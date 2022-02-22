NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 50 35 10 5 75 208 145 Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 Toronto 49 32 14 3 67 176 137 Boston 50 29 17 4 62 145 139 Detroit 51 23 22 6 52 147 176 Ottawa 49 18 26 5 41 130 156 Buffalo 51 16 27 8 40 138 182 Montreal 51 11 33 7 29 117 197

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 50 35 11 4 74 176 121 Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140 N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127 Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 Columbus 49 25 23 1 51 163 180 N.Y. Islanders 45 18 20 7 43 111 126 Philadelphia 50 15 25 10 40 128 176 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 50 36 10 4 76 199 143 Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 183 143 St. Louis 49 29 14 6 64 175 137 Nashville 50 28 18 4 60 153 143 Dallas 49 27 20 2 56 143 145 Winnipeg 50 22 20 8 52 145 150 Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176 Arizona 50 13 33 4 30 114 186

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 49 30 13 6 66 169 114 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150 Edmonton 50 28 19 3 59 168 161 Los Angeles 50 26 17 7 59 147 141 Anaheim 52 24 19 9 57 156 158 Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 135 146 San Jose 49 22 22 5 49 131 154 Seattle 51 16 31 4 36 133 180

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Sunday

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3

Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Florida 5, Chicago 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Ottawa 1

Columbus 7, Buffalo 3

Arizona 3, Dallas 1

Minnesota 7, Edmonton 3

Vegas 4, San Jose 1

Monday

Boston 5, Colorado 1

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Seattle at Vancouver, late

Today

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 39 24 12 3 0 51 138 110 Reading 41 23 12 5 1 52 145 127 Trois-Rivieres 39 22 13 3 1 48 149 126 Worcester 43 20 20 2 1 43 149 151 Maine 46 20 20 4 2 46 135 162 Adirondack 42 16 24 2 0 34 122 158

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 46 29 14 2 1 61 133 108 Florida 49 26 15 4 4 60 163 132 Atlanta 49 28 17 3 1 60 143 125 Orlando 47 25 19 3 0 53 136 144 Greenville 44 16 21 4 3 39 124 137 Norfolk 46 17 25 2 2 38 119 166 S Carolina 47 16 26 5 0 37 114 158

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 45 32 10 1 2 67 173 123 Wheeling 45 26 18 1 0 53 158 145 KOMETS 48 25 17 5 1 56 171 148 Cincinnati 48 25 20 3 0 53 167 150 Kalamazoo 46 24 22 0 0 48 148 163 Iowa 50 20 23 6 1 47 150 182 Indy 48 20 23 2 3 45 149 160

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 50 30 17 2 1 63 172 158 Idaho 50 28 19 2 1 59 152 122 Rapid City 51 25 19 4 3 57 158 165 Tulsa 48 24 21 1 2 51 141 147 Allen 47 21 20 5 1 48 154 165 Wichita 50 22 21 7 0 51 149 162 Kansas City 50 23 24 2 1 49 150 168

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday

Atlanta 5, Greenville 1

Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 2

Maine 2, Trois-Rivieres 1, OT

Newfoundland 5, Reading 3

Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

KOMETS 5, Kalamazoo 2

Monday

Utah 5, Worcester 4

Kansas City 5, Idaho 1

Today

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday

Kalamazoo at Indy, 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.