Thursday, February 24, 2022 1:00 am

SOCCER

MLS

Saturday

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA FC, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Austin, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 6 p.m.

New York at San Jose, 6 p.m.

New England at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Montreal at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

N.Y. City at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.

Salt Lake at Houston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 8 p.m.

