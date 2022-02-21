Monday, February 21, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|35
|23
|.603
|—
|Boston
|34
|26
|.567
|2
|Toronto
|32
|25
|.561
|2½
|Brooklyn
|31
|28
|.525
|4½
|New York
|25
|34
|.424
|10½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Atlanta
|28
|30
|.483
|9½
|Charlotte
|29
|31
|.483
|9½
|Washington
|27
|31
|.466
|10½
|Orlando
|13
|47
|.217
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Cleveland
|35
|23
|.603
|2½
|Milwaukee
|36
|24
|.600
|2½
|Indiana
|20
|40
|.333
|18½
|Detroit
|13
|45
|.224
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|Dallas
|35
|24
|.593
|5½
|San Antonio
|23
|36
|.390
|17½
|New Orleans
|23
|36
|.390
|17½
|Houston
|15
|43
|.259
|25
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Denver
|33
|25
|.569
|3
|Minnesota
|31
|28
|.525
|5½
|Portland
|25
|34
|.424
|11½
|Oklahoma City
|18
|40
|.310
|18
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|48
|10
|.828
|—
|Golden State
|42
|17
|.712
|6½
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|31
|.492
|19½
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|31
|.466
|21
|Sacramento
|22
|38
|.367
|27
Saturday
No games scheduled
Sunday
Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday
No games scheduled
TEAM LEBRON 163, TEAM DURANT 160
TEAM DURANT (160): Tatum 4-10 0-0 8, Wiggins 4-7 0-0 10, Embiid 14-20 3-3 36, Morant 3-6 0-0 6, Young 5-13 0-0 13, Middleton 1-8 2-2 5, LaVine 5-7 0-0 12, Gobert 3-3 0-0 6, Towns 4-8 0-0 9, Ball 7-11 0-0 18, Booker 9-18 0-0 20, Murray 7-11 2-2 17. Totals 66-122 7-7 160.
TEAM LEBRON (163): Antetokounmpo 15-21 0-0 30, James 11-24 0-0 24, Jokic 4-5 0-0 10, Curry 17-30 0-0 50, DeRozan 4-8 2-2 10, Butler 1-2 0-0 2, Doncic 3-6 0-0 8, Allen 5-6 0-0 10, Garland 5-12 0-0 13, Paul 0-1 0-0 0, VanVleet 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 67-119 2-2 163.
|Team Durant
|45
|49
|45
|21
|—
|160
|Team LeBron
|47
|46
|45
|25
|—
|163
3-Point Goals—Team Durant 21-59 (Embiid 5-8, Ball 4-8, Young 3-9, LaVine 2-4, Wiggins 2-4, Booker 2-9, Murray 1-3, Towns 1-4, Middleton 1-5, Morant 0-1, Tatum 0-4), Team LeBron 27-62 (Curry 16-27, Garland 3-7, Jokic 2-3, Doncic 2-4, VanVleet 2-4, James 2-11, Allen 0-1, Butler 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Team Durant 50 (Embiid 10), Team LeBron 48 (Antetokounmpo 12). Assists—Team Durant 41 (Young 10), Team LeBron 40 (James, Jokic 8). Total Fouls—Team Durant 2, Team LeBron 6.
ALL-STAR GAME RESULTS
2022—Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160
2021—Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150
2020—Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155
2019—Team LeBron 178, Team Giannis 164
2018—Team LeBron 148, Team Stephen 145
2017—West 192, East 182
2016—West 196, East 173
2015—West 163, East 158
2014—East 163, West 155
2013—West 143, East 138
2012—West 152, East 149
2011—West 148, East 143
2010—East 141, West 139
2009—West 146, East 119
2008—East 134, West 128
2007—West 153, East 132
2006—East 122, West 120
2005—East 125, West 115
2004—West 136, East 132
2003—West 155, East 145, 2OT
2002—West 135, East 120
2001—East 111, West 110
2000—West 137, East 126
1999—No game
1998—East 135, West 114
1997—East 132, West 120
1996—East 129, West 118
1995—West 139, East 112
1994—East 127, West 118
ALL-STAR GAME MVP’S
2022—Stephen Curry, Golden State
2021—Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milw.
2020—Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers
2019—Kevin Durant, Golden State
2018—LeBron James, Cleveland
2017—Anthony Davis, New Orleans
2016—Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City
2015—Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City
2014—Kyrie Irving, Cleveland
2013—Chris Paul, L.A. Clippers
2012—Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City
2011—Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
2010—Dwyane Wade, Miami
2009—Shaquille O’Neal/Kobe Bryant, Phoenix/L.A. Lakers
2008—LeBron James, Cleveland
2007—Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
2006—LeBron James, Cleveland
2005—Allen Iverson, Philadelphia
2004—Shaquille O’Neal, L.A. Lakers
2003—Kevin Garnett, Minnesota
2002—Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
2001—Allen Iverson, Philadelphia
2000—Shaquille O’Neal/Tim Duncan, L.A. Lakers/San Antonio
1999—No game
1998—Michael Jordan, Chicago
1997—Glen Rice, Charlotte
1996—Michael Jordan, Chicago
1995—Mitch Richmond, Sacramento
1994—Scottie Pippen, Chicago
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Raptors
|13
|6
|.684
|1
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|2
|Capital City
|10
|6
|.625
|2½
|Long Island
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Maine
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Grand Rapids
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|Westchester
|8
|8
|.500
|4½
|College Park
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Wisconsin
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|MAD ANTS
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|Greensboro
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Windy City
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|12
|.143
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|South Bay
|11
|5
|.688
|½
|Birmingham
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Iowa
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Oklahoma City
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Texas
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|Stockton
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Austin
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Sioux Falls
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Santa Cruz
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Memphis
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|Salt Lake City
|4
|13
|.235
|8
Saturday
No games scheduled
Sunday
Cleveland 96, G League Ignite 92
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Grand Rapids at Windy City, noon
South Bay at Stockton, 2 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Motor City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
