NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 52 35 12 5 75 215 157 Tampa Bay 50 33 11 6 72 174 142 Toronto 51 33 14 4 70 182 142 Boston 50 29 17 4 62 145 139 Detroit 52 23 23 6 52 149 181 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 134 159 Buffalo 52 16 28 8 40 138 186 Montreal 52 12 33 7 31 121 197

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 50 35 11 4 74 176 121 N.Y. Rangers 51 33 13 5 71 155 128 Pittsburgh 53 31 14 8 70 174 146 Washington 53 28 16 9 65 172 149 Columbus 51 27 23 1 55 173 186 N.Y. Islanders 46 19 20 7 45 116 128 New Jersey 51 18 28 5 41 152 183 Philadelphia 51 15 26 10 40 129 180

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 51 37 10 4 78 204 145 St. Louis 50 30 14 6 66 179 138 Minnesota 49 31 15 3 65 187 150 Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 148 Dallas 51 28 20 3 59 147 149 Winnipeg 51 22 20 9 53 147 153 Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176 Arizona 51 13 34 4 30 116 189

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 49 30 13 6 66 169 114 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150 Los Angeles 51 27 17 7 61 150 143 Edmonton 51 28 20 3 59 171 166 Anaheim 53 25 19 9 59 160 161 Vancouver 52 24 22 6 54 140 148 San Jose 50 22 22 6 50 134 158 Seattle 53 16 33 4 36 137 190

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

Montreal 4, Buffalo 0

Colorado 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 3

Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2

Thursday

Columbus 6, Florida 3

Toronto 3, Minnesota 1

New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1

Nashville 2, Dallas 1, SO

Boston at Seattle, late

Calgary at Vancouver, late

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, late

Today

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 39 24 12 3 0 51 138 110 Reading 43 24 12 6 1 55 152 132 Trois-Rivieres 40 22 14 3 1 48 150 132 Worcester 44 21 20 2 1 45 153 153 Maine 47 21 20 4 2 48 141 163 Adirondack 42 16 24 2 0 34 122 158

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 47 30 14 2 1 63 140 111 Florida 50 27 15 4 4 62 169 132 Atlanta 50 29 17 3 1 62 149 127 Orlando 48 25 20 3 0 53 136 150 Greenville 45 16 22 4 3 39 125 141 Norfolk 47 17 26 2 2 38 122 173 S. Carolina 49 17 27 5 0 39 120 165

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 45 32 10 1 2 67 173 123 Wheeling 47 27 19 1 0 55 163 152 KOMETS 48 25 17 5 1 56 171 148 Cincinnati 49 26 20 3 0 55 170 152 Kalamazoo 47 24 23 0 0 48 149 165 Iowa 51 21 23 6 1 49 157 185 Indy 49 21 23 2 3 47 151 161

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 50 30 17 2 1 63 172 158 Idaho 51 28 20 2 1 59 154 126 Rapid City 51 25 19 4 3 57 158 165 Tulsa 48 24 21 1 2 51 141 147 Wichita 51 22 22 7 0 51 152 169 Allen 48 21 21 5 1 48 156 168 Kansas City 50 23 24 2 1 49 150 168

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

Jacksonville 7, Norfolk 3

Maine 6, Trois-Rivieres 1

South Carolina 4, Greenville 1

Reading 4, Wheeling 1

Florida 6, Orlando 0

Iowa 7, Wichita 3

Adirondack 7, Newfoundland 4

Worcester 4, Idaho 2

Thursday

Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1

Atlanta 6, South Carolina 2

Cincinnati 3, Allen 2

Today

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Reading at Indy, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.