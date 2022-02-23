The Journal Gazette
 
COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 13 4 .765 24 4 .857
Wisconsin 12 4 .750 21 5 .808
Illinois 12 4 .750 19 7 .731
Ohio St. 10 5 .667 17 7 .708
Rutgers 10 6 .625 16 10 .615
Iowa 9 7 .563 19 8 .704
Michigan St. 9 7 .563 18 9 .667
Michigan 8 7 .533 14 11 .560
Indiana 7 9 .438 16 10 .615
Penn St. 6 10 .375 11 13 .458
Northwestern 6 11 .353 13 13 .500
Maryland 5 11 .313 13 14 .481
Minnesota 4 12 .250 13 12 .520
Nebraska 1 15 .063 7 20 .259

Monday

Ohio St. 80, Indiana 69

Maryland 67, Penn St. 61

Tuesday

Iowa 86, Michigan St. 60

Northwestern 77, Nebraska 65

Today

Rutgers at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday

Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Friday

Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 13 3 .813 23 4 .852
Notre Dame 12 4 .750 19 8 .704
Miami 12 5 .706 20 8 .714
North Carolina 12 5 .706 20 8 .714
Wake Forest 11 6 .647 21 7 .750
Virginia 11 6 .647 17 10 .630
Syracuse 9 7 .563 15 12 .556
Virginia Tech 8 8 .500 16 11 .593
Florida St. 7 10 .412 14 13 .519
Louisville 6 11 .353 12 15 .444
Pittsburgh 6 12 .333 11 18 .379
Boston College 5 11 .313 10 16 .385
Clemson 4 12 .250 12 15 .444
Georgia Tech 4 12 .250 11 16 .407
NC State 4 12 .250 11 16 .407

Monday

Syracuse 74, Georgia Tech 73, OT

Boston College 71, Florida St. 55

North Carolina 70, Louisville 63

Tuesday

Miami 85, Pittsburgh 64

Today

Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Boston College at NC State, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

Thursday

No games scheduled

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 12 2 .857 22 3 .880
Villanova 14 4 .778 21 7 .750
UConn 11 5 .688 20 7 .741
Creighton 10 5 .667 18 8 .692
Marquette 9 7 .563 17 10 .630
Xavier 7 8 .467 17 9 .654
Seton Hall 7 8 .467 16 9 .640
St. John’s 7 8 .467 15 11 .577
Butler 6 11 .353 13 15 .464
DePaul 3 13 .188 12 14 .462
Georgetown 0 15 .000 6 20 .231

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

UConn 71, Villanova 69

Today

Creighton at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Providence, 7 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

DePaul at Georgetown, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 15 4 .789 19 7 .731
PFW 13 6 .684 18 10 .643
N. Kentucky 12 6 .667 16 11 .593
Wright St. 13 7 .650 16 13 .552
Oakland 11 6 .647 18 10 .643
Youngstown St. 12 7 .632 18 11 .621
Detroit 9 6 .600 12 13 .480
Ill.-Chicago 7 10 .412 11 15 .423
Milwaukee 7 13 .350 9 20 .310
Robert Morris 5 14 .263 7 21 .250
Green Bay 3 15 .167 4 23 .148
IUPUI 1 14 .067 3 23 .115

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

Thursday

Cleveland St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

PFW at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at IUPUI, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 14 3 .824 23 5 .821
Toledo 14 3 .824 22 6 .786
Kent St. 13 4 .765 18 9 .667
Buffalo 11 4 .733 17 8 .680
Akron 11 6 .647 18 9 .667
Ball St. 7 9 .438 12 15 .444
Miami (Ohio) 6 10 .375 12 15 .444
Cent. Michigan 5 9 .357 6 19 .240
N. Illinois 5 11 .313 8 18 .308
E. Michigan 5 12 .294 10 18 .556
Bowling Green 5 12 .294 12 16 .429
W. Michigan 2 15 .118 6 22 .214

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

E. Michigan 74, N. Illinois 72

Kent St. 93, Ball St. 82

Akron 82, Bowling Green 68

Buffalo 86, Miami (Ohio) 84

Toledo 92, W. Michigan 50

Ohio 76, Cent. Michigan 50

Today

No games scheduled

Thursday

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

KENT ST. 93,

BALL ST. 82

BALL ST. (12-15): Thomas 5-12 5-5 19, Sparks 5-8 5-6 15, Bumbalough 5-7 1-1 14, Cochran 2-3 0-0 5, D.Jacobs 3-4 3-4 10, Sellers 4-8 2-2 12, Pearson 1-2 0-0 2, Jihad 1-1 0-4 3, Brown 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-46 16-22 82.

KENT ST. (18-9): Davis 5-11 1-1 12, Odusipe 0-2 1-2 1, Carry 15-23 2-2 42, Garcia 2-3 0-2 5, M.Jacobs 4-8 6-6 17, Beck 4-8 1-2 10, Santiago 2-7 1-1 6, Hernandez 0-2 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Hornbeak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 12-16 93.

Halftime—Ball St. 39-36. 3-Point Goals—Ball St. 12-22 (Thomas 4-9, Bumbalough 3-5, Sellers 2-4, D.Jacobs 1-1, Jihad 1-1, Cochran 1-2), Kent St. 17-37 (Carry 10-16, M.Jacobs 3-4, Garcia 1-1, Beck 1-4, Davis 1-5, Santiago 1-5, Hernandez 0-2). Rebounds—Ball St. 25 (Sparks 6), Kent St. 21 (M.Jacobs 11). Assists—Ball St. 18 (D.Jacobs 8), Kent St. 23 (M.Jacobs 10). Total Fouls—Ball St. 16, Kent St. 18. A—2,221 (6,327).

CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Today

Taylor at Indiana Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

Grace at Mt. Vernon Naz., 7 p.m.

Huntington at Saint Francis, 7 p.m.

Bethel at Marian, 7 p.m.

WHAC TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Today

UNOH at Indiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Lourdes, 7 p.m.

Aquinas at Madonna, 7 p.m.

Lawrence Tech at Cornerstone, 7:30 p.m.

MIAA TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

Hope 80, Kalamazoo 58

Albion 92, Olivet 69

Calvin 91, Alma 70

Trine 92, Adrian 63

Semifinals

Friday

Albion at Hope, TBD

Trine at Calvin, TBD

TRINE 92, ADRIAN 63

Adrian 35 28 63
Trine 51 41 92

Trine: Geller 14, Bowman 17, Williams 12, Warzecha 6, H. Jones 2, C. Jones 13, Smylie 2, B. Cox 7, R. Cox 3, Megnanglo 8, Carbaugh 4, Lorimer 4

Adrian: Pelham 6, D. Price 12, Paul 6, Larson 7, Watkins 11, Pacer 6, Smith 4, K. Price 2,Christman 8, Williams 1

WOMEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 12 3 .800 21 4 .840
Ohio St. 12 4 .750 20 5 .800
Maryland 12 4 .750 20 7 .741
Iowa 12 4 .750 18 7 .720
Indiana 11 4 .733 19 6 .760
Nebraska 9 7 .563 20 7 .741
Michigan St. 8 7 .533 14 12 .538
Northwestern 7 7 .500 15 10 .600
Purdue 7 9 .438 16 11 .593
Minnesota 5 11 .313 12 16 .429
Penn St. 5 11 .313 11 15 .423
Wisconsin 4 12 .250 7 19 .269
Rutgers 2 13 .133 9 18 .333
Illinois 1 11 .083 6 17 .261

Monday

Penn St. 79, Michigan St. 71

Iowa 88, Indiana 82

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Today

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Michigan St. at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC State 16 1 .941 25 3 .893
Louisville 14 2 .875 23 3 .885
Notre Dame 12 4 .750 20 6 .769
Virginia Tech 12 4 .750 20 7 .741
North Carolina 11 5 .688 21 5 .808
Georgia Tech 10 6 .625 19 8 .704
Miami 9 7 .562 16 10 .615
Boston College 8 8 .500 17 10 .630
Florida State 8 8 .500 14 12 .538
Duke 7 9 .438 16 10 .615
Syracuse 4 12 .250 11 15 .423
Wake Forest 3 13 .188 13 14 .481
Clemson 3 13 .188 9 18 .333
Pitt 2 14 .125 11 16 .407
Virginia 2 15 .118 5 20 .200

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

Thursday

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Florida St., 6 p.m.

Miami at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Boston College at Duke, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Youngstown St. 17 3 .850 23 4 .852
IUPUI 16 4 .800 19 6 .760
Green Bay 13 4 .765 17 6 .739
Cleveland St. 13 5 .722 18 6 .750
No. Kentucky 12 6 .667 18 7 .720
Milwaukee 12 8 .600 13 14 .481
Oakland 10 8 .556 12 13 .480
Robert Morris 10 10 .500 12 13 .480
PFW 7 12 .368 9 18 .333
Wright St. 2 17 .105 3 21 .125
Ill.-Chicago 1 18 .053 2 22 .083
Detroit 1 19 .050 1 26 .037

Monday

Cleveland St. 80, Detroit 60

Milwaukee 50, Green Bay 48

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

Thursday

Oakland at Northern Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Wright St., 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 5 p.m,

Youngstown St. at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Green Bay at PFW, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 15 1 .938 21 4 .840
Buffalo 12 4 .750 18 8 .692
Akron 10 6 .625 13 9 .591
Ball St. 8 7 .533 15 10 .600
Ohio 8 7 .533 14 10 .583
Kent St. 8 8 .500 16 9 .640
W. Michigan 8 8 .500 14 11 .560
Bowling Green 8 8 .500 13 12 .520
No. Illinois 8 8 .500 11 13 .458
Miami (Ohio) 4 12 .250 8 17 .320
E. Michigan 4 12 .250 7 16 .304
Cent. Michigan 2 14 .125 4 21 .160

Monday

Ohio 69, Akron 66

Ball St. 73, W. Michigan 67

Bowling Green 77, Kent St. 67

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Today

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

USA TODAY TOP 25 POLL

Rec Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (31) 25-1 799 1
2. Stanford (1) 23-3 767 2
3. NC State 25-3 735 4
4. Louisville 24-3 697 3
5. Michigan 21-4 640 9
6. Iowa St. 22-4 612 5
7. Baylor 21-5 604 10
T8. LSU 23-4 541 12
T8. UConn 19-5 541 11
10. Indiana 19-6 513 6
11. Arizona 19-5 481 7
12. Texas 19-6 424 14
13. Maryland 20-7 416 13
14. Tennessee 21-6 385 8
15. BYU 23-2 351 16
16. Notre Dame 20-6 281 20
17. Ohio St. 20-5 241 19
18. North Carolina 21-5 217 23
19. Oklahoma 20-6 204 15
20. Georgia 18-8 170 17
21. Florida 20-7 159 21
22. Iowa 18-7 156 25
23. Florida Gulf Coast 24-2 150 22
24. Georgia Tech 19-8 110 18
25. Central Florida 20-3 58

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 53;

Liberty 22; Mississippi 14; Drexel 14; Oregon 12; Rhode Island 7; Stony Brook 6; Washington St. 6; South Dakota St. 4; Utah 4; South Dakota 2; South Florida 2; Gonzaga 1; Nebraska 1.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

Marian 111, Bethel 57

Taylor 82, Mt. Vernon Nazarene 70

Indiana Wesleyan 68, Goshen 45

Grace 68, Saint Francis 62

Semifinals

Friday

Taylor at Marian, 7 p.m.

Grace at Indiana Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

GRACE 68, SAINT FRANCIS 62

Grace 18 13 13 24 68
Saint Francis 19 8 17 18 62

Grace: R. Ryman 25, Feldman 11, McMahon 8, K. Ryman 6, Murphy 6, Patton 6, Poor 6

Saint Francis: Crawford 26, Kunkel 12, Parrett 7, McKnight 7, Crowe 4, Pate 3, Scaggs 2, Dunnuck 1

WHAC TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

Indiana Tech 66, Madonna 26

Concordia 60, Lawrence Tech 49

Siena Heights 60, Aquinas 47

Rochester 102, UM-Dearborn 67

Semifinals

Friday

Concordia at Indiana Tech, 6 p.m.

Siena Heights at Rochester, TBD

INDIANA TECH 66, MADONNA 26

Madonna 5 7 4 10 26
Indiana Tech 15 21 14 16 66

Indiana Tech: Andrews 10, Tuominen 16, Foy 12, Whitaker 13, Simpson 1, Worm 4, Dossen 4, Decker-Terres 2, Barton 2, Herron 2

Madonna: Hudelson 3, Aho 16, Woodard 2, Tanderys 1, Boden 4

MIAA TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Today

Kalamazoo at Trine, 7 p.m.

Alma at Albion, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Hope, 7 p.m.

Adrian at Calvin, 7 p.m.

HCAC TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Friday

At Transylvania

Rose-Hulman at Transylvania, 5 p.m.

Anderson vs. Bluffton, 7 p.m.

