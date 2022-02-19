Saturday, February 19, 2022 1:00 am
OLYMPICS
Medals Table
97 of 109 total events
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|15
|8
|11
|34
|ROC
|5
|9
|13
|27
|Canada
|4
|7
|13
|24
|Germany
|10
|7
|5
|22
|United States
|8
|8
|5
|21
|Austria
|6
|7
|4
|17
|Japan
|3
|5
|9
|17
|Netherlands
|7
|5
|4
|16
|Sweden
|7
|5
|4
|16
|Italy
|2
|7
|7
|16
|China
|8
|4
|2
|14
|Switzerland
|7
|2
|5
|14
|France
|5
|7
|2
|14
|South Korea
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Slovenia
|2
|3
|2
|7
|Finland
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Australia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Hungary
|1
|0
|2
|3
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Belarus
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Estonia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1
Friday’s Medalists
BIATHLON
Men’s 15km Mass Start
GOLD—Johannes Thingnes Boe, Norway
SILVER—Martin Ponsiluoma, Sweden
BRONZE—Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen, Norway
Women’s 12.5km Mass Start
GOLD—Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, France
SILVER—Tiril Eckhoff, Norway
BRONZE—Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Norway
FREESTYLE SKIING
Men’s Ski Cross
GOLD—Ryan Regez, Switzerland
SILVER—Alex Fiva, Switzerland
BRONZE—Sergey Ridzik, ROC
Women’s Freeski Halfpipe
GOLD—Ailing Eileen Gu, China
SILVER—Cassie Sharpe, Canada
BRONZE—Rachael Karker, Canada
SPEED SKATING
Men’s 1000m
GOLD—Thomas Krol, Netherlands
SILVER—Laurent Dubreuil, Canada
BRONZE—Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen, Norway
Saturday’s Medalists
FREESTYLE SKIING
Men’s Freeski Halfpipe
GOLD—Nico Porteous, New Zealand
SILVER—David Wise, United States
BRONZE—Alex Ferreira, United States
Friday’s Scores
CURLING
Men
Bronze Medal
Canada 8, United States 5
Women
Semifinals
Japan 8, Switzerland 6
Britain 12, Sweden 11 (Extra Ends)
Hockey
MEN
Feb. 16
ROC 3, Denmark 1
Finland 5, Switzerland 1
Sweden 2, Canada 0
Feb. 17
Finland 2, Slovakia 0
Feb. 18
ROC 2, Sweden 1, ROC wins 1-0 in shootout
Today
Bronze Medal
Sweden vs Slovakia, 8:10 a.m.
Gold Medal
Finland vs ROC, 11:10 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story