HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

WAWASEE 39, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 31

Wawasee 15 4 7 13 — 39 Elk. Christian 8 7 12 4 — 31

Wawasee: My. Everingham 12, Welty 9, Dukes 3, Finlinson 3, Ma. Everingham6, Roberson 6

Elkhart Christian: Hibbard 7, Cox 5, Bekcer 6, Maxwell 4, Stevens 2, Skaggs 7

AREA SECTIONALS

Game times TBD

CLASS 4A

Elkhart

March 1: Warsaw vs. Penn;

Concord vs. Elkhart

March 4: Northridge vs. G1 winner;

Goshen vs. G2 winner

March 5: Championship

DeKalb

March 1: Snider vs. North Side, 6 p.m.;

East Noble vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

March 4: DeKalb vs. G1 winner, 6 p.m.;

Carroll vs. G2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

March 5: Championship, 7 p.m.

Huntington North

March 1: Huntington N. vs. Homestead; South Side vs. Columbia City

March 4: New Haven vs. G1 winner; Wayne vs. G2 winner

March 5: Championship

CLASS 3A

Wawasee

March 1: Tipp. Valley vs. West Noble

March 4: Wawasee vs. Lakeland;

NorthWood vs. G1 winner

March 5: Championship

Garrett

March 1: Leo vs. Angola

March 2: Woodlan vs. Bishop Dwenger; Concordia vs. Garrett

March 4: Bishop Luers vs. G1 winner;

G2 winner vs. G3 winner

March 5: Championship

Norwell

March 1: Heritage vs. Norwell;

Bellmont vs. Mississinewa

March 4: Eastern (Greentown) vs. G1 winner; Oak Hill vs. G2 winner

March 5: Championship

CLASS 2A

Westview

March 1: Churubusco vs. Central Noble

March 2: Fairfield vs. Bremen;

Eastside vs. Westview

March 4: Prairie Heights vs. G1 winner; G2 winner vs. G3 winner

March 5: Championship

Bluffton

March 1: South Adams vs. Whitko; Manchester vs. Blackhawk Christian

March 2: Wabash vs. Adams Central; Canterbury vs. Bluffton

March 4: G1 winner vs. G2 winner;

G3 winner vs. G4 winner

March 5: Championship

CLASS A

Fremont

March 1: Hamilton vs. Fremont

March 4: Elkhart Ch. vs. Lakewood Park; Bethany Ch. vs. G1 winner

March 5: Championship

Southern Wells

March 1: Northfield vs. Southwood; Smith Academy vs. Lakeland Christian

March 4: North Miami vs. G1 winner; Southern Wells vs. G2 winner

March 5: Championship

GIRLS

STATE FINALS

Saturday

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Class 4A

Franklin vs. Noblesville, 8:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Silver Creek vs. S.B. Washington, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Forest Park vs. Frankton, 12:45 p.m.

Class A

Tecumseh vs. Laf. Cent. Cath., 10:30 a.m.

Gymnastics

LAKELAND 86.5, WEST NOBLE 76.575

Vault—Schiffli (L) 8.75; Bars—Schiffli (L) 6.75; Beam—Schiffli (L) 6.85; Floor—Schiffli (L) 8.575; All-Around—Schiffli (L) 30.925.

Swimming

BOYS

Area Sectional

Warsaw

Team scores: 1. Culver Academies 409.5, 2. Warsaw 296, 3. Columbia City 247, 4. Rochester 225, 5. Tippecanoe Valley 218, 6. Plymouth 177.5, 7. Pioneer 152, 8. Logansport 147, 9. Wabash 112, 10. Cass 111, 11. Manchester 80.

200MR—Tippecanoe Valley 1:40.91; 200Free—1. Schott (CA) 1:38.01, 2. Blossom (Wab) 1:42.26; 200IM—Smith (TV) 2:00.66; 50Free—Maibach (CA) 21.79; Diving—Omilian (CA) 485.3; 100Fly—Smith (TV) 54.18; 100Free—Wihebrink (War) 49.25; 500Free—Schott (CA) 4:35.54; 200FR—Culver Academies 1:30.26; 100Back—Blossom (Wab) 52.18; 100Breast—Wihebrink (War) 59.63; 400FR—Culver Academies 3:18.02.