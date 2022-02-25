The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, February 25, 2022 1:00 am

GOLF

PGA

THE HONDA CLASSIC

At PGA National-Champion Course

At Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70

Partial First Round

Suspended for Darkness

Kurt Kitayama 31-33—64
Rory Sabbatini 34-31—65
Daniel Berger 31-34—65
Chris Kirk 32-33—65
Peter Uihlein 32-35—67
Aaron Rai 33-34—67
Andrew Kozan 32-35—67
Danny Willett 32-35—67
Matthias Schwab 32-35—67
Mito Pereira 33-35—68
Dylan Frittelli 34-34—68
Billy Horschel 34-34—68
Cameron Young 33-35—68
William McGirt 34-34—68
Brooks Koepka 35-33—68
Patrick Rodgers 34-34—68
Dylan Wu 35-33—68
Martin Contini 35-33—68
Ryan Palmer 34-34—68
Garrick Higgo 35-33—68
Wesley Bryan 35-33—68
Doug Ghim 34-34—68
Bronson Burgoon 35-33—68
Seung-Yul Noh 36-32—68
Stephan Jaeger 36-32—68
Callum Tarren 32-36—68
David Lipsky 36-32—68
Erik Compton 35-34—69
Lucas Glover 37-32—69
Sung Kang 35-34—69
Beau Hossler 36-33—69
Tommy Fleetwood 34-35—69
Russell Knox 35-34—69
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-34—69
Adam Svensson 32-37—69
Alex Noren 35-34—69
Jhonattan Vegas 35-34—69
Taylor Pendrith 36-33—69
Lee Westwood 34-35—69
Gary Woodland 35-34—69
Martin Trainer 34-35—69
Roger Sloan 34-35—69
Kramer Hickok 34-35—69
Mark Hubbard 34-36—70
Bill Haas 36-34—70
Nate Lashley 34-36—70
C.T. Pan 36-34—70
J.T. Poston 35-35—70
Shane Lowry 35-35—70
Charles Howell III 36-34—70
Brian Stuard 32-38—70
Patrick Reed 33-37—70
Jim Herman 34-36—70
Joaquin Niemann 38-32—70
Mackenzie Hughes 35-35—70
Sam Stevens 35-35—70
Max McGreevy 35-35—70
Michael Gligic 35-35—70
Ben Kohles 36-34—70
K.H. Lee 36-34—70
Curtis Thompson 34-36—70
Austin Smotherman 37-33—70
Davis Riley 34-36—70
Brice Garnett 36-35—71
Sepp Straka 36-35—71
Sam Ryder 31-40—71
Michael Thompson 36-35—71
Harry Higgs 34-37—71
Adam Schenk 33-38—71
J.J. Spaun 35-36—71
Alex Smalley 34-37—71
Kyle Stanley 37-34—71
Nick Watney 32-39—71
Denny McCarthy 35-36—71
Lee Hodges 37-34—71
Ian Poulter 35-36—71
Chris Stroud 37-34—71
Richy Werenski 35-36—71
Keith Mitchell 34-37—71
Hank Lebioda 37-34—71
Kevin Streelman 35-36—71
Taylor Moore 36-35—71
Chase Koepka 36-35—71

Leaderboard at time of suspension

SCORE THRU
Kurt Kitayama -6 18
Rory Sabbatini -5 18
Daniel Berger -5 18
Chris Kirk -5 18
Peter Uihlein -3 18
Aaron Rai -3 18
Andrew Kozan -3 18
Danny Willett -3 18
Matthias Schwab -3 18

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  