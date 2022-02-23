Wednesday, February 23, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|35
|23
|.603
|—
|Boston
|34
|26
|.567
|2
|Toronto
|32
|25
|.561
|2½
|Brooklyn
|31
|28
|.525
|4½
|New York
|25
|34
|.424
|10½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Atlanta
|28
|30
|.483
|9½
|Charlotte
|29
|31
|.483
|9½
|Washington
|27
|31
|.466
|10½
|Orlando
|13
|47
|.217
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Cleveland
|35
|23
|.603
|2½
|Milwaukee
|36
|24
|.600
|2½
|Indiana
|20
|40
|.333
|18½
|Detroit
|13
|45
|.224
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|Dallas
|35
|24
|.593
|5½
|San Antonio
|23
|36
|.390
|17½
|New Orleans
|23
|36
|.390
|17½
|Houston
|15
|43
|.259
|25
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Denver
|33
|25
|.569
|3
|Minnesota
|31
|28
|.525
|5½
|Portland
|25
|34
|.424
|11½
|Oklahoma City
|18
|40
|.310
|18
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|48
|10
|.828
|—
|Golden State
|42
|17
|.712
|6½
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|31
|.492
|19½
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|31
|.466
|21
|Sacramento
|22
|38
|.367
|27
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
Thursday
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.
Friday
Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Through Feb. 22
SCORING AVERAGE
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid, PHI
|46
|439
|421
|1361
|29.6
|Antkounmpo, MIL
|49
|496
|393
|1443
|29.4
|James, LAL
|41
|453
|172
|1192
|29.1
|DeRozan, CHI
|55
|566
|381
|1547
|28.1
|Young, ATL
|53
|495
|327
|1475
|27.8
|Doncic, DAL
|44
|428
|234
|1212
|27.5
|Morant, MEM
|46
|460
|244
|1233
|26.8
|Jokic, DEN
|52
|516
|236
|1352
|26.0
|Curry, GS
|54
|452
|238
|1393
|25.8
|Mitchell, UTA
|46
|426
|179
|1184
|25.7
|Tatum, BOS
|56
|500
|285
|1439
|25.7
|Booker, PHO
|51
|473
|220
|1300
|25.5
|LaVine, CHI
|47
|411
|199
|1156
|24.6
|Towns, MIN
|52
|453
|253
|1269
|24.4
|Brown, BOS
|46
|398
|174
|1092
|23.7
|Glgs-Alxndr, OKC
|43
|334
|241
|976
|22.7
|Harden, PHI
|44
|292
|304
|990
|22.5
|Ingram, NO
|45
|366
|195
|993
|22.1
REBOUNDS
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Gobert, UTA
|44
|155
|496
|651
|14.8
|Jokic, DEN
|52
|148
|570
|718
|13.8
|Capela, ATL
|50
|186
|417
|603
|12.1
|Sabonis, SAC
|47
|155
|412
|567
|12.1
|Vucevic, CHI
|52
|106
|503
|609
|11.7
|Valanciunas, NO
|53
|171
|439
|610
|11.5
|Antkounmpo, MIL
|49
|94
|457
|551
|11.2
|Embiid, PHI
|46
|91
|423
|514
|11.2
|Nurkic, POR
|56
|167
|452
|619
|11.1
|Allen, CLE
|50
|181
|370
|551
|11.0
|Randle, NY
|57
|104
|478
|582
|10.2
|Carter, ORL
|51
|106
|414
|520
|10.2
|Wood, HOU
|54
|93
|457
|550
|10.2
|Williams, BOS
|47
|185
|272
|457
|9.7
|Towns, MIN
|52
|146
|359
|505
|9.7
|Adams, MEM
|56
|251
|286
|537
|9.6
ASSISTS
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Paul, PHO
|58
|619
|10.7
|Harden, PHI
|44
|447
|10.2
|Murray, SA
|52
|486
|9.3
|Young, ATL
|53
|493
|9.3
|Doncic, DAL
|44
|395
|9.0
|Garland, CLE
|47
|374
|8.0
|Jokic, DEN
|52
|410
|7.9
|Lowry, MIA
|46
|364
|7.9
|Ball, CHA
|53
|400
|7.5
|Westbrook, LAL
|57
|430
|7.5
|Haliburton, IND
|51
|379
|7.4
|Russell, MIN
|45
|315
|7.0
|VanVleet, TOR
|50
|348
|7.0
STEALS
|G
|STL
|AVG
|Murray, SA
|52
|106
|2.04
|Trent, TOR
|48
|90
|1.88
|Paul, PHO
|58
|108
|1.86
|Smart, BOS
|50
|90
|1.8
|Thybulle, PHI
|43
|77
|1.79
|Haliburton, IND
|51
|86
|1.69
|VanVleet, TOR
|50
|82
|1.64
|Melton, MEM
|51
|83
|1.63
|Mitchell, UTA
|46
|75
|1.63
|James, LAL
|41
|65
|1.59
|Ball, CHA
|53
|83
|1.57
|Anunoby, TOR
|42
|65
|1.55
|Covington, POR
|48
|74
|1.54
BLOCKS
|G
|BLK
|AVG
|Turner, IND
|42
|118
|2.81
|Gobert, UTA
|44
|99
|2.25
|Williams, BOS
|47
|104
|2.21
|Jackson, MEM
|59
|129
|2.19
|Bamba, ORL
|49
|90
|1.84
|Poeltl, SA
|49
|87
|1.78
|Robinson, NY
|53
|88
|1.66
|Mobley, CLE
|50
|82
|1.64
|Gafford, WAS
|49
|75
|1.53
|Whiteside, UTA
|46
|70
|1.52
|Embiid, PHI
|46
|66
|1.43
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Raptors
|13
|6
|.684
|1
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|2
|Capital City
|10
|6
|.625
|2½
|Long Island
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Maine
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Grand Rapids
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|Westchester
|8
|8
|.500
|4½
|College Park
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Wisconsin
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|MAD ANTS
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|Greensboro
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Windy City
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|12
|.143
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|South Bay
|11
|5
|.688
|½
|Birmingham
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Iowa
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Texas
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|Stockton
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Austin
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Santa Cruz
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|7
|12
|.368
|6
|Memphis
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|Salt Lake City
|4
|13
|.235
|8
Tuesday
Oklahoma City 130, Sioux Falls 89
Today
Grand Rapids at Windy City, noon
South Bay at Stockton, 2 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Motor City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Thursday
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Friday
Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Okla. City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
