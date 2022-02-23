Wednesday, February 23, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|51
|35
|11
|5
|75
|212
|151
|Tampa Bay
|49
|32
|11
|6
|70
|169
|139
|Toronto
|50
|32
|14
|4
|68
|179
|141
|Boston
|50
|29
|17
|4
|62
|145
|139
|Detroit
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|147
|176
|Ottawa
|50
|19
|26
|5
|43
|134
|159
|Buffalo
|51
|16
|27
|8
|40
|138
|182
|Montreal
|51
|11
|33
|7
|29
|117
|197
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|50
|35
|11
|4
|74
|176
|121
|Pittsburgh
|52
|31
|13
|8
|70
|173
|140
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|32
|13
|5
|69
|151
|127
|Washington
|52
|28
|15
|9
|65
|171
|145
|Columbus
|50
|26
|23
|1
|53
|167
|183
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|18
|20
|7
|43
|111
|126
|Philadelphia
|51
|15
|26
|10
|40
|129
|180
|New Jersey
|50
|17
|28
|5
|39
|146
|182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|50
|36
|10
|4
|76
|199
|143
|St. Louis
|50
|30
|14
|6
|66
|179
|138
|Minnesota
|48
|31
|14
|3
|65
|186
|147
|Nashville
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|159
|147
|Dallas
|49
|27
|20
|2
|56
|143
|145
|Winnipeg
|50
|22
|20
|8
|52
|145
|150
|Chicago
|52
|18
|26
|8
|44
|126
|176
|Arizona
|50
|13
|33
|4
|30
|114
|186
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|49
|30
|13
|6
|66
|169
|114
|Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|169
|150
|Edmonton
|50
|28
|19
|3
|59
|168
|161
|Los Angeles
|50
|26
|17
|7
|59
|147
|141
|Anaheim
|52
|24
|19
|9
|57
|156
|158
|Vancouver
|52
|24
|22
|6
|54
|140
|148
|San Jose
|49
|22
|22
|5
|49
|131
|154
|Seattle
|52
|16
|32
|4
|36
|135
|185
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday
Boston 5, Colorado 1
Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1
Montreal 5, Toronto 2
Vancouver 5, Seattle 2
Tuesday
Ottawa 4, Minnesota 3
Nashville 6, Florida 4
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1
Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, late
San Jose at Anaheim, late
Today
Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|40
|24
|13
|3
|0
|51
|141
|113
|Reading
|42
|23
|12
|6
|1
|53
|148
|131
|Trois-Rivieres
|39
|22
|13
|3
|1
|48
|149
|126
|Worcester
|43
|20
|20
|2
|1
|43
|149
|151
|Maine
|46
|20
|20
|4
|2
|46
|135
|162
|Adirondack
|43
|17
|24
|2
|0
|36
|126
|161
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|46
|29
|14
|2
|1
|61
|133
|108
|Florida
|49
|26
|15
|4
|4
|60
|163
|132
|Atlanta
|49
|28
|17
|3
|1
|60
|143
|125
|Orlando
|47
|25
|19
|3
|0
|53
|136
|144
|Greenville
|44
|16
|21
|4
|3
|39
|124
|137
|Norfolk
|46
|17
|25
|2
|2
|38
|119
|166
|S Carolina
|47
|16
|26
|5
|0
|37
|114
|158
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|45
|32
|10
|1
|2
|67
|173
|123
|Wheeling
|46
|27
|18
|1
|0
|55
|162
|148
|KOMETS
|48
|25
|17
|5
|1
|56
|171
|148
|Cincinnati
|48
|25
|20
|3
|0
|53
|167
|150
|Kalamazoo
|46
|24
|22
|0
|0
|48
|148
|163
|Iowa
|50
|20
|23
|6
|1
|47
|150
|182
|Indy
|48
|20
|23
|2
|3
|45
|149
|160
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|50
|30
|17
|2
|1
|63
|172
|158
|Idaho
|50
|28
|19
|2
|1
|59
|152
|122
|Rapid City
|51
|25
|19
|4
|3
|57
|158
|165
|Tulsa
|48
|24
|21
|1
|2
|51
|141
|147
|Allen
|47
|21
|20
|5
|1
|48
|154
|165
|Wichita
|50
|22
|21
|7
|0
|51
|149
|162
|Kansas City
|50
|23
|24
|2
|1
|49
|150
|168
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday
Utah 5, Worcester 4
Kansas City 5, Idaho 1
Tuesday
Adirondack 4, Newfoundland 3
Wheeling 4, Reading 3, OT
Today
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday
Kalamazoo at Indy, 10:30 a.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Friday
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Reading at Indy, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
