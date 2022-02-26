Saturday, February 26, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|Boston
|35
|26
|.574
|2
|Toronto
|32
|26
|.552
|3½
|Brooklyn
|31
|29
|.517
|5½
|New York
|25
|35
|.417
|11½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|39
|21
|.650
|—
|Charlotte
|30
|31
|.492
|9½
|Atlanta
|28
|31
|.475
|10½
|Washington
|27
|32
|.458
|11½
|Orlando
|14
|47
|.230
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|21
|.650
|—
|Milwaukee
|36
|24
|.600
|3
|Cleveland
|35
|24
|.593
|3½
|Indiana
|20
|41
|.328
|19½
|Detroit
|14
|45
|.237
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|41
|20
|.672
|—
|Dallas
|35
|25
|.583
|5½
|San Antonio
|24
|36
|.400
|16½
|New Orleans
|24
|36
|.400
|16½
|Houston
|15
|44
|.254
|25
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|37
|22
|.627
|—
|Denver
|34
|25
|.576
|3
|Minnesota
|32
|29
|.525
|6
|Portland
|25
|35
|.417
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|19
|41
|.317
|18½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|49
|11
|.817
|—
|Golden State
|43
|17
|.717
|6
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|31
|.492
|19½
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|31
|.466
|21
|Sacramento
|22
|39
|.361
|27½
Thursday
Detroit 106, Cleveland 103
Boston 129, Brooklyn 106
Chicago 112, Atlanta 108
Minnesota 119, Memphis 114
Phoenix 124, Oklahoma City 104
Denver 128, Sacramento 110
Golden State 132, Portland 95
Friday
Orlando 119, Houston 111
Oklahoma City 129, Indiana 125, OT
San Antonio 157, Washington 153, 2OT
Charlotte 125, Toronto 93
Miami 115, New York 100
Philadelphia 133, Minnesota 102
Utah 114, Dallas 109
New Orleans 117, Phoenix 102
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, late
Today
Boston at Detroit, noon
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday
Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Monday
Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY 129,
INDIANA 125, OT
OKLAHOMA CITY (129): Bazley 6-16 1-2 14, Wiggins 4-6 0-0 8, Roby 3-6 4-4 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-24 9-12 36, Mann 8-17 3-4 22, Pokusevski 6-9 0-0 13, Sarr 2-4 0-0 4, Krejci 0-1 0-0 0, Maledon 5-10 1-2 14, Waters III 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 50-101 18-24 129.
INDIANA (125): Brissett 5-16 0-1 10, Hield 12-21 0-0 29, Jackson 5-7 7-10 17, Brogdon 6-14 0-0 15, Haliburton 6-10 1-2 14, Stephenson 6-14 0-2 14, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 6-10 2-2 16, Taylor 2-3 3-5 7, Washington Jr. 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 49-99 13-22 125.
|Oklahoma City
|29
|40
|23
|31
|6
|—
|129
|Indiana
|36
|25
|32
|30
|2
|—
|125
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 11-31 (Maledon 3-5, Mann 3-6, Waters III 2-7, Pokusevski 1-3, Bazley 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-5, Krejci 0-1), Indiana 14-37 (Hield 5-9, Brogdon 3-8, Smith 2-4, Stephenson 2-4, Washington Jr. 1-2, Haliburton 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Brissett 0-5). Fouled Out—Oklahoma City None, Indiana 1 (Stephenson). Rebounds—Oklahoma City 53 (Roby 11), Indiana 51 (Brissett 15). Assists—Oklahoma City 23 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann 5), Indiana 31 (Haliburton 11). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 19, Indiana 19. A—15,182 (20,000).
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Raptors
|15
|6
|.714
|½
|Delaware
|11
|5
|.688
|2
|Capital City
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|Long Island
|13
|8
|.619
|2½
|Westchester
|9
|8
|.529
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|Maine
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|MAD ANTS
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|Windy City
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|College Park
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Wisconsin
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Greensboro
|6
|11
|.353
|7½
|Lakeland
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|Cleveland
|2
|14
|.125
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|South Bay
|12
|5
|.706
|1
|Agua Caliente
|12
|6
|.667
|1½
|Birmingham
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|3½
|Austin
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Oklahoma City
|11
|11
|.500
|4½
|Stockton
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Texas
|8
|9
|.471
|5
|Sioux Falls
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Memphis
|6
|13
|.316
|8
|Salt Lake City
|4
|14
|.222
|9½
Thursday
Stockton 119, Agua Caliente 107
Delaware 130, MAD ANTS 108
Long Island 111, Lakeland 107
Grand Rapids 129, Maine 118
Westchester 125, Wisconsin 86
Birmingham 126, Santa Cruz 120
Friday
Capital City 112, Cleveland 111
Raptors 130, Greensboro 115
Austin 114, Memphis 105
Rio Grande Valley 126, Okla. City 118
Today
Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday
MAD ANTS at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Motor City at Long Island, 6 p.m.
Monday
Austin at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story