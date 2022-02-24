Thursday, February 24, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|51
|35
|11
|5
|75
|212
|151
|Tampa Bay
|50
|33
|11
|6
|72
|174
|142
|Toronto
|50
|32
|14
|4
|68
|179
|141
|Boston
|50
|29
|17
|4
|62
|145
|139
|Detroit
|52
|23
|23
|6
|52
|149
|181
|Ottawa
|50
|19
|26
|5
|43
|134
|159
|Buffalo
|52
|16
|28
|8
|40
|138
|186
|Montreal
|52
|12
|33
|7
|31
|121
|197
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|50
|35
|11
|4
|74
|176
|121
|Pittsburgh
|52
|31
|13
|8
|70
|173
|140
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|32
|13
|5
|69
|151
|127
|Washington
|52
|28
|15
|9
|65
|171
|145
|Columbus
|50
|26
|23
|1
|53
|167
|183
|N.Y. Islanders
|46
|19
|20
|7
|45
|116
|128
|Philadelphia
|51
|15
|26
|10
|40
|129
|180
|New Jersey
|50
|17
|28
|5
|39
|146
|182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|51
|37
|10
|4
|78
|204
|145
|St. Louis
|50
|30
|14
|6
|66
|179
|138
|Minnesota
|48
|31
|14
|3
|65
|186
|147
|Nashville
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|159
|147
|Dallas
|50
|28
|20
|2
|58
|146
|147
|Winnipeg
|51
|22
|20
|9
|53
|147
|153
|Chicago
|52
|18
|26
|8
|44
|126
|176
|Arizona
|50
|13
|33
|4
|30
|114
|186
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|49
|30
|13
|6
|66
|169
|114
|Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|169
|150
|Los Angeles
|50
|26
|17
|7
|59
|147
|141
|Edmonton
|51
|28
|20
|3
|59
|171
|166
|Anaheim
|53
|25
|19
|9
|59
|160
|161
|Vancouver
|52
|24
|22
|6
|54
|140
|148
|San Jose
|50
|22
|22
|6
|50
|134
|158
|Seattle
|53
|16
|33
|4
|36
|137
|190
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Ottawa 4, Minnesota 3
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1
Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT
Nashville 6, Florida 4
N.Y. Islanders 5, Seattle 2
Anaheim 4, San Jose 3, SO
Wednesday
Montreal 4, Buffalo 0
Colorado 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 3
Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Los Angeles at Arizona, late
Today
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
COLORADO 5,
DETROIT 2
|Colorado
|2
|1
|2
|—
|5
|Detroit
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period—1, Colorado, Landeskog 24 (Makar, Helm), 1:12. 2, Colorado, Jost 6 (O’Connor, Newhook), 11:47. Penalties—Fabbri, DET (Hooking), 5:30; Zadina, DET (Tripping), 14:28; Jost, COL (Interference), 14:28; MacDermid, COL (Hooking), 18:20.
Second Period—3, Detroit, Zadina 7 (Seider, Larkin), 11:35. 4, Colorado, Kadri 22 (Toews, Rantanen), 18:19. Penalties—Rantanen, COL (Delay of Game), 7:36; Erne, DET (Cross Checking), 15:13; Rasmussen, DET (Tripping), 19:59.
Third Period—5, Colorado, Nichushkin 14 (Burakovsky, Newhook), 2:11. 6, Detroit, Fabbri 14 (Larkin, Seider), 9:38 (pp). 7, Colorado, Landeskog 25 (Rantanen), 19:21 (en). Penalties—Nichushkin, COL (Interference), 9:14.
Shots on Goal—Colorado 11-10-10—31. Detroit 7-13-14—34.
Power-play opportunities—Colorado 0 of 3; Detroit 1 of 3.
Goalies—Colorado, Francouz 8-2-0 (34 shots-32 saves). Detroit, Greiss 8-8-1 (30-26).
A—18,562 (20,000). T—2:30.
Referees—Peter MacDougall, Corey Syvret. Linesmen—Vaughan Rody, Travis Toomey.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundlnd
|40
|24
|12
|3
|0
|51
|142
|117
|Reading
|43
|24
|12
|6
|1
|55
|152
|132
|Trois-Rivieres
|40
|22
|14
|3
|1
|48
|150
|132
|Maine
|47
|21
|20
|4
|2
|48
|141
|163
|Worcester
|43
|20
|20
|2
|1
|43
|149
|151
|Adirondack
|43
|17
|24
|2
|0
|36
|129
|162
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|47
|30
|14
|2
|1
|63
|140
|111
|Florida
|50
|27
|15
|4
|4
|62
|169
|132
|Atlanta
|49
|28
|17
|3
|1
|60
|143
|125
|Orlando
|48
|25
|20
|3
|0
|53
|136
|150
|Greenville
|45
|16
|22
|4
|3
|39
|125
|141
|S. Carolina
|48
|17
|26
|5
|0
|39
|118
|159
|Norfolk
|47
|17
|26
|2
|2
|38
|122
|173
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|45
|32
|10
|1
|2
|67
|173
|123
|Wheeling
|47
|27
|19
|1
|0
|55
|163
|152
|KOMETS
|48
|25
|17
|5
|1
|56
|171
|148
|Cincinnati
|48
|25
|20
|3
|0
|53
|167
|150
|Kalamazoo
|46
|24
|22
|0
|0
|48
|148
|163
|Iowa
|51
|21
|23
|6
|1
|49
|157
|185
|Indy
|48
|20
|23
|2
|3
|45
|149
|160
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|50
|30
|17
|2
|1
|63
|172
|158
|Idaho
|50
|28
|19
|2
|1
|59
|152
|122
|Rapid City
|51
|25
|19
|4
|3
|57
|158
|165
|Tulsa
|48
|24
|21
|1
|2
|51
|141
|147
|Allen
|47
|21
|20
|5
|1
|48
|154
|165
|Wichita
|51
|22
|22
|7
|0
|51
|152
|169
|Kansas City
|50
|23
|24
|2
|1
|49
|150
|168
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Adirondack 4, Newfoundland 3
Wheeling 4, Reading 3, OT
Wednesday
Jacksonville 7, Norfolk 3
Maine 6, Trois-Rivieres 1
South Carolina 4, Greenville 1
Reading 4, Wheeling 1
Florida 6, Orlando 0
Iowa 7, Wichita 3
Adirondack 7, Newfoundland 4
Worcester at Idaho, late
Today
Kalamazoo at Indy, 10:30 a.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Friday
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Reading at Indy, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
