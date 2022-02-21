Monday, February 21, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|50
|35
|10
|5
|75
|208
|145
|Tampa Bay
|49
|32
|11
|6
|70
|169
|139
|Toronto
|48
|32
|13
|3
|67
|174
|132
|Boston
|49
|28
|17
|4
|60
|140
|138
|Detroit
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|147
|176
|Ottawa
|49
|18
|26
|5
|41
|130
|156
|Buffalo
|51
|16
|27
|8
|40
|138
|182
|Montreal
|50
|10
|33
|7
|27
|112
|195
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|49
|34
|11
|4
|72
|172
|118
|Pittsburgh
|52
|31
|13
|8
|70
|173
|140
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|32
|13
|5
|69
|151
|127
|Washington
|52
|28
|15
|9
|65
|171
|145
|Columbus
|49
|25
|23
|1
|51
|163
|180
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|18
|20
|7
|43
|111
|126
|Philadelphia
|49
|15
|25
|9
|39
|125
|172
|New Jersey
|50
|17
|28
|5
|39
|146
|182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|49
|36
|9
|4
|76
|198
|138
|Minnesota
|47
|31
|13
|3
|65
|183
|143
|St. Louis
|49
|29
|14
|6
|64
|175
|137
|Nashville
|50
|28
|18
|4
|60
|153
|143
|Dallas
|49
|27
|20
|2
|56
|143
|145
|Winnipeg
|49
|22
|19
|8
|52
|144
|147
|Chicago
|52
|18
|26
|8
|44
|126
|176
|Arizona
|50
|13
|33
|4
|30
|114
|186
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|48
|29
|13
|6
|64
|166
|113
|Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|169
|150
|Edmonton
|50
|28
|19
|3
|59
|168
|161
|Los Angeles
|50
|26
|17
|7
|59
|147
|141
|Anaheim
|52
|24
|19
|9
|57
|156
|158
|Vancouver
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|135
|146
|San Jose
|49
|22
|22
|5
|49
|131
|154
|Seattle
|51
|16
|31
|4
|36
|133
|180
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday
Colorado 5, Buffalo 3
Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 6, Toronto 3
Boston 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3
Calgary 2, Seattle 1
Anaheim 7, Vancouver 4
Sunday
Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3
Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO
Florida 5, Chicago 2
N.Y. Rangers 2, Ottawa 1
Columbus 7, Buffalo 3
Arizona 3, Dallas 1
Minnesota 7, Edmonton 3
Vegas 4, San Jose 1
Today
Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
FLORIDA 5, CHICAGO 2
|Florida
|1
|1
|3
|—
|5
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
First Period—1, Florida, Ekblad 13 (Reinhart, Marchment), 16:33. 2, Chicago, Kane 13 (McCabe), 19:28. Penalties—Marchment, FLA (Tripping), 1:47; Gudas, FLA (Roughing), 5:51; Hagel, CHI (Holding Stick), 5:51.
Second Period—3, Florida, Montour 5 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 7:26. Penalties—Marchment, FLA (Tripping), 12:59; Chicago bench, served by Strome (Interference), 19:11; de Haan, CHI (Fighting), 19:11; Reinhart, FLA (Fighting), 19:11; Ekblad, FLA (Holding), 19:31.
Third Period—4, Florida, Weegar 5 (Barkov, Verhaeghe), 0:50. 5, Chicago, C.Jones 2 (Kane, DeBrincat), 12:38. 6, Florida, Barkov 23 (Forsling, Huberdeau), 18:12 (en). 7, Florida, Lundell 11 (Acciari, Ekblad), 18:51 (en). Penalties—Gudas, FLA (Interference), 10:38.
Shots on Goal—Florida 3-11-11—25. Chicago 11-8-5—24.
Power-play opportunities—Florida 0 of 1; Chicago 0 of 4.
Goalies—Florida, Bobrovsky 25-4-3 (24 shots-22 saves). Chicago, Fleury 16-17-4 (23-20).
A—0 (19,717). T—2:33.
Referees—Trevor Hanson, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen—Caleb Apperson, Ryan Galloway.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundlnd
|39
|24
|12
|3
|0
|51
|138
|110
|Reading
|41
|23
|12
|5
|1
|52
|145
|127
|Trois-Rivieres
|39
|22
|13
|3
|1
|48
|149
|126
|Worcester
|42
|20
|19
|2
|1
|43
|145
|146
|Maine
|46
|20
|20
|4
|2
|46
|135
|162
|Adirondack
|42
|16
|24
|2
|0
|34
|122
|158
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|46
|29
|14
|2
|1
|61
|133
|108
|Florida
|49
|26
|15
|4
|4
|60
|163
|132
|Atlanta
|49
|28
|17
|3
|1
|60
|143
|125
|Orlando
|47
|25
|19
|3
|0
|53
|136
|144
|Greenville
|44
|16
|21
|4
|3
|39
|124
|137
|Norfolk
|46
|17
|25
|2
|2
|38
|119
|166
|S. Carolina
|47
|16
|26
|5
|0
|37
|114
|158
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|45
|32
|10
|1
|2
|67
|173
|123
|Wheeling
|45
|26
|18
|1
|0
|53
|158
|145
|KOMETS
|48
|25
|17
|5
|1
|56
|171
|148
|Cincinnati
|48
|25
|20
|3
|0
|53
|167
|150
|Kalamazoo
|46
|24
|22
|0
|0
|48
|148
|163
|Iowa
|50
|20
|23
|6
|1
|47
|150
|182
|Indy
|48
|20
|23
|2
|3
|45
|149
|160
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|49
|29
|17
|2
|1
|61
|167
|154
|Idaho
|49
|28
|18
|2
|1
|59
|151
|117
|Rapid City
|51
|25
|19
|4
|3
|57
|158
|165
|Tulsa
|48
|24
|21
|1
|2
|51
|141
|147
|Allen
|47
|21
|20
|5
|1
|48
|154
|165
|Wichita
|50
|22
|21
|7
|0
|51
|149
|162
|Kansas City
|49
|22
|24
|2
|1
|47
|145
|167
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday
Wheeling 5, Reading 3
Trois-Rivieres 6, Maine 2
Florida 4, South Carolina 3
Iowa 5, Kalamazoo 2
Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2
Orlando 1, Indy 0, SO
Atlanta 5, Greenville 2
KOMETS 4, Tulsa 2
Rapid City 4, Norfolk 3
Wichita 4, Allen 3
Worcester 6, Utah 2
Sunday
Atlanta 5, Greenville 1
Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 2
Maine 2, Trois-Rivieres 1, OT
Newfoundland 5, Reading 3
Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
KOMETS 5, Kalamazoo 2
Today
Worcester at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Tuesday
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
KOMETS 5, WINGS 2
|Kalamazoo
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|2
|—
|5
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Graber 14 (Jones, Alvaro), 10:55 (PP). 2, Fort Wayne, Jones 6 (Szydlowski, Jones), 14:48 (PP). Penalties-Masella Kal (boarding), 9:18; Corbett Kal (slashing), 14:23; Taylor Kal (fighting - major), 15:31; Busch Fw (fighting - major), 15:31; Brice Kal (roughing), 16:58; Graber Fw (roughing), 16:58.
2nd Period—3, Kalamazoo, Brice 10 (Masella, Kobryn), 1:48. 4, Kalamazoo, Sorenson 14 (Murray, Taylor), 9:58 (PP). 5, Fort Wayne, McCallum 10 (Graber), 17:34. Penalties-Belley-Pelletier Fw (tripping), 9:23; Vallati Kal (roughing), 18:51; Alvaro Fw (roughing), 18:51.
3rd Period—6, Fort Wayne, Szydlowski 9 (Pochiro, Corrin), 13:34. 7, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 9 (Petruzzelli, Jameson), 16:41. Penalties-Boudrias Fw (high-sticking, high-sticking), 6:11; Corrin Fw (tripping), 8:03.
Shots on Goal—Kalamazoo 8-19-11-38. Fort Wayne 11-10-9-30.
Power Play Opportunities—Kalamazoo 1 / 3; Fort Wayne 2 / 2.
Goalies—Kalamazoo, Gorsuch 12-14-0-0 (30 shots-25 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 11-3-2-0 (38 shots-36 saves).
A—8,851. Referee—Trevor Wohlford.
Linesmen—Will Anderson, Chad Fuller.
