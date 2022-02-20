The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Sunday, February 20, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 35 23 .603
Boston 34 26 .567 2
Toronto 32 25 .561
Brooklyn 31 28 .525
New York 25 34 .424 10½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 38 21 .644
Atlanta 28 30 .483
Charlotte 29 31 .483
Washington 27 31 .466 10½
Orlando 13 47 .217 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 21 .644
Cleveland 35 23 .603
Milwaukee 36 24 .600
Indiana 20 40 .333 18½
Detroit 13 45 .224 24½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 41 19 .683
Dallas 35 24 .593
San Antonio 23 36 .390 17½
New Orleans 23 36 .390 17½
Houston 15 43 .259 25

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 36 22 .621
Denver 33 25 .569 3
Minnesota 31 28 .525
Portland 25 34 .424 11½
Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 18

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 48 10 .828
Golden State 42 17 .712
L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½
L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21
Sacramento 22 38 .367 27

Friday

Rising Stars Challenge

Team Isiah 50, Team Worthy 49

Team Barry 50, Team Payton 48

Team Barry 25, Team Isiah 20

Saturday

No games scheduled

Today

All-Star game, 8 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 13 4 .765
Raptors 13 6 .684 1
Delaware 10 5 .667 2
Capital City 10 6 .625
Long Island 12 8 .600
Maine 8 7 .533 4
Grand Rapids 9 8 .529 4
Westchester 8 8 .500
College Park 7 9 .438
Wisconsin 7 9 .438
MAD ANTS 7 10 .412 6
Greensboro 6 9 .400 6
Windy City 7 11 .389
Lakeland 4 11 .267 8
Cleveland 2 12 .143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 12 5 .706
Rio Grande Valley 12 5 .706
South Bay 11 5 .688 ½
Birmingham 9 7 .563
Iowa 8 7 .533 3
Oklahoma City 10 9 .526 3
Texas 8 8 .500
Stockton 8 9 .471 4
Austin 6 7 .462 4
Santa Cruz 7 11 .389
Sioux Falls 7 11 .389
Memphis 6 11 .353 6
Salt Lake City 4 13 .235 8

Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday

No games scheduled

Today

G League Ignite at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  