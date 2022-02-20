Sunday, February 20, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
LAWRENCE NORTH 77, SOUTH SIDE 51
|Law. North
|24
|12
|20
|21
|—
|77
|South Side
|14
|14
|9
|14
|—
|51
Lawrence North: Gunn 29, Royster 7, Baker 3, Hampton 4, Cooper 17, Hughes 6, Robinson 11
South Side: Lattimore 9, Manning 11, Ruch 4, Washington 11, Johnson 16
CANTERBURY 58, HERITAGE 53
|Canterbury
|8
|13
|24
|13
|—
|58
|Heritage
|9
|15
|8
|21
|—
|53
Canterbury: Lewis 11, Dressler 4, Russell 7, Nassour 20, Schlabach 10, Austin 6
Heritage: Knapke 3, Saylor 21, Wasson 10, Lepper 4, Meyer 13, Kaiser 2
BELLMONT 58, BISHOP LUERS 52
|Bishop Luers
|21
|12
|9
|10
|—
|52
|Bellmont
|18
|16
|14
|10
|—
|58
Bellmont: James 9, Schuemann 14, Wellman 12, Lenegar 13, Ulman 8, Laurent 2
Bishop Luers: Thompson 8, Powell 10, Ray 12, Wallace 9, Knapke 13
LEO 57, DEKALB 35
|DeKalb
|7
|7
|5
|16
|—
|35
|Leo
|12
|18
|16
|11
|—
|57
Leo: Miller 3, T. Hiteshew 3, E. LaGrange 1, McGee 7, Middleton 2, B. Hiteshew 11, L. LaGrange 4, Ruble 2, Allen 4, Schott 2, Bontrager 18
DeKalb: Brown 4, Wiley 3, Hickman 4, Barth 2, Leslie 9, Dobson 5, Penrod 8
ADAMS CENTRAL 63, FREMONT 48
|Fremont
|7
|5
|14
|22
|—
|48
|Adams Central
|17
|18
|8
|20
|—
|63
Adams Central: McClure 3, Yergler 15, Neuenschwander 4, Tester 4, E. Brown 8, Schultz 14, Poling 15
Fremont: Foulk 1, Bock 9, Blue 5, Brace 13, Bontrager 9, Pentecost 11
HUNTINGTON NORTH 66, MARION 51
|Marion
|14
|12
|9
|16
|—
|51
|Hunt. North
|8
|18
|20
|20
|—
|66
Huntington North: Z. Hubartt 34, Hotchkiss 11, Dohrman 4, Oswalt 5, Trout 2, McCarver 10
Marion: D. Jones 6, C. Jones 7, Metzger 14, Ja. Reid 6, Cardwell 5, Townsend 13
WEST NOBLE 55, ANGOLA 23
|Angola
|11
|2
|8
|2
|—
|23
|West Noble
|12
|14
|16
|13
|—
|55
West Noble: Barth 16, Phares 11, Zavala 9, Schermerhorn 5, Cripe 4, Beers 4, Bohde 4, Joley 2
Angola: Individual statistics not available
MISSISSINEWA 43, BLUFFTON 34
|Mississinewa
|12
|13
|6
|12
|—
|43
|Bluffton
|9
|11
|8
|6
|—
|34
Mississinewa: Individual statistics not available
Bluffton: Stoppenhagen 15, Jenkins 6, McConnell 6, Schreiber 5, Baumgartner 1, Ball 1
NORWELL 52, CONCORDIA 50
|Norwell
|17
|12
|14
|9
|—
|52
|Concordia
|16
|12
|10
|12
|—
|50
Norwell: Bailey 3, Bailey 16, Colbert 4, Federspiel 4, Graft 3, McBride 19, Parker 3
Concordia: C. Hayworth 9, G. Hayworth 4, Speckhard 13, Tapp 2, Ter Molen 5, Washington 17
GIRLS
SEMI-STATES
Class 4A
Noblesville 62, Crown Point 41
Franklin 49, Mooresville 46
Class 3A
S.B. Washington 66, Garrett 39
Silver Creek 64, Indpls. Chatard 54
Class 2A
Frankton 35, Fairfield 34
Forest Park 53, University 44
Class A
Laf. Central Cath. 52, North White 46
Tecumseh 54, Waldron 42
S.B. WASHINGTON 66, GARRETT 39
|S.B. Wash.
|14
|16
|25
|11
|—
|66
|Garrett
|13
|6
|11
|9
|—
|39
S.B. Washington: A. Reynolds 11, Jones 23, Wilson 3, K. Reynolds 8, Allen 2, M. Reynolds 12, Gillon 2, Mitchell 5
Garrett: Armstrong 11, Kelham 12, Ostrowski 11, Owen 3, Gerke 2
Gymnastics
IHSGA POLL
(First Place Votes)
1. Crown Point 44 (2); 2. Valparaiso 42 (1); 3. Homestead 40; 4. Lake Central 35;
5. Bloomington North 33; 6. Portage 30;
7. Richmond 25; 8. Angola 24; 9. Chesterton 22; 10. Columbus North 20; 11. Carroll 9.
Swimming
BOYS
AREA SECTIONALS
SOUTH SIDE
Team scores: 1. Carroll 527, 2. Homestead 504, 3. Concordia 323, 4. Bishop Luers 163, 5. Bishop Dwenger 142, T6. Snider 135, T6. Wayne 135, 8. Northrop 97, 9. North Side 51, 10. Blackhawk Christian 8, 11. South Side 2, 12. Canterbury 1
200MR—Carroll (Bushong, Lee, Dankert, Marsh) 1:32.97; 200Free—Dankert (Car) 1:41.30; 200IM—McCurdy (Car) 1:49.52; 50Free—Marsh (Car) 21.09; Diving—1. Waite (Hom) 419.35, 2. Carr (Car) 386.15, 3. Davis (Hom) 330.20, 4. Huynh (Car) 329.55; 100Fly—McCurdy (Car) 49.78; 100Free—Hammes (Hom) 47.53; 500Free—Dankert (Car) 4:32.13; 200FR—Carroll (Bushong, Lee, McCurdy, Marsh) 1:25.15; 100Back—Bushong (Car) 50.85; 100Breast—Lee (Car) 58.53; 400FR—Carroll (Dankert, Bushong, McCurdy, Marsh) 3:11.00
NORTHRIDGE
Team scores: 1. Concord 472, 2. Northridge 329, 3. Goshen 297, 4. Wawasee 260, 5. Elkhart 245, 6. NorthWood 229, 7. Angola 144, 8. East Noble 105, 9. DeKalb 59, 10. Fremont 11
200MR—Concord 1:35.66; 200Free—Brunner (Con) 1:45.37; 200IM—Stevenson (Con) 1:54.48; 50Free—Hahn (Nwd) 21.38; Diving—1. Hardy (Elk) 501.45, 2. Smith (Con) 500.10, 3. Hodge (Gos) 351.75, 4. VanderZwaag (Elk) 334.30; 100Fly—Zehr (Gos) 51.01; 100Free—Byrd (Elk) 45.40; 500Free—Brunner (Con) 4:46.12; 200FR—Goshen 1:29.03; 100Back—Harper (Waw) 51.75; 100Breast—Byrd (Elk) 55.24; 400FR—Concord 3:14.05
JAY COUNTY
Team scores: 1. Norwell 451, 2. Delta 426, 3. Bluffton 288, T4. Adams Central 162, T4. Muncie Central 162, 6. Jay County 161, 7. Muncie Burris 158, 8. Huntington North 157, 9. Blackford 117, 10. South Adams 18, 11. Bellmont 7
200MR—Norwell (Page, Zimmer, Reidenbach, Peterson) 1:37.71; 200Free—Arnold (Del) 1:50.81; 200IM—Geimer (Blu) 1:57.97; 50Free—Kaehr (AC) 21.77; Diving—1. Phillips (Del) 401.10, 2. Condie (Del) 333.90, 3. Zimmer (Nor) 293.60, 4. Nichols (MC) 281.20; 100Fly—Page (Nor) 50.48; 100Free—Shue (Del) 48.35; 500Free—Baty (Del) 5:01.97; 200FR—Delta 1:29.31; 100Back—Page (Nor) 52.61; 100Breast—Zimmer (Nor) 1:00.61; 400FR—Delta 3:17.79
Wrestling
STATE FINALS
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Team scores: 1. Crown Point 178, 2. Brownsburg 105, 3. Evansville Mater Dei 93, 4. Center Grove 65, Cathedral 58.5, 6. Warren Central 43, T7. Avon 37, T7. Penn 37, 9. Chesterton 34, 10. New Prairie 33.5, T20. Bellmont 20, T29. Adams Central 13, T29. Garrett 13, T29. Snider 13, T42. East Noble 9, T60. Bluffton 3, T60. Carroll 3, T60 Concordia 3, T60. Norwell 3, T66. Bishop Dwenger 0, T66. Columbia City 0, T66. Fremont 0, T66. New Haven 0, T66. Northrop 0.
106
First Place: Hockaday (Brownsburg) d. Jendreas (Crown Point) 4-3
Third Place: Smith (Southport) d. May (Peru) 8-2
Fifth Place: Bailey (River Forest) d. Rioux (Avon) 8-4
Seventh Place: Schaefer (Ev. Mater Dei) d. Johns (Bluffton) 2:40
113
First Place: Jackson (LaPorte) d. Haines (Brownsburg) 1-0
Third Place: Dickey (Cathedral) d. Cortez (Lake Central) 7-3
Fifth Place: Seng (Ev. Mater Dei) d. Schammert (Hobart) 3-0
Seventh Place: Heaston (Indian Creek) d. Goss (Center Grove) 6-3
120
First Place: Leavell (Warren Central) d. Billerman (Perry Meridian) 9-5
Third Place: Vest (Westfield) d. Brady (Garrett) 5:10
Fifth Place: Ruble (Bellmont) d. Mosier (Delta) 7-0
Seventh Place: DeMarco (Chesterton) d. Gilbert (Sullivan) injury default
126
First Place: Frazier (Crown Point) d. Buttler (Whiteland) 5-3
Third Place: Vargo (Penn) d. Wolf (East Central) 2:22
Fifth Place: Sprague (East Noble) d. Haines (Brownsburg) SV-1 8-6
Seventh Place: Maldonado (Merrillville) d. Nelson (Castle) injury default
132
First Place: Seltzer (Cathedral) d. Bahl (Crown Point) 10-5
Third Place: Schoeff (Avon) d. Anthony (Frankfort) 3-1
Fifth Place: Krejsa (Center Grove) d. Walker (Mishawaka) 7-0
Seventh Place: Stroud (Manchester) d. Uhlman (Adams Central) 9-5
138
First Place: Mendez (Crown Point) d. Solomey (Kankakee Valley) 3:38
Third Place: Hayhurst (Castle) d. Garcia (Brownsburg) 5-3
Fifth Place: Lowery (Roncalli) d. Gerencser (Daleville) TF-1.5 3:35 (16-0)
Seventh Place: Clark (Jay County) d. Tuttle (Delta) 7-3
145
First Place: Watson (Center Grove) d. Searcy (East Central) 2:31
Third Place: Torres (Chesterton) d. Koontz (Perry Meridian) 4-3
Fifth Place: Abbott (Cowan) d. Arthur (Oak Hill) injury default
Seventh Place: Miller (Lakeland) d. Garcia (Brownsburg) 5-1
152
First Place: Goin (Crown Point) d. Ruhlman (Bloomington South) 4-3
Third Place: Jones (Warren Central) d. Glithero (Roncalli) 14-3
Fifth Place: Cicciarelli (Brownsburg) d. Betz (Western.) SV-1 7-5
Seventh Place: Rinehart (Zionsville) d. May (Ev. Mater Dei) 6-2
160
First Place: Conway (Floyd Central) d. Law (Columbus East) SV-1 4-2
Third Place: Boe (Avon) d. Goodwin (Crown Point) 3-2
Fifth Place: Myers (Bellmont) d. Farnell (Maconaquah) 3-2
Seventh Place: Lone (NorthWood) d. Landez (Carroll) 10-2
170
First Place: Baumann (Ev. Mater Dei) d. Porter (Eastern (Greentown)) 14-2
Third Place: Farmer (Ev. Reitz Memorial) d. Phillips (Charlestown) 3-1
Fifth Place: Buchanan (Jimtown) d. Svantner (Valparaiso) 5-3
Seventh Place: Braun (Cathedral) d. Johnson (Norwell) 5-2
182
First Place: Buchanan (Center Grove) d. Cruz (Crown Point) 4-1
Third Place: Henry (Brownsburg) d. Veazy (Snider) 3-2
Fifth Place: Schroeder (Southridge) d. Simpson (Hobart) 3-2
Seventh Place: Hansen (Roncalli) d. Tilton (Hamilton Heights) 7-4
195
First Place: Buchanan (Center Grove) d. Cruz (Crown Point) 4-1
Third Place: Jordan (Franklin Central) d. DeMarco (Chesterton) 5-2
Fifth Place: Clark (Crown Point) d. Purdy (Castle) 4:43
Seventh Place: Willman (North Posey) d. Saunders (Terre Haute North) 1:54
220
First Place: Carroll (New Prairie) d. Grange (Penn) 6-2
Third Place: Critchfield (Ev. Mater Dei) d. Clark (Crown Point) 4-2
Fifth Place: Heyerly (Adams Central) d. Beck (Rochester) 4-3
Seventh Place: Weingart (Cathedral) d. Harris (Concordia) 4-2
285
First Place: Fishback (Rochester) d. Platonov (Westfield) UTB 3-2
Third Place: Jones (Brownsburg) d. Johnson (Franklin) 6-0
Fifth Place: Smith (Cathedral) d. Jellison (Elkhart) 8-1
Seventh Place: Whitenack (New Prairie) d. Hartwell (Columbus East) 2:01
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story