Thursday, February 24, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|35
|23
|.603
|—
|Boston
|34
|26
|.567
|2
|Toronto
|32
|25
|.561
|2½
|Brooklyn
|31
|28
|.525
|4½
|New York
|25
|34
|.424
|10½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Atlanta
|28
|30
|.483
|9½
|Charlotte
|29
|31
|.483
|9½
|Washington
|27
|31
|.466
|10½
|Orlando
|13
|47
|.217
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Cleveland
|35
|23
|.603
|2½
|Milwaukee
|36
|24
|.600
|2½
|Indiana
|20
|40
|.333
|18½
|Detroit
|13
|45
|.224
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|Dallas
|35
|24
|.593
|5½
|San Antonio
|23
|36
|.390
|17½
|New Orleans
|23
|36
|.390
|17½
|Houston
|15
|43
|.259
|25
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Denver
|33
|25
|.569
|3
|Minnesota
|31
|28
|.525
|5½
|Portland
|25
|34
|.424
|11½
|Oklahoma City
|18
|40
|.310
|18
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|48
|10
|.828
|—
|Golden State
|42
|17
|.712
|6½
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|31
|.492
|19½
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|31
|.466
|21
|Sacramento
|22
|38
|.367
|27
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Today
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.
Friday
Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Boston at Detroit, noon
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Through Feb. 23
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid, PHI
|46
|439
|421
|1361
|29.6
|Anttknmpo, MIL
|49
|496
|393
|1443
|29.4
|James, LAL
|41
|453
|172
|1192
|29.1
|DeRozan, CHI
|55
|566
|381
|1547
|28.1
|Young, ATL
|53
|495
|327
|1475
|27.8
|Doncic, DAL
|44
|428
|234
|1212
|27.5
|Morant, MEM
|46
|460
|244
|1233
|26.8
|Jokic, DEN
|52
|516
|236
|1352
|26.0
|Curry, GS
|54
|452
|238
|1393
|25.8
|Mitchell, UTA
|46
|426
|179
|1184
|25.7
|Tatum, BOS
|56
|500
|285
|1439
|25.7
|Booker, PHO
|51
|473
|220
|1300
|25.5
|LaVine, CHI
|47
|411
|199
|1156
|24.6
|Towns, MIN
|52
|453
|253
|1269
|24.4
|Brown, BOS
|46
|398
|174
|1092
|23.7
|Glgs-Alxndr, OKC
|43
|334
|241
|976
|22.7
|Harden, PHI
|44
|292
|304
|990
|22.5
|Ingram, NO
|45
|366
|195
|993
|22.1
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Paul, PHO
|58
|619
|10.7
|Harden, PHI
|44
|447
|10.2
|Murray, SA
|52
|486
|9.3
|Young, ATL
|53
|493
|9.3
|Doncic, DAL
|44
|395
|9.0
|Garland, CLE
|47
|374
|8.0
|Jokic, DEN
|52
|410
|7.9
|Lowry, MIA
|46
|364
|7.9
|Ball, CHA
|53
|400
|7.5
|Westbrook, LAL
|57
|430
|7.5
|Haliburton, IND
|51
|379
|7.4
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Raptors
|14
|6
|.700
|1
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|2½
|Capital City
|11
|6
|.647
|2½
|Long Island
|12
|8
|.600
|3
|Maine
|8
|7
|.533
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|Westchester
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|MAD ANTS
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|Windy City
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|College Park
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Wisconsin
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Greensboro
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8½
|Cleveland
|2
|13
|.133
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Agua Caliente
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|South Bay
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Birmingham
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Oklahoma City
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Austin
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Texas
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|Stockton
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Sioux Falls
|8
|12
|.400
|6
|Santa Cruz
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|Memphis
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|Salt Lake City
|4
|14
|.222
|9
Tuesday
Oklahoma City 130, Sioux Falls 89
Wednesday
Windy City 117, Grand Rapids 116, OT
South Bay 118, Stockton 112, 2OT
MAD ANTS 133, Cleveland 110
Capital City 132, College Park 106
Raptors 100, Greensboro 98
Austin 142, Memphis 116
Iowa 116, Salt Lake City 109
Rio Grande Valley 141, Texas 95
Motor City 110, Wisconsin 107
Sioux Falls 115, Oklahoma City 111
Today
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Friday
Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at R.G. Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
MAD ANTS 133, CHARGE 110
FORT WAYNE (133): Anderson 12-23 2-2 31, Hinton 7-15 0-0 17, Bigby-Williams 4-5 1-2 10, York 10-20 0-0 26, Lemon Jr. 10-16 1-4 23, Rowsey 4-10 0-0 9, Bradshaw 1-8 1-1 4, Vorhees 5-7 1-2 13. Totals 53-104 6-11 133.
CLEVELAND (110): Windler 6-11 2-3 17, Newman 3-7 1-2 7, Fall 12-14 2-3 27, James 9-18 1-2 22, Nembhard Jr. 5-18 2-2 14, Scott 5-14 0-2 12, Evans 2-7 0-0 4, Huestis 3-7 0-1 7, Iwundu 0-1 0-0 0, Ballock 0-1 0-0 0, Landers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-99 8-15 110.
|Fort Wayne
|40
|39
|25
|29
|—
|133
|Cleveland
|28
|38
|21
|23
|—
|110
3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 16-39 (Anderson 4-11, Hinton 3-6, York 6-12, Lemon Jr. 1-2, Rowsey 1-4, Bradshaw 0-3, Vorhees 1-1), Cleveland 8-31 (Windler 2-7, Newman 0-2, James 2-6, Nembhard Jr. 1-6, Scott 2-5, Huestis 1-3, Ballock 0-1, Landers 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 56 (Vorhees 14), Cleveland 53 (Nembhard Jr., Huestis 9). Assists—Fort Wayne 32 (Lemon Jr. 10), Cleveland 21 (Nembhard Jr. 7). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 18, Cleveland 13. A—1,111.
