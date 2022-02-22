The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, February 22, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 35 23 .603
Boston 34 26 .567 2
Toronto 32 25 .561
Brooklyn 31 28 .525
New York 25 34 .424 10½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 38 21 .644
Atlanta 28 30 .483
Charlotte 29 31 .483
Washington 27 31 .466 10½
Orlando 13 47 .217 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 21 .644
Cleveland 35 23 .603
Milwaukee 36 24 .600
Indiana 20 40 .333 18½
Detroit 13 45 .224 24½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 41 19 .683
Dallas 35 24 .593
San Antonio 23 36 .390 17½
New Orleans 23 36 .390 17½
Houston 15 43 .259 25

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 36 22 .621
Denver 33 25 .569 3
Minnesota 31 28 .525
Portland 25 34 .424 11½
Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 18

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 48 10 .828
Golden State 42 17 .712
L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½
L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21
Sacramento 22 38 .367 27

Sunday

Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

Wednesday

No games scheduled

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 13 4 .765
Raptors 13 6 .684 1
Delaware 10 5 .667 2
Capital City 10 6 .625
Long Island 12 8 .600
Maine 8 7 .533 4
Grand Rapids 9 8 .529 4
Westchester 8 8 .500
College Park 7 9 .438
Wisconsin 7 9 .438
MAD ANTS 7 10 .412 6
Greensboro 6 9 .400 6
Windy City 7 11 .389
Lakeland 4 11 .267 8
Cleveland 2 12 .143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 12 5 .706
Rio Grande Valley 12 5 .706
South Bay 11 5 .688 ½
Birmingham 9 7 .563
Iowa 8 7 .533 3
Oklahoma City 10 9 .526 3
Texas 8 8 .500
Stockton 8 9 .471 4
Austin 6 7 .462 4
Sioux Falls 7 11 .389
Santa Cruz 7 11 .389
Memphis 6 11 .353 6
Salt Lake City 4 13 .235 8

Sunday

Cleveland 96, G League Ignite 92

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Grand Rapids at Windy City, noon

South Bay at Stockton, 2 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Motor City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

