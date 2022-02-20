The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Sunday, February 20, 2022 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 12 4 .750 23 4 .852
Illinois 12 4 .750 19 7 .731
Wisconsin 11 4 .733 20 5 .800
Rutgers 10 5 .667 16 9 .640
Ohio St. 9 5 .643 16 7 .696
Michigan St. 9 6 .600 18 8 .692
Michigan 8 6 .571 14 10 .583
Iowa 8 7 .533 18 8 .692
Indiana 7 8 .467 16 9 .640
Penn St. 6 9 .400 11 12 .478
Northwestern 5 11 .313 12 13 .480
Maryland 4 11 .267 12 14 .462
Minnesota 4 12 .250 13 12 .520
Nebraska 1 14 .067 7 19 .269

Saturday

Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74

Iowa 75, Ohio St. 62

Minnesota 77, Northwestern 60

Today

Michigan at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 13 3 .813 23 4 .852
Notre Dame 12 4 .750 19 8 .704
Miami 11 5 .688 19 8 .704
North Carolina 11 5 .688 19 8 .704
Wake Forest 11 6 .647 21 7 .750
Virginia 11 6 .647 17 10 .630
Syracuse 8 7 .533 14 12 .538
Virginia Tech 8 8 .500 16 11 .593
Florida St. 7 9 .438 14 12 .538
Louisville 6 10 .375 12 14 .462
Pittsburgh 6 11 .353 11 17 .393
Georgia Tech 4 11 .267 11 15 .423
Boston College 4 11 .267 9 16 .360
Clemson 4 12 .250 12 15 .444
NC State 4 12 .250 11 16 .407

Saturday

Syracuse 76, Boston College 56

Wake Forest 79, Notre Dame 74

Louisville 70, Clemson 61

North Carolina 65, Virginia Tech 57

Virginia 74, Miami 71

Duke 88, Florida St. 70

Georgia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 62

Today

No games scheduled

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 11 2 .846 21 3 .875
Villanova 14 3 .824 21 6 .778
UConn 10 5 .667 19 7 .731
Creighton 9 5 .643 17 8 .680
Marquette 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Xavier 7 8 .467 17 9 .654
St. John’s 7 8 .467 15 11 .577
Seton Hall 7 8 .467 16 9 .640
Butler 6 10 .375 13 14 .481
DePaul 3 13 .188 12 14 .462
Georgetown 0 15 .000 6 20 .231

Saturday

UConn 72, Xavier 61

Villanova 74, Georgetown 66

Seton Hall 66, DePaul 64

Today

Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 14 4 .778 18 7 .720
Oakland 11 5 .688 18 9 .667
Wright St. 13 6 .684 16 12 .571
PFW 12 6 .667 17 10 .630
N. Kentucky 11 6 .647 15 11 .577
Youngstown St. 12 7 .632 18 11 .621
Detroit 8 6 .571 11 13 .458
Ill.-Chicago 7 10 .412 11 15 .423
Milwaukee 7 12 .368 9 19 .321
Robert Morris 5 14 .263 7 21 .250
Green Bay 3 14 .176 4 22 .154
IUPUI 1 14 .067 3 23 .115

Saturday

Youngstown St. 74, IUPUI 61

Ill.-Chicago 96, Robert Morris 88, OT

Today

Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.

PFW at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 3 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
Ohio 13 3 .813 22 5 .815
Toledo 13 3 .813 21 6 .778
Kent St. 12 4 .750 17 9 .654
Buffalo 10 4 .714 16 8 .667
Akron 10 6 .625 17 9 .654
Ball St. 7 8 .467 12 14 .462
Miami (Ohio) 6 9 .400 12 14 .462
Cent. Michigan 5 8 .385 6 18 .250
N. Illinois 5 10 .333 8 17 .320
Bowling Green 5 11 .313 12 15 .444
E. Michigan 4 12 .250 9 18 .333
W. Michigan 2 14 .125 6 21 .222

Saturday

Akron 67, E. Michigan 48

Buffalo 87, W. Michigan 73

Miami (Ohio) 78, N. Illinois 75

Ball St. 91, Bowling Green 82

Toledo 68, Cent. Michigan 66

Today

No games scheduled

CROSSROADS LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ind. Wesleyan 16 2 .889 25 5 .833
Marian 14 4 .778 23 4 .852
Saint Francis 13 5 .722 23 7 .767
Mt Vernon Naz. 11 7 .611 20 9 .690
Grace 11 7 .611 22 8 .733
Huntington 10 8 .556 21 9 .700
Bethel 6 12 .333 13 17 .433
Taylor 5 13 .278 9 20 .310
Goshen 3 15 .167 7 23 .233
Spring Arbor 1 17 .056 7 23 .233

Saturday*

Saint Francis 71, Taylor 67

Huntington 74, Grace 63

Mt. Vernon Naz. 73, Ind. Wesleyan 72

Bethel 84, Goshen 63

Marian 79, Spring Arbor 57

WHAC

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana Tech 18 2 .900 24 6 .800
Cornerstone 15 5 .750 21 9 .700
Madonna 13 7 .650 19 11 .633
Lourdes 13 7 .650 21 7 .750
Rochester 12 8 .600 19 11 .633
Aquinas 10 10 .500 16 13 .552
Lawrence Tech 9 11 .450 12 14 .462
UNOH 8 12 .400 11 18 .379
Siena Heights 5 15 .250 8 20 .286
Concordia 4 16 .200 9 18 .333
UM-Dearborn 3 17 .150 5 25 .167

Saturday*

Indiana Tech 79, Lawrence Tech 73

Siena Heights 74, UNOH 65

Cornerstone 87, Lourdes 67

UM-Dearborn 78, Concordia 60

Rochester 67, Madonna 57

*End of regular season

WAKE FOREST 79, NOTRE DAME 74

NOTRE DAME (19-8): Atkinson 5-8 1-1 11, Goodwin 1-4 1-1 3, Hubb 4-10 0-0 10, Ryan 3-6 4-4 12, Wesley 7-14 4-6 24, Laszewski 3-5 2-2 11, Wertz 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 24-51 12-14 74.

WAKE FOREST (21-7): Mucius 3-10 0-0 8, Walton 1-4 2-2 4, Williams 10-25 3-3 23, Williamson 2-4 0-0 6, LaRavia 5-8 10-11 20, Sy 7-14 0-0 15, Monsanto 1-4 0-0 3, Whitt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 15-16 79.

Halftime—Notre Dame 41-35. 3-Point Goals—Notre Dame 14-31 (Wesley 6-11, Laszewski 3-4, Ryan 2-3, Hubb 2-7, Wertz 1-3, Goodwin 0-3), Wake Forest 6-17 (Williamson 2-2, Mucius 2-6, Sy 1-2, Monsanto 1-4, LaRavia 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out—Walton. Rebounds—Notre Dame 25 (Goodwin 7), Wake Forest 41 (Williams, Sy 10). Assists—Notre Dame 13 (Hubb 6), Wake Forest 9 (LaRavia 5). Total Fouls—Notre Dame 17, Wake Forest 16. A—8,355 (14,665).

BALL ST. 91,

BOWLING GREEN 82

BALL ST. (12-14): Thomas 7-14 0-0 18, Sparks 3-6 9-10 15, Bumbalough 3-14 1-2 10, Cochran 5-11 6-8 16, Jacobs 1-3 4-5 6, Sellers 3-4 0-0 6, Pearson 3-7 5-6 13, Jihad 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 28-63 25-31 91.

BOWLING GREEN (12-15): Kulackovskis 7-9 2-3 17, Curtis 6-13 5-8 18, Mills 1-5 0-0 2, Diggs 2-7 0-0 4, Plowden 5-16 7-9 17, Fulcher 1-5 1-2 4, Turner 3-6 0-1 6, Young 2-3 4-4 10, O’Neal 2-2 0-0 4, Elsasser 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 19-27 82.

Halftime—Ball St. 46-44. 3-Point Goals—Ball St. 10-26 (Thomas 4-5, Bumbalough 3-13, Pearson 2-4, Jihad 1-1, Cochran 0-1, Jacobs 0-1, Sellers 0-1), Bowling Green 5-25 (Young 2-3, Kulackovskis 1-2, Fulcher 1-3, Curtis 1-5, Turner 0-2, Diggs 0-3, Mills 0-3, Plowden 0-4). Fouled Out—Thomas, Jacobs, Diggs. Rebounds—Ball St. 39 (Sparks 11), Bowling Green 34 (Diggs 7). Assists—Ball St. 15 (Cochran, Jacobs 4), Bowling Green 13 (Curtis 6). Total Fouls—Ball St. 19, Bowling Green 24. A—1,928 (4,387).

SAINT FRANCIS 71, TAYLOR 67

Taylor 41 26 67
Saint Francis 24 47 71

Saint Francis: Cushingberry 24, Mull 16, Ejah 11, Bailey 10, McKeeman 6, Burke 4

Taylor: Hubbard 25, Lewis 16, Fuhrmann 16, Hahn 4, Yoon 2, Niehaus 2, Clayton 2

HUNTINGTON 74, GRACE 63

Huntington 34 40 74
Grace 25 38 63

Huntington: Middlesworth 21, Goodline 20, Pulver 8, West 6, Humrichous 6, Sparks 10, Dyer 3

Grace: J. Gibbs 20, Wadding 7, Davidson 5, Malone 2, C. Gibbs 10, Graber 9, Scott 8, Stoltzfus 2

INDIANA TECH 79, LAWRENCE TECH 73

Indiana Tech 38 41 79
Lawrence Tech 37 36 73

Indiana Tech: Smith 20, Stein 7, McKinney 17, Kline 15, Helm 7, Luciani 4, Perez 5, Lehrman 2, J. Davison 2

Lawrence Tech: Beavers 17, Frantz 10, Sisawo 9, Ivanovic 5, Cumberland 14, Rinn 18

TRINE 82, ADRIAN 65

Trine 34 48 82
Adrian 42 23 65

Trine: Geller 7, Bowman 18, Williams 14, Warzecha 9, H. Jones 2, C. Jones 20, Pahl 3, Megnanglo 7, Carbaugh 2

Adrian: Pelham 18, Ansara 4, Paul 3, Smith 4, Watkins 12, Price 10, Seifert 5, Chrismon 5, Larson 4

WOMEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 12 3 .800 20 6 .769
Michigan 11 3 .786 20 4 .833
Indiana 11 3 .786 19 5 .792
Ohio St. 11 4 .733 19 5 .792
Iowa 11 4 .733 17 7 .708
Michigan St. 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
Nebraska 8 7 .533 19 7 .731
Northwestern 6 7 .462 14 10 .583
Purdue 6 9 .400 15 11 .577
Minnesota 5 10 .333 12 15 .444
Penn St. 4 11 .267 10 15 .400
Wisconsin 4 11 .267 7 18 .280
Rutgers 2 12 .143 9 17 .346
Illinois 1 10 .091 6 16 .272

Saturday

Iowa 96, Indiana 91

Today

Purdue at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 2 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, 3 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 5 p.m.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marian 17 1 .944 25 3 .893
Ind. Wesleyan 14 3 .824 25 4 .862
Saint Francis 11 5 .688 17 8 .680
Taylor 8 6 .571 14 12 .538
Mt Vernon Naz. 8 9 .471 14 15 .483
Grace 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
Goshen 7 10 .412 13 16 .448
Bethel 5 12 .294 10 19 .345
Huntington 2 12 .143 5 21 .192
Spring Arbor 1 14 .067 4 23 .148

Saturday*

Saint Francis 63, Taylor 56

Huntington 68, Grace 65

Ind. Wesleyan 67, Mt. Vernon Naz. 51

Goshen 108, Bethel 98

Marian 59, Spring Arbor 35

WHAC

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana Tech 19 1 .950 27 2 .931
Rochester 16 4 .800 21 8 .724
Siena Heights 15 5 .750 23 7 .767
Concordia 14 6 .700 18 11 .621
Lawrence Tech 11 9 .550 15 15 .500
Aquinas 10 10 .500 15 15 .500
UM-Dearborn 9 11 .450 11 18 .379
Madonna 7 13 .350 8 21 .276
Cornerstone 5 15 .250 7 21 .250
Lourdes 3 17 .150 10 20 .333
UNOH 1 19 .050 3 22 .120

Saturday*

Siena Heights 62, UNOH 55

Cornerstone 77, Lourdes 64

Concordia 75, UM-Dearborn 68

Rochester 82, Madonna 57

*End of regular season

No. 22 IOWA 96,

No. 5 INDIANA 91

IOWA (17-7): Warnock 6-8 6-6 21, Czinano 9-13 4-4 22, Clark 7-17 3-6 18, Marshall 3-7 2-4 10, Martin 5-8 1-2 13, Feuerbach 1-2 2-2 5, Taiwo 2-2 0-0 5, O’Grady 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-60 18-24 96.

INDIANA (19-5): Gulbe 5-12 11-12 22, Holmes 3-6 2-2 8, Berger 9-21 1-2 21, Cardano-Hillary 4-15 2-2 11, Patberg 7-14 3-4 18, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 3-5 4-4 11, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-73 23-26 91.

Iowa 25 21 25 25 96
Indiana 11 18 20 42 91

3-Point Goals—Iowa 10-19 (Warnock 3-4, Clark 1-5, Marshall 2-4, Martin 2-3, Feuerbach 1-2, Taiwo 1-1), Indiana 6-21 (Gulbe 1-4, Berger 2-5, Cardano-Hillary 1-5, Patberg 1-4, Moore-McNeil 1-3). Assists—Iowa 27 (Clark 12), Indiana 10 (Berger 4). Fouled Out—Indiana Cardano-Hillary. Rebounds—Iowa 41 (Martin 8), Indiana 27 (Berger 6, Patberg 6). Total Fouls—Iowa 21, Indiana 24. A—7,052.

TOLEDO 69,

BALL ST. 66

BALL ST. (14-10): Freeman 2-10 6-8 11, Becki 4-9 1-1 11, Kiefer 4-9 2-2 10, Latimer 3-6 2-5 8, Dis Agustsdottir 2-7 0-0 5, Rauch 4-4 6-9 14, Puiggros 3-5 0-0 7, Subirats 0-0 0-2 0, Bischoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 17-27 66.

TOLEDO (21-4): Lockett 6-15 6-6 21, Wiard 5-13 2-2 14, Goss 3-6 2-4 8, Mikonowicz 1-6 2-2 5, Cook 1-5 1-2 3, Jansen 2-4 6-6 10, Noveroske 3-4 0-0 6, Garcia 0-4 2-3 2. Totals 21-57 21-25 69.

Ball St. 19 10 19 18 66
Toledo 22 13 15 19 69

3-Point Goals—Ball St. 5-21 (Freeman 1-7, Becki 2-4, Kiefer 0-1, Latimer 0-1, Dis Agustsdottir 1-5, Puiggros 1-3), Toledo 6-21 (Lockett 3-7, Wiard 2-5, Goss 0-2, Mikonowicz 1-3, Jansen 0-2, Garcia 0-2). Fouled Out—Kiefer. Rebounds—Ball St. 26 (Latimer 9), Toledo 44 (Mikonowicz 8). Assists—Ball St. 13 (Dis Agustsdottir 5), Toledo 11 (Wiard 4). Total Fouls—Ball St. 20, Toledo 21. A—3,947.

OAKLAND 58, PFW 54

PFW (9-18): Starks 6-11 2-2 16, Sellers 5-11 0-0 12, Stupp 4-10 0-0 10, Ott 2-5 3-4 7, Bromenschenkel 2-4 0-0 5, Johnson 1-3 2-2 4, Emmerson 0-3 0-0 0, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 7-8 54.

OAKLAND (12-13): Dean 5-13 1-1 13, Breedy 4-13 0-0 9, Luchenbach 1-4 1-3 3, Maholmes 1-5 0-0 3, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Beatty 5-10 0-1 14, Folley 5-9 2-2 12, Montue 1-5 0-0 3, Gouard 0-3 1-2 1, Staley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 5-9 58.

PFW 15 14 10 15 54
Oakland 9 16 21 12 58

3-Point Goals—PFW 7-21 (Starks 2-6, Sellers 2-7, Stupp 2-3, Bromenschenkel 1-1, Johnson 0-2, Emmerson 0-2), Oakland 9-25 (Dean 2-7, Breedy 1-4, Maholmes 1-2, Beatty 4-6, Folley 0-2, Montue 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—PFW 27 (Stupp 9), Oakland 42 (Dean 10). Assists—PFW 9 (Stupp 5), Oakland 10 (Folley 5). Total Fouls—PFW 16, Oakland 13. A—519.

SAINT FRANCIS 63, TAYLOR 56

Taylor 16 11 14 15 56
Saint Francis 9 15 21 18 63

Saint Francis: Parrett 16, Crawford 13, Kunkel 9, Crowe 2, Pate 2, McKnight 15, Scaggs 6

Taylor: Kirtley 18, West 11, Westgate 9, James 8, Deckard 4, Dale 6

HUNTINGTON 68, GRACE 65

Huntington 13 17 15 23 68
Grace 24 16 3 22 65

Huntington: Gambrell 15, Ryman 12, Drake 9, Vaughn 9, Zook 8, Baker 5, Bolon 5, Lovejoy 3, Robrock 2

Grace: Patton 15, Poor 14, McMahon 8, Feldman 6, M. Ryman 17, Murphy 2, Wiegman 2, K. Ryman 1

TRINE 70, ADRIAN 34

Trine 12 34 13 11 70
Adrian 7 7 13 7 34

Trine: Taylor 9, A. Argyle 3, Ardis 4, Wildman 10, Bieniewicz 12, Maat 3, K. Argyle 7, K. Sloneker 6, S. Sloneker 2, Wagner 3, Stewart 2, Underhill 4, Brauher 5

Adrian: Palmer 6, Shannon 6, Warner 5, Phillips 5, Clement 6, Gilbert 1, Skidmore 1, Green 4

HCAC TOURNAMENT

First Round

Today

Manchester at Transylvania, 3 p.m.

Defiance at Rose-Hulman, 3 p.m.

Franklin at Bluffton, 3 p.m.

Anderson at Hanover, 3 p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  