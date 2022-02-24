The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, February 24, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 35 23 .603
Boston 34 26 .567 2
Toronto 32 25 .561
Brooklyn 31 28 .525
New York 25 34 .424 10½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 38 21 .644
Atlanta 28 30 .483
Charlotte 29 31 .483
Washington 27 31 .466 10½
Orlando 13 47 .217 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 21 .644
Cleveland 35 23 .603
Milwaukee 36 24 .600
Indiana 20 40 .333 18½
Detroit 13 45 .224 24½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 41 19 .683
Dallas 35 24 .593
San Antonio 23 36 .390 17½
New Orleans 23 36 .390 17½
Houston 15 43 .259 25

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 36 22 .621
Denver 33 25 .569 3
Minnesota 31 28 .525
Portland 25 34 .424 11½
Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 18

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 48 10 .828
Golden State 42 17 .712
L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½
L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21
Sacramento 22 38 .367 27

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Today

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

Friday

Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Boston at Detroit, noon

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Through Feb. 23

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Embiid, PHI 46 439 421 1361 29.6
Anttknmpo, MIL 49 496 393 1443 29.4
James, LAL 41 453 172 1192 29.1
DeRozan, CHI 55 566 381 1547 28.1
Young, ATL 53 495 327 1475 27.8
Doncic, DAL 44 428 234 1212 27.5
Morant, MEM 46 460 244 1233 26.8
Jokic, DEN 52 516 236 1352 26.0
Curry, GS 54 452 238 1393 25.8
Mitchell, UTA 46 426 179 1184 25.7
Tatum, BOS 56 500 285 1439 25.7
Booker, PHO 51 473 220 1300 25.5
LaVine, CHI 47 411 199 1156 24.6
Towns, MIN 52 453 253 1269 24.4
Brown, BOS 46 398 174 1092 23.7
Glgs-Alxndr, OKC 43 334 241 976 22.7
Harden, PHI 44 292 304 990 22.5
Ingram, NO 45 366 195 993 22.1

Assists

G AST AVG
Paul, PHO 58 619 10.7
Harden, PHI 44 447 10.2
Murray, SA 52 486 9.3
Young, ATL 53 493 9.3
Doncic, DAL 44 395 9.0
Garland, CLE 47 374 8.0
Jokic, DEN 52 410 7.9
Lowry, MIA 46 364 7.9
Ball, CHA 53 400 7.5
Westbrook, LAL 57 430 7.5
Haliburton, IND 51 379 7.4

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 14 4 .778
Raptors 14 6 .700 1
Delaware 10 5 .667
Capital City 11 6 .647
Long Island 12 8 .600 3
Maine 8 7 .533
Grand Rapids 9 9 .500 5
Westchester 8 8 .500 5
MAD ANTS 8 10 .444 6
Windy City 8 11 .421
College Park 7 10 .412
Wisconsin 7 10 .412
Greensboro 6 10 .375 7
Lakeland 4 11 .267
Cleveland 2 13 .133 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 13 5 .722
Agua Caliente 12 5 .706 ½
South Bay 12 5 .706 ½
Iowa 9 7 .563 3
Birmingham 9 7 .563 3
Oklahoma City 11 10 .524
Austin 7 7 .500 4
Texas 8 9 .471
Stockton 8 10 .444 5
Sioux Falls 8 12 .400 6
Santa Cruz 7 11 .389 6
Memphis 6 12 .333 7
Salt Lake City 4 14 .222 9

Tuesday

Oklahoma City 130, Sioux Falls 89

Wednesday

Windy City 117, Grand Rapids 116, OT

South Bay 118, Stockton 112, 2OT

MAD ANTS 133, Cleveland 110

Capital City 132, College Park 106

Raptors 100, Greensboro 98

Austin 142, Memphis 116

Iowa 116, Salt Lake City 109

Rio Grande Valley 141, Texas 95

Motor City 110, Wisconsin 107

Sioux Falls 115, Oklahoma City 111

Today

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday

Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at R.G. Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

MAD ANTS 133, CHARGE 110

FORT WAYNE (133): Anderson 12-23 2-2 31, Hinton 7-15 0-0 17, Bigby-Williams 4-5 1-2 10, York 10-20 0-0 26, Lemon Jr. 10-16 1-4 23, Rowsey 4-10 0-0 9, Bradshaw 1-8 1-1 4, Vorhees 5-7 1-2 13. Totals 53-104 6-11 133.

CLEVELAND (110): Windler 6-11 2-3 17, Newman 3-7 1-2 7, Fall 12-14 2-3 27, James 9-18 1-2 22, Nembhard Jr. 5-18 2-2 14, Scott 5-14 0-2 12, Evans 2-7 0-0 4, Huestis 3-7 0-1 7, Iwundu 0-1 0-0 0, Ballock 0-1 0-0 0, Landers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-99 8-15 110.

Fort Wayne 40 39 25 29 133
Cleveland 28 38 21 23 110

3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 16-39 (Anderson 4-11, Hinton 3-6, York 6-12, Lemon Jr. 1-2, Rowsey 1-4, Bradshaw 0-3, Vorhees 1-1), Cleveland 8-31 (Windler 2-7, Newman 0-2, James 2-6, Nembhard Jr. 1-6, Scott 2-5, Huestis 1-3, Ballock 0-1, Landers 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 56 (Vorhees 14), Cleveland 53 (Nembhard Jr., Huestis 9). Assists—Fort Wayne 32 (Lemon Jr. 10), Cleveland 21 (Nembhard Jr. 7). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 18, Cleveland 13. A—1,111.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  