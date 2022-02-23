Wednesday, February 23, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 65, LEO 55
|Leo
|15
|9
|6
|25
|—
|55
|Blackhawk Ch.
|21
|14
|15
|15
|—
|65
Blackhawk Christian: K. Pickett 2, Furst 11, Davidson 2, Jones 13, Sefton 27, Boyer 5, C. Pickett 5
Leo: T. Hiteshaw 6, McGee 15, Middleton 2, B. Hiteshaw 2, L. LaGrange 8, Ruble 1, Allen 6, Bontrager 15
BISHOP DWENGER 52, BELLMONT 41
|Bellmont
|11
|9
|9
|12
|—
|41
|Dwenger
|11
|11
|9
|21
|—
|52
Bishop Dwenger: Ciocca 9, O’Keefe 2, Campbell 15, Pieper 4, Ross 4, jacquay 3, Shively 15
Bellmont: James 5, Scheumann 23, Wellman 6, Ulman 7
CARROLL 48, HUNTINGTON NORTH 45
|Huntington N.
|12
|10
|11
|12
|—
|45
|Carroll
|9
|7
|22
|10
|—
|48
Carroll: Houser 15, Pardon 13, Rudolph 9, Haffner 5, Bane 4, Nish 2
Huntington North: Hotchkiss 22, Z. Hubbartt 15, McCarver 6, Oswalt 2
ADAMS CENTRAL 85,
CHURUBUSCO 60
|Churubusco
|14
|13
|16
|17
|—
|60
|Adams Central
|17
|21
|30
|17
|—
|85
Adams Central: McClure 7, Yergler 19, Neuenschwander 11, Tester 7, E. Brown 9, K. Brown 8, Springer 2, Schultz 8, Poling 14
Churubusco: N/A 13, Ummel 10, Bunyon 16, Love 7, Rapp 8, Huelsenbeck 6
FREMONT 55, WESTVIEW 44
|Westview
|8
|10
|10
|16
|—
|44
|Fremont
|16
|10
|10
|19
|—
|55
Fremont: Beeman 2, Foulk 3, Bock 10, Brace 27, Bontrager 9, Pentecost 4
Westview: B. Yoder 13, M. Yoder 17, Minix 3, Springer 6, Eash 3, Lehman 2
WEST NOBLE 53, GOSHEN 34
|Goshen
|12
|8
|7
|7
|—
|34
|West Noble
|17
|15
|18
|3
|—
|53
West Noble: Cripe 18, Barth 14, Zavala 9, Phares 6, Bohde 3, Slone 3
Goshen: Individual statistics not available
WARSAW 56, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 40
|Warsaw
|10
|15
|16
|15
|—
|56
|Tippy Valley
|17
|14
|2
|7
|—
|40
Warsaw: Saldivar 1, Simfukwe 15, J. Gould 11, C. Gould 3, T. Katris 4, N. Katris 2, Heckaman 14, Kuhn 2, Winchester 4
Tippecanoe Valley: Walters 6, Cumberland 18, Perkins 2, Kiser 14
SCORES
Anderson 73, Guerin Catholic 34
Argos 59, Caston 45
Austin 63, Lanesville 51
Avon 55, Martinsville 51
Bedford N. Lawrence 42, Eastern 28
Beech Grove 77, Indpls Scecina 53
Blackford 59, Centerville 23
Bloom. Lighthouse 49, Brown Co. 38
Bloomington North 70, Edgewood 41
Bloomington South 59, Bloomfield 49
Boone Grove 57, Covenant Christian 44
Brownsburg 53, Center Grove 46
Canterbury 79, Lakeland Christian 54
Carroll (Flora) 53, Western 47
Cass 57, Twin Lakes 49
Clarksville 51, Henryville 46
Clinton Central 63, Elwood 35
Connersville 48, Northeastern 36
Covenant Christian 51, Bethesda Ch. 45
Cowan 68, Union (Modoc) 32
Daleville 62, Alexandria 49
Danville 88, Frankfort 79
DeKalb 65, Heritage 45
Decatur Central 78, University 50
East Central 47, Lawrenceburg 34
East Noble 58, Angola 45
Eastern Hancock 59, Pendleton Hts. 48
Ev. Bosse 77, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 61
Ev. Central 58, Ev. Mater Dei 36
Ev. Day 70, Washington Catholic 19
Fishers 62, Indpls N. Central 56
Forest Park 52, Gibson Southern 51
Frankton 57, Knightstown 26
Glenn 48, Concord 42
Greenwood 47, Indian Creek 44
Hauser 81, Columbus Christian 52
Heritage Christian 68, Shortridge 39
Indpls Cathedral 74, Zionsville 62
Indpls Chatard 80, Indpls Herron 52
Indpls Lutheran 53, Indpls Attucks 48
Jay Co. 83, Winchester 46
Jeffersonville 76, Madison 33
Lawrence North 64, Hamilton SE 38
Liberty Christian 71, Indpls Irvington 16
Linton 91, S. Vermillion 49
Maconaquah 71, Peru 54
Manchester 60, Whitko 40
Marion 64, Muncie Central 62, OT
McCutcheon 44, Benton Central 40
Mississinewa 54, Noblesville 49
Mitchell 56, Shoals 47
N. Decatur 51, Waldron 45
N. Judson 59, LaVille 47
N. Putnam 71, N. Montgomery 35
New Castle 39, Lapel 38
New Haven 77, Bishop Luers 71
Northfield 35, Culver 30
Northridge 50, Fairfield 48
Oak Hill 47, Northwestern 37
Parke Heritage 46, Southmont 43
Penn 78, Mishawaka 47
Providence 43, New Washington 36
Randolph Southern 55, Union Co. 35
Rock Creek Acad. 63, W. Washington 36
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 75, Plymouth 45
S. Central (Elizabeth) 65, Corydon 58
S. Decatur 64, Oldenburg 55
S. Knox 58, Pike Central 46
S. Putnam 84, Riverton Parke 77, OT
S. Spencer 61, Christian Academy 42
Scottsburg 52, Jennings Co. 50
Seymour 54, Shelbyville 18
Shakamak 61, W. Vigo 43
Silver Creek 110, Salem 35
Southwestern 78, Charlestown 58
Southwood 85, Eastbrook 53
Springs Valley 69, Eastern (Pekin) 58
Sullivan 67, Cloverdale 44
Taylor 62, Madison-Grant 57
Tri 61, Hagerstown 36
Tri-West 68, Cascade 47
Triton 42, Bremen 33
Vincennes 48, Terre Haute South 47
W. Lafayette 62, Delphi 50
Wabash 65, Eastern (Greentown) 50
Warren Central 79, Indpls Pike 76
Washington 89, Victory College Prep 25
Wayne 65, S. Adams 38
Wes-Del 77, Southern Wells 58
Western Boone 58, Speedway 38
White River Valley 69, Eminence 43
AP TOP POLL
CLASS 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chesterton (14)
|22-0
|280
|1
|2. Fishers
|20-2
|242
|3
|3. Homestead
|18-5
|189
|5
|4. Carmel
|16-5
|174
|2
|5. Ben Davis
|18-2
|140
|9
|6. Penn
|18-2
|135
|8
|7. Mt. Vernon
|18-2
|119
|10
|8. Cathedral
|18-6
|109
|4
|9. Valparaiso
|18-4
|75
|7
|10. Anderson
|18-4
|49
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lawrence North 43. Floyd Central 40. Bloomington North 30. Terre Haute North 26. Tech 13. Lafayette Jeff 9. North Central 7.
CLASS 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Glenn (5)
|20-1
|248
|3
|2. Mishawaka Marian (7)
|18-3
|247
|2
|3. Sullivan (1)
|20-1
|210
|4
|4. Leo
|16-3
|186
|5
|5. NorthWood (1)
|21-1
|172
|1
|6. Norwell
|19-3
|141
|7
|7. Peru
|16-1
|139
|6
|8. Brownstown
|19-3
|107
|10
|9. New Castle
|15-4
|77
|8
|10. Connersville
|17-6
|45
|NR
Others receiving votes: Brebeuf Jesuit 42. Greensburg 35. North Harrison 31.
CLASS 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Monroe Central (13)
|20-0
|270
|2
|2. Eastside
|20-1
|232
|T3
|3. Central Noble
|21-2
|212
|1
|4. Linton-Stockton
|19-3
|200
|5
|5. Blackhawk Ch. (1)
|16-4
|185
|T3
|6. Carroll
|18-1
|150
|6
|7. Wapahani
|17-4
|117
|9
|8. South Spencer
|16-3
|70
|8
|9. Northeastern
|16-4
|69
|NR
|10. Eastern Hancock
|15-5
|58
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Station 49.
Park Tudor 34. Clinton Prairie 8. Eastern 7. Fairfield 7. University 6. N. Putnam 6.
CLASS A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Daviess (6)
|19-3
|222
|3
|2. Gary 21st Century (5)
|16-4
|210
|1
|3. Bloomfield (2)
|17-4
|192
|2
|4. Loogootee
|17-5
|168
|5
|5. Barr-Reeve
|15-7
|155
|7
|6. North White
|17-3
|152
|6
|7. Tindley
|15-7
|144
|8
|8. Edinburgh
|18-3
|139
|4
|9. Covington
|16-5
|51
|NR
|10. Lutheran
|14-5
|41
|9
Others receiving votes: Triton 26. Jac-Cen-Del 19. Lafayette Catholic 18. Argos 10. Borden 7. Orleans 6.
GIRLS
STATE FINALS
Saturday
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Class 4A
Franklin vs. Noblesville, 8:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Silver Creek vs. S.B. Washington, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Forest Park vs. Frankton, 12:45 p.m.
Class A
Tecumseh vs. Laf. Cent. Cath., 10:30 a.m.
ALL NECC
Lauren Leach, Angola; Madison Vice, Central Noble; Meghan Kiebel, Central Noble; Skyelar Kessler, Eastside; Brea Garber, Fairfield; Brooke Sanchez, Fairfield; Bailey Willard, Fairfield; Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont; Nataley Armstrong, Garrett; Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett; Bailey Kelham, Garrett; Peyton Hartsough, Lakeland; Kennedy Kugler, Prairie Heights; Alayna Boots, Prairie Heights; Jazmyn Smith, West Noble.
Honorable Mention
Kylie Caswell, Angola; Cara DeBolt, Churubusco; Grace Kriescher, Eastside; Faith Owen, Garrett; Taylor Gerke, Garrett; Faith Riehl, Lakeland; Alivia Rasler, Lakeland; Trevyn Terry, Prairie Heights; Mackensy Mabie, West Noble; Hope Bortner, Westview.
Gymnastics
LATE MONDAY
HOMESTEAD 110.575, EAST NOBLE94.8
Vault—Zirille (H) 9.55; Bars—Zirille (H) 9.675; Beam—Zirille (H) 9.5; Floor—Zirille (H) 9.55; All-Around—Zirille (H) 38.275.
Swimming
BOYS
AREA DIVING REGIONAL
South Side
Advancement: First through eighth place participants will qualify for the state finals.
1. Otero (Fishers) 529.1, 2. Jansen (F) 524.6, 3. Cates (Oak Hill) 484.2, 4. Cox (Hamilton Heights) 472.8, 5. Brovont (Eastern Greentown) 455.25, 6. Butcher (Western) 398.85, 7. Waite (Homestead) 396.45, 8. Mutter (Noblesville) 382.05, 9. Carr (Carroll) 334.1, 10. Huynh (Carroll) 333.9, 20. Zimmer (Norwell) 171.6.
