Friday, February 25, 2022 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 13 4 .765 24 4 .857
Wisconsin 13 4 .765 22 5 .815
Illinois 12 5 .706 19 8 .704
Ohio St. 11 5 .688 18 7 .720
Rutgers 10 7 .588 16 11 .593
Iowa 9 7 .563 19 8 .704
Michigan St. 9 7 .563 18 9 .667
Michigan 9 7 .563 15 11 .577
Indiana 8 9 .471 17 10 .630
Penn St. 6 10 .375 11 13 .458
Northwestern 6 11 .353 13 13 .500
Maryland 5 12 .294 13 15 .464
Minnesota 4 13 .235 13 13 .500
Nebraska 1 15 .063 7 20 .259

Wednesday

Michigan 71, Rutgers 62

Wisconsin 68, Minnesota 67

Thursday

Indiana 74, Maryland 64

Ohio St. 86, Illinois 83

Today

Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Purdue at Michigan St., noon

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 14 3 .824 24 4 .857
Notre Dame 13 4 .765 20 8 .714
Miami 12 5 .706 20 8 .714
North Carolina 12 5 .706 20 8 .714
Wake Forest 11 7 .611 21 8 .724
Virginia 11 7 .611 17 11 .607
Virginia Tech 9 8 .529 17 11 .607
Syracuse 9 8 .529 15 13 .536
Florida St. 7 10 .412 14 13 .519
Louisville 6 11 .353 12 15 .444
Boston College 6 11 .353 11 16 .407
Pittsburgh 6 12 .333 11 18 .379
Clemson 5 12 .294 13 15 .464
Georgia Tech 4 13 .235 11 17 .393
NC State 4 13 .235 11 17 .393

Wednesday

Clemson 80, Wake Forest 69

Boston College 69, NC State 61

Notre Dame 79, Syracuse 69

Duke 65, Virginia 61

Virginia Tech 62, Georgia Tech 58

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

Saturday

North Carolina at NC State, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 3 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 13 2 .867 23 3 .885
Villanova 14 4 .778 21 7 .750
UConn 11 5 .688 20 7 .741
Creighton 11 5 .688 19 8 .704
Marquette 9 7 .563 17 10 .630
Seton Hall 8 8 .500 17 9 .654
Xavier 7 9 .438 17 10 .630
St. John’s 7 9 .438 15 12 .556
Butler 6 12 .333 13 16 .448
DePaul 4 13 .235 13 14 .481
Georgetown 0 16 .000 6 21 .222

Wednesday

Creighton 81, St. John’s 78

Providence 99, Xavier 92, 3OT

Seton Hall 66, Butler 60

Thursday

DePaul 68, Georgetown 65

Today

No games scheduled

Saturday

Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.

Creighton at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 15 5 .750 19 8 .704
PFW 14 6 .700 19 10 .655
N. Kentucky 13 6 .684 17 11 .607
Wright St. 14 7 .667 17 13 .567
Detroit 10 6 .625 13 13 .500
Oakland 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
Youngstown St. 12 8 .600 18 12 .600
Ill.-Chicago 8 10 .444 12 15 .444
Milwaukee 8 13 .381 10 20 .333
Robert Morris 5 15 .250 7 22 .241
Green Bay 3 16 .158 4 24 .143
IUPUI 1 15 .063 3 24 .111

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday

Detroit 74, Cleveland St. 67

N. Kentucky 78, Robert Morris 64

PFW 81, Oakland 70

Wright St 84, Youngstown St. 71

Milwaukee 66, IUPUI 54

Ill.-Chicago 81, Green Bay 77

Today

No games scheduled

Saturday

PFW at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at IUPUI, 4:45 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 14 3 .824 23 5 .821
Toledo 14 3 .824 22 6 .786
Kent St. 13 4 .765 18 9 .667
Buffalo 12 4 .750 18 8 .692
Akron 11 6 .647 18 9 .667
Ball St. 7 9 .438 12 15 .444
Cent. Michigan 6 9 .400 7 19 .269
Miami (Ohio) 6 11 .353 12 16 .429
E. Michigan 5 12 .294 10 18 .556
Bowling Green 5 12 .294 12 16 .429
N. Illinois 5 12 .294 8 19 .296
W. Michigan 2 15 .118 6 22 .214

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday

Cent. Michigan 83, Miami (Ohio) 69

Buffalo 79, N. Illinois 68

Today

Akron at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, noon

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

INDIANA 74,

MARYLAND 64

MARYLAND (13-15): D.Scott 3-11 4-4 10, Wahab 1-2 1-2 3, Ayala 1-7 0-0 3, Hart 4-5 3-5 14, Russell 9-21 0-0 23, Reese 4-4 0-0 8, Green 1-2 0-0 3, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 8-11 64.

INDIANA (17-10): Jackson-Davis 4-6 2-4 10, Kopp 3-5 2-2 8, Thompson 9-12 1-2 19, Johnson 7-7 7-8 24, Stewart 2-8 0-0 5, Bates 1-5 1-2 3, Leal 1-1 0-0 3, Geronimo 1-2 0-0 2, Durr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-47 13-18 74.

Halftime—Indiana 30-27. 3-Point Goals—Maryland 10-25 (Russell 5-9, Hart 3-4, Green 1-1, Ayala 1-6, D.Scott 0-5), Indiana 5-13 (Johnson 3-3, Leal 1-1, Stewart 1-6, Kopp 0-1, Bates 0-2). Rebounds—Maryland 21 (D.Scott, Wahab 6), Indiana 25 (Thompson 9). Assists—Maryland 7 (Ayala 2), Indiana 15 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls—Maryland 16, Indiana 12. A—17,222 (17,222).

PFW 81, OAKLAND 70

PFW (19-10): Kpedi 4-7 0-1 8, Planutis 6-8 0-0 18, Chong Qui 7-11 0-0 18, Godfrey 4-11 1-2 11, Pipkins 3-7 0-0 7, Billups 3-6 0-0 8, Peterson 1-4 0-0 3, DeJurnett 3-3 0-0 6, Walker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-59 1-3 81.

OAKLAND (18-11): Cain 4-10 4-5 12, Conway 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 6-14 3-4 18, Townsend 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 9-15 1-5 19, Lampman 3-9 0-0 8, Price 1-3 2-2 4, Shepherd 1-2 0-0 3, Parker 1-1 0-0 2, Wyman 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 26-58 11-18 70.

Halftime—PFW 40-31. 3-Point Goals—PFW 16-34 (Planutis 6-8, Chong Qui 4-7, Billups 2-4, Godfrey 2-7, Peterson 1-3, Pipkins 1-4, Walker 0-1), Oakland 7-25 (Parrish 3-8, Lampman 2-7, Wyman 1-1, Shepherd 1-2, Moore 0-1, Cain 0-2, Price 0-2, Townsend 0-2). Rebounds—PFW 29 (Godfrey 10), Oakland 27 (Cain 14). Assists—PFW 22 (Godfrey 8), Oakland 9 (Moore 6). Total Fouls—PFW 14, Oakland 12. A—3,183 (3,000).

CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Saturday

Grace at Indiana Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

Huntington at Marian, 3 p.m.

WHAC TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Saturday

Lourdes at Indiana Tech, 3 p.m.

Madonna at Cornerstone, 3 p.m.

MIAA TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Today

Albion at Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Trine at Calvin, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 13 3 .813 22 4 .846
Ohio St. 13 4 .765 21 5 .808
Iowa 13 4 .765 19 7 .731
Maryland 12 4 .750 20 7 .741
Indiana 11 4 .733 19 6 .760
Nebraska 10 7 .588 21 7 .750
Northwestern 8 7 .533 16 10 .615
Michigan St. 8 8 .500 14 13 .519
Purdue 7 10 .412 16 12 .571
Minnesota 6 11 .353 13 16 .448
Penn St. 5 12 .294 11 16 .407
Wisconsin 4 13 .235 7 20 .259
Rutgers 2 14 .125 9 19 .321
Illinois 1 12 .077 6 18 .250

Wednesday

Nebraska 80, Wisconsin 70

Thursday

Michigan 62, Michigan St. 51

Ohio St. 78, Penn St. 55

Iowa 87, Rutgers 78

Northwestern 68, Purdue 51

Minnesota 87, Illinois 54

Today

Indiana at Maryland, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC State 16 1 .941 25 3 .893
Louisville 15 2 .882 24 3 .889
Notre Dame 13 4 .765 21 6 .778
Virginia Tech 13 4 .765 21 7 .750
North Carolina 12 5 .706 22 5 .815
Georgia Tech 10 7 .588 19 9 .679
Boston College 9 8 .529 18 10 .643
Miami 9 8 .529 16 11 .593
Florida State 9 8 .529 15 12 .556
Duke 7 10 .412 16 11 .593
Wake Forest 4 13 .235 14 14 .500
Syracuse 4 13 .235 11 16 .407
Clemson 3 14 .176 9 19 .321
Pitt 2 15 .118 11 17 .393
Virginia 2 16 .111 5 21 .192

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday

Louisville 66, Pittsburgh 55

Florida St. 65, Georgia Tech 63, OT

Virginia Tech 70, Miami 63

North Carolina 68, Virginia 57

Wake Forest 76, Syracuse 60

Notre Dame 77, Clemson 56

Boston College 67, Duke 51

Today

No games scheduled

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
IUPUI 17 4 .810 20 6 .769
Youngstown St. 17 4 .810 23 5 .821
Green Bay 14 4 .778 18 6 .750
Cleveland St. 14 5 .737 19 6 .760
No. Kentucky 13 6 .684 19 7 .731
Milwaukee 12 9 .571 13 15 .464
Oakland 10 9 .526 12 14 .462
Robert Morris 11 10 .524 13 13 .500
PFW 7 13 .350 9 19 .321
Wright St. 3 17 .150 4 21 .160
Ill.-Chicago 1 19 .050 2 23 .080
Detroit 1 20 .048 1 27 .036

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday

N. Kentucky 66, Oakland 62

Wright St. 71, Detroit 67

Robert Morris 57, Ill.-Chicago 50

IUPUI 68, Youngstown St. 45

Green Bay 73, PFW 57

Cleveland St. 67, Milwaukee 55

Today

No games scheduled

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 16 1 .941 22 4 .846
Buffalo 13 4 .765 19 8 .704
Akron 11 6 .647 14 9 .609
Ball St. 9 7 .563 16 10 .615
Kent St. 9 8 .529 17 9 .654
N. Illinois 9 8 .529 12 13 .480
Ohio 8 8 .500 14 11 .560
W. Michigan 8 9 .471 14 12 .538
Bowling Green 8 9 .471 13 13 .500
Miami (Ohio) 4 13 .235 8 18 .308
E. Michigan 4 13 .235 7 17 .292
Cent. Michigan 2 15 .118 4 22 .154

Wednesday

Toledo 76, Cent. Michigan 52

N. Illinois 72, E. Michigan 65

Ball St. 64, W. Michigan 56

Buffalo 79, Ohio 65

Kent St. 61, Miami (Ohio) 52

Akron 72, Bowling Green 70

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

No 14 NOTRE DAME 77,

CLEMSON 56

CLEMSON (9-19): Robinson 8-10 1-2 18, Hank 0-4 2-2 2, Bradford 7-12 0-0 16, Ott 0-4 0-0 0, Washington 5-16 2-2 13, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 1-5 2-2 4, Hipp 0-1 0-0 0, Standifer 0-2 0-0 0, Elmore 1-5 0-0 3, Inyang 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 7-8 56

NOTRE DAME (21-6): Dodson 9-11 2-4 20, Westbeld 3-4 0-0 6, Citron 8-14 5-6 23, Mabrey 3-8 0-0 9, Miles 5-12 1-4 11, Brunelle 2-8 1-2 6, Peoples 1-4 0-0 2, Cernugel 0-1 0-0 0, Cha 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-62 9-16 77

Clemson 11 9 20 16 56
Notre Dame 18 20 18 21 77

3-Point Goals—Clemson 5-20 (Robinson 1-1, Hank 0-1, Bradford 2-6, Ott 0-4, Washington 1-2, Hipp 0-1, Standifer 0-2, Elmore 1-3), Notre Dame 6-21 (Westbeld 0-1, Citron 2-3, Mabrey 3-8, Miles 0-3, Brunelle 1-4, Peoples 0-1, Cernugel 0-1). Assists—Clemson 10 (Bradford 4), Notre Dame 26 (Miles 9). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Clemson 35 (Hank 10), Notre Dame 39 (Citron 13). Total Fouls—Clemson 17, Notre Dame 11. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,641.

NORTHWESTERN 68, PURDUE 51

PURDUE (16-12): Ellis 5-13 2-2 12, Woltman 5-6 0-0 10, Layden 3-7 0-0 9, Hardin 2-5 0-1 5, Terry 1-4 0-0 2, Moore 3-6 0-0 7, Learn 2-3 0-0 4, Smith 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 22-520 2-3 51.

NORTHWESTERN (16-10): Satterwhite 8-12 0-0 20, Burton 4-12 3-5 12, Chaw 3-4 4-7 10, Hartman 2-13 0-0 4, Sancataldo 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 4-9 0-0 11, Mott 0-3 4-4 4, Walsh 1-2 0-0 2, Daley 1-5 0-0 2, Rainey 0-2 0-0 0, Ademusayo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 11-16 68.

Purdue 15 10 15 11 51
Northwestern 17 17 15 19 68

3-Point Goals—Purdue 5-17 (Ellis 0-3, Layden 3-6, Hardin 1-4, Moore 1-2, Smith 0-2), Northwestern 9-28 (Satterwhite 4-8, Burton 1-6, Hartman 0-5, Sancataldo 1-2, Brown 3-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Purdue 35 (Terry 9), Northwestern 37 (Shaw 14). Assists—Purdue 18 (Terry 12), Northwestern 20 (Burton 8). Total Fouls—Purdue 18, Northwestern 12. A—1,481.

GREEN BAY 73, PFW 57

GREEN BAY (18-6): Kondrakiewicz 4-6 1-1 9, Schreiber 4-6 0-0 8, Oskey 5-15 0-0 13, Schiltz 1-3 2-2 4, Pingel 0-3 0-0 0, Genke 6-9 3-4 15, Butler 2-4 0-0 4, Levy 6-11 0-0 18, Givens 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 6-7 73.

PFW (9-19): Sellers 4-13 5-5 15, Bromenschenkel 3-8 0-0 6, Ry. Ott 1-4 1-1 3, Starks 5-10 2-3 15, Stupp 0-5 2-2 2, Emmerson 3-9 0-0 9, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-3 2-2 7, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 12-14 57.

Green Bay 17 25 19 12 73
PFW 13 17 10 17 57

3-Point Goals—Green Bay 9-26 (Kondrakiewicz 0-1, Schreiber 0-2, Oskey 3-9, Pingel 0-1, Genke 0-2, Butler 0-1, Levy 6-8, Givens 0-2), PFW 9-32 (Sellers 2-7, Ry. Ott 0-1, Bromenschenkel 0-2, Starks 3-7, Stupp 0-4, Emmerson 3-9, Johnson 1-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Green Bay 40 (Kondrakiewicz 8), PFW 20 (Sellers 20). Assists—Green Bay 21 (Butler 5), PFW 12 (Stupp 4). Total Fouls—Green Bay 14, PFW 15. A—206.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

Marian 111, Bethel 57

Taylor 82, Mt. Vernon Nazarene 70

Indiana Wesleyan 68, Goshen 45

Grace 68, Saint Francis 62

Semifinals

Today

Taylor at Marian, 7 p.m.

Grace at Indiana Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

WHAC TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

Indiana Tech 66, Madonna 26

Concordia 60, Lawrence Tech 49

Siena Heights 60, Aquinas 47

Rochester 102, UM-Dearborn 67

Semifinals

Today

Concordia at Indiana Tech, 6 p.m.

Siena Heights at Rochester, 6 p.m.

MIAA TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

Trine 97, Kalamazoo 39

Alma 78, Albion 74, OT

Hope 90, Saint Mary’s 41

Calvin 75, Adrian 46

Semifinals

Today

Alma at Trine, 7 p.m.

Calvin at Hope, 5:30 p.m.

