Friday, February 25, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|35
|23
|.603
|—
|Boston
|35
|26
|.574
|1½
|Toronto
|32
|25
|.561
|2½
|Brooklyn
|31
|29
|.517
|5
|New York
|25
|34
|.424
|10½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Charlotte
|29
|31
|.483
|9½
|Atlanta
|28
|31
|.475
|10
|Washington
|27
|31
|.466
|10½
|Orlando
|13
|47
|.217
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|21
|.650
|—
|Milwaukee
|36
|24
|.600
|3
|Cleveland
|35
|24
|.593
|3½
|Indiana
|20
|40
|.333
|19
|Detroit
|14
|45
|.237
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|41
|20
|.672
|—
|Dallas
|35
|24
|.593
|5
|San Antonio
|23
|36
|.390
|17
|New Orleans
|23
|36
|.390
|17
|Houston
|15
|43
|.259
|24½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Denver
|33
|25
|.569
|3
|Minnesota
|32
|28
|.533
|5
|Portland
|25
|34
|.424
|11½
|Oklahoma City
|18
|41
|.305
|18½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|49
|10
|.831
|—
|Golden State
|42
|17
|.712
|7
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|31
|.492
|20
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|31
|.466
|21½
|Sacramento
|22
|38
|.367
|27½
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday
Detroit 106, Cleveland 103
Boston 129, Brooklyn 106
Chicago 112, Atlanta 108
Minnesota 119, Memphis 114
Phoenix 124, Oklahoma City 104
Denver at Sacramento, late
Golden State at Portland, late
Today
Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Boston at Detroit, noon
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday
Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
CHICAGO 112,
ATLANTA 108
ATLANTA (108): Gallinari 10-18 4-6 26, Hunter 0-4 2-2 2, Capela 7-11 0-0 14, Huerter 4-11 0-0 9, Young 3-17 8-11 14, Knox II 1-1 0-0 2, Okongwu 3-3 2-4 8, Bogdanovic 11-24 0-2 27, L.Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Wright 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 41-97 18-27 108.
CHICAGO (112): DeRozan 15-21 5-7 37, Green 1-5 2-2 4, Vucevic 4-13 4-4 12, Dosunmu 5-9 0-0 12, LaVine 7-17 4-4 20, Brown Jr. 2-4 0-0 5, Jones Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Thompson 3-3 5-8 11, White 4-10 0-0 9. Totals 41-84 22-27 112.
|Atlanta
|19
|31
|32
|26
|—
|108
|Chicago
|24
|28
|30
|30
|—
|112
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 8-28 (Bogdanovic 5-12, Gallinari 2-4, Huerter 1-5, Hunter 0-2, Young 0-5), Chicago 8-27 (DeRozan 2-3, Dosunmu 2-3, LaVine 2-8, Brown Jr. 1-2, White 1-4, Jones Jr. 0-2, Vucevic 0-2, Green 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 45 (Capela 17), Chicago 43 (Vucevic 10). Assists—Atlanta 20 (Young 10), Chicago 16 (DeRozan, Dosunmu, LaVine, Vucevic 3). Total Fouls—Atlanta 18, Chicago 20. A—21,236 (20,917)
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Raptors
|14
|6
|.700
|1
|Delaware
|11
|5
|.688
|2
|Capital City
|11
|6
|.647
|2½
|Long Island
|13
|8
|.619
|2½
|Westchester
|9
|8
|.529
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|Maine
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|MAD ANTS
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|Windy City
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|College Park
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Wisconsin
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Greensboro
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|Lakeland
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|Cleveland
|2
|13
|.133
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|South Bay
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|Agua Caliente
|12
|6
|.667
|1
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Birmingham
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Oklahoma City
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Austin
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Stockton
|9
|10
|.474
|4½
|Texas
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|8
|12
|.400
|6
|Santa Cruz
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|Memphis
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|Salt Lake City
|4
|14
|.222
|9
Wednesday
Windy City 117, Grand Rapids 116, OT
South Bay 118, Stockton 112, 2OT
MAD ANTS 133, Cleveland 110
Capital City 132, College Park 106
Raptors 100, Greensboro 98
Austin 142, Memphis 116
Iowa 116, Salt Lake City 109
Rio Grande Valley 141, Texas 95
Motor City 110, Wisconsin 107
Sioux Falls 115, Oklahoma City 111
Thursday
Stockton 119, Agua Caliente 107
Delaware 130, MAD ANTS 108
Long Island 111, Lakeland 107
Grand Rapids 129, Maine 118
Westchester 125, Wisconsin 86
Birmingham at Santa Cruz, late
Today
Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at R.G. Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
BLUE COATS 130,
MAD ANTS 108
FORT WAYNE (108): Hinton 4-13 2-2 12, Anderson 11-23 2-4 28, Bigby-Williams 6-11 4-5 18, York 5-14 2-3 16, Lemon Jr. 6-17 1-2 14, Bradshaw 3-10 2-2 10, Rowsey 3-9 0-0 6, Vorhees 0-5 0-0 0, Robinson 1-5 1-1 4. Totals 39-107 14-18 108.
DELAWARE (130): Springer 2-5 3-3 9, Brown Jr. 7-17 0-1 17, Bassey 9-14 3-3 23, Harrison 2-4 0-0 5, Powell 7-14 5-9 21, Henry 4-9 0-0 9, Key 8-12 0-0 17, Ponds 4-5 2-3 12, Brownridge 4-9 0-0 10, McCaw 2-6 1-4 5, Njie 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 50-96 8-10 130.
|Fort Wayne
|22
|27
|26
|33
|—
|108
|Delaware
|28
|30
|47
|25
|—
|130
3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 6-30 (Hinton 0-3, Anderson 2-8, Bigby-Williams 0-1, York 3-8, Lemon Jr. 0-1, Bradshaw 1-2, Rowsey 0-3, Vorhees 0-3, Robinson 0-1), Delaware 16-44 (Springer 0-3, Brown Jr. 3-9, Bassey 0-2, Harrison 1-2, Powell 5-9, Henry 1-4, Key 1-2, Ponds 2-3, Bronwridge 2-6, McCaw 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 51 (Bigby-Williams 13), Delaware 52 (Key 11). Assists—Fort Wayne 20 (Lemon Jr. 5), Delaware 36 (Harrison 8). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 13, Delaware 21. A—793.
