TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

WNBA

SEATTLE STORM — Signed F Lauren Manis to a spring training camp contract.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS - Signed F Stephanie Mavunga to a spring training camp contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Ryan Pace senior personnel executive.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed S Tony Jefferson.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Matt Feinstein director of football administration.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed LB Tae Davis.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned G Josef Korenar to Rapid City (ECHL) from Tucson (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jalen Chatfield from Chicago (AHL) from loan. Reassigned LW Dominik Bokk to Berlin Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) from Chicago (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled F Emil Bemstron and D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Dougie Hamilton from injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Dmitri Semykin to Syracuse (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Greenville’s F Liam Pecararo one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Feb. 23 against South Carolina.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Acquired G Michael Bullion from Norfolk trade and F Joe Manchurek from a Wichita trade.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Sacha Roy from his standard player contract (SPC). Acquired D Kylor Wall.

INDY FUEL — Placed D Chris Cameron on the reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed D Roshen Jaswal from Maine waiver.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Loaned D Eric Williams to Chicago (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Bailey Brkin and F Canon Pieper. Signed G Ty Taylor to the active roster. Acquired G Ryan Novalis from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Placed F Jackson Keane on the reserve list. Released G Ryan Novalis to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

TROIS-RIVIERES — Placed F Kevin Auger and D Alexis Girard on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Charles-Edouard D’Astous from the reserve list. Placed D Luke Martin on injured reserve effective Feb. 13.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN — Named Denard Robinson assistant director of player personnel.