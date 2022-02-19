The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, February 19, 2022 1:00 am

OLYMPICS

Medals Table

97 of 109 total events

G S B Tot
Norway 15 8 11 34
ROC 5 9 13 27
Canada 4 7 13 24
Germany 10 7 5 22
United States 8 8 5 21
Austria 6 7 4 17
Japan 3 5 9 17
Netherlands 7 5 4 16
Sweden 7 5 4 16
Italy 2 7 7 16
China 8 4 2 14
Switzerland 7 2 5 14
France 5 7 2 14
South Korea 2 4 1 7
Slovenia 2 3 2 7
Finland 1 2 3 6
Australia 1 2 1 4
Hungary 1 0 2 3
New Zealand 1 1 0 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Belarus 0 2 0 2
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Ukraine 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 0 1 1
Estonia 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

Friday’s Medalists

BIATHLON

Men’s 15km Mass Start

GOLD—Johannes Thingnes Boe, Norway

SILVER—Martin Ponsiluoma, Sweden

BRONZE—Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen, Norway

Women’s 12.5km Mass Start

GOLD—Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, France

SILVER—Tiril Eckhoff, Norway

BRONZE—Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Norway

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men’s Ski Cross

GOLD—Ryan Regez, Switzerland

SILVER—Alex Fiva, Switzerland

BRONZE—Sergey Ridzik, ROC

Women’s Freeski Halfpipe

GOLD—Ailing Eileen Gu, China

SILVER—Cassie Sharpe, Canada

BRONZE—Rachael Karker, Canada

SPEED SKATING

Men’s 1000m

GOLD—Thomas Krol, Netherlands

SILVER—Laurent Dubreuil, Canada

BRONZE—Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen, Norway

Saturday’s Medalists

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men’s Freeski Halfpipe

GOLD—Nico Porteous, New Zealand

SILVER—David Wise, United States

BRONZE—Alex Ferreira, United States

Friday’s Scores

CURLING

Men

Bronze Medal

Canada 8, United States 5

Women

Semifinals

Japan 8, Switzerland 6

Britain 12, Sweden 11 (Extra Ends)

Hockey

MEN

Feb. 16

ROC 3, Denmark 1

Finland 5, Switzerland 1

Sweden 2, Canada 0

Feb. 17

Finland 2, Slovakia 0

Feb. 18

ROC 2, Sweden 1, ROC wins 1-0 in shootout

Today

Bronze Medal

Sweden vs Slovakia, 8:10 a.m.

Gold Medal

Finland vs ROC, 11:10 p.m.

