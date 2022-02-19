Saturday, February 19, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|4
|.852
|Wisconsin
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|5
|.800
|Illinois
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|7
|.720
|Ohio St.
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|6
|.727
|Rutgers
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Michigan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Michigan
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|10
|.583
|Iowa
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|Penn St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Northwestern
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|Maryland
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|14
|.462
|Minnesota
|3
|12
|.200
|12
|12
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
Thursday
Penn St. 67, Minnesota 46
Michigan 84, Iowa 79
Friday
Maryland 90, Nebraska 74
Today
Illinois at Michigan St., noon
Iowa at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Michigan at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Notre Dame
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Miami
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|North Carolina
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|Wake Forest
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|7
|.741
|Virginia
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Virginia Tech
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Syracuse
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Florida St.
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|11
|.560
|Pittsburgh
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|16
|.407
|Louisville
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Boston College
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|15
|.375
|Clemson
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|14
|.462
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Georgia Tech
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
No games scheduled
Today
Boston College at Syracuse, noon
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 5 p.m.
Florida St. at Duke, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|3
|.875
|Villanova
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|6
|.769
|UConn
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Creighton
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Marquette
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Xavier
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|St. John’s
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|11
|.577
|Seton Hall
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|9
|.625
|Butler
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|14
|.481
|DePaul
|3
|12
|.200
|12
|13
|.480
|Georgetown
|0
|14
|.000
|6
|19
|.240
Thursday
Creighton 71, DePaul 59
Friday
St. John’s 91, Butler 57
Today
Xavier at UConn, noon
Georgetown at Villanova, 5 p.m.
DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
Sunday
Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Creighton, 3 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|7
|.720
|Oakland
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Wright St.
|13
|6
|.684
|16
|12
|.571
|PFW
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|10
|.630
|N. Kentucky
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|11
|.577
|Youngstown St.
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|11
|.607
|Detroit
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|13
|.458
|Milwaukee
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|19
|.321
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|15
|.400
|Robert Morris
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|20
|.259
|Green Bay
|3
|14
|.176
|4
|22
|.154
|IUPUI
|1
|13
|.071
|3
|22
|.120
Thursday
IUPUI 66, Robert Morris 56
Youngstown St. 88, Ill.-Chicago 79
Friday
Detroit 60, N. Kentucky 52
PFW 74, Green Bay 55
Cleveland St. 78, Milwaukee 61
Wright St. 78, Oakland 74
Today
IUPUI at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.
PFW at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 3 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|Ohio
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|5
|.815
|Toledo
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Kent St.
|12
|4
|.750
|17
|9
|.654
|Buffalo
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|8
|.652
|Akron
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|9
|.640
|Ball St.
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|17
|.261
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|14
|.440
|N. Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|16
|.333
|Bowling Green
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|14
|.462
|E. Michigan
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|17
|.346
|W. Michigan
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|20
|.231
Thursday
Buffalo 83, E. Michigan 69
N. Illinois 66, Akron 63
Friday
Kent St. 75, Ohio 52
Today
Akron at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
W. Michigan at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ind. Wesleyan
|16
|1
|.941
|25
|4
|.862
|Marian
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|4
|.846
|Saint Francis
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|7
|.759
|Grace
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|7
|.759
|Mt Vernon Naz.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Huntington
|9
|8
|.529
|20
|9
|.690
|Bethel
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|17
|.414
|Taylor
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|19
|.321
|Goshen
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|22
|.241
|Spring Arbor
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|22
|.241
Today*
Taylor at Saint Francis, 3 p.m.
Huntington at Grace, 3 p.m.
Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
Bethel at Goshen, 3 p.m.
Spring Arbor at Marian, 3 p.m.
WHAC
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana Tech
|17
|2
|.895
|23
|6
|.793
|Cornerstone
|14
|5
|.737
|20
|9
|.690
|Lourdes
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|6
|.778
|Madonna
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|10
|.655
|Rochester
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|11
|.621
|Aquinas
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Lawrence Tech
|9
|10
|.474
|12
|13
|.480
|UNOH
|8
|11
|.421
|11
|17
|.393
|Concordia
|4
|15
|.211
|9
|17
|.346
|Siena Heights
|4
|15
|.211
|7
|20
|.259
|UM-Dearborn
|2
|17
|.105
|4
|25
|.138
Today*
Indiana Tech at Lawrence Tech, 3 p.m.
Siena Heights at UNOH, 3 p.m.
Lourdes at Cornerstone, 3 p.m.
UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 3 p.m.
Madonna at Rochester, 3 p.m.
*End of regular season
ST. JOHN’S 91,
BUTLER 57
BUTLER (13-14): Golden 2-3 2-2 7, Nze 3-3 0-0 6, Harris 3-13 2-4 8, Taylor 6-14 3-4 19, Thompson 3-7 0-0 7, Tate 2-8 0-2 5, Lukosius 0-4 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 1-7 1, Bolden 0-2 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-3 1-2 1, Groce 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 20-58 9-21 57.
ST. JOHN’S (15-11): Soriano 4-5 0-0 8, Wheeler 6-8 0-0 16, Alexander 5-6 2-2 13, Mathis 3-3 0-0 6, Champagnie 11-22 5-5 31, Addae-Wusu 2-4 0-0 6, Smith 1-2 1-2 3, Nyiwe 0-0 2-2 2, Stanley 1-2 0-0 2, Coburn 1-3 0-0 2, Gavalas 1-2 0-0 2, Rosemond 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-57 10-11 91.
Halftime—St. John’s 46-30. 3-Point Goals—Butler 8-24 (Taylor 4-6, Golden 1-1, Groce 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Tate 1-3, Bolden 0-2, Lukosius 0-2, Wilmoth 0-2, Harris 0-5), St. John’s 11-22 (Wheeler 4-5, Champagnie 4-9, Addae-Wusu 2-4, Alexander 1-1, Coburn 0-1, Smith 0-1, Stanley 0-1). Rebounds—Butler 21 (Taylor 6), St. John’s 35 (Champagnie 7). Assists—Butler 13 (Taylor 4), St. John’s 23 (Alexander 10). Total Fouls—Butler 12, St. John’s 21. A—4,527 (5,602).
PFW 74, GREEN BAY 55
PFW (17-10): Kpedi 2-2 2-2 6, Planutis 3-8 0-0 8, Chong Qui 6-9 0-0 16, Godfrey 4-12 0-0 9, Pipkins 5-9 3-4 13, Peterson 1-2 0-0 3, Billups 5-9 0-3 15, DeJurnett 2-4 0-0 4, Benford 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 5-9 74.
GREEN BAY (4-22): Ansong 5-10 2-4 12, Claflin 0-3 0-0 0, Meyer 2-7 3-4 8, Jenkins 2-6 2-2 8, McGee 6-12 5-5 19, Stieber 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 1-5 0-0 2, Kellogg 3-4 0-1 6, Kirciman 0-2 0-0 0, Listau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 12-16 55.
Halftime—PFW 33-23. 3-Point Goals—PFW 13-24 (Billups 5-7, Chong Qui 4-5, Planutis 2-7, Peterson 1-1, Godfrey 1-3, Pipkins 0-1), Green Bay 5-19 (McGee 2-3, Jenkins 2-5, Meyer 1-3, Ansong 0-1, Claflin 0-1, Kirciman 0-1, Listau 0-1, Stieber 0-1, Tucker 0-3). Rebounds—PFW 32 (Planutis 7), Green Bay 27 (Ansong 6). Assists—PFW 19 (Chong Qui, Godfrey 5), Green Bay 9 (Stieber 6). Total Fouls—PFW 14, Green Bay 8. A—1,664 (9,729).
ANDERSON 86, MANCHESTER 76
|Anderson
|48
|38
|—
|86
|Manchester
|36
|40
|—
|76
Anderson: Uzorh 17, Knight 16, Ivanyo 12, Shropshire 10, Smith 10, Bessick 8, Gadis 8, Hunt 5
Manchester: Christlieb 29, Hampton 23, Columbus 14, Lynas 7, Buckner 3
WOMEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|4
|.826
|Maryland
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Michigan
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|4
|.833
|Ohio St.
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|5
|.792
|Iowa
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|7
|.696
|Michigan St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|Nebraska
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|7
|.731
|Northwestern
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Purdue
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|11
|.577
|Minnesota
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|15
|.444
|Penn St.
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|15
|.400
|Wisconsin
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|18
|.280
|Rutgers
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|17
|.346
|Illinois
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|16
|.272
Thursday
Indiana 69, Northwestern 58
Penn St. 83, Nebraska 79
Purdue 70, Illinois 54
Maryland 77, Ohio St. 72
Rutgers 79, Minnesota 61
Friday
No games scheduled
Today
Iowa at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Purdue at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 2 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, 3 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 5 p.m.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marian
|16
|1
|.941
|24
|3
|.889
|Ind. Wesleyan
|13
|3
|.813
|24
|4
|.857
|Saint Francis
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Taylor
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|11
|.560
|Mt Vernon Naz.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Grace
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|11
|.621
|Goshen
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|16
|.429
|Bethel
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|18
|.357
|Huntington
|2
|12
|.143
|4
|21
|.160
|Spring Arbor
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|22
|.154
Today*
Taylor at Saint Francis, 1 p.m.
Huntington at Grace, 1 p.m.
Mt. Vernon Naz. at Ind. Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Bethel at Goshen, 1 p.m.
Spring Arbor at Marian, 1 p.m.
WHAC
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana Tech
|19
|1
|.950
|27
|2
|.931
|Rochester
|15
|4
|.789
|20
|8
|.714
|Siena Heights
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|7
|.759
|Concordia
|13
|6
|.684
|17
|11
|.607
|Lawrence Tech
|11
|9
|.550
|15
|15
|.500
|Aquinas
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|UM-Dearborn
|9
|10
|.474
|11
|16
|.407
|Madonna
|7
|12
|.368
|8
|20
|.286
|Cornerstone
|4
|15
|.211
|6
|21
|.222
|Lourdes
|3
|16
|.158
|10
|19
|.345
|UNOH
|1
|18
|.053
|3
|21
|.125
Today*
Siena Heights at UNOH, 1 p.m.
Lourdes at Cornerstone, 1 p.m.
UM-Dearborn at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Madonna at Rochester, 1 p.m.
*End of regular season
MANCHESTER 82, ANDERSON 76
|Manchester
|26
|23
|13
|20
|—
|82
|Anderson
|21
|11
|20
|24
|—
|76
Manchester: Miller 21, Pfeil 5, Bazzoni 36, Bieghler 4, Nash 8, Porter 2, Sanchez 2, Shepherd 4
Anderson: Taylor 11, Shaffer 2, Dellinger 21, Pallett 11, Shipley 15, Colclesser 9, Holley 7
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story