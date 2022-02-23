The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, February 23, 2022

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 35 23 .603
Boston 34 26 .567 2
Toronto 32 25 .561
Brooklyn 31 28 .525
New York 25 34 .424 10½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 38 21 .644
Atlanta 28 30 .483
Charlotte 29 31 .483
Washington 27 31 .466 10½
Orlando 13 47 .217 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 21 .644
Cleveland 35 23 .603
Milwaukee 36 24 .600
Indiana 20 40 .333 18½
Detroit 13 45 .224 24½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 41 19 .683
Dallas 35 24 .593
San Antonio 23 36 .390 17½
New Orleans 23 36 .390 17½
Houston 15 43 .259 25

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 36 22 .621
Denver 33 25 .569 3
Minnesota 31 28 .525
Portland 25 34 .424 11½
Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 18

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 48 10 .828
Golden State 42 17 .712
L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½
L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21
Sacramento 22 38 .367 27

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

Thursday

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

Friday

Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Through Feb. 22

SCORING AVERAGE

G FG FT PTS AVG
Embiid, PHI 46 439 421 1361 29.6
Antkounmpo, MIL 49 496 393 1443 29.4
James, LAL 41 453 172 1192 29.1
DeRozan, CHI 55 566 381 1547 28.1
Young, ATL 53 495 327 1475 27.8
Doncic, DAL 44 428 234 1212 27.5
Morant, MEM 46 460 244 1233 26.8
Jokic, DEN 52 516 236 1352 26.0
Curry, GS 54 452 238 1393 25.8
Mitchell, UTA 46 426 179 1184 25.7
Tatum, BOS 56 500 285 1439 25.7
Booker, PHO 51 473 220 1300 25.5
LaVine, CHI 47 411 199 1156 24.6
Towns, MIN 52 453 253 1269 24.4
Brown, BOS 46 398 174 1092 23.7
Glgs-Alxndr, OKC 43 334 241 976 22.7
Harden, PHI 44 292 304 990 22.5
Ingram, NO 45 366 195 993 22.1

REBOUNDS

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Gobert, UTA 44 155 496 651 14.8
Jokic, DEN 52 148 570 718 13.8
Capela, ATL 50 186 417 603 12.1
Sabonis, SAC 47 155 412 567 12.1
Vucevic, CHI 52 106 503 609 11.7
Valanciunas, NO 53 171 439 610 11.5
Antkounmpo, MIL 49 94 457 551 11.2
Embiid, PHI 46 91 423 514 11.2
Nurkic, POR 56 167 452 619 11.1
Allen, CLE 50 181 370 551 11.0
Randle, NY 57 104 478 582 10.2
Carter, ORL 51 106 414 520 10.2
Wood, HOU 54 93 457 550 10.2
Williams, BOS 47 185 272 457 9.7
Towns, MIN 52 146 359 505 9.7
Adams, MEM 56 251 286 537 9.6

ASSISTS

G AST AVG
Paul, PHO 58 619 10.7
Harden, PHI 44 447 10.2
Murray, SA 52 486 9.3
Young, ATL 53 493 9.3
Doncic, DAL 44 395 9.0
Garland, CLE 47 374 8.0
Jokic, DEN 52 410 7.9
Lowry, MIA 46 364 7.9
Ball, CHA 53 400 7.5
Westbrook, LAL 57 430 7.5
Haliburton, IND 51 379 7.4
Russell, MIN 45 315 7.0
VanVleet, TOR 50 348 7.0

STEALS

G STL AVG
Murray, SA 52 106 2.04
Trent, TOR 48 90 1.88
Paul, PHO 58 108 1.86
Smart, BOS 50 90 1.8
Thybulle, PHI 43 77 1.79
Haliburton, IND 51 86 1.69
VanVleet, TOR 50 82 1.64
Melton, MEM 51 83 1.63
Mitchell, UTA 46 75 1.63
James, LAL 41 65 1.59
Ball, CHA 53 83 1.57
Anunoby, TOR 42 65 1.55
Covington, POR 48 74 1.54

BLOCKS

G BLK AVG
Turner, IND 42 118 2.81
Gobert, UTA 44 99 2.25
Williams, BOS 47 104 2.21
Jackson, MEM 59 129 2.19
Bamba, ORL 49 90 1.84
Poeltl, SA 49 87 1.78
Robinson, NY 53 88 1.66
Mobley, CLE 50 82 1.64
Gafford, WAS 49 75 1.53
Whiteside, UTA 46 70 1.52
Embiid, PHI 46 66 1.43

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 13 4 .765
Raptors 13 6 .684 1
Delaware 10 5 .667 2
Capital City 10 6 .625
Long Island 12 8 .600
Maine 8 7 .533 4
Grand Rapids 9 8 .529 4
Westchester 8 8 .500
College Park 7 9 .438
Wisconsin 7 9 .438
MAD ANTS 7 10 .412 6
Greensboro 6 9 .400 6
Windy City 7 11 .389
Lakeland 4 11 .267 8
Cleveland 2 12 .143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 12 5 .706
Rio Grande Valley 12 5 .706
South Bay 11 5 .688 ½
Birmingham 9 7 .563
Oklahoma City 11 9 .550
Iowa 8 7 .533 3
Texas 8 8 .500
Stockton 8 9 .471 4
Austin 6 7 .462 4
Santa Cruz 7 11 .389
Sioux Falls 7 12 .368 6
Memphis 6 11 .353 6
Salt Lake City 4 13 .235 8

Tuesday

Oklahoma City 130, Sioux Falls 89

Today

Grand Rapids at Windy City, noon

South Bay at Stockton, 2 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Motor City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday

Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Okla. City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

