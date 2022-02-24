Thursday, February 24, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
LATE TUESDAY
NEW HAVEN 77, BISHOP LUERS 71
|Bishop Luers
|20
|15
|14
|22
|—
|71
|New Haven
|23
|16
|21
|17
|—
|77
New Haven: Williams 36, Brooks 13, Harding 7, Turnwald 5, Harris 6, King 3, Cottrell 2, Robertson 2, Cannon 1, Graham 1, N/A 1
Bishop Luers: Individual statistics not available
GIRLS
STATE FINALS
Saturday
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Class 4A
Franklin vs. Noblesville, 8:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Silver Creek vs. S.B. Washington, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Forest Park vs. Frankton, 12:45 p.m.
Class A
Tecumseh vs. Laf. Cent. Cath., 10:30 a.m.
Gymnastics
AREA SECTIONALS
Saturday
Wawasee
Angola, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside, Elkhart, Lakeland, Lakewood Park Christian, NorthWood, Plymouth, Rochester, Warsaw, Wawasee, West Noble
Concordia
Bishop Dwenger, Carroll, Concordia, Homestead, Huntington North, Jay County, Mississinewa, North Side, Northrop, Snider, South Side, Wayne
Swimming
BOYS
STATE FINALS
Friday-Saturday
At IUPUI
Local participants
200MR—Carroll, Homestead, Norwell
200Free—Dankert (Car), Hill (Hom)
200IM—McCurdy (Car), Lindsay (Hom), Geimer (Bluffton)
50Free—Marsh (Car), Hammes (Hom), Kaehr (Adams Central)
100Fly—McCurdy (Car), Page (Nor), Lindsay (Hom), Geimer (Blu)
100Free—Hammes (Hom), Wihebrink (Warsaw)
500Free—Dankert (Car), Hill (Hom), Crews (Car)
200FR—Carroll, Homestead
100Back—Bushong (Car), Harper (Wawasee), Page (Nor)
100Breast—Lee (Car), Wihebrink (War), Zimmer (Nor)
400FR—Carroll, Wawasee
Diving—Waite (Hom)
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story