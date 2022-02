HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

AREA SECTIONALS

Game times TBD

CLASS 4A

Elkhart

March 1: Warsaw vs. Penn;

Concord vs. Elkhart

March 4: Northridge vs. G1 winner;

Goshen vs. G2 winner

March 5: Championship

DeKalb

March 1: Snider vs. North Side;

East Noble vs. Northrop

March 4: DeKalb vs. G1 winner;

Carroll vs. G2 winner

March 5: Championship

Huntington North

March 1: Huntington N. vs. Homestead; South Side vs. Columbia City

March 4: New Haven vs. G1 winner; Wayne vs. G2 winner

March 5: Championship

CLASS 3A

Wawasee

March 1: Tipp. Valley vs. West Noble

March 4: Wawasee vs. Lakeland;

NorthWood vs. G1 winner

March 5: Championship

Garrett

March 1: Leo vs. Angola

March 2: Woodlan vs. Bishop Dwenger; Concordia vs. Garrett

March 4: Bishop Luers vs. G1 winner;

G2 winner vs. G3 winner

March 5: Championship

Norwell

March 1: Heritage vs. Norwell;

Bellmont vs. Mississinewa

March 4: Eastern (Greentown) vs. G1 winner; Oak Hill vs. G2 winner

March 5: Championship

CLASS 2A

Westview

March 1: Churubusco vs. Central Noble

March 2: Fairfield vs. Bremen;

Eastside vs. Westview

March 4: Prairie Heights vs. G1 winner; G2 winner vs. G3 winner

March 5: Championship

Bluffton

March 1: South Adams vs. Whitko; Manchester vs. Blackhawk Christian

March 2: Wabash vs. Adams Central; Canterbury vs. Bluffton

March 4: G1 winner vs. G2 winner;

G3 winner vs. G4 winner

March 5: Championship

CLASS A

Fremont

March 1: Hamilton vs. Fremont

March 4: Elkhart Ch. vs. Lakewood Park; Bethany Ch. vs. G1 winner

March 5: Championship

Southern Wells

March 1: Northfield vs. Southwood; Smith Academy vs. Lakeland Christian

March 4: North Miami vs. G1 winner; Southern Wells vs. G2 winner

March 5: Championship

IBCA POLL

School Pts Rec 1. Chesterton (19) 399 22-0 2. Fishers (1) 381 20-2 3. Homestead 348 18-5 4. Carmel 320 16-5 5. Ben Davis 318 17-6 6. Indianapolis Cathedral 294 18-6 7. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 266 18-2 8. Valparaiso 259 18-4 9. Penn 242 18-2 10. North Central (Indpls.) 157 16-6 11. Lawrence North 155 14-6 12. Westfield 150 17-6 13. Floyd Central 145 16-4 14. Zionsville 138 14-6 15. Indianapolis Tech 133 17-5 16. Mishawaka Marian 112 18-3 17. Anderson 107 18-4 18. Pike 59 14-7 19. Bloomington North 37 17-3 20. Monroe Central 26 20-0

Area schools also receiving votes (in alphabetical order): Eastside, Leo Norwell

GIRLS

STATE FINALS

Saturday

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Class 4A

Franklin vs. Noblesville, 8:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Silver Creek vs. S.B. Washington, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Forest Park vs. Frankton, 12:45 p.m.

Class A

Tecumseh vs. Laf. Cent. Cath., 10:30 a.m.