Sunday, February 20, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|4
|.852
|Illinois
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|7
|.731
|Wisconsin
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|5
|.800
|Rutgers
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Ohio St.
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|7
|.696
|Michigan St.
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Michigan
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|10
|.583
|Iowa
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|8
|.692
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|Penn St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Northwestern
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|13
|.480
|Maryland
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|14
|.462
|Minnesota
|4
|12
|.250
|13
|12
|.520
|Nebraska
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
Saturday
Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74
Iowa 75, Ohio St. 62
Minnesota 77, Northwestern 60
Today
Michigan at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|13
|3
|.813
|23
|4
|.852
|Notre Dame
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|Miami
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|North Carolina
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Wake Forest
|11
|6
|.647
|21
|7
|.750
|Virginia
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|10
|.630
|Syracuse
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|Virginia Tech
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Florida St.
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|12
|.538
|Louisville
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|14
|.462
|Pittsburgh
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|17
|.393
|Georgia Tech
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|15
|.423
|Boston College
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|16
|.360
|Clemson
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|15
|.444
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
Saturday
Syracuse 76, Boston College 56
Wake Forest 79, Notre Dame 74
Louisville 70, Clemson 61
North Carolina 65, Virginia Tech 57
Virginia 74, Miami 71
Duke 88, Florida St. 70
Georgia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 62
Today
No games scheduled
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|3
|.875
|Villanova
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|6
|.778
|UConn
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|7
|.731
|Creighton
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Marquette
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Xavier
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|9
|.654
|St. John’s
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|11
|.577
|Seton Hall
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|Butler
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|14
|.481
|DePaul
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgetown
|0
|15
|.000
|6
|20
|.231
Saturday
UConn 72, Xavier 61
Villanova 74, Georgetown 66
Seton Hall 66, DePaul 64
Today
Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Creighton, 3 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|7
|.720
|Oakland
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Wright St.
|13
|6
|.684
|16
|12
|.571
|PFW
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|10
|.630
|N. Kentucky
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|11
|.577
|Youngstown St.
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|11
|.621
|Detroit
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|13
|.458
|Ill.-Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|15
|.423
|Milwaukee
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|19
|.321
|Robert Morris
|5
|14
|.263
|7
|21
|.250
|Green Bay
|3
|14
|.176
|4
|22
|.154
|IUPUI
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|23
|.115
Saturday
Youngstown St. 74, IUPUI 61
Ill.-Chicago 96, Robert Morris 88, OT
Today
Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.
PFW at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 3 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|Ohio
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|5
|.815
|Toledo
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|Kent St.
|12
|4
|.750
|17
|9
|.654
|Buffalo
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|8
|.667
|Akron
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|9
|.654
|Ball St.
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|14
|.462
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|14
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|18
|.250
|N. Illinois
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|17
|.320
|Bowling Green
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|15
|.444
|E. Michigan
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|18
|.333
|W. Michigan
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|21
|.222
Saturday
Akron 67, E. Michigan 48
Buffalo 87, W. Michigan 73
Miami (Ohio) 78, N. Illinois 75
Ball St. 91, Bowling Green 82
Toledo 68, Cent. Michigan 66
Today
No games scheduled
CROSSROADS LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ind. Wesleyan
|16
|2
|.889
|25
|5
|.833
|Marian
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|4
|.852
|Saint Francis
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|7
|.767
|Mt Vernon Naz.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Grace
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|8
|.733
|Huntington
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|9
|.700
|Bethel
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|17
|.433
|Taylor
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|Goshen
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|23
|.233
|Spring Arbor
|1
|17
|.056
|7
|23
|.233
Saturday*
Saint Francis 71, Taylor 67
Huntington 74, Grace 63
Mt. Vernon Naz. 73, Ind. Wesleyan 72
Bethel 84, Goshen 63
Marian 79, Spring Arbor 57
WHAC
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana Tech
|18
|2
|.900
|24
|6
|.800
|Cornerstone
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|9
|.700
|Madonna
|13
|7
|.650
|19
|11
|.633
|Lourdes
|13
|7
|.650
|21
|7
|.750
|Rochester
|12
|8
|.600
|19
|11
|.633
|Aquinas
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Lawrence Tech
|9
|11
|.450
|12
|14
|.462
|UNOH
|8
|12
|.400
|11
|18
|.379
|Siena Heights
|5
|15
|.250
|8
|20
|.286
|Concordia
|4
|16
|.200
|9
|18
|.333
|UM-Dearborn
|3
|17
|.150
|5
|25
|.167
Saturday*
Indiana Tech 79, Lawrence Tech 73
Siena Heights 74, UNOH 65
Cornerstone 87, Lourdes 67
UM-Dearborn 78, Concordia 60
Rochester 67, Madonna 57
*End of regular season
WAKE FOREST 79, NOTRE DAME 74
NOTRE DAME (19-8): Atkinson 5-8 1-1 11, Goodwin 1-4 1-1 3, Hubb 4-10 0-0 10, Ryan 3-6 4-4 12, Wesley 7-14 4-6 24, Laszewski 3-5 2-2 11, Wertz 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 24-51 12-14 74.
WAKE FOREST (21-7): Mucius 3-10 0-0 8, Walton 1-4 2-2 4, Williams 10-25 3-3 23, Williamson 2-4 0-0 6, LaRavia 5-8 10-11 20, Sy 7-14 0-0 15, Monsanto 1-4 0-0 3, Whitt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 15-16 79.
Halftime—Notre Dame 41-35. 3-Point Goals—Notre Dame 14-31 (Wesley 6-11, Laszewski 3-4, Ryan 2-3, Hubb 2-7, Wertz 1-3, Goodwin 0-3), Wake Forest 6-17 (Williamson 2-2, Mucius 2-6, Sy 1-2, Monsanto 1-4, LaRavia 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out—Walton. Rebounds—Notre Dame 25 (Goodwin 7), Wake Forest 41 (Williams, Sy 10). Assists—Notre Dame 13 (Hubb 6), Wake Forest 9 (LaRavia 5). Total Fouls—Notre Dame 17, Wake Forest 16. A—8,355 (14,665).
BALL ST. 91,
BOWLING GREEN 82
BALL ST. (12-14): Thomas 7-14 0-0 18, Sparks 3-6 9-10 15, Bumbalough 3-14 1-2 10, Cochran 5-11 6-8 16, Jacobs 1-3 4-5 6, Sellers 3-4 0-0 6, Pearson 3-7 5-6 13, Jihad 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 28-63 25-31 91.
BOWLING GREEN (12-15): Kulackovskis 7-9 2-3 17, Curtis 6-13 5-8 18, Mills 1-5 0-0 2, Diggs 2-7 0-0 4, Plowden 5-16 7-9 17, Fulcher 1-5 1-2 4, Turner 3-6 0-1 6, Young 2-3 4-4 10, O’Neal 2-2 0-0 4, Elsasser 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 19-27 82.
Halftime—Ball St. 46-44. 3-Point Goals—Ball St. 10-26 (Thomas 4-5, Bumbalough 3-13, Pearson 2-4, Jihad 1-1, Cochran 0-1, Jacobs 0-1, Sellers 0-1), Bowling Green 5-25 (Young 2-3, Kulackovskis 1-2, Fulcher 1-3, Curtis 1-5, Turner 0-2, Diggs 0-3, Mills 0-3, Plowden 0-4). Fouled Out—Thomas, Jacobs, Diggs. Rebounds—Ball St. 39 (Sparks 11), Bowling Green 34 (Diggs 7). Assists—Ball St. 15 (Cochran, Jacobs 4), Bowling Green 13 (Curtis 6). Total Fouls—Ball St. 19, Bowling Green 24. A—1,928 (4,387).
SAINT FRANCIS 71, TAYLOR 67
|Taylor
|41
|26
|—
|67
|Saint Francis
|24
|47
|—
|71
Saint Francis: Cushingberry 24, Mull 16, Ejah 11, Bailey 10, McKeeman 6, Burke 4
Taylor: Hubbard 25, Lewis 16, Fuhrmann 16, Hahn 4, Yoon 2, Niehaus 2, Clayton 2
HUNTINGTON 74, GRACE 63
|Huntington
|34
|40
|—
|74
|Grace
|25
|38
|—
|63
Huntington: Middlesworth 21, Goodline 20, Pulver 8, West 6, Humrichous 6, Sparks 10, Dyer 3
Grace: J. Gibbs 20, Wadding 7, Davidson 5, Malone 2, C. Gibbs 10, Graber 9, Scott 8, Stoltzfus 2
INDIANA TECH 79, LAWRENCE TECH 73
|Indiana Tech
|38
|41
|—
|79
|Lawrence Tech
|37
|36
|—
|73
Indiana Tech: Smith 20, Stein 7, McKinney 17, Kline 15, Helm 7, Luciani 4, Perez 5, Lehrman 2, J. Davison 2
Lawrence Tech: Beavers 17, Frantz 10, Sisawo 9, Ivanovic 5, Cumberland 14, Rinn 18
TRINE 82, ADRIAN 65
|Trine
|34
|48
|—
|82
|Adrian
|42
|23
|—
|65
Trine: Geller 7, Bowman 18, Williams 14, Warzecha 9, H. Jones 2, C. Jones 20, Pahl 3, Megnanglo 7, Carbaugh 2
Adrian: Pelham 18, Ansara 4, Paul 3, Smith 4, Watkins 12, Price 10, Seifert 5, Chrismon 5, Larson 4
WOMEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Michigan
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|4
|.833
|Indiana
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|5
|.792
|Ohio St.
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|5
|.792
|Iowa
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|7
|.708
|Michigan St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|Nebraska
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|7
|.731
|Northwestern
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Purdue
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|11
|.577
|Minnesota
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|15
|.444
|Penn St.
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|15
|.400
|Wisconsin
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|18
|.280
|Rutgers
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|17
|.346
|Illinois
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|16
|.272
Saturday
Iowa 96, Indiana 91
Today
Purdue at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 2 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, 3 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 5 p.m.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marian
|17
|1
|.944
|25
|3
|.893
|Ind. Wesleyan
|14
|3
|.824
|25
|4
|.862
|Saint Francis
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|8
|.680
|Taylor
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|12
|.538
|Mt Vernon Naz.
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|15
|.483
|Grace
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|Goshen
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|16
|.448
|Bethel
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|19
|.345
|Huntington
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|21
|.192
|Spring Arbor
|1
|14
|.067
|4
|23
|.148
Saturday*
Saint Francis 63, Taylor 56
Huntington 68, Grace 65
Ind. Wesleyan 67, Mt. Vernon Naz. 51
Goshen 108, Bethel 98
Marian 59, Spring Arbor 35
WHAC
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana Tech
|19
|1
|.950
|27
|2
|.931
|Rochester
|16
|4
|.800
|21
|8
|.724
|Siena Heights
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|7
|.767
|Concordia
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|11
|.621
|Lawrence Tech
|11
|9
|.550
|15
|15
|.500
|Aquinas
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|UM-Dearborn
|9
|11
|.450
|11
|18
|.379
|Madonna
|7
|13
|.350
|8
|21
|.276
|Cornerstone
|5
|15
|.250
|7
|21
|.250
|Lourdes
|3
|17
|.150
|10
|20
|.333
|UNOH
|1
|19
|.050
|3
|22
|.120
Saturday*
Siena Heights 62, UNOH 55
Cornerstone 77, Lourdes 64
Concordia 75, UM-Dearborn 68
Rochester 82, Madonna 57
*End of regular season
No. 22 IOWA 96,
No. 5 INDIANA 91
IOWA (17-7): Warnock 6-8 6-6 21, Czinano 9-13 4-4 22, Clark 7-17 3-6 18, Marshall 3-7 2-4 10, Martin 5-8 1-2 13, Feuerbach 1-2 2-2 5, Taiwo 2-2 0-0 5, O’Grady 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-60 18-24 96.
INDIANA (19-5): Gulbe 5-12 11-12 22, Holmes 3-6 2-2 8, Berger 9-21 1-2 21, Cardano-Hillary 4-15 2-2 11, Patberg 7-14 3-4 18, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 3-5 4-4 11, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-73 23-26 91.
|Iowa
|25
|21
|25
|25
|—
|96
|Indiana
|11
|18
|20
|42
|—
|91
3-Point Goals—Iowa 10-19 (Warnock 3-4, Clark 1-5, Marshall 2-4, Martin 2-3, Feuerbach 1-2, Taiwo 1-1), Indiana 6-21 (Gulbe 1-4, Berger 2-5, Cardano-Hillary 1-5, Patberg 1-4, Moore-McNeil 1-3). Assists—Iowa 27 (Clark 12), Indiana 10 (Berger 4). Fouled Out—Indiana Cardano-Hillary. Rebounds—Iowa 41 (Martin 8), Indiana 27 (Berger 6, Patberg 6). Total Fouls—Iowa 21, Indiana 24. A—7,052.
TOLEDO 69,
BALL ST. 66
BALL ST. (14-10): Freeman 2-10 6-8 11, Becki 4-9 1-1 11, Kiefer 4-9 2-2 10, Latimer 3-6 2-5 8, Dis Agustsdottir 2-7 0-0 5, Rauch 4-4 6-9 14, Puiggros 3-5 0-0 7, Subirats 0-0 0-2 0, Bischoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 17-27 66.
TOLEDO (21-4): Lockett 6-15 6-6 21, Wiard 5-13 2-2 14, Goss 3-6 2-4 8, Mikonowicz 1-6 2-2 5, Cook 1-5 1-2 3, Jansen 2-4 6-6 10, Noveroske 3-4 0-0 6, Garcia 0-4 2-3 2. Totals 21-57 21-25 69.
|Ball St.
|19
|10
|19
|18
|—
|66
|Toledo
|22
|13
|15
|19
|—
|69
3-Point Goals—Ball St. 5-21 (Freeman 1-7, Becki 2-4, Kiefer 0-1, Latimer 0-1, Dis Agustsdottir 1-5, Puiggros 1-3), Toledo 6-21 (Lockett 3-7, Wiard 2-5, Goss 0-2, Mikonowicz 1-3, Jansen 0-2, Garcia 0-2). Fouled Out—Kiefer. Rebounds—Ball St. 26 (Latimer 9), Toledo 44 (Mikonowicz 8). Assists—Ball St. 13 (Dis Agustsdottir 5), Toledo 11 (Wiard 4). Total Fouls—Ball St. 20, Toledo 21. A—3,947.
OAKLAND 58, PFW 54
PFW (9-18): Starks 6-11 2-2 16, Sellers 5-11 0-0 12, Stupp 4-10 0-0 10, Ott 2-5 3-4 7, Bromenschenkel 2-4 0-0 5, Johnson 1-3 2-2 4, Emmerson 0-3 0-0 0, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 7-8 54.
OAKLAND (12-13): Dean 5-13 1-1 13, Breedy 4-13 0-0 9, Luchenbach 1-4 1-3 3, Maholmes 1-5 0-0 3, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Beatty 5-10 0-1 14, Folley 5-9 2-2 12, Montue 1-5 0-0 3, Gouard 0-3 1-2 1, Staley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 5-9 58.
|PFW
|15
|14
|10
|15
|—
|54
|Oakland
|9
|16
|21
|12
|—
|58
3-Point Goals—PFW 7-21 (Starks 2-6, Sellers 2-7, Stupp 2-3, Bromenschenkel 1-1, Johnson 0-2, Emmerson 0-2), Oakland 9-25 (Dean 2-7, Breedy 1-4, Maholmes 1-2, Beatty 4-6, Folley 0-2, Montue 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—PFW 27 (Stupp 9), Oakland 42 (Dean 10). Assists—PFW 9 (Stupp 5), Oakland 10 (Folley 5). Total Fouls—PFW 16, Oakland 13. A—519.
SAINT FRANCIS 63, TAYLOR 56
|Taylor
|16
|11
|14
|15
|—
|56
|Saint Francis
|9
|15
|21
|18
|—
|63
Saint Francis: Parrett 16, Crawford 13, Kunkel 9, Crowe 2, Pate 2, McKnight 15, Scaggs 6
Taylor: Kirtley 18, West 11, Westgate 9, James 8, Deckard 4, Dale 6
HUNTINGTON 68, GRACE 65
|Huntington
|13
|17
|15
|23
|—
|68
|Grace
|24
|16
|3
|22
|—
|65
Huntington: Gambrell 15, Ryman 12, Drake 9, Vaughn 9, Zook 8, Baker 5, Bolon 5, Lovejoy 3, Robrock 2
Grace: Patton 15, Poor 14, McMahon 8, Feldman 6, M. Ryman 17, Murphy 2, Wiegman 2, K. Ryman 1
TRINE 70, ADRIAN 34
|Trine
|12
|34
|13
|11
|—
|70
|Adrian
|7
|7
|13
|7
|—
|34
Trine: Taylor 9, A. Argyle 3, Ardis 4, Wildman 10, Bieniewicz 12, Maat 3, K. Argyle 7, K. Sloneker 6, S. Sloneker 2, Wagner 3, Stewart 2, Underhill 4, Brauher 5
Adrian: Palmer 6, Shannon 6, Warner 5, Phillips 5, Clement 6, Gilbert 1, Skidmore 1, Green 4
HCAC TOURNAMENT
First Round
Today
Manchester at Transylvania, 3 p.m.
Defiance at Rose-Hulman, 3 p.m.
Franklin at Bluffton, 3 p.m.
Anderson at Hanover, 3 p.m.
