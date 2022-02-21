The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, February 21, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 35 23 .603
Boston 34 26 .567 2
Toronto 32 25 .561
Brooklyn 31 28 .525
New York 25 34 .424 10½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 38 21 .644
Atlanta 28 30 .483
Charlotte 29 31 .483
Washington 27 31 .466 10½
Orlando 13 47 .217 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 21 .644
Cleveland 35 23 .603
Milwaukee 36 24 .600
Indiana 20 40 .333 18½
Detroit 13 45 .224 24½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 41 19 .683
Dallas 35 24 .593
San Antonio 23 36 .390 17½
New Orleans 23 36 .390 17½
Houston 15 43 .259 25

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 36 22 .621
Denver 33 25 .569 3
Minnesota 31 28 .525
Portland 25 34 .424 11½
Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 18

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 48 10 .828
Golden State 42 17 .712
L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½
L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21
Sacramento 22 38 .367 27

Saturday

No games scheduled

Sunday

Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

No games scheduled

TEAM LEBRON 163, TEAM DURANT 160

TEAM DURANT (160): Tatum 4-10 0-0 8, Wiggins 4-7 0-0 10, Embiid 14-20 3-3 36, Morant 3-6 0-0 6, Young 5-13 0-0 13, Middleton 1-8 2-2 5, LaVine 5-7 0-0 12, Gobert 3-3 0-0 6, Towns 4-8 0-0 9, Ball 7-11 0-0 18, Booker 9-18 0-0 20, Murray 7-11 2-2 17. Totals 66-122 7-7 160.

TEAM LEBRON (163): Antetokounmpo 15-21 0-0 30, James 11-24 0-0 24, Jokic 4-5 0-0 10, Curry 17-30 0-0 50, DeRozan 4-8 2-2 10, Butler 1-2 0-0 2, Doncic 3-6 0-0 8, Allen 5-6 0-0 10, Garland 5-12 0-0 13, Paul 0-1 0-0 0, VanVleet 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 67-119 2-2 163.

Team Durant 45 49 45 21 160
Team LeBron 47 46 45 25 163

3-Point Goals—Team Durant 21-59 (Embiid 5-8, Ball 4-8, Young 3-9, LaVine 2-4, Wiggins 2-4, Booker 2-9, Murray 1-3, Towns 1-4, Middleton 1-5, Morant 0-1, Tatum 0-4), Team LeBron 27-62 (Curry 16-27, Garland 3-7, Jokic 2-3, Doncic 2-4, VanVleet 2-4, James 2-11, Allen 0-1, Butler 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Team Durant 50 (Embiid 10), Team LeBron 48 (Antetokounmpo 12). Assists—Team Durant 41 (Young 10), Team LeBron 40 (James, Jokic 8). Total Fouls—Team Durant 2, Team LeBron 6.

ALL-STAR GAME RESULTS

2022—Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160

2021—Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150

2020—Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155

2019—Team LeBron 178, Team Giannis 164

2018—Team LeBron 148, Team Stephen 145

2017—West 192, East 182

2016—West 196, East 173

2015—West 163, East 158

2014—East 163, West 155

2013—West 143, East 138

2012—West 152, East 149

2011—West 148, East 143

2010—East 141, West 139

2009—West 146, East 119

2008—East 134, West 128

2007—West 153, East 132

2006—East 122, West 120

2005—East 125, West 115

2004—West 136, East 132

2003—West 155, East 145, 2OT

2002—West 135, East 120

2001—East 111, West 110

2000—West 137, East 126

1999—No game

1998—East 135, West 114

1997—East 132, West 120

1996—East 129, West 118

1995—West 139, East 112

1994—East 127, West 118

ALL-STAR GAME MVP’S

2022—Stephen Curry, Golden State

2021—Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milw.

2020—Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers

2019—Kevin Durant, Golden State

2018—LeBron James, Cleveland

2017—Anthony Davis, New Orleans

2016—Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

2015—Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

2014—Kyrie Irving, Cleveland

2013—Chris Paul, L.A. Clippers

2012—Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City

2011—Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2010—Dwyane Wade, Miami

2009—Shaquille O’Neal/Kobe Bryant, Phoenix/L.A. Lakers

2008—LeBron James, Cleveland

2007—Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2006—LeBron James, Cleveland

2005—Allen Iverson, Philadelphia

2004—Shaquille O’Neal, L.A. Lakers

2003—Kevin Garnett, Minnesota

2002—Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2001—Allen Iverson, Philadelphia

2000—Shaquille O’Neal/Tim Duncan, L.A. Lakers/San Antonio

1999—No game

1998—Michael Jordan, Chicago

1997—Glen Rice, Charlotte

1996—Michael Jordan, Chicago

1995—Mitch Richmond, Sacramento

1994—Scottie Pippen, Chicago

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 13 4 .765
Raptors 13 6 .684 1
Delaware 10 5 .667 2
Capital City 10 6 .625
Long Island 12 8 .600
Maine 8 7 .533 4
Grand Rapids 9 8 .529 4
Westchester 8 8 .500
College Park 7 9 .438
Wisconsin 7 9 .438
MAD ANTS 7 10 .412 6
Greensboro 6 9 .400 6
Windy City 7 11 .389
Lakeland 4 11 .267 8
Cleveland 2 12 .143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 12 5 .706
Rio Grande Valley 12 5 .706
South Bay 11 5 .688 ½
Birmingham 9 7 .563
Iowa 8 7 .533 3
Oklahoma City 10 9 .526 3
Texas 8 8 .500
Stockton 8 9 .471 4
Austin 6 7 .462 4
Sioux Falls 7 11 .389
Santa Cruz 7 11 .389
Memphis 6 11 .353 6
Salt Lake City 4 13 .235 8

Saturday

No games scheduled

Sunday

Cleveland 96, G League Ignite 92

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Grand Rapids at Windy City, noon

South Bay at Stockton, 2 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Motor City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  