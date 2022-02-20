HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

LAWRENCE NORTH 77, SOUTH SIDE 51

Law. North 24 12 20 21 — 77 South Side 14 14 9 14 — 51

Lawrence North: Gunn 29, Royster 7, Baker 3, Hampton 4, Cooper 17, Hughes 6, Robinson 11

South Side: Lattimore 9, Manning 11, Ruch 4, Washington 11, Johnson 16

CANTERBURY 58, HERITAGE 53

Canterbury 8 13 24 13 — 58 Heritage 9 15 8 21 — 53

Canterbury: Lewis 11, Dressler 4, Russell 7, Nassour 20, Schlabach 10, Austin 6

Heritage: Knapke 3, Saylor 21, Wasson 10, Lepper 4, Meyer 13, Kaiser 2

BELLMONT 58, BISHOP LUERS 52

Bishop Luers 21 12 9 10 — 52 Bellmont 18 16 14 10 — 58

Bellmont: James 9, Schuemann 14, Wellman 12, Lenegar 13, Ulman 8, Laurent 2

Bishop Luers: Thompson 8, Powell 10, Ray 12, Wallace 9, Knapke 13

LEO 57, DEKALB 35

DeKalb 7 7 5 16 — 35 Leo 12 18 16 11 — 57

Leo: Miller 3, T. Hiteshew 3, E. LaGrange 1, McGee 7, Middleton 2, B. Hiteshew 11, L. LaGrange 4, Ruble 2, Allen 4, Schott 2, Bontrager 18

DeKalb: Brown 4, Wiley 3, Hickman 4, Barth 2, Leslie 9, Dobson 5, Penrod 8

ADAMS CENTRAL 63, FREMONT 48

Fremont 7 5 14 22 — 48 Adams Central 17 18 8 20 — 63

Adams Central: McClure 3, Yergler 15, Neuenschwander 4, Tester 4, E. Brown 8, Schultz 14, Poling 15

Fremont: Foulk 1, Bock 9, Blue 5, Brace 13, Bontrager 9, Pentecost 11

HUNTINGTON NORTH 66, MARION 51

Marion 14 12 9 16 — 51 Hunt. North 8 18 20 20 — 66

Huntington North: Z. Hubartt 34, Hotchkiss 11, Dohrman 4, Oswalt 5, Trout 2, McCarver 10

Marion: D. Jones 6, C. Jones 7, Metzger 14, Ja. Reid 6, Cardwell 5, Townsend 13

WEST NOBLE 55, ANGOLA 23

Angola 11 2 8 2 — 23 West Noble 12 14 16 13 — 55

West Noble: Barth 16, Phares 11, Zavala 9, Schermerhorn 5, Cripe 4, Beers 4, Bohde 4, Joley 2

Angola: Individual statistics not available

MISSISSINEWA 43, BLUFFTON 34

Mississinewa 12 13 6 12 — 43 Bluffton 9 11 8 6 — 34

Mississinewa: Individual statistics not available

Bluffton: Stoppenhagen 15, Jenkins 6, McConnell 6, Schreiber 5, Baumgartner 1, Ball 1

NORWELL 52, CONCORDIA 50

Norwell 17 12 14 9 — 52 Concordia 16 12 10 12 — 50

Norwell: Bailey 3, Bailey 16, Colbert 4, Federspiel 4, Graft 3, McBride 19, Parker 3

Concordia: C. Hayworth 9, G. Hayworth 4, Speckhard 13, Tapp 2, Ter Molen 5, Washington 17

GIRLS

SEMI-STATES

Class 4A

Noblesville 62, Crown Point 41

Franklin 49, Mooresville 46

Class 3A

S.B. Washington 66, Garrett 39

Silver Creek 64, Indpls. Chatard 54

Class 2A

Frankton 35, Fairfield 34

Forest Park 53, University 44

Class A

Laf. Central Cath. 52, North White 46

Tecumseh 54, Waldron 42

S.B. WASHINGTON 66, GARRETT 39

S.B. Wash. 14 16 25 11 — 66 Garrett 13 6 11 9 — 39

S.B. Washington: A. Reynolds 11, Jones 23, Wilson 3, K. Reynolds 8, Allen 2, M. Reynolds 12, Gillon 2, Mitchell 5

Garrett: Armstrong 11, Kelham 12, Ostrowski 11, Owen 3, Gerke 2

Gymnastics

IHSGA POLL

(First Place Votes)

1. Crown Point 44 (2); 2. Valparaiso 42 (1); 3. Homestead 40; 4. Lake Central 35;

5. Bloomington North 33; 6. Portage 30;

7. Richmond 25; 8. Angola 24; 9. Chesterton 22; 10. Columbus North 20; 11. Carroll 9.

Swimming

BOYS

AREA SECTIONALS

SOUTH SIDE

Team scores: 1. Carroll 527, 2. Homestead 504, 3. Concordia 323, 4. Bishop Luers 163, 5. Bishop Dwenger 142, T6. Snider 135, T6. Wayne 135, 8. Northrop 97, 9. North Side 51, 10. Blackhawk Christian 8, 11. South Side 2, 12. Canterbury 1

200MR—Carroll (Bushong, Lee, Dankert, Marsh) 1:32.97; 200Free—Dankert (Car) 1:41.30; 200IM—McCurdy (Car) 1:49.52; 50Free—Marsh (Car) 21.09; Diving—1. Waite (Hom) 419.35, 2. Carr (Car) 386.15, 3. Davis (Hom) 330.20, 4. Huynh (Car) 329.55; 100Fly—McCurdy (Car) 49.78; 100Free—Hammes (Hom) 47.53; 500Free—Dankert (Car) 4:32.13; 200FR—Carroll (Bushong, Lee, McCurdy, Marsh) 1:25.15; 100Back—Bushong (Car) 50.85; 100Breast—Lee (Car) 58.53; 400FR—Carroll (Dankert, Bushong, McCurdy, Marsh) 3:11.00

NORTHRIDGE

Team scores: 1. Concord 472, 2. Northridge 329, 3. Goshen 297, 4. Wawasee 260, 5. Elkhart 245, 6. NorthWood 229, 7. Angola 144, 8. East Noble 105, 9. DeKalb 59, 10. Fremont 11

200MR—Concord 1:35.66; 200Free—Brunner (Con) 1:45.37; 200IM—Stevenson (Con) 1:54.48; 50Free—Hahn (Nwd) 21.38; Diving—1. Hardy (Elk) 501.45, 2. Smith (Con) 500.10, 3. Hodge (Gos) 351.75, 4. VanderZwaag (Elk) 334.30; 100Fly—Zehr (Gos) 51.01; 100Free—Byrd (Elk) 45.40; 500Free—Brunner (Con) 4:46.12; 200FR—Goshen 1:29.03; 100Back—Harper (Waw) 51.75; 100Breast—Byrd (Elk) 55.24; 400FR—Concord 3:14.05

JAY COUNTY

Team scores: 1. Norwell 451, 2. Delta 426, 3. Bluffton 288, T4. Adams Central 162, T4. Muncie Central 162, 6. Jay County 161, 7. Muncie Burris 158, 8. Huntington North 157, 9. Blackford 117, 10. South Adams 18, 11. Bellmont 7

200MR—Norwell (Page, Zimmer, Reidenbach, Peterson) 1:37.71; 200Free—Arnold (Del) 1:50.81; 200IM—Geimer (Blu) 1:57.97; 50Free—Kaehr (AC) 21.77; Diving—1. Phillips (Del) 401.10, 2. Condie (Del) 333.90, 3. Zimmer (Nor) 293.60, 4. Nichols (MC) 281.20; 100Fly—Page (Nor) 50.48; 100Free—Shue (Del) 48.35; 500Free—Baty (Del) 5:01.97; 200FR—Delta 1:29.31; 100Back—Page (Nor) 52.61; 100Breast—Zimmer (Nor) 1:00.61; 400FR—Delta 3:17.79

Wrestling

STATE FINALS

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Team scores: 1. Crown Point 178, 2. Brownsburg 105, 3. Evansville Mater Dei 93, 4. Center Grove 65, Cathedral 58.5, 6. Warren Central 43, T7. Avon 37, T7. Penn 37, 9. Chesterton 34, 10. New Prairie 33.5, T20. Bellmont 20, T29. Adams Central 13, T29. Garrett 13, T29. Snider 13, T42. East Noble 9, T60. Bluffton 3, T60. Carroll 3, T60 Concordia 3, T60. Norwell 3, T66. Bishop Dwenger 0, T66. Columbia City 0, T66. Fremont 0, T66. New Haven 0, T66. Northrop 0.

106

First Place: Hockaday (Brownsburg) d. Jendreas (Crown Point) 4-3

Third Place: Smith (Southport) d. May (Peru) 8-2

Fifth Place: Bailey (River Forest) d. Rioux (Avon) 8-4

Seventh Place: Schaefer (Ev. Mater Dei) d. Johns (Bluffton) 2:40

113

First Place: Jackson (LaPorte) d. Haines (Brownsburg) 1-0

Third Place: Dickey (Cathedral) d. Cortez (Lake Central) 7-3

Fifth Place: Seng (Ev. Mater Dei) d. Schammert (Hobart) 3-0

Seventh Place: Heaston (Indian Creek) d. Goss (Center Grove) 6-3

120

First Place: Leavell (Warren Central) d. Billerman (Perry Meridian) 9-5

Third Place: Vest (Westfield) d. Brady (Garrett) 5:10

Fifth Place: Ruble (Bellmont) d. Mosier (Delta) 7-0

Seventh Place: DeMarco (Chesterton) d. Gilbert (Sullivan) injury default

126

First Place: Frazier (Crown Point) d. Buttler (Whiteland) 5-3

Third Place: Vargo (Penn) d. Wolf (East Central) 2:22

Fifth Place: Sprague (East Noble) d. Haines (Brownsburg) SV-1 8-6

Seventh Place: Maldonado (Merrillville) d. Nelson (Castle) injury default

132

First Place: Seltzer (Cathedral) d. Bahl (Crown Point) 10-5

Third Place: Schoeff (Avon) d. Anthony (Frankfort) 3-1

Fifth Place: Krejsa (Center Grove) d. Walker (Mishawaka) 7-0

Seventh Place: Stroud (Manchester) d. Uhlman (Adams Central) 9-5

138

First Place: Mendez (Crown Point) d. Solomey (Kankakee Valley) 3:38

Third Place: Hayhurst (Castle) d. Garcia (Brownsburg) 5-3

Fifth Place: Lowery (Roncalli) d. Gerencser (Daleville) TF-1.5 3:35 (16-0)

Seventh Place: Clark (Jay County) d. Tuttle (Delta) 7-3

145

First Place: Watson (Center Grove) d. Searcy (East Central) 2:31

Third Place: Torres (Chesterton) d. Koontz (Perry Meridian) 4-3

Fifth Place: Abbott (Cowan) d. Arthur (Oak Hill) injury default

Seventh Place: Miller (Lakeland) d. Garcia (Brownsburg) 5-1

152

First Place: Goin (Crown Point) d. Ruhlman (Bloomington South) 4-3

Third Place: Jones (Warren Central) d. Glithero (Roncalli) 14-3

Fifth Place: Cicciarelli (Brownsburg) d. Betz (Western.) SV-1 7-5

Seventh Place: Rinehart (Zionsville) d. May (Ev. Mater Dei) 6-2

160

First Place: Conway (Floyd Central) d. Law (Columbus East) SV-1 4-2

Third Place: Boe (Avon) d. Goodwin (Crown Point) 3-2

Fifth Place: Myers (Bellmont) d. Farnell (Maconaquah) 3-2

Seventh Place: Lone (NorthWood) d. Landez (Carroll) 10-2

170

First Place: Baumann (Ev. Mater Dei) d. Porter (Eastern (Greentown)) 14-2

Third Place: Farmer (Ev. Reitz Memorial) d. Phillips (Charlestown) 3-1

Fifth Place: Buchanan (Jimtown) d. Svantner (Valparaiso) 5-3

Seventh Place: Braun (Cathedral) d. Johnson (Norwell) 5-2

182

First Place: Buchanan (Center Grove) d. Cruz (Crown Point) 4-1

Third Place: Henry (Brownsburg) d. Veazy (Snider) 3-2

Fifth Place: Schroeder (Southridge) d. Simpson (Hobart) 3-2

Seventh Place: Hansen (Roncalli) d. Tilton (Hamilton Heights) 7-4

195

First Place: Buchanan (Center Grove) d. Cruz (Crown Point) 4-1

Third Place: Jordan (Franklin Central) d. DeMarco (Chesterton) 5-2

Fifth Place: Clark (Crown Point) d. Purdy (Castle) 4:43

Seventh Place: Willman (North Posey) d. Saunders (Terre Haute North) 1:54

220

First Place: Carroll (New Prairie) d. Grange (Penn) 6-2

Third Place: Critchfield (Ev. Mater Dei) d. Clark (Crown Point) 4-2

Fifth Place: Heyerly (Adams Central) d. Beck (Rochester) 4-3

Seventh Place: Weingart (Cathedral) d. Harris (Concordia) 4-2

285

First Place: Fishback (Rochester) d. Platonov (Westfield) UTB 3-2

Third Place: Jones (Brownsburg) d. Johnson (Franklin) 6-0

Fifth Place: Smith (Cathedral) d. Jellison (Elkhart) 8-1

Seventh Place: Whitenack (New Prairie) d. Hartwell (Columbus East) 2:01