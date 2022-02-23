Wednesday, February 23, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Wisconsin
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|5
|.808
|Illinois
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|7
|.731
|Ohio St.
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|Rutgers
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|8
|.704
|Michigan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Michigan
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|11
|.560
|Indiana
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|10
|.615
|Penn St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|13
|.458
|Northwestern
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|13
|.500
|Maryland
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|14
|.481
|Minnesota
|4
|12
|.250
|13
|12
|.520
|Nebraska
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|20
|.259
Monday
Ohio St. 80, Indiana 69
Maryland 67, Penn St. 61
Tuesday
Iowa 86, Michigan St. 60
Northwestern 77, Nebraska 65
Today
Rutgers at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Thursday
Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Friday
Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|13
|3
|.813
|23
|4
|.852
|Notre Dame
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|Miami
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|North Carolina
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Wake Forest
|11
|6
|.647
|21
|7
|.750
|Virginia
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|10
|.630
|Syracuse
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|12
|.556
|Virginia Tech
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Florida St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|13
|.519
|Louisville
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|15
|.444
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|18
|.379
|Boston College
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|16
|.385
|Clemson
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|15
|.444
|Georgia Tech
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
Monday
Syracuse 74, Georgia Tech 73, OT
Boston College 71, Florida St. 55
North Carolina 70, Louisville 63
Tuesday
Miami 85, Pittsburgh 64
Today
Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Boston College at NC State, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Duke at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
Thursday
No games scheduled
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|3
|.880
|Villanova
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|7
|.750
|UConn
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Creighton
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|Marquette
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Xavier
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|9
|.654
|Seton Hall
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|St. John’s
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|11
|.577
|Butler
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|15
|.464
|DePaul
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgetown
|0
|15
|.000
|6
|20
|.231
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
UConn 71, Villanova 69
Today
Creighton at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier at Providence, 7 p.m.
Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
DePaul at Georgetown, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|4
|.789
|19
|7
|.731
|PFW
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|10
|.643
|N. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|Wright St.
|13
|7
|.650
|16
|13
|.552
|Oakland
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|10
|.643
|Youngstown St.
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|11
|.621
|Detroit
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|13
|.480
|Ill.-Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|15
|.423
|Milwaukee
|7
|13
|.350
|9
|20
|.310
|Robert Morris
|5
|14
|.263
|7
|21
|.250
|Green Bay
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|23
|.148
|IUPUI
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|23
|.115
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
Thursday
Cleveland St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
PFW at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at IUPUI, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|5
|.821
|Toledo
|14
|3
|.824
|22
|6
|.786
|Kent St.
|13
|4
|.765
|18
|9
|.667
|Buffalo
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|8
|.680
|Akron
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|9
|.667
|Ball St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|15
|.444
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|15
|.444
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|19
|.240
|N. Illinois
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|18
|.308
|E. Michigan
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|18
|.556
|Bowling Green
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|16
|.429
|W. Michigan
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|22
|.214
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
E. Michigan 74, N. Illinois 72
Kent St. 93, Ball St. 82
Akron 82, Bowling Green 68
Buffalo 86, Miami (Ohio) 84
Toledo 92, W. Michigan 50
Ohio 76, Cent. Michigan 50
Today
No games scheduled
Thursday
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
KENT ST. 93,
BALL ST. 82
BALL ST. (12-15): Thomas 5-12 5-5 19, Sparks 5-8 5-6 15, Bumbalough 5-7 1-1 14, Cochran 2-3 0-0 5, D.Jacobs 3-4 3-4 10, Sellers 4-8 2-2 12, Pearson 1-2 0-0 2, Jihad 1-1 0-4 3, Brown 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-46 16-22 82.
KENT ST. (18-9): Davis 5-11 1-1 12, Odusipe 0-2 1-2 1, Carry 15-23 2-2 42, Garcia 2-3 0-2 5, M.Jacobs 4-8 6-6 17, Beck 4-8 1-2 10, Santiago 2-7 1-1 6, Hernandez 0-2 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Hornbeak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 12-16 93.
Halftime—Ball St. 39-36. 3-Point Goals—Ball St. 12-22 (Thomas 4-9, Bumbalough 3-5, Sellers 2-4, D.Jacobs 1-1, Jihad 1-1, Cochran 1-2), Kent St. 17-37 (Carry 10-16, M.Jacobs 3-4, Garcia 1-1, Beck 1-4, Davis 1-5, Santiago 1-5, Hernandez 0-2). Rebounds—Ball St. 25 (Sparks 6), Kent St. 21 (M.Jacobs 11). Assists—Ball St. 18 (D.Jacobs 8), Kent St. 23 (M.Jacobs 10). Total Fouls—Ball St. 16, Kent St. 18. A—2,221 (6,327).
CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Today
Taylor at Indiana Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
Grace at Mt. Vernon Naz., 7 p.m.
Huntington at Saint Francis, 7 p.m.
Bethel at Marian, 7 p.m.
WHAC TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Today
UNOH at Indiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Lourdes, 7 p.m.
Aquinas at Madonna, 7 p.m.
Lawrence Tech at Cornerstone, 7:30 p.m.
MIAA TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
Hope 80, Kalamazoo 58
Albion 92, Olivet 69
Calvin 91, Alma 70
Trine 92, Adrian 63
Semifinals
Friday
Albion at Hope, TBD
Trine at Calvin, TBD
TRINE 92, ADRIAN 63
|Adrian
|35
|28
|—
|63
|Trine
|51
|41
|—
|92
Trine: Geller 14, Bowman 17, Williams 12, Warzecha 6, H. Jones 2, C. Jones 13, Smylie 2, B. Cox 7, R. Cox 3, Megnanglo 8, Carbaugh 4, Lorimer 4
Adrian: Pelham 6, D. Price 12, Paul 6, Larson 7, Watkins 11, Pacer 6, Smith 4, K. Price 2,Christman 8, Williams 1
WOMEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|4
|.840
|Ohio St.
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|5
|.800
|Maryland
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Iowa
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Indiana
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|6
|.760
|Nebraska
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|7
|.741
|Michigan St.
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|Northwestern
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Purdue
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|11
|.593
|Minnesota
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|16
|.429
|Penn St.
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|15
|.423
|Wisconsin
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|19
|.269
|Rutgers
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|18
|.333
|Illinois
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|17
|.261
Monday
Penn St. 79, Michigan St. 71
Iowa 88, Indiana 82
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Today
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Michigan St. at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 6 p.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Illinois at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC State
|16
|1
|.941
|25
|3
|.893
|Louisville
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|3
|.885
|Notre Dame
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|6
|.769
|Virginia Tech
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|North Carolina
|11
|5
|.688
|21
|5
|.808
|Georgia Tech
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|8
|.704
|Miami
|9
|7
|.562
|16
|10
|.615
|Boston College
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Florida State
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|Duke
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|10
|.615
|Syracuse
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|15
|.423
|Wake Forest
|3
|13
|.188
|13
|14
|.481
|Clemson
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|18
|.333
|Pitt
|2
|14
|.125
|11
|16
|.407
|Virginia
|2
|15
|.118
|5
|20
|.200
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
Thursday
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Florida St., 6 p.m.
Miami at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Boston College at Duke, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|17
|3
|.850
|23
|4
|.852
|IUPUI
|16
|4
|.800
|19
|6
|.760
|Green Bay
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|6
|.739
|Cleveland St.
|13
|5
|.722
|18
|6
|.750
|No. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Milwaukee
|12
|8
|.600
|13
|14
|.481
|Oakland
|10
|8
|.556
|12
|13
|.480
|Robert Morris
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|PFW
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|18
|.333
|Wright St.
|2
|17
|.105
|3
|21
|.125
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|18
|.053
|2
|22
|.083
|Detroit
|1
|19
|.050
|1
|26
|.037
Monday
Cleveland St. 80, Detroit 60
Milwaukee 50, Green Bay 48
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
Thursday
Oakland at Northern Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Wright St., 4 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 5 p.m,
Youngstown St. at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Green Bay at PFW, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|15
|1
|.938
|21
|4
|.840
|Buffalo
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|8
|.692
|Akron
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|9
|.591
|Ball St.
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|10
|.600
|Ohio
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|10
|.583
|Kent St.
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|W. Michigan
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Bowling Green
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|No. Illinois
|8
|8
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|17
|.320
|E. Michigan
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|14
|.125
|4
|21
|.160
Monday
Ohio 69, Akron 66
Ball St. 73, W. Michigan 67
Bowling Green 77, Kent St. 67
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Today
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
USA TODAY TOP 25 POLL
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (31)
|25-1
|799
|1
|2. Stanford (1)
|23-3
|767
|2
|3. NC State
|25-3
|735
|4
|4. Louisville
|24-3
|697
|3
|5. Michigan
|21-4
|640
|9
|6. Iowa St.
|22-4
|612
|5
|7. Baylor
|21-5
|604
|10
|T8. LSU
|23-4
|541
|12
|T8. UConn
|19-5
|541
|11
|10. Indiana
|19-6
|513
|6
|11. Arizona
|19-5
|481
|7
|12. Texas
|19-6
|424
|14
|13. Maryland
|20-7
|416
|13
|14. Tennessee
|21-6
|385
|8
|15. BYU
|23-2
|351
|16
|16. Notre Dame
|20-6
|281
|20
|17. Ohio St.
|20-5
|241
|19
|18. North Carolina
|21-5
|217
|23
|19. Oklahoma
|20-6
|204
|15
|20. Georgia
|18-8
|170
|17
|21. Florida
|20-7
|159
|21
|22. Iowa
|18-7
|156
|25
|23. Florida Gulf Coast
|24-2
|150
|22
|24. Georgia Tech
|19-8
|110
|18
|25. Central Florida
|20-3
|58
|—
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 53;
Liberty 22; Mississippi 14; Drexel 14; Oregon 12; Rhode Island 7; Stony Brook 6; Washington St. 6; South Dakota St. 4; Utah 4; South Dakota 2; South Florida 2; Gonzaga 1; Nebraska 1.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
Marian 111, Bethel 57
Taylor 82, Mt. Vernon Nazarene 70
Indiana Wesleyan 68, Goshen 45
Grace 68, Saint Francis 62
Semifinals
Friday
Taylor at Marian, 7 p.m.
Grace at Indiana Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
GRACE 68, SAINT FRANCIS 62
|Grace
|18
|13
|13
|24
|—
|68
|Saint Francis
|19
|8
|17
|18
|—
|62
Grace: R. Ryman 25, Feldman 11, McMahon 8, K. Ryman 6, Murphy 6, Patton 6, Poor 6
Saint Francis: Crawford 26, Kunkel 12, Parrett 7, McKnight 7, Crowe 4, Pate 3, Scaggs 2, Dunnuck 1
WHAC TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
Indiana Tech 66, Madonna 26
Concordia 60, Lawrence Tech 49
Siena Heights 60, Aquinas 47
Rochester 102, UM-Dearborn 67
Semifinals
Friday
Concordia at Indiana Tech, 6 p.m.
Siena Heights at Rochester, TBD
INDIANA TECH 66, MADONNA 26
|Madonna
|5
|7
|4
|10
|—
|26
|Indiana Tech
|15
|21
|14
|16
|—
|66
Indiana Tech: Andrews 10, Tuominen 16, Foy 12, Whitaker 13, Simpson 1, Worm 4, Dossen 4, Decker-Terres 2, Barton 2, Herron 2
Madonna: Hudelson 3, Aho 16, Woodard 2, Tanderys 1, Boden 4
MIAA TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Today
Kalamazoo at Trine, 7 p.m.
Alma at Albion, 7 p.m.
Saint Mary’s at Hope, 7 p.m.
Adrian at Calvin, 7 p.m.
HCAC TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Friday
At Transylvania
Rose-Hulman at Transylvania, 5 p.m.
Anderson vs. Bluffton, 7 p.m.
