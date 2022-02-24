The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, February 24, 2022 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

LATE TUESDAY

NEW HAVEN 77, BISHOP LUERS 71

Bishop Luers 20 15 14 22 71
New Haven 23 16 21 17 77

New Haven: Williams 36, Brooks 13, Harding 7, Turnwald 5, Harris 6, King 3, Cottrell 2, Robertson 2, Cannon 1, Graham 1, N/A 1

Bishop Luers: Individual statistics not available

GIRLS

STATE FINALS

Saturday

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Class 4A

Franklin vs. Noblesville, 8:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Silver Creek vs. S.B. Washington, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Forest Park vs. Frankton, 12:45 p.m.

Class A

Tecumseh vs. Laf. Cent. Cath., 10:30 a.m.

Gymnastics

AREA SECTIONALS

Saturday

Wawasee

Angola, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside, Elkhart, Lakeland, Lakewood Park Christian, NorthWood, Plymouth, Rochester, Warsaw, Wawasee, West Noble

Concordia

Bishop Dwenger, Carroll, Concordia, Homestead, Huntington North, Jay County, Mississinewa, North Side, Northrop, Snider, South Side, Wayne

Swimming

BOYS

STATE FINALS

Friday-Saturday

At IUPUI

Local participants

200MR—Carroll, Homestead, Norwell

200Free—Dankert (Car), Hill (Hom)

200IM—McCurdy (Car), Lindsay (Hom), Geimer (Bluffton)

50Free—Marsh (Car), Hammes (Hom), Kaehr (Adams Central)

100Fly—McCurdy (Car), Page (Nor), Lindsay (Hom), Geimer (Blu)

100Free—Hammes (Hom), Wihebrink (Warsaw)

500Free—Dankert (Car), Hill (Hom), Crews (Car)

200FR—Carroll, Homestead

100Back—Bushong (Car), Harper (Wawasee), Page (Nor)

100Breast—Lee (Car), Wihebrink (War), Zimmer (Nor)

400FR—Carroll, Wawasee

Diving—Waite (Hom)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  