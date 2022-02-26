Saturday, February 26, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Wisconsin
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|5
|.815
|Illinois
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|8
|.704
|Ohio St.
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|7
|.720
|Iowa
|10
|7
|.588
|20
|8
|.714
|Rutgers
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|11
|.593
|Michigan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Michigan
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|11
|.577
|Indiana
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|10
|.630
|Penn St.
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|13
|.480
|Northwestern
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|14
|.481
|Maryland
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|13
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|21
|.250
Thursday
Indiana 74, Maryland 64
Ohio St. 86, Illinois 83
Friday
Penn St. 67, Northwestern 60
Iowa 88, Nebraska 78
Today
Purdue at Michigan St., noon
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Sunday
Illinois at Michigan, 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Notre Dame
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|Miami
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|North Carolina
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Wake Forest
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|8
|.724
|Virginia
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|11
|.607
|Virginia Tech
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Syracuse
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Florida St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|13
|.519
|Louisville
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|15
|.444
|Boston College
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|16
|.407
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|18
|.379
|Clemson
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|15
|.464
|Georgia Tech
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|NC State
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
No games scheduled
Today
North Carolina at NC State, 2 p.m.
Clemson at Boston College, 3 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami, 3 p.m.
Florida St. at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Sunday
No games scheduled
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|3
|.885
|Villanova
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|7
|.750
|UConn
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Creighton
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Marquette
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Seton Hall
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|9
|.654
|Xavier
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|10
|.630
|St. John’s
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|12
|.556
|Butler
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|DePaul
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|14
|.481
|Georgetown
|0
|16
|.000
|6
|21
|.222
Thursday
DePaul 68, Georgetown 65
Friday
No games scheduled
Today
Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.
Creighton at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
UConn at Georgetown, noon
St. John’s at DePaul, 5 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|5
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|PFW
|14
|6
|.700
|19
|10
|.655
|N. Kentucky
|13
|6
|.684
|17
|11
|.607
|Wright St.
|14
|7
|.667
|17
|13
|.567
|Detroit
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|13
|.500
|Oakland
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Youngstown St.
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Ill.-Chicago
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|15
|.444
|Milwaukee
|8
|13
|.381
|10
|20
|.333
|Robert Morris
|5
|15
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
|Green Bay
|3
|16
|.158
|4
|24
|.143
|IUPUI
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|24
|.111
Thursday
Detroit 74, Cleveland St. 67
N. Kentucky 78, Robert Morris 64
PFW 81, Oakland 70
Wright St 84, Youngstown St. 71
Milwaukee 66, IUPUI 54
Ill.-Chicago 81, Green Bay 77
Friday
No games scheduled
Today*
PFW at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at IUPUI, 4:45 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday
No games scheduled
*end of regular season
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|14
|3
|.824
|22
|6
|.786
|Ohio
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Kent St.
|13
|4
|.765
|18
|9
|.667
|Buffalo
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|8
|.692
|Akron
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Ball St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|15
|.444
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|19
|.269
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|E. Michigan
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|18
|.556
|Bowling Green
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|16
|.429
|N. Illinois
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|19
|.296
|W. Michigan
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|22
|.214
Thursday
Cent. Michigan 83, Miami (Ohio) 69
Buffalo 79, N. Illinois 68
Friday
Akron 91, Ohio 83
Today
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, noon
N. Illinois at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Sunday
No games scheduled
CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
Indiana Wesleyan 84, Taylor 66
Grace 82, Mt. Vernon Nazarene 62
Huntington 80, Saint Francis 74
Marian 95, Bethel 64
Semifinals
Today
Grace at Indiana Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
Huntington at Marian, 3 p.m.
WHAC TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
Indiana Tech 85, UNOH 52
Lourdes 79, Rochester 59
Madonna 79, Aquinas 63
Cornerstone 77, Lawrence Tech 75, OT
Semifinals
Today
Lourdes at Indiana Tech, 3 p.m.
Madonna at Cornerstone, 3 p.m.
MIAA TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
Hope 80, Kalamazoo 58
Albion 92, Olivet 69
Calvin 91, Alma 70
Trine 92, Adrian 63
Semifinals
Friday
Hope 94, Albion 82
Calvin 75, Trine 54
Championship
Today
Calvin at Hope, 7 p.m.
CALVIN 75, TRINE 54
|Trine
|30
|24
|—
|54
|Calvin
|41
|34
|—
|75
Calvin: Egekeze 13, Shymanski 11, Fruin 5, Morrison 18, Warners 6, van Essen 3, Bult 16, Katje 3
Trine: Bowman 11, Williams 2, Warzecha 5, Geller 8, C. Jones 10, B. Cox 6, Megnanglo 12
WOMEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|4
|.846
|Ohio St.
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|5
|.808
|Maryland
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|7
|.750
|Iowa
|13
|4
|.765
|19
|7
|.731
|Indiana
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|7
|.731
|Nebraska
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|7
|.750
|Northwestern
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Michigan St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Purdue
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|12
|.571
|Minnesota
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|16
|.448
|Penn St.
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|16
|.407
|Wisconsin
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|20
|.259
|Rutgers
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|19
|.321
|Illinois
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|18
|.250
Thursday
Michigan 62, Michigan St. 51
Ohio St. 78, Penn St. 55
Iowa 87, Rutgers 78
Northwestern 68, Purdue 51
Minnesota 87, Illinois 54
Friday
Maryland 67, Indiana 64
Today
No games scheduled
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC State
|16
|1
|.941
|25
|3
|.893
|Louisville
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|3
|.889
|Notre Dame
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|6
|.778
|Virginia Tech
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|7
|.750
|North Carolina
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|5
|.815
|Georgia Tech
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Boston College
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|10
|.643
|Miami
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|11
|.593
|Florida State
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|12
|.556
|Duke
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|11
|.593
|Wake Forest
|4
|13
|.235
|14
|14
|.500
|Syracuse
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|16
|.407
|Clemson
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|19
|.321
|Pitt
|2
|15
|.118
|11
|17
|.393
|Virginia
|2
|16
|.111
|5
|21
|.192
Thursday
Louisville 66, Pittsburgh 55
Florida St. 65, Georgia Tech 63, OT
Virginia Tech 70, Miami 63
North Carolina 68, Virginia 57
Wake Forest 76, Syracuse 60
Notre Dame 77, Clemson 56
Boston College 67, Duke 51
Friday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|IUPUI
|17
|4
|.810
|20
|6
|.769
|Youngstown St.
|17
|4
|.810
|23
|5
|.821
|Green Bay
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|6
|.750
|Cleveland St.
|14
|5
|.737
|19
|6
|.760
|No. Kentucky
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|7
|.731
|Milwaukee
|12
|9
|.571
|13
|15
|.464
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|12
|14
|.462
|Robert Morris
|11
|10
|.524
|13
|13
|.500
|PFW
|7
|13
|.350
|9
|19
|.321
|Wright St.
|3
|17
|.150
|4
|21
|.160
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|19
|.050
|2
|23
|.080
|Detroit
|1
|20
|.048
|1
|27
|.036
Thursday
N. Kentucky 66, Oakland 62
Wright St. 71, Detroit 67
Robert Morris 57, Ill.-Chicago 50
IUPUI 68, Youngstown St. 45
Green Bay 73, PFW 57
Cleveland St. 67, Milwaukee 55
Friday
No games scheduled
Today*
Milwaukee at PFW, 2 p.m.
Detroit at No. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at IUPUI, 2 p.m.
Oakland at Wright St., 2 p.m.
Green Bay at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
*end of regular season
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|16
|1
|.941
|22
|4
|.846
|Buffalo
|13
|4
|.765
|19
|8
|.704
|Akron
|11
|6
|.647
|14
|9
|.609
|Ball St.
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|10
|.615
|Kent St.
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|9
|.654
|N. Illinois
|9
|8
|.529
|12
|13
|.480
|Ohio
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|W. Michigan
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|12
|.538
|Bowling Green
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|13
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|18
|.308
|E. Michigan
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|17
|.292
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|15
|.118
|4
|22
|.154
Friday
No games scheduled
Today
No. Illinois at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent St., 1 p.m.
Akron at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Toledo at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
No. 13 MARYLAND 67,
No. 10 INDIANA 64
INDIANA (19-7): Gulbe 3-9 4-4 11, Holmes 5-6 1-3 11, Berger 7-17 2-4 16, Cardano-Hillary 1-10 0-0 3, Patberg 5-10 0-0 13, Browne 0-1 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 4-8 0-0 10, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-61 7-11 64
MARYLAND (21-7): Bibby 2-9 0-0 5, Reese 9-21 2-4 20, Benzan 4-6 0-0 10, Miller 6-12 2-2 16, Sellers 5-10 0-0 12, Collins 2-6 0-0 4, Chardon 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-64 4-6 67
|Indiana
|10
|22
|19
|13
|—
|64
|Maryland
|19
|18
|18
|12
|—
|67
3-Point Goals—Indiana 7-18 (Gulbe 1-3, Cardano-Hillary 1-6, Patberg 3-4, Moore-McNeil 2-5), Maryland 7-15 (Bibby 1-3, Benzan 2-3, Miller 2-5, Sellers 2-3, Collins 0-1). Assists—Indiana 15 (Berger 6), Maryland 16 (Benzan 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 36 (Berger 10), Maryland 39 (Reese 16). Total Fouls—Indiana 12, Maryland 14. Technical Fouls—None. A—7,532.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Friday
Marian 79, Taylor 48
Indiana Wesleyan 60, Grace 44
Championship
Monday
Marian at Indiana Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 60, GRACE 44
|Grace
|9
|8
|13
|14
|—
|44
|Ind. Wesleyan
|20
|9
|16
|15
|—
|60
Indiana Wesleyan: Frasure 15, Davis 9, Lawrence 9, Merrell 7, Damman 3, Parker 6, Nutley 5, reid 4, Trexler 2
Grace: Poor 14, Feldman 13, McMahon 5, Patton 4, M. Ryman 4, Murphy 2, Gill 2
WHAC TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
Indiana Tech 66, Madonna 26
Concordia 60, Lawrence Tech 49
Siena Heights 60, Aquinas 47
Rochester 102, UM-Dearborn 67
Semifinals
Friday
Indiana Tech 87, Concordia 56
Rochester 68, Siena Heights 66
Championship
Tuesday
Rochester at Indiana Tech, 6 p.m.
INDIANA TECH 87, CONCORDIA 56
|Concordia
|7
|11
|17
|21
|—
|56
|Indiana Tech
|19
|18
|30
|20
|—
|87
Indiana Tech: Tuominen 17, Foy 17, Whitaker 25, Salisbury 2, Steckler 3, Worm 6, Javins 1, Dossen 2, Decker-Terres 2
Concordia: Dorn 2, Leatherman 2, Tripp 8, Lawless 5, Viau 2, Mitchner 6, Hirt 5, Abraham 7, Howe 12, Turman 7
MIAA TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
Trine 97, Kalamazoo 39
Alma 78, Albion 74, OT
Hope 90, Saint Mary’s 41
Calvin 75, Adrian 46
Semifinals
Friday
Trine 75, Alma 62
Hope 68, Calvin 42
Championship
Today
Hope at Trine, 7 p.m.
TRINE 75, ALMA 62
|Alma
|9
|14
|19
|20
|—
|62
|Trine
|19
|19
|17
|20
|—
|75
Trine: Taylor 8, Ardis 7, Wildman 9, Bieniewicz 18, A. Argyle 6, K. Argyle 5, Wagner 5, Stewart 8, Underhill 9
Alma: Griffioen 4, Robbins 8, Warchock 12, Sas 18, Humphries 8, Fosmore 2, Smith 5, Lamancusa 2, LeRoux 2, Thorr 1
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story