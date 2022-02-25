Friday, February 25, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|52
|35
|12
|5
|75
|215
|157
|Tampa Bay
|50
|33
|11
|6
|72
|174
|142
|Toronto
|51
|33
|14
|4
|70
|182
|142
|Boston
|50
|29
|17
|4
|62
|145
|139
|Detroit
|52
|23
|23
|6
|52
|149
|181
|Ottawa
|50
|19
|26
|5
|43
|134
|159
|Buffalo
|52
|16
|28
|8
|40
|138
|186
|Montreal
|52
|12
|33
|7
|31
|121
|197
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|50
|35
|11
|4
|74
|176
|121
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|33
|13
|5
|71
|155
|128
|Pittsburgh
|53
|31
|14
|8
|70
|174
|146
|Washington
|53
|28
|16
|9
|65
|172
|149
|Columbus
|51
|27
|23
|1
|55
|173
|186
|N.Y. Islanders
|46
|19
|20
|7
|45
|116
|128
|New Jersey
|51
|18
|28
|5
|41
|152
|183
|Philadelphia
|51
|15
|26
|10
|40
|129
|180
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|51
|37
|10
|4
|78
|204
|145
|St. Louis
|50
|30
|14
|6
|66
|179
|138
|Minnesota
|49
|31
|15
|3
|65
|187
|150
|Nashville
|52
|30
|18
|4
|64
|161
|148
|Dallas
|51
|28
|20
|3
|59
|147
|149
|Winnipeg
|51
|22
|20
|9
|53
|147
|153
|Chicago
|52
|18
|26
|8
|44
|126
|176
|Arizona
|51
|13
|34
|4
|30
|116
|189
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|49
|30
|13
|6
|66
|169
|114
|Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|169
|150
|Los Angeles
|51
|27
|17
|7
|61
|150
|143
|Edmonton
|51
|28
|20
|3
|59
|171
|166
|Anaheim
|53
|25
|19
|9
|59
|160
|161
|Vancouver
|52
|24
|22
|6
|54
|140
|148
|San Jose
|50
|22
|22
|6
|50
|134
|158
|Seattle
|53
|16
|33
|4
|36
|137
|190
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
Montreal 4, Buffalo 0
Colorado 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 3
Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2
Thursday
Columbus 6, Florida 3
Toronto 3, Minnesota 1
New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1
Nashville 2, Dallas 1, SO
Boston at Seattle, late
Calgary at Vancouver, late
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, late
Today
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|39
|24
|12
|3
|0
|51
|138
|110
|Reading
|43
|24
|12
|6
|1
|55
|152
|132
|Trois-Rivieres
|40
|22
|14
|3
|1
|48
|150
|132
|Worcester
|44
|21
|20
|2
|1
|45
|153
|153
|Maine
|47
|21
|20
|4
|2
|48
|141
|163
|Adirondack
|42
|16
|24
|2
|0
|34
|122
|158
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|47
|30
|14
|2
|1
|63
|140
|111
|Florida
|50
|27
|15
|4
|4
|62
|169
|132
|Atlanta
|50
|29
|17
|3
|1
|62
|149
|127
|Orlando
|48
|25
|20
|3
|0
|53
|136
|150
|Greenville
|45
|16
|22
|4
|3
|39
|125
|141
|Norfolk
|47
|17
|26
|2
|2
|38
|122
|173
|S. Carolina
|49
|17
|27
|5
|0
|39
|120
|165
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|45
|32
|10
|1
|2
|67
|173
|123
|Wheeling
|47
|27
|19
|1
|0
|55
|163
|152
|KOMETS
|48
|25
|17
|5
|1
|56
|171
|148
|Cincinnati
|49
|26
|20
|3
|0
|55
|170
|152
|Kalamazoo
|47
|24
|23
|0
|0
|48
|149
|165
|Iowa
|51
|21
|23
|6
|1
|49
|157
|185
|Indy
|49
|21
|23
|2
|3
|47
|151
|161
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|50
|30
|17
|2
|1
|63
|172
|158
|Idaho
|51
|28
|20
|2
|1
|59
|154
|126
|Rapid City
|51
|25
|19
|4
|3
|57
|158
|165
|Tulsa
|48
|24
|21
|1
|2
|51
|141
|147
|Wichita
|51
|22
|22
|7
|0
|51
|152
|169
|Allen
|48
|21
|21
|5
|1
|48
|156
|168
|Kansas City
|50
|23
|24
|2
|1
|49
|150
|168
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
Jacksonville 7, Norfolk 3
Maine 6, Trois-Rivieres 1
South Carolina 4, Greenville 1
Reading 4, Wheeling 1
Florida 6, Orlando 0
Iowa 7, Wichita 3
Adirondack 7, Newfoundland 4
Worcester 4, Idaho 2
Thursday
Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1
Atlanta 6, South Carolina 2
Cincinnati 3, Allen 2
Today
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Reading at Indy, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story