NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 51 35 11 5 75 212 151 Tampa Bay 50 33 11 6 72 174 142 Toronto 50 32 14 4 68 179 141 Boston 50 29 17 4 62 145 139 Detroit 52 23 23 6 52 149 181 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 134 159 Buffalo 52 16 28 8 40 138 186 Montreal 52 12 33 7 31 121 197

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 50 35 11 4 74 176 121 Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140 N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127 Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 Columbus 50 26 23 1 53 167 183 N.Y. Islanders 46 19 20 7 45 116 128 Philadelphia 51 15 26 10 40 129 180 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 51 37 10 4 78 204 145 St. Louis 50 30 14 6 66 179 138 Minnesota 48 31 14 3 65 186 147 Nashville 51 29 18 4 62 159 147 Dallas 50 28 20 2 58 146 147 Winnipeg 51 22 20 9 53 147 153 Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176 Arizona 50 13 33 4 30 114 186

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 49 30 13 6 66 169 114 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150 Los Angeles 50 26 17 7 59 147 141 Edmonton 51 28 20 3 59 171 166 Anaheim 53 25 19 9 59 160 161 Vancouver 52 24 22 6 54 140 148 San Jose 50 22 22 6 50 134 158 Seattle 53 16 33 4 36 137 190

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Ottawa 4, Minnesota 3

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1

Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT

Nashville 6, Florida 4

N.Y. Islanders 5, Seattle 2

Anaheim 4, San Jose 3, SO

Wednesday

Montreal 4, Buffalo 0

Colorado 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 3

Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Los Angeles at Arizona, late

Today

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

COLORADO 5,

DETROIT 2

Colorado 2 1 2 — 5 Detroit 0 1 1 — 2

First Period—1, Colorado, Landeskog 24 (Makar, Helm), 1:12. 2, Colorado, Jost 6 (O’Connor, Newhook), 11:47. Penalties—Fabbri, DET (Hooking), 5:30; Zadina, DET (Tripping), 14:28; Jost, COL (Interference), 14:28; MacDermid, COL (Hooking), 18:20.

Second Period—3, Detroit, Zadina 7 (Seider, Larkin), 11:35. 4, Colorado, Kadri 22 (Toews, Rantanen), 18:19. Penalties—Rantanen, COL (Delay of Game), 7:36; Erne, DET (Cross Checking), 15:13; Rasmussen, DET (Tripping), 19:59.

Third Period—5, Colorado, Nichushkin 14 (Burakovsky, Newhook), 2:11. 6, Detroit, Fabbri 14 (Larkin, Seider), 9:38 (pp). 7, Colorado, Landeskog 25 (Rantanen), 19:21 (en). Penalties—Nichushkin, COL (Interference), 9:14.

Shots on Goal—Colorado 11-10-10—31. Detroit 7-13-14—34.

Power-play opportunities—Colorado 0 of 3; Detroit 1 of 3.

Goalies—Colorado, Francouz 8-2-0 (34 shots-32 saves). Detroit, Greiss 8-8-1 (30-26).

A—18,562 (20,000). T—2:30.

Referees—Peter MacDougall, Corey Syvret. Linesmen—Vaughan Rody, Travis Toomey.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundlnd 40 24 12 3 0 51 142 117 Reading 43 24 12 6 1 55 152 132 Trois-Rivieres 40 22 14 3 1 48 150 132 Maine 47 21 20 4 2 48 141 163 Worcester 43 20 20 2 1 43 149 151 Adirondack 43 17 24 2 0 36 129 162

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 47 30 14 2 1 63 140 111 Florida 50 27 15 4 4 62 169 132 Atlanta 49 28 17 3 1 60 143 125 Orlando 48 25 20 3 0 53 136 150 Greenville 45 16 22 4 3 39 125 141 S. Carolina 48 17 26 5 0 39 118 159 Norfolk 47 17 26 2 2 38 122 173

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 45 32 10 1 2 67 173 123 Wheeling 47 27 19 1 0 55 163 152 KOMETS 48 25 17 5 1 56 171 148 Cincinnati 48 25 20 3 0 53 167 150 Kalamazoo 46 24 22 0 0 48 148 163 Iowa 51 21 23 6 1 49 157 185 Indy 48 20 23 2 3 45 149 160

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 50 30 17 2 1 63 172 158 Idaho 50 28 19 2 1 59 152 122 Rapid City 51 25 19 4 3 57 158 165 Tulsa 48 24 21 1 2 51 141 147 Allen 47 21 20 5 1 48 154 165 Wichita 51 22 22 7 0 51 152 169 Kansas City 50 23 24 2 1 49 150 168

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Adirondack 4, Newfoundland 3

Wheeling 4, Reading 3, OT

Wednesday

Jacksonville 7, Norfolk 3

Maine 6, Trois-Rivieres 1

South Carolina 4, Greenville 1

Reading 4, Wheeling 1

Florida 6, Orlando 0

Iowa 7, Wichita 3

Adirondack 7, Newfoundland 4

Worcester at Idaho, late

Today

Kalamazoo at Indy, 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Friday

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Reading at Indy, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.