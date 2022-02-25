The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Friday, February 25, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 35 23 .603
Boston 35 26 .574
Toronto 32 25 .561
Brooklyn 31 29 .517 5
New York 25 34 .424 10½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 38 21 .644
Charlotte 29 31 .483
Atlanta 28 31 .475 10
Washington 27 31 .466 10½
Orlando 13 47 .217 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 39 21 .650
Milwaukee 36 24 .600 3
Cleveland 35 24 .593
Indiana 20 40 .333 19
Detroit 14 45 .237 24½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 41 20 .672
Dallas 35 24 .593 5
San Antonio 23 36 .390 17
New Orleans 23 36 .390 17
Houston 15 43 .259 24½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 36 22 .621
Denver 33 25 .569 3
Minnesota 32 28 .533 5
Portland 25 34 .424 11½
Oklahoma City 18 41 .305 18½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 49 10 .831
Golden State 42 17 .712 7
L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 20
L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21½
Sacramento 22 38 .367 27½

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday

Detroit 106, Cleveland 103

Boston 129, Brooklyn 106

Chicago 112, Atlanta 108

Minnesota 119, Memphis 114

Phoenix 124, Oklahoma City 104

Denver at Sacramento, late

Golden State at Portland, late

Today

Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Boston at Detroit, noon

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday

Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

CHICAGO 112,

ATLANTA 108

ATLANTA (108): Gallinari 10-18 4-6 26, Hunter 0-4 2-2 2, Capela 7-11 0-0 14, Huerter 4-11 0-0 9, Young 3-17 8-11 14, Knox II 1-1 0-0 2, Okongwu 3-3 2-4 8, Bogdanovic 11-24 0-2 27, L.Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Wright 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 41-97 18-27 108.

CHICAGO (112): DeRozan 15-21 5-7 37, Green 1-5 2-2 4, Vucevic 4-13 4-4 12, Dosunmu 5-9 0-0 12, LaVine 7-17 4-4 20, Brown Jr. 2-4 0-0 5, Jones Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Thompson 3-3 5-8 11, White 4-10 0-0 9. Totals 41-84 22-27 112.

Atlanta 19 31 32 26 108
Chicago 24 28 30 30 112

3-Point Goals—Atlanta 8-28 (Bogdanovic 5-12, Gallinari 2-4, Huerter 1-5, Hunter 0-2, Young 0-5), Chicago 8-27 (DeRozan 2-3, Dosunmu 2-3, LaVine 2-8, Brown Jr. 1-2, White 1-4, Jones Jr. 0-2, Vucevic 0-2, Green 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 45 (Capela 17), Chicago 43 (Vucevic 10). Assists—Atlanta 20 (Young 10), Chicago 16 (DeRozan, Dosunmu, LaVine, Vucevic 3). Total Fouls—Atlanta 18, Chicago 20. A—21,236 (20,917)

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 14 4 .778
Raptors 14 6 .700 1
Delaware 11 5 .688 2
Capital City 11 6 .647
Long Island 13 8 .619
Westchester 9 8 .529
Grand Rapids 10 9 .526
Maine 8 8 .500 5
MAD ANTS 8 11 .421
Windy City 8 11 .421
College Park 7 10 .412
Wisconsin 7 11 .389 7
Greensboro 6 10 .375 7
Lakeland 4 12 .250 9
Cleveland 2 13 .133 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 13 5 .722
South Bay 12 5 .706 ½
Agua Caliente 12 6 .667 1
Iowa 9 7 .563 3
Birmingham 9 7 .563 3
Oklahoma City 11 10 .524
Austin 7 7 .500 4
Stockton 9 10 .474
Texas 8 9 .471
Sioux Falls 8 12 .400 6
Santa Cruz 7 11 .389 6
Memphis 6 12 .333 7
Salt Lake City 4 14 .222 9

Wednesday

Windy City 117, Grand Rapids 116, OT

South Bay 118, Stockton 112, 2OT

MAD ANTS 133, Cleveland 110

Capital City 132, College Park 106

Raptors 100, Greensboro 98

Austin 142, Memphis 116

Iowa 116, Salt Lake City 109

Rio Grande Valley 141, Texas 95

Motor City 110, Wisconsin 107

Sioux Falls 115, Oklahoma City 111

Thursday

Stockton 119, Agua Caliente 107

Delaware 130, MAD ANTS 108

Long Island 111, Lakeland 107

Grand Rapids 129, Maine 118

Westchester 125, Wisconsin 86

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, late

Today

Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at R.G. Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

BLUE COATS 130,

MAD ANTS 108

FORT WAYNE (108): Hinton 4-13 2-2 12, Anderson 11-23 2-4 28, Bigby-Williams 6-11 4-5 18, York 5-14 2-3 16, Lemon Jr. 6-17 1-2 14, Bradshaw 3-10 2-2 10, Rowsey 3-9 0-0 6, Vorhees 0-5 0-0 0, Robinson 1-5 1-1 4. Totals 39-107 14-18 108.

DELAWARE (130): Springer 2-5 3-3 9, Brown Jr. 7-17 0-1 17, Bassey 9-14 3-3 23, Harrison 2-4 0-0 5, Powell 7-14 5-9 21, Henry 4-9 0-0 9, Key 8-12 0-0 17, Ponds 4-5 2-3 12, Brownridge 4-9 0-0 10, McCaw 2-6 1-4 5, Njie 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 50-96 8-10 130.

Fort Wayne 22 27 26 33 108
Delaware 28 30 47 25 130

3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 6-30 (Hinton 0-3, Anderson 2-8, Bigby-Williams 0-1, York 3-8, Lemon Jr. 0-1, Bradshaw 1-2, Rowsey 0-3, Vorhees 0-3, Robinson 0-1), Delaware 16-44 (Springer 0-3, Brown Jr. 3-9, Bassey 0-2, Harrison 1-2, Powell 5-9, Henry 1-4, Key 1-2, Ponds 2-3, Bronwridge 2-6, McCaw 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 51 (Bigby-Williams 13), Delaware 52 (Key 11). Assists—Fort Wayne 20 (Lemon Jr. 5), Delaware 36 (Harrison 8). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 13, Delaware 21. A—793.

