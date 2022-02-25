Friday, February 25, 2022 1:00 am
GOLF
PGA
THE HONDA CLASSIC
At PGA National-Champion Course
At Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
Partial First Round
Suspended for Darkness
|Kurt Kitayama
|31-33—64
|Rory Sabbatini
|34-31—65
|Daniel Berger
|31-34—65
|Chris Kirk
|32-33—65
|Peter Uihlein
|32-35—67
|Aaron Rai
|33-34—67
|Andrew Kozan
|32-35—67
|Danny Willett
|32-35—67
|Matthias Schwab
|32-35—67
|Mito Pereira
|33-35—68
|Dylan Frittelli
|34-34—68
|Billy Horschel
|34-34—68
|Cameron Young
|33-35—68
|William McGirt
|34-34—68
|Brooks Koepka
|35-33—68
|Patrick Rodgers
|34-34—68
|Dylan Wu
|35-33—68
|Martin Contini
|35-33—68
|Ryan Palmer
|34-34—68
|Garrick Higgo
|35-33—68
|Wesley Bryan
|35-33—68
|Doug Ghim
|34-34—68
|Bronson Burgoon
|35-33—68
|Seung-Yul Noh
|36-32—68
|Stephan Jaeger
|36-32—68
|Callum Tarren
|32-36—68
|David Lipsky
|36-32—68
|Erik Compton
|35-34—69
|Lucas Glover
|37-32—69
|Sung Kang
|35-34—69
|Beau Hossler
|36-33—69
|Tommy Fleetwood
|34-35—69
|Russell Knox
|35-34—69
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|35-34—69
|Adam Svensson
|32-37—69
|Alex Noren
|35-34—69
|Jhonattan Vegas
|35-34—69
|Taylor Pendrith
|36-33—69
|Lee Westwood
|34-35—69
|Gary Woodland
|35-34—69
|Martin Trainer
|34-35—69
|Roger Sloan
|34-35—69
|Kramer Hickok
|34-35—69
|Mark Hubbard
|34-36—70
|Bill Haas
|36-34—70
|Nate Lashley
|34-36—70
|C.T. Pan
|36-34—70
|J.T. Poston
|35-35—70
|Shane Lowry
|35-35—70
|Charles Howell III
|36-34—70
|Brian Stuard
|32-38—70
|Patrick Reed
|33-37—70
|Jim Herman
|34-36—70
|Joaquin Niemann
|38-32—70
|Mackenzie Hughes
|35-35—70
|Sam Stevens
|35-35—70
|Max McGreevy
|35-35—70
|Michael Gligic
|35-35—70
|Ben Kohles
|36-34—70
|K.H. Lee
|36-34—70
|Curtis Thompson
|34-36—70
|Austin Smotherman
|37-33—70
|Davis Riley
|34-36—70
|Brice Garnett
|36-35—71
|Sepp Straka
|36-35—71
|Sam Ryder
|31-40—71
|Michael Thompson
|36-35—71
|Harry Higgs
|34-37—71
|Adam Schenk
|33-38—71
|J.J. Spaun
|35-36—71
|Alex Smalley
|34-37—71
|Kyle Stanley
|37-34—71
|Nick Watney
|32-39—71
|Denny McCarthy
|35-36—71
|Lee Hodges
|37-34—71
|Ian Poulter
|35-36—71
|Chris Stroud
|37-34—71
|Richy Werenski
|35-36—71
|Keith Mitchell
|34-37—71
|Hank Lebioda
|37-34—71
|Kevin Streelman
|35-36—71
|Taylor Moore
|36-35—71
|Chase Koepka
|36-35—71
