Saturday, February 26, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 36 23 .610
Boston 35 26 .574 2
Toronto 32 26 .552
Brooklyn 31 29 .517
New York 25 35 .417 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 39 21 .650
Charlotte 30 31 .492
Atlanta 28 31 .475 10½
Washington 27 32 .458 11½
Orlando 14 47 .230 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 39 21 .650
Milwaukee 36 24 .600 3
Cleveland 35 24 .593
Indiana 20 41 .328 19½
Detroit 14 45 .237 24½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 41 20 .672
Dallas 35 25 .583
San Antonio 24 36 .400 16½
New Orleans 24 36 .400 16½
Houston 15 44 .254 25

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 37 22 .627
Denver 34 25 .576 3
Minnesota 32 29 .525 6
Portland 25 35 .417 12½
Oklahoma City 19 41 .317 18½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 49 11 .817
Golden State 43 17 .717 6
L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½
L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21
Sacramento 22 39 .361 27½

Thursday

Detroit 106, Cleveland 103

Boston 129, Brooklyn 106

Chicago 112, Atlanta 108

Minnesota 119, Memphis 114

Phoenix 124, Oklahoma City 104

Denver 128, Sacramento 110

Golden State 132, Portland 95

Friday

Orlando 119, Houston 111

Oklahoma City 129, Indiana 125, OT

San Antonio 157, Washington 153, 2OT

Charlotte 125, Toronto 93

Miami 115, New York 100

Philadelphia 133, Minnesota 102

Utah 114, Dallas 109

New Orleans 117, Phoenix 102

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, late

Today

Boston at Detroit, noon

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday

Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Monday

Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY 129,

INDIANA 125, OT

OKLAHOMA CITY (129): Bazley 6-16 1-2 14, Wiggins 4-6 0-0 8, Roby 3-6 4-4 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-24 9-12 36, Mann 8-17 3-4 22, Pokusevski 6-9 0-0 13, Sarr 2-4 0-0 4, Krejci 0-1 0-0 0, Maledon 5-10 1-2 14, Waters III 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 50-101 18-24 129.

INDIANA (125): Brissett 5-16 0-1 10, Hield 12-21 0-0 29, Jackson 5-7 7-10 17, Brogdon 6-14 0-0 15, Haliburton 6-10 1-2 14, Stephenson 6-14 0-2 14, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 6-10 2-2 16, Taylor 2-3 3-5 7, Washington Jr. 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 49-99 13-22 125.

Oklahoma City 29 40 23 31 6 129
Indiana 36 25 32 30 2 125

3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 11-31 (Maledon 3-5, Mann 3-6, Waters III 2-7, Pokusevski 1-3, Bazley 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-5, Krejci 0-1), Indiana 14-37 (Hield 5-9, Brogdon 3-8, Smith 2-4, Stephenson 2-4, Washington Jr. 1-2, Haliburton 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Brissett 0-5). Fouled Out—Oklahoma City None, Indiana 1 (Stephenson). Rebounds—Oklahoma City 53 (Roby 11), Indiana 51 (Brissett 15). Assists—Oklahoma City 23 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann 5), Indiana 31 (Haliburton 11). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 19, Indiana 19. A—15,182 (20,000).

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 14 4 .778
Raptors 15 6 .714 ½
Delaware 11 5 .688 2
Capital City 12 6 .667 2
Long Island 13 8 .619
Westchester 9 8 .529
Grand Rapids 10 9 .526
Maine 8 8 .500 5
MAD ANTS 8 11 .421
Windy City 8 11 .421
College Park 7 10 .412
Wisconsin 7 11 .389 7
Greensboro 6 11 .353
Lakeland 4 12 .250 9
Cleveland 2 14 .125 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 14 5 .737
South Bay 12 5 .706 1
Agua Caliente 12 6 .667
Birmingham 10 7 .588 3
Iowa 9 7 .563
Austin 8 7 .533 4
Oklahoma City 11 11 .500
Stockton 9 10 .474 5
Texas 8 9 .471 5
Sioux Falls 8 12 .400
Santa Cruz 7 12 .368 7
Memphis 6 13 .316 8
Salt Lake City 4 14 .222

Thursday

Stockton 119, Agua Caliente 107

Delaware 130, MAD ANTS 108

Long Island 111, Lakeland 107

Grand Rapids 129, Maine 118

Westchester 125, Wisconsin 86

Birmingham 126, Santa Cruz 120

Friday

Capital City 112, Cleveland 111

Raptors 130, Greensboro 115

Austin 114, Memphis 105

Rio Grande Valley 126, Okla. City 118

Today

Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday

MAD ANTS at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Motor City at Long Island, 6 p.m.

Monday

Austin at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

