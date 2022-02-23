NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 51 35 11 5 75 212 151 Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 Toronto 50 32 14 4 68 179 141 Boston 50 29 17 4 62 145 139 Detroit 51 23 22 6 52 147 176 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 134 159 Buffalo 51 16 27 8 40 138 182 Montreal 51 11 33 7 29 117 197

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 50 35 11 4 74 176 121 Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140 N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127 Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 Columbus 50 26 23 1 53 167 183 N.Y. Islanders 45 18 20 7 43 111 126 Philadelphia 51 15 26 10 40 129 180 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 50 36 10 4 76 199 143 St. Louis 50 30 14 6 66 179 138 Minnesota 48 31 14 3 65 186 147 Nashville 51 29 18 4 62 159 147 Dallas 49 27 20 2 56 143 145 Winnipeg 50 22 20 8 52 145 150 Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176 Arizona 50 13 33 4 30 114 186

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 49 30 13 6 66 169 114 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150 Edmonton 50 28 19 3 59 168 161 Los Angeles 50 26 17 7 59 147 141 Anaheim 52 24 19 9 57 156 158 Vancouver 52 24 22 6 54 140 148 San Jose 49 22 22 5 49 131 154 Seattle 52 16 32 4 36 135 185

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday

Boston 5, Colorado 1

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Vancouver 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday

Ottawa 4, Minnesota 3

Nashville 6, Florida 4

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1

Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, late

San Jose at Anaheim, late

Today

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 40 24 13 3 0 51 141 113 Reading 42 23 12 6 1 53 148 131 Trois-Rivieres 39 22 13 3 1 48 149 126 Worcester 43 20 20 2 1 43 149 151 Maine 46 20 20 4 2 46 135 162 Adirondack 43 17 24 2 0 36 126 161

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 46 29 14 2 1 61 133 108 Florida 49 26 15 4 4 60 163 132 Atlanta 49 28 17 3 1 60 143 125 Orlando 47 25 19 3 0 53 136 144 Greenville 44 16 21 4 3 39 124 137 Norfolk 46 17 25 2 2 38 119 166 S Carolina 47 16 26 5 0 37 114 158

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 45 32 10 1 2 67 173 123 Wheeling 46 27 18 1 0 55 162 148 KOMETS 48 25 17 5 1 56 171 148 Cincinnati 48 25 20 3 0 53 167 150 Kalamazoo 46 24 22 0 0 48 148 163 Iowa 50 20 23 6 1 47 150 182 Indy 48 20 23 2 3 45 149 160

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 50 30 17 2 1 63 172 158 Idaho 50 28 19 2 1 59 152 122 Rapid City 51 25 19 4 3 57 158 165 Tulsa 48 24 21 1 2 51 141 147 Allen 47 21 20 5 1 48 154 165 Wichita 50 22 21 7 0 51 149 162 Kansas City 50 23 24 2 1 49 150 168

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday

Utah 5, Worcester 4

Kansas City 5, Idaho 1

Tuesday

Adirondack 4, Newfoundland 3

Wheeling 4, Reading 3, OT

Today

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday

Kalamazoo at Indy, 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Friday

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Reading at Indy, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.