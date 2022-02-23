HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 65, LEO 55

Leo 15 9 6 25 — 55 Blackhawk Ch. 21 14 15 15 — 65

Blackhawk Christian: K. Pickett 2, Furst 11, Davidson 2, Jones 13, Sefton 27, Boyer 5, C. Pickett 5

Leo: T. Hiteshaw 6, McGee 15, Middleton 2, B. Hiteshaw 2, L. LaGrange 8, Ruble 1, Allen 6, Bontrager 15

BISHOP DWENGER 52, BELLMONT 41

Bellmont 11 9 9 12 — 41 Dwenger 11 11 9 21 — 52

Bishop Dwenger: Ciocca 9, O’Keefe 2, Campbell 15, Pieper 4, Ross 4, jacquay 3, Shively 15

Bellmont: James 5, Scheumann 23, Wellman 6, Ulman 7

CARROLL 48, HUNTINGTON NORTH 45

Huntington N. 12 10 11 12 — 45 Carroll 9 7 22 10 — 48

Carroll: Houser 15, Pardon 13, Rudolph 9, Haffner 5, Bane 4, Nish 2

Huntington North: Hotchkiss 22, Z. Hubbartt 15, McCarver 6, Oswalt 2

ADAMS CENTRAL 85,

CHURUBUSCO 60

Churubusco 14 13 16 17 — 60 Adams Central 17 21 30 17 — 85

Adams Central: McClure 7, Yergler 19, Neuenschwander 11, Tester 7, E. Brown 9, K. Brown 8, Springer 2, Schultz 8, Poling 14

Churubusco: N/A 13, Ummel 10, Bunyon 16, Love 7, Rapp 8, Huelsenbeck 6

FREMONT 55, WESTVIEW 44

Westview 8 10 10 16 — 44 Fremont 16 10 10 19 — 55

Fremont: Beeman 2, Foulk 3, Bock 10, Brace 27, Bontrager 9, Pentecost 4

Westview: B. Yoder 13, M. Yoder 17, Minix 3, Springer 6, Eash 3, Lehman 2

WEST NOBLE 53, GOSHEN 34

Goshen 12 8 7 7 — 34 West Noble 17 15 18 3 — 53

West Noble: Cripe 18, Barth 14, Zavala 9, Phares 6, Bohde 3, Slone 3

Goshen: Individual statistics not available

WARSAW 56, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 40

Warsaw 10 15 16 15 — 56 Tippy Valley 17 14 2 7 — 40

Warsaw: Saldivar 1, Simfukwe 15, J. Gould 11, C. Gould 3, T. Katris 4, N. Katris 2, Heckaman 14, Kuhn 2, Winchester 4

Tippecanoe Valley: Walters 6, Cumberland 18, Perkins 2, Kiser 14

SCORES

Anderson 73, Guerin Catholic 34

Argos 59, Caston 45

Austin 63, Lanesville 51

Avon 55, Martinsville 51

Bedford N. Lawrence 42, Eastern 28

Beech Grove 77, Indpls Scecina 53

Blackford 59, Centerville 23

Bloom. Lighthouse 49, Brown Co. 38

Bloomington North 70, Edgewood 41

Bloomington South 59, Bloomfield 49

Boone Grove 57, Covenant Christian 44

Brownsburg 53, Center Grove 46

Canterbury 79, Lakeland Christian 54

Carroll (Flora) 53, Western 47

Cass 57, Twin Lakes 49

Clarksville 51, Henryville 46

Clinton Central 63, Elwood 35

Connersville 48, Northeastern 36

Covenant Christian 51, Bethesda Ch. 45

Cowan 68, Union (Modoc) 32

Daleville 62, Alexandria 49

Danville 88, Frankfort 79

DeKalb 65, Heritage 45

Decatur Central 78, University 50

East Central 47, Lawrenceburg 34

East Noble 58, Angola 45

Eastern Hancock 59, Pendleton Hts. 48

Ev. Bosse 77, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 61

Ev. Central 58, Ev. Mater Dei 36

Ev. Day 70, Washington Catholic 19

Fishers 62, Indpls N. Central 56

Forest Park 52, Gibson Southern 51

Frankton 57, Knightstown 26

Glenn 48, Concord 42

Greenwood 47, Indian Creek 44

Hauser 81, Columbus Christian 52

Heritage Christian 68, Shortridge 39

Indpls Cathedral 74, Zionsville 62

Indpls Chatard 80, Indpls Herron 52

Indpls Lutheran 53, Indpls Attucks 48

Jay Co. 83, Winchester 46

Jeffersonville 76, Madison 33

Lawrence North 64, Hamilton SE 38

Liberty Christian 71, Indpls Irvington 16

Linton 91, S. Vermillion 49

Maconaquah 71, Peru 54

Manchester 60, Whitko 40

Marion 64, Muncie Central 62, OT

McCutcheon 44, Benton Central 40

Mississinewa 54, Noblesville 49

Mitchell 56, Shoals 47

N. Decatur 51, Waldron 45

N. Judson 59, LaVille 47

N. Putnam 71, N. Montgomery 35

New Castle 39, Lapel 38

New Haven 77, Bishop Luers 71

Northfield 35, Culver 30

Northridge 50, Fairfield 48

Oak Hill 47, Northwestern 37

Parke Heritage 46, Southmont 43

Penn 78, Mishawaka 47

Providence 43, New Washington 36

Randolph Southern 55, Union Co. 35

Rock Creek Acad. 63, W. Washington 36

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 75, Plymouth 45

S. Central (Elizabeth) 65, Corydon 58

S. Decatur 64, Oldenburg 55

S. Knox 58, Pike Central 46

S. Putnam 84, Riverton Parke 77, OT

S. Spencer 61, Christian Academy 42

Scottsburg 52, Jennings Co. 50

Seymour 54, Shelbyville 18

Shakamak 61, W. Vigo 43

Silver Creek 110, Salem 35

Southwestern 78, Charlestown 58

Southwood 85, Eastbrook 53

Springs Valley 69, Eastern (Pekin) 58

Sullivan 67, Cloverdale 44

Taylor 62, Madison-Grant 57

Tri 61, Hagerstown 36

Tri-West 68, Cascade 47

Triton 42, Bremen 33

Vincennes 48, Terre Haute South 47

W. Lafayette 62, Delphi 50

Wabash 65, Eastern (Greentown) 50

Warren Central 79, Indpls Pike 76

Washington 89, Victory College Prep 25

Wayne 65, S. Adams 38

Wes-Del 77, Southern Wells 58

Western Boone 58, Speedway 38

White River Valley 69, Eminence 43

AP TOP POLL

CLASS 4A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Chesterton (14) 22-0 280 1 2. Fishers 20-2 242 3 3. Homestead 18-5 189 5 4. Carmel 16-5 174 2 5. Ben Davis 18-2 140 9 6. Penn 18-2 135 8 7. Mt. Vernon 18-2 119 10 8. Cathedral 18-6 109 4 9. Valparaiso 18-4 75 7 10. Anderson 18-4 49 NR

Others receiving votes: Lawrence North 43. Floyd Central 40. Bloomington North 30. Terre Haute North 26. Tech 13. Lafayette Jeff 9. North Central 7.

CLASS 3A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Glenn (5) 20-1 248 3 2. Mishawaka Marian (7) 18-3 247 2 3. Sullivan (1) 20-1 210 4 4. Leo 16-3 186 5 5. NorthWood (1) 21-1 172 1 6. Norwell 19-3 141 7 7. Peru 16-1 139 6 8. Brownstown 19-3 107 10 9. New Castle 15-4 77 8 10. Connersville 17-6 45 NR

Others receiving votes: Brebeuf Jesuit 42. Greensburg 35. North Harrison 31.

CLASS 2A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Monroe Central (13) 20-0 270 2 2. Eastside 20-1 232 T3 3. Central Noble 21-2 212 1 4. Linton-Stockton 19-3 200 5 5. Blackhawk Ch. (1) 16-4 185 T3 6. Carroll 18-1 150 6 7. Wapahani 17-4 117 9 8. South Spencer 16-3 70 8 9. Northeastern 16-4 69 NR 10. Eastern Hancock 15-5 58 NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Station 49.

Park Tudor 34. Clinton Prairie 8. Eastern 7. Fairfield 7. University 6. N. Putnam 6.

CLASS A

W-L Pts Prv 1. North Daviess (6) 19-3 222 3 2. Gary 21st Century (5) 16-4 210 1 3. Bloomfield (2) 17-4 192 2 4. Loogootee 17-5 168 5 5. Barr-Reeve 15-7 155 7 6. North White 17-3 152 6 7. Tindley 15-7 144 8 8. Edinburgh 18-3 139 4 9. Covington 16-5 51 NR 10. Lutheran 14-5 41 9

Others receiving votes: Triton 26. Jac-Cen-Del 19. Lafayette Catholic 18. Argos 10. Borden 7. Orleans 6.

GIRLS

STATE FINALS

Saturday

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Class 4A

Franklin vs. Noblesville, 8:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Silver Creek vs. S.B. Washington, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Forest Park vs. Frankton, 12:45 p.m.

Class A

Tecumseh vs. Laf. Cent. Cath., 10:30 a.m.

ALL NECC

Lauren Leach, Angola; Madison Vice, Central Noble; Meghan Kiebel, Central Noble; Skyelar Kessler, Eastside; Brea Garber, Fairfield; Brooke Sanchez, Fairfield; Bailey Willard, Fairfield; Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont; Nataley Armstrong, Garrett; Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett; Bailey Kelham, Garrett; Peyton Hartsough, Lakeland; Kennedy Kugler, Prairie Heights; Alayna Boots, Prairie Heights; Jazmyn Smith, West Noble.

Honorable Mention

Kylie Caswell, Angola; Cara DeBolt, Churubusco; Grace Kriescher, Eastside; Faith Owen, Garrett; Taylor Gerke, Garrett; Faith Riehl, Lakeland; Alivia Rasler, Lakeland; Trevyn Terry, Prairie Heights; Mackensy Mabie, West Noble; Hope Bortner, Westview.

Gymnastics

LATE MONDAY

HOMESTEAD 110.575, EAST NOBLE94.8

Vault—Zirille (H) 9.55; Bars—Zirille (H) 9.675; Beam—Zirille (H) 9.5; Floor—Zirille (H) 9.55; All-Around—Zirille (H) 38.275.

Swimming

BOYS

AREA DIVING REGIONAL

South Side

Advancement: First through eighth place participants will qualify for the state finals.

1. Otero (Fishers) 529.1, 2. Jansen (F) 524.6, 3. Cates (Oak Hill) 484.2, 4. Cox (Hamilton Heights) 472.8, 5. Brovont (Eastern Greentown) 455.25, 6. Butcher (Western) 398.85, 7. Waite (Homestead) 396.45, 8. Mutter (Noblesville) 382.05, 9. Carr (Carroll) 334.1, 10. Huynh (Carroll) 333.9, 20. Zimmer (Norwell) 171.6.