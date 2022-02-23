TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Goran Dragic to a rest-of-season contract.

PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed G Brandon Williams to a two-way contract.

WNBA

CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed G Yvonne Anderson to a training camp contract.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Linnae Harper to a training camp contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Adrian Dixon head certified athletic trainer.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Noah Dawkins to a contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named James Bettcher assistant linebacker coach, Charles Burks assistant secondary/cornerback coach and Derek Frazier assistant offensive line coach. Signed WR Trent Taylor to a reserve/future contract. Promoted Jordan Kovacs to assistant linebacker coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Andrew Carter defensive quality control coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LB Josh Woods.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed K Dominik Eberle.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed CB Marvell Tell.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LB Anthony Hitchens.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Named Brendan Nugent offensive line coach, Chris Gould assistant special teams coach and Mike Hiestand offensive assistant coach.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Chris Streveler to a reserve/future contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed K Brett Maher on waivers.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Chris Myarick to a reserve/future contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced the retirement of LB Jack Cichy.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Josh Malone on a reserve/future contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan and RW Jesper Froden from Providence (AHL) loans. Reassigned C Jack Studnicka to Providence on loan.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled LW Brandon Biro from Rochester (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Activated C Maxim Mamin from injured reserve. Reassigned RW Owen Tippet to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL) from Ontario (AHL). Recalled D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL). Recalled C Mark Kastelic from Belleville. Reassigned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned C Lane Pederson to San Jose (AHL).

AHL

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Reassigned F Dallas Gerads to Greenville (ECHL) on loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled G John Lethemon from Greenville loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired RW Josh Ho-Sang from the Canadian Olympic Team loan.

UTICA COMETS — Acquired D Tyler Wothersopoon from the Canadian Olympic Team loan.

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired G Dylan Pasco from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Loaned G Alex Sakellaropoulos to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired LW Joshua Winquist.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired F Joe Manchurek from Wichita trade. Traded F Jackson Leef to Tulsa.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed F Austin Eastman on injured reserve effective Feb. 21.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Loaned F Ara Nazarian to Rochester (AHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Ryan Galt. Loaned F Nick Pastujov to Rochester (AHL). Released G Mario Vrab to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

MAINE MARINERS — Released D Roshen Jaswal.

READING ROYALS — Activated F Cam Strong from injured reserve and D Garret Cockerill from the reserve list. Placed D Jared Brandt on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Traded G Logan Flodell to Reading.

TULSA OILERS — Traded F Logan Coomes to Cincinnati.

SOCCER

MLS

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Dom Dwyer to a two-year contract. Acquired general allocation money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2022 international roster spot. Loaned F Erik Lopez to Club Atletico Banfield of the Argentine Primera División until the end of 2022 season.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Ryan Sailor to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named D Aaron Long team captain.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Named Stephanie Ludwig head athletic trainer.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced MF Joao Paulo, Ds Xavier Arreaga and Nouhou have been granted U.S. green cards giving them permanent residency in the United States and will no longer occupy international roster slots.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Re-signed G Thomas Hasal to a two-year contract extension.