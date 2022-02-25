Friday, February 25, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Wisconsin
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|5
|.815
|Illinois
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|8
|.704
|Ohio St.
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|7
|.720
|Rutgers
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|11
|.593
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|8
|.704
|Michigan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Michigan
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|11
|.577
|Indiana
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|10
|.630
|Penn St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|13
|.458
|Northwestern
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|13
|.500
|Maryland
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|13
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|20
|.259
Wednesday
Michigan 71, Rutgers 62
Wisconsin 68, Minnesota 67
Thursday
Indiana 74, Maryland 64
Ohio St. 86, Illinois 83
Today
Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Purdue at Michigan St., noon
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Notre Dame
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|Miami
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|North Carolina
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Wake Forest
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|8
|.724
|Virginia
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|11
|.607
|Virginia Tech
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Syracuse
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Florida St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|13
|.519
|Louisville
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|15
|.444
|Boston College
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|16
|.407
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|18
|.379
|Clemson
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|15
|.464
|Georgia Tech
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|NC State
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
Wednesday
Clemson 80, Wake Forest 69
Boston College 69, NC State 61
Notre Dame 79, Syracuse 69
Duke 65, Virginia 61
Virginia Tech 62, Georgia Tech 58
Thursday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
Saturday
North Carolina at NC State, 2 p.m.
Clemson at Boston College, 3 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami, 3 p.m.
Florida St. at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|3
|.885
|Villanova
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|7
|.750
|UConn
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Creighton
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Marquette
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Seton Hall
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|9
|.654
|Xavier
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|10
|.630
|St. John’s
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|12
|.556
|Butler
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|DePaul
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|14
|.481
|Georgetown
|0
|16
|.000
|6
|21
|.222
Wednesday
Creighton 81, St. John’s 78
Providence 99, Xavier 92, 3OT
Seton Hall 66, Butler 60
Thursday
DePaul 68, Georgetown 65
Today
No games scheduled
Saturday
Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.
Creighton at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|5
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|PFW
|14
|6
|.700
|19
|10
|.655
|N. Kentucky
|13
|6
|.684
|17
|11
|.607
|Wright St.
|14
|7
|.667
|17
|13
|.567
|Detroit
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|13
|.500
|Oakland
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Youngstown St.
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Ill.-Chicago
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|15
|.444
|Milwaukee
|8
|13
|.381
|10
|20
|.333
|Robert Morris
|5
|15
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
|Green Bay
|3
|16
|.158
|4
|24
|.143
|IUPUI
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|24
|.111
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday
Detroit 74, Cleveland St. 67
N. Kentucky 78, Robert Morris 64
PFW 81, Oakland 70
Wright St 84, Youngstown St. 71
Milwaukee 66, IUPUI 54
Ill.-Chicago 81, Green Bay 77
Today
No games scheduled
Saturday
PFW at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at IUPUI, 4:45 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|5
|.821
|Toledo
|14
|3
|.824
|22
|6
|.786
|Kent St.
|13
|4
|.765
|18
|9
|.667
|Buffalo
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|8
|.692
|Akron
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|9
|.667
|Ball St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|15
|.444
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|19
|.269
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|E. Michigan
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|18
|.556
|Bowling Green
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|16
|.429
|N. Illinois
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|19
|.296
|W. Michigan
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|22
|.214
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday
Cent. Michigan 83, Miami (Ohio) 69
Buffalo 79, N. Illinois 68
Today
Akron at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, noon
N. Illinois at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
INDIANA 74,
MARYLAND 64
MARYLAND (13-15): D.Scott 3-11 4-4 10, Wahab 1-2 1-2 3, Ayala 1-7 0-0 3, Hart 4-5 3-5 14, Russell 9-21 0-0 23, Reese 4-4 0-0 8, Green 1-2 0-0 3, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 8-11 64.
INDIANA (17-10): Jackson-Davis 4-6 2-4 10, Kopp 3-5 2-2 8, Thompson 9-12 1-2 19, Johnson 7-7 7-8 24, Stewart 2-8 0-0 5, Bates 1-5 1-2 3, Leal 1-1 0-0 3, Geronimo 1-2 0-0 2, Durr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-47 13-18 74.
Halftime—Indiana 30-27. 3-Point Goals—Maryland 10-25 (Russell 5-9, Hart 3-4, Green 1-1, Ayala 1-6, D.Scott 0-5), Indiana 5-13 (Johnson 3-3, Leal 1-1, Stewart 1-6, Kopp 0-1, Bates 0-2). Rebounds—Maryland 21 (D.Scott, Wahab 6), Indiana 25 (Thompson 9). Assists—Maryland 7 (Ayala 2), Indiana 15 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls—Maryland 16, Indiana 12. A—17,222 (17,222).
PFW 81, OAKLAND 70
PFW (19-10): Kpedi 4-7 0-1 8, Planutis 6-8 0-0 18, Chong Qui 7-11 0-0 18, Godfrey 4-11 1-2 11, Pipkins 3-7 0-0 7, Billups 3-6 0-0 8, Peterson 1-4 0-0 3, DeJurnett 3-3 0-0 6, Walker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-59 1-3 81.
OAKLAND (18-11): Cain 4-10 4-5 12, Conway 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 6-14 3-4 18, Townsend 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 9-15 1-5 19, Lampman 3-9 0-0 8, Price 1-3 2-2 4, Shepherd 1-2 0-0 3, Parker 1-1 0-0 2, Wyman 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 26-58 11-18 70.
Halftime—PFW 40-31. 3-Point Goals—PFW 16-34 (Planutis 6-8, Chong Qui 4-7, Billups 2-4, Godfrey 2-7, Peterson 1-3, Pipkins 1-4, Walker 0-1), Oakland 7-25 (Parrish 3-8, Lampman 2-7, Wyman 1-1, Shepherd 1-2, Moore 0-1, Cain 0-2, Price 0-2, Townsend 0-2). Rebounds—PFW 29 (Godfrey 10), Oakland 27 (Cain 14). Assists—PFW 22 (Godfrey 8), Oakland 9 (Moore 6). Total Fouls—PFW 14, Oakland 12. A—3,183 (3,000).
CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Saturday
Grace at Indiana Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
Huntington at Marian, 3 p.m.
WHAC TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Saturday
Lourdes at Indiana Tech, 3 p.m.
Madonna at Cornerstone, 3 p.m.
MIAA TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Today
Albion at Hope, 7:30 p.m.
Trine at Calvin, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|4
|.846
|Ohio St.
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|5
|.808
|Iowa
|13
|4
|.765
|19
|7
|.731
|Maryland
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Indiana
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|6
|.760
|Nebraska
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|7
|.750
|Northwestern
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Michigan St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Purdue
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|12
|.571
|Minnesota
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|16
|.448
|Penn St.
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|16
|.407
|Wisconsin
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|20
|.259
|Rutgers
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|19
|.321
|Illinois
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|18
|.250
Wednesday
Nebraska 80, Wisconsin 70
Thursday
Michigan 62, Michigan St. 51
Ohio St. 78, Penn St. 55
Iowa 87, Rutgers 78
Northwestern 68, Purdue 51
Minnesota 87, Illinois 54
Today
Indiana at Maryland, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC State
|16
|1
|.941
|25
|3
|.893
|Louisville
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|3
|.889
|Notre Dame
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|6
|.778
|Virginia Tech
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|7
|.750
|North Carolina
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|5
|.815
|Georgia Tech
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Boston College
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|10
|.643
|Miami
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|11
|.593
|Florida State
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|12
|.556
|Duke
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|11
|.593
|Wake Forest
|4
|13
|.235
|14
|14
|.500
|Syracuse
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|16
|.407
|Clemson
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|19
|.321
|Pitt
|2
|15
|.118
|11
|17
|.393
|Virginia
|2
|16
|.111
|5
|21
|.192
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday
Louisville 66, Pittsburgh 55
Florida St. 65, Georgia Tech 63, OT
Virginia Tech 70, Miami 63
North Carolina 68, Virginia 57
Wake Forest 76, Syracuse 60
Notre Dame 77, Clemson 56
Boston College 67, Duke 51
Today
No games scheduled
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|IUPUI
|17
|4
|.810
|20
|6
|.769
|Youngstown St.
|17
|4
|.810
|23
|5
|.821
|Green Bay
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|6
|.750
|Cleveland St.
|14
|5
|.737
|19
|6
|.760
|No. Kentucky
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|7
|.731
|Milwaukee
|12
|9
|.571
|13
|15
|.464
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|12
|14
|.462
|Robert Morris
|11
|10
|.524
|13
|13
|.500
|PFW
|7
|13
|.350
|9
|19
|.321
|Wright St.
|3
|17
|.150
|4
|21
|.160
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|19
|.050
|2
|23
|.080
|Detroit
|1
|20
|.048
|1
|27
|.036
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday
N. Kentucky 66, Oakland 62
Wright St. 71, Detroit 67
Robert Morris 57, Ill.-Chicago 50
IUPUI 68, Youngstown St. 45
Green Bay 73, PFW 57
Cleveland St. 67, Milwaukee 55
Today
No games scheduled
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|16
|1
|.941
|22
|4
|.846
|Buffalo
|13
|4
|.765
|19
|8
|.704
|Akron
|11
|6
|.647
|14
|9
|.609
|Ball St.
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|10
|.615
|Kent St.
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|9
|.654
|N. Illinois
|9
|8
|.529
|12
|13
|.480
|Ohio
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|W. Michigan
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|12
|.538
|Bowling Green
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|13
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|18
|.308
|E. Michigan
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|17
|.292
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|15
|.118
|4
|22
|.154
Wednesday
Toledo 76, Cent. Michigan 52
N. Illinois 72, E. Michigan 65
Ball St. 64, W. Michigan 56
Buffalo 79, Ohio 65
Kent St. 61, Miami (Ohio) 52
Akron 72, Bowling Green 70
Thursday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
No 14 NOTRE DAME 77,
CLEMSON 56
CLEMSON (9-19): Robinson 8-10 1-2 18, Hank 0-4 2-2 2, Bradford 7-12 0-0 16, Ott 0-4 0-0 0, Washington 5-16 2-2 13, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 1-5 2-2 4, Hipp 0-1 0-0 0, Standifer 0-2 0-0 0, Elmore 1-5 0-0 3, Inyang 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 7-8 56
NOTRE DAME (21-6): Dodson 9-11 2-4 20, Westbeld 3-4 0-0 6, Citron 8-14 5-6 23, Mabrey 3-8 0-0 9, Miles 5-12 1-4 11, Brunelle 2-8 1-2 6, Peoples 1-4 0-0 2, Cernugel 0-1 0-0 0, Cha 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-62 9-16 77
|Clemson
|11
|9
|20
|16
|—
|56
|Notre Dame
|18
|20
|18
|21
|—
|77
3-Point Goals—Clemson 5-20 (Robinson 1-1, Hank 0-1, Bradford 2-6, Ott 0-4, Washington 1-2, Hipp 0-1, Standifer 0-2, Elmore 1-3), Notre Dame 6-21 (Westbeld 0-1, Citron 2-3, Mabrey 3-8, Miles 0-3, Brunelle 1-4, Peoples 0-1, Cernugel 0-1). Assists—Clemson 10 (Bradford 4), Notre Dame 26 (Miles 9). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Clemson 35 (Hank 10), Notre Dame 39 (Citron 13). Total Fouls—Clemson 17, Notre Dame 11. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,641.
NORTHWESTERN 68, PURDUE 51
PURDUE (16-12): Ellis 5-13 2-2 12, Woltman 5-6 0-0 10, Layden 3-7 0-0 9, Hardin 2-5 0-1 5, Terry 1-4 0-0 2, Moore 3-6 0-0 7, Learn 2-3 0-0 4, Smith 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 22-520 2-3 51.
NORTHWESTERN (16-10): Satterwhite 8-12 0-0 20, Burton 4-12 3-5 12, Chaw 3-4 4-7 10, Hartman 2-13 0-0 4, Sancataldo 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 4-9 0-0 11, Mott 0-3 4-4 4, Walsh 1-2 0-0 2, Daley 1-5 0-0 2, Rainey 0-2 0-0 0, Ademusayo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 11-16 68.
|Purdue
|15
|10
|15
|11
|—
|51
|Northwestern
|17
|17
|15
|19
|—
|68
3-Point Goals—Purdue 5-17 (Ellis 0-3, Layden 3-6, Hardin 1-4, Moore 1-2, Smith 0-2), Northwestern 9-28 (Satterwhite 4-8, Burton 1-6, Hartman 0-5, Sancataldo 1-2, Brown 3-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Purdue 35 (Terry 9), Northwestern 37 (Shaw 14). Assists—Purdue 18 (Terry 12), Northwestern 20 (Burton 8). Total Fouls—Purdue 18, Northwestern 12. A—1,481.
GREEN BAY 73, PFW 57
GREEN BAY (18-6): Kondrakiewicz 4-6 1-1 9, Schreiber 4-6 0-0 8, Oskey 5-15 0-0 13, Schiltz 1-3 2-2 4, Pingel 0-3 0-0 0, Genke 6-9 3-4 15, Butler 2-4 0-0 4, Levy 6-11 0-0 18, Givens 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 6-7 73.
PFW (9-19): Sellers 4-13 5-5 15, Bromenschenkel 3-8 0-0 6, Ry. Ott 1-4 1-1 3, Starks 5-10 2-3 15, Stupp 0-5 2-2 2, Emmerson 3-9 0-0 9, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-3 2-2 7, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 12-14 57.
|Green Bay
|17
|25
|19
|12
|—
|73
|PFW
|13
|17
|10
|17
|—
|57
3-Point Goals—Green Bay 9-26 (Kondrakiewicz 0-1, Schreiber 0-2, Oskey 3-9, Pingel 0-1, Genke 0-2, Butler 0-1, Levy 6-8, Givens 0-2), PFW 9-32 (Sellers 2-7, Ry. Ott 0-1, Bromenschenkel 0-2, Starks 3-7, Stupp 0-4, Emmerson 3-9, Johnson 1-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Green Bay 40 (Kondrakiewicz 8), PFW 20 (Sellers 20). Assists—Green Bay 21 (Butler 5), PFW 12 (Stupp 4). Total Fouls—Green Bay 14, PFW 15. A—206.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
Marian 111, Bethel 57
Taylor 82, Mt. Vernon Nazarene 70
Indiana Wesleyan 68, Goshen 45
Grace 68, Saint Francis 62
Semifinals
Today
Taylor at Marian, 7 p.m.
Grace at Indiana Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
WHAC TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
Indiana Tech 66, Madonna 26
Concordia 60, Lawrence Tech 49
Siena Heights 60, Aquinas 47
Rochester 102, UM-Dearborn 67
Semifinals
Today
Concordia at Indiana Tech, 6 p.m.
Siena Heights at Rochester, 6 p.m.
MIAA TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
Trine 97, Kalamazoo 39
Alma 78, Albion 74, OT
Hope 90, Saint Mary’s 41
Calvin 75, Adrian 46
Semifinals
Today
Alma at Trine, 7 p.m.
Calvin at Hope, 5:30 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story