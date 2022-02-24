TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

NBA

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed Fs Kelvin Martin and Malik Fitts to 10-day contracts.

WNBA

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G/F Maya Caldwell to a training camp contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Mike Devlin assistant offensive line coach, George Godsey tight end coach, Rob Leonard outside linebackers coach, Zach Orr inside linebackers coach and Ryan Osborn defensive quality control.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed CB Siran Neal to a three-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen co-defensive coordinators, Darren Rizzi assistant head coach, Ronald Curry passing game coordinator, Doug Marrone offensive line coach and Kodi Burns wide receiver coach.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Justin Lawler on a contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Arvid Soderblom to Rockford (AHL) on loan.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned F Emil Bemstrom to Cleveland (AHL) on loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Velano and LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned F Owen Tippett to Charlotte (AHL)on loan.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived C Marian Studenic.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Filip Gustavsson and C Mark Kastelic to Belleville (AHL) on loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Connor Bunnaman and G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Ds Brennan Menell and Kristians Rubins from Toronto (AHL). Reassigned D Rasmus Sandin to Tornoto (AHL) on loan.

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Dyaln Pasco as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Ben Carroll. Placed F Chad Costello on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Ben Masella and F Kelly McDonald from injured reserve. Placed F Levko Koper and D Chris McKay on reserve. Placed F Alex Aleardi and D Stephen Desrocher on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Sacha Roy. Signed D Kylor Wall.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Brett Kemp from reserve. Placed D Bobby Russell on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Evan Wardley from reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Ryan Valentini from reserve. Placed F Karl El-Mir on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Zachary Bouthillier from reserve. Placed G Callum Booth on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Nick Pastorious. Activated F Nathan Noel from injured reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded G Michael Bullion to Atlanta.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Sean Avery and placed him on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Zach Court from reserve. Traded D Christian Evers to Indy.

READING ROYALS — Acquired G Logan Flodell from South Carolina.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Kristian Stead. Activated F Barrett Kirwin from reserve. Placed D Karl Boudrias on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Ethan Price from reserve. Placed F Chris Ordoobadi on reserve.

SOCCER

MLS

AUSTIN FC — Signed D Charlie Asensio to a one-year contract.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Ian Murphy and F Nick Markanich to contracts.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Named Shannon Murray head coach of Portland Timbers 2 of the NEXT Pro league.