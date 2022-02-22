Tuesday, February 22, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
CALENDAR
(x-subject to collective bargaining agreement and end of lockout):
x-TBD: Salary arbitration figures exchanged.
x-TBD: Salary arbitration hearings.
x-TBD: Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.
x-TBD: Voluntary reporting date for other players.
x-TBD: Exhibition games start.
x-TBD: Mandatory reporting date.
x-March 31: Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.
x-TBD: Amateur draft
x-July 19: All-Star Game, Los Angeles.
x-Aug. 11: Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.
x-Aug. 21: Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.
x-Oct. 2: Regular season ends.
Dec. 15: International signing period closes, 5 p.m.
