon

Iowa at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Sunday

Michigan at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Notre Dame 12 3 .800 19 7 .731
Miami 11 4 .733 19 7 .731
North Carolina 10 5 .667 18 8 .692
Wake Forest 10 6 .625 20 7 .741
Virginia 10 6 .625 16 10 .615
Virginia Tech 8 7 .533 16 10 .615
Syracuse 7 7 .500 13 12 .520
Florida St. 7 8 .467 14 11 .560
Pittsburgh 6 10 .375 11 16 .407
Louisville 5 10 .333 11 14 .440
Boston College 4 10 .286 9 15 .375
Clemson 4 11 .267 12 14 .462
NC State 4 12 .250 11 16 .407
Georgia Tech 3 11 .214 10 15 .400

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

No games scheduled

Today

Boston College at Syracuse, noon

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 5 p.m.

Florida St. at Duke, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 11 2 .846 21 3 .875
Villanova 13 3 .813 20 6 .769
UConn 9 5 .643 18 7 .720
Creighton 9 5 .643 17 8 .680
Marquette 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Xavier 7 7 .500 17 8 .680
St. John’s 7 8 .467 15 11 .577
Seton Hall 6 8 .429 15 9 .625
Butler 6 10 .375 13 14 .481
DePaul 3 12 .200 12 13 .480
Georgetown 0 14 .000 6 19 .240

Thursday

Creighton 71, DePaul 59

Friday

St. John’s 91, Butler 57

Today

Xavier at UConn, noon

Georgetown at Villanova, 5 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

Sunday

Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 14 4 .778 18 7 .720
Oakland 11 5 .688 18 9 .667
Wright St. 13 6 .684 16 12 .571
PFW 12 6 .667 17 10 .630
N. Kentucky 11 6 .647 15 11 .577
Youngstown St. 11 7 .611 17 11 .607
Detroit 8 6 .571 11 13 .458
Milwaukee 7 12 .368 9 19 .321
Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 10 15 .400
Robert Morris 5 13 .278 7 20 .259
Green Bay 3 14 .176 4 22 .154
IUPUI 1 13 .071 3 22 .120

Thursday

IUPUI 66, Robert Morris 56

Youngstown St. 88, Ill.-Chicago 79

Friday

Detroit 60, N. Kentucky 52

PFW 74, Green Bay 55

Cleveland St. 78, Milwaukee 61

Wright St. 78, Oakland 74

Today

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.

PFW at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 3 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
Ohio 13 3 .813 22 5 .815
Toledo 12 3 .800 20 6 .769
Kent St. 12 4 .750 17 9 .654
Buffalo 9 4 .692 15 8 .652
Akron 9 6 .600 16 9 .640
Ball St. 6 8 .429 11 14 .440
Cent. Michigan 5 7 .417 6 17 .261
Miami (Ohio) 5 9 .357 11 14 .440
N. Illinois 5 9 .357 8 16 .333
Bowling Green 5 10 .333 12 14 .462
E. Michigan 4 11 .267 9 17 .346
W. Michigan 2 13 .133 6 20 .231

Thursday

Buffalo 83, E. Michigan 69

N. Illinois 66, Akron 63

Friday

Kent St. 75, Ohio 52

Today

Akron at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ind. Wesleyan 16 1 .941 25 4 .862
Marian 13 4 .765 22 4 .846
Saint Francis 12 5 .706 22 7 .759
Grace 11 6 .647 22 7 .759
Mt Vernon Naz. 10 7 .588 19 9 .679
Huntington 9 8 .529 20 9 .690
Bethel 5 12 .294 12 17 .414
Taylor 5 12 .294 9 19 .321
Goshen 3 14 .176 7 22 .241
Spring Arbor 1 16 .059 7 22 .241

Today*

Taylor at Saint Francis, 3 p.m.

Huntington at Grace, 3 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

Bethel at Goshen, 3 p.m.

Spring Arbor at Marian, 3 p.m.

WHAC

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana Tech 17 2 .895 23 6 .793
Cornerstone 14 5 .737 20 9 .690
Lourdes 13 6 .684 21 6 .778
Madonna 13 6 .684 19 10 .655
Rochester 11 8 .579 18 11 .621
Aquinas 10 10 .500 16 13 .552
Lawrence Tech 9 10 .474 12 13 .480
UNOH 8 11 .421 11 17 .393
Concordia 4 15 .211 9 17 .346
Siena Heights 4 15 .211 7 20 .259
UM-Dearborn 2 17 .105 4 25 .138

Today*

Indiana Tech at Lawrence Tech, 3 p.m.

Siena Heights at UNOH, 3 p.m.

Lourdes at Cornerstone, 3 p.m.

UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 3 p.m.

Madonna at Rochester, 3 p.m.

*End of regular season

ST. JOHN’S 91,

BUTLER 57

BUTLER (13-14): Golden 2-3 2-2 7, Nze 3-3 0-0 6, Harris 3-13 2-4 8, Taylor 6-14 3-4 19, Thompson 3-7 0-0 7, Tate 2-8 0-2 5, Lukosius 0-4 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 1-7 1, Bolden 0-2 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-3 1-2 1, Groce 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 20-58 9-21 57.

ST. JOHN’S (15-11): Soriano 4-5 0-0 8, Wheeler 6-8 0-0 16, Alexander 5-6 2-2 13, Mathis 3-3 0-0 6, Champagnie 11-22 5-5 31, Addae-Wusu 2-4 0-0 6, Smith 1-2 1-2 3, Nyiwe 0-0 2-2 2, Stanley 1-2 0-0 2, Coburn 1-3 0-0 2, Gavalas 1-2 0-0 2, Rosemond 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-57 10-11 91.

Halftime—St. John’s 46-30. 3-Point Goals—Butler 8-24 (Taylor 4-6, Golden 1-1, Groce 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Tate 1-3, Bolden 0-2, Lukosius 0-2, Wilmoth 0-2, Harris 0-5), St. John’s 11-22 (Wheeler 4-5, Champagnie 4-9, Addae-Wusu 2-4, Alexander 1-1, Coburn 0-1, Smith 0-1, Stanley 0-1). Rebounds—Butler 21 (Taylor 6), St. John’s 35 (Champagnie 7). Assists—Butler 13 (Taylor 4), St. John’s 23 (Alexander 10). Total Fouls—Butler 12, St. John’s 21. A—4,527 (5,602).

PFW 74, GREEN BAY 55

PFW (17-10): Kpedi 2-2 2-2 6, Planutis 3-8 0-0 8, Chong Qui 6-9 0-0 16, Godfrey 4-12 0-0 9, Pipkins 5-9 3-4 13, Peterson 1-2 0-0 3, Billups 5-9 0-3 15, DeJurnett 2-4 0-0 4, Benford 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 5-9 74.

GREEN BAY (4-22): Ansong 5-10 2-4 12, Claflin 0-3 0-0 0, Meyer 2-7 3-4 8, Jenkins 2-6 2-2 8, McGee 6-12 5-5 19, Stieber 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 1-5 0-0 2, Kellogg 3-4 0-1 6, Kirciman 0-2 0-0 0, Listau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 12-16 55.

Halftime—PFW 33-23. 3-Point Goals—PFW 13-24 (Billups 5-7, Chong Qui 4-5, Planutis 2-7, Peterson 1-1, Godfrey 1-3, Pipkins 0-1), Green Bay 5-19 (McGee 2-3, Jenkins 2-5, Meyer 1-3, Ansong 0-1, Claflin 0-1, Kirciman 0-1, Listau 0-1, Stieber 0-1, Tucker 0-3). Rebounds—PFW 32 (Planutis 7), Green Bay 27 (Ansong 6). Assists—PFW 19 (Chong Qui, Godfrey 5), Green Bay 9 (Stieber 6). Total Fouls—PFW 14, Green Bay 8. A—1,664 (9,729).

ANDERSON 86, MANCHESTER 76

Anderson 48 38 86
Manchester 36 40 76

Anderson: Uzorh 17, Knight 16, Ivanyo 12, Shropshire 10, Smith 10, Bessick 8, Gadis 8, Hunt 5

Manchester: Christlieb 29, Hampton 23, Columbus 14, Lynas 7, Buckner 3

WOMEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana 11 2 .846 19 4 .826
Maryland 12 3 .800 20 6 .769
Michigan 11 3 .786 20 4 .833
Ohio St. 11 4 .733 19 5 .792
Iowa 10 4 .714 16 7 .696
Michigan St. 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
Nebraska 8 7 .533 19 7 .731
Northwestern 6 7 .462 14 10 .583
Purdue 6 9 .400 15 11 .577
Minnesota 5 10 .333 12 15 .444
Penn St. 4 11 .267 10 15 .400
Wisconsin 4 11 .267 7 18 .280
Rutgers 2 12 .143 9 17 .346
Illinois 1 10 .091 6 16 .272

Thursday

Indiana 69, Northwestern 58

Penn St. 83, Nebraska 79

Purdue 70, Illinois 54

Maryland 77, Ohio St. 72

Rutgers 79, Minnesota 61

Friday

No games scheduled

Today

Iowa at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Sunday

Purdue at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 2 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, 3 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 5 p.m.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marian 16 1 .941 24 3 .889
Ind. Wesleyan 13 3 .813 24 4 .857
Saint Francis 10 5 .667 16 8 .667
Taylor 8 5 .615 14 11 .560
Mt Vernon Naz. 8 8 .500 14 14 .500
Grace 8 9 .471 18 11 .621
Goshen 6 10 .375 12 16 .429
Bethel 5 11 .313 10 18 .357
Huntington 2 12 .143 4 21 .160
Spring Arbor 1 13 .071 4 22 .154

Today*

Taylor at Saint Francis, 1 p.m.

Huntington at Grace, 1 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Bethel at Goshen, 1 p.m.

Spring Arbor at Marian, 1 p.m.

WHAC

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana Tech 19 1 .950 27 2 .931
Rochester 15 4 .789 20 8 .714
Siena Heights 14 5 .737 22 7 .759
Concordia 13 6 .684 17 11 .607
Lawrence Tech 11 9 .550 15 15 .500
Aquinas 10 10 .500 15 15 .500
UM-Dearborn 9 10 .474 11 16 .407
Madonna 7 12 .368 8 20 .286
Cornerstone 4 15 .211 6 21 .222
Lourdes 3 16 .158 10 19 .345
UNOH 1 18 .053 3 21 .125

Today*

Siena Heights at UNOH, 1 p.m.

Lourdes at Cornerstone, 1 p.m.

UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 1 p.m.

Madonna at Rochester, 1 p.m.

*End of regular season

MANCHESTER 82, ANDERSON 76

Manchester 26 23 13 20 82
Anderson 21 11 20 24 76

Manchester: Miller 21, Pfeil 5, Bazzoni 36, Bieghler 4, Nash 8, Porter 2, Sanchez 2, Shepherd 4

Anderson: Taylor 11, Shaffer 2, Dellinger 21, Pallett 11, Shipley 15, Colclesser 9, Holley 7

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  