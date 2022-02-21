NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 50 35 10 5 75 208 145 Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 Toronto 48 32 13 3 67 174 132 Boston 49 28 17 4 60 140 138 Detroit 51 23 22 6 52 147 176 Ottawa 49 18 26 5 41 130 156 Buffalo 51 16 27 8 40 138 182 Montreal 50 10 33 7 27 112 195

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 49 34 11 4 72 172 118 Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140 N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127 Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 Columbus 49 25 23 1 51 163 180 N.Y. Islanders 45 18 20 7 43 111 126 Philadelphia 49 15 25 9 39 125 172 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 49 36 9 4 76 198 138 Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 183 143 St. Louis 49 29 14 6 64 175 137 Nashville 50 28 18 4 60 153 143 Dallas 49 27 20 2 56 143 145 Winnipeg 49 22 19 8 52 144 147 Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176 Arizona 50 13 33 4 30 114 186

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 48 29 13 6 64 166 113 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150 Edmonton 50 28 19 3 59 168 161 Los Angeles 50 26 17 7 59 147 141 Anaheim 52 24 19 9 57 156 158 Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 135 146 San Jose 49 22 22 5 49 131 154 Seattle 51 16 31 4 36 133 180

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday

Colorado 5, Buffalo 3

Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 6, Toronto 3

Boston 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3

Calgary 2, Seattle 1

Anaheim 7, Vancouver 4

Sunday

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3

Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Florida 5, Chicago 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Ottawa 1

Columbus 7, Buffalo 3

Arizona 3, Dallas 1

Minnesota 7, Edmonton 3

Vegas 4, San Jose 1

Today

Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

FLORIDA 5, CHICAGO 2

Florida 1 1 3 — 5 Chicago 1 0 1 — 2

First Period—1, Florida, Ekblad 13 (Reinhart, Marchment), 16:33. 2, Chicago, Kane 13 (McCabe), 19:28. Penalties—Marchment, FLA (Tripping), 1:47; Gudas, FLA (Roughing), 5:51; Hagel, CHI (Holding Stick), 5:51.

Second Period—3, Florida, Montour 5 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 7:26. Penalties—Marchment, FLA (Tripping), 12:59; Chicago bench, served by Strome (Interference), 19:11; de Haan, CHI (Fighting), 19:11; Reinhart, FLA (Fighting), 19:11; Ekblad, FLA (Holding), 19:31.

Third Period—4, Florida, Weegar 5 (Barkov, Verhaeghe), 0:50. 5, Chicago, C.Jones 2 (Kane, DeBrincat), 12:38. 6, Florida, Barkov 23 (Forsling, Huberdeau), 18:12 (en). 7, Florida, Lundell 11 (Acciari, Ekblad), 18:51 (en). Penalties—Gudas, FLA (Interference), 10:38.

Shots on Goal—Florida 3-11-11—25. Chicago 11-8-5—24.

Power-play opportunities—Florida 0 of 1; Chicago 0 of 4.

Goalies—Florida, Bobrovsky 25-4-3 (24 shots-22 saves). Chicago, Fleury 16-17-4 (23-20).

A—0 (19,717). T—2:33.

Referees—Trevor Hanson, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen—Caleb Apperson, Ryan Galloway.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundlnd 39 24 12 3 0 51 138 110 Reading 41 23 12 5 1 52 145 127 Trois-Rivieres 39 22 13 3 1 48 149 126 Worcester 42 20 19 2 1 43 145 146 Maine 46 20 20 4 2 46 135 162 Adirondack 42 16 24 2 0 34 122 158

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 46 29 14 2 1 61 133 108 Florida 49 26 15 4 4 60 163 132 Atlanta 49 28 17 3 1 60 143 125 Orlando 47 25 19 3 0 53 136 144 Greenville 44 16 21 4 3 39 124 137 Norfolk 46 17 25 2 2 38 119 166 S. Carolina 47 16 26 5 0 37 114 158

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 45 32 10 1 2 67 173 123 Wheeling 45 26 18 1 0 53 158 145 KOMETS 48 25 17 5 1 56 171 148 Cincinnati 48 25 20 3 0 53 167 150 Kalamazoo 46 24 22 0 0 48 148 163 Iowa 50 20 23 6 1 47 150 182 Indy 48 20 23 2 3 45 149 160

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 49 29 17 2 1 61 167 154 Idaho 49 28 18 2 1 59 151 117 Rapid City 51 25 19 4 3 57 158 165 Tulsa 48 24 21 1 2 51 141 147 Allen 47 21 20 5 1 48 154 165 Wichita 50 22 21 7 0 51 149 162 Kansas City 49 22 24 2 1 47 145 167

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday

Wheeling 5, Reading 3

Trois-Rivieres 6, Maine 2

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Iowa 5, Kalamazoo 2

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2

Orlando 1, Indy 0, SO

Atlanta 5, Greenville 2

KOMETS 4, Tulsa 2

Rapid City 4, Norfolk 3

Wichita 4, Allen 3

Worcester 6, Utah 2

Sunday

Atlanta 5, Greenville 1

Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 2

Maine 2, Trois-Rivieres 1, OT

Newfoundland 5, Reading 3

Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

KOMETS 5, Kalamazoo 2

Today

Worcester at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

KOMETS 5, WINGS 2

Kalamazoo 0 2 0 — 2 Fort Wayne 2 1 2 — 5

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Graber 14 (Jones, Alvaro), 10:55 (PP). 2, Fort Wayne, Jones 6 (Szydlowski, Jones), 14:48 (PP). Penalties-Masella Kal (boarding), 9:18; Corbett Kal (slashing), 14:23; Taylor Kal (fighting - major), 15:31; Busch Fw (fighting - major), 15:31; Brice Kal (roughing), 16:58; Graber Fw (roughing), 16:58.

2nd Period—3, Kalamazoo, Brice 10 (Masella, Kobryn), 1:48. 4, Kalamazoo, Sorenson 14 (Murray, Taylor), 9:58 (PP). 5, Fort Wayne, McCallum 10 (Graber), 17:34. Penalties-Belley-Pelletier Fw (tripping), 9:23; Vallati Kal (roughing), 18:51; Alvaro Fw (roughing), 18:51.

3rd Period—6, Fort Wayne, Szydlowski 9 (Pochiro, Corrin), 13:34. 7, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 9 (Petruzzelli, Jameson), 16:41. Penalties-Boudrias Fw (high-sticking, high-sticking), 6:11; Corrin Fw (tripping), 8:03.

Shots on Goal—Kalamazoo 8-19-11-38. Fort Wayne 11-10-9-30.

Power Play Opportunities—Kalamazoo 1 / 3; Fort Wayne 2 / 2.

Goalies—Kalamazoo, Gorsuch 12-14-0-0 (30 shots-25 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 11-3-2-0 (38 shots-36 saves).

A—8,851. Referee—Trevor Wohlford.

Linesmen—Will Anderson, Chad Fuller.