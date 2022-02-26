The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Saturday, February 26, 2022 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 13 4 .765 24 4 .857
Wisconsin 13 4 .765 22 5 .815
Illinois 12 5 .706 19 8 .704
Ohio St. 11 5 .688 18 7 .720
Iowa 10 7 .588 20 8 .714
Rutgers 10 7 .588 16 11 .593
Michigan St. 9 7 .563 18 9 .667
Michigan 9 7 .563 15 11 .577
Indiana 8 9 .471 17 10 .630
Penn St. 7 10 .412 12 13 .480
Northwestern 6 12 .333 13 14 .481
Maryland 5 12 .294 13 15 .464
Minnesota 4 13 .235 13 13 .500
Nebraska 1 16 .059 7 21 .250

Thursday

Indiana 74, Maryland 64

Ohio St. 86, Illinois 83

Friday

Penn St. 67, Northwestern 60

Iowa 88, Nebraska 78

Today

Purdue at Michigan St., noon

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Sunday

Illinois at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 14 3 .824 24 4 .857
Notre Dame 13 4 .765 20 8 .714
Miami 12 5 .706 20 8 .714
North Carolina 12 5 .706 20 8 .714
Wake Forest 11 7 .611 21 8 .724
Virginia 11 7 .611 17 11 .607
Virginia Tech 9 8 .529 17 11 .607
Syracuse 9 8 .529 15 13 .536
Florida St. 7 10 .412 14 13 .519
Louisville 6 11 .353 12 15 .444
Boston College 6 11 .353 11 16 .407
Pittsburgh 6 12 .333 11 18 .379
Clemson 5 12 .294 13 15 .464
Georgia Tech 4 13 .235 11 17 .393
NC State 4 13 .235 11 17 .393

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

No games scheduled

Today

North Carolina at NC State, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 3 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Sunday

No games scheduled

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 13 2 .867 23 3 .885
Villanova 14 4 .778 21 7 .750
UConn 11 5 .688 20 7 .741
Creighton 11 5 .688 19 8 .704
Marquette 9 7 .563 17 10 .630
Seton Hall 8 8 .500 17 9 .654
Xavier 7 9 .438 17 10 .630
St. John’s 7 9 .438 15 12 .556
Butler 6 12 .333 13 16 .448
DePaul 4 13 .235 13 14 .481
Georgetown 0 16 .000 6 21 .222

Thursday

DePaul 68, Georgetown 65

Friday

No games scheduled

Today

Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.

Creighton at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

UConn at Georgetown, noon

St. John’s at DePaul, 5 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 15 5 .750 19 8 .704
PFW 14 6 .700 19 10 .655
N. Kentucky 13 6 .684 17 11 .607
Wright St. 14 7 .667 17 13 .567
Detroit 10 6 .625 13 13 .500
Oakland 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
Youngstown St. 12 8 .600 18 12 .600
Ill.-Chicago 8 10 .444 12 15 .444
Milwaukee 8 13 .381 10 20 .333
Robert Morris 5 15 .250 7 22 .241
Green Bay 3 16 .158 4 24 .143
IUPUI 1 15 .063 3 24 .111

Thursday

Detroit 74, Cleveland St. 67

N. Kentucky 78, Robert Morris 64

PFW 81, Oakland 70

Wright St 84, Youngstown St. 71

Milwaukee 66, IUPUI 54

Ill.-Chicago 81, Green Bay 77

Friday

No games scheduled

Today*

PFW at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at IUPUI, 4:45 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday

No games scheduled

*end of regular season

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 14 3 .824 22 6 .786
Ohio 14 4 .778 23 6 .793
Kent St. 13 4 .765 18 9 .667
Buffalo 12 4 .750 18 8 .692
Akron 12 6 .667 19 9 .679
Ball St. 7 9 .438 12 15 .444
Cent. Michigan 6 9 .400 7 19 .269
Miami (Ohio) 6 11 .353 12 16 .429
E. Michigan 5 12 .294 10 18 .556
Bowling Green 5 12 .294 12 16 .429
N. Illinois 5 12 .294 8 19 .296
W. Michigan 2 15 .118 6 22 .214

Thursday

Cent. Michigan 83, Miami (Ohio) 69

Buffalo 79, N. Illinois 68

Friday

Akron 91, Ohio 83

Today

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, noon

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Sunday

No games scheduled

CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

Indiana Wesleyan 84, Taylor 66

Grace 82, Mt. Vernon Nazarene 62

Huntington 80, Saint Francis 74

Marian 95, Bethel 64

Semifinals

Today

Grace at Indiana Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

Huntington at Marian, 3 p.m.

WHAC TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

Indiana Tech 85, UNOH 52

Lourdes 79, Rochester 59

Madonna 79, Aquinas 63

Cornerstone 77, Lawrence Tech 75, OT

Semifinals

Today

Lourdes at Indiana Tech, 3 p.m.

Madonna at Cornerstone, 3 p.m.

MIAA TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

Hope 80, Kalamazoo 58

Albion 92, Olivet 69

Calvin 91, Alma 70

Trine 92, Adrian 63

Semifinals

Friday

Hope 94, Albion 82

Calvin 75, Trine 54

Championship

Today

Calvin at Hope, 7 p.m.

CALVIN 75, TRINE 54

Trine 30 24 54
Calvin 41 34 75

Calvin: Egekeze 13, Shymanski 11, Fruin 5, Morrison 18, Warners 6, van Essen 3, Bult 16, Katje 3

Trine: Bowman 11, Williams 2, Warzecha 5, Geller 8, C. Jones 10, B. Cox 6, Megnanglo 12

WOMEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 13 3 .813 22 4 .846
Ohio St. 13 4 .765 21 5 .808
Maryland 13 4 .765 21 7 .750
Iowa 13 4 .765 19 7 .731
Indiana 11 5 .688 19 7 .731
Nebraska 10 7 .588 21 7 .750
Northwestern 8 7 .533 16 10 .615
Michigan St. 8 8 .500 14 13 .519
Purdue 7 10 .412 16 12 .571
Minnesota 6 11 .353 13 16 .448
Penn St. 5 12 .294 11 16 .407
Wisconsin 4 13 .235 7 20 .259
Rutgers 2 14 .125 9 19 .321
Illinois 1 12 .077 6 18 .250

Thursday

Michigan 62, Michigan St. 51

Ohio St. 78, Penn St. 55

Iowa 87, Rutgers 78

Northwestern 68, Purdue 51

Minnesota 87, Illinois 54

Friday

Maryland 67, Indiana 64

Today

No games scheduled

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC State 16 1 .941 25 3 .893
Louisville 15 2 .882 24 3 .889
Notre Dame 13 4 .765 21 6 .778
Virginia Tech 13 4 .765 21 7 .750
North Carolina 12 5 .706 22 5 .815
Georgia Tech 10 7 .588 19 9 .679
Boston College 9 8 .529 18 10 .643
Miami 9 8 .529 16 11 .593
Florida State 9 8 .529 15 12 .556
Duke 7 10 .412 16 11 .593
Wake Forest 4 13 .235 14 14 .500
Syracuse 4 13 .235 11 16 .407
Clemson 3 14 .176 9 19 .321
Pitt 2 15 .118 11 17 .393
Virginia 2 16 .111 5 21 .192

Thursday

Louisville 66, Pittsburgh 55

Florida St. 65, Georgia Tech 63, OT

Virginia Tech 70, Miami 63

North Carolina 68, Virginia 57

Wake Forest 76, Syracuse 60

Notre Dame 77, Clemson 56

Boston College 67, Duke 51

Friday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
IUPUI 17 4 .810 20 6 .769
Youngstown St. 17 4 .810 23 5 .821
Green Bay 14 4 .778 18 6 .750
Cleveland St. 14 5 .737 19 6 .760
No. Kentucky 13 6 .684 19 7 .731
Milwaukee 12 9 .571 13 15 .464
Oakland 10 9 .526 12 14 .462
Robert Morris 11 10 .524 13 13 .500
PFW 7 13 .350 9 19 .321
Wright St. 3 17 .150 4 21 .160
Ill.-Chicago 1 19 .050 2 23 .080
Detroit 1 20 .048 1 27 .036

Thursday

N. Kentucky 66, Oakland 62

Wright St. 71, Detroit 67

Robert Morris 57, Ill.-Chicago 50

IUPUI 68, Youngstown St. 45

Green Bay 73, PFW 57

Cleveland St. 67, Milwaukee 55

Friday

No games scheduled

Today*

Milwaukee at PFW, 2 p.m.

Detroit at No. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at IUPUI, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Wright St., 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

*end of regular season

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 16 1 .941 22 4 .846
Buffalo 13 4 .765 19 8 .704
Akron 11 6 .647 14 9 .609
Ball St. 9 7 .563 16 10 .615
Kent St. 9 8 .529 17 9 .654
N. Illinois 9 8 .529 12 13 .480
Ohio 8 8 .500 14 11 .560
W. Michigan 8 9 .471 14 12 .538
Bowling Green 8 9 .471 13 13 .500
Miami (Ohio) 4 13 .235 8 18 .308
E. Michigan 4 13 .235 7 17 .292
Cent. Michigan 2 15 .118 4 22 .154

Friday

No games scheduled

Today

No. Illinois at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent St., 1 p.m.

Akron at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Toledo at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

No. 13 MARYLAND 67,

No. 10 INDIANA 64

INDIANA (19-7): Gulbe 3-9 4-4 11, Holmes 5-6 1-3 11, Berger 7-17 2-4 16, Cardano-Hillary 1-10 0-0 3, Patberg 5-10 0-0 13, Browne 0-1 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 4-8 0-0 10, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-61 7-11 64

MARYLAND (21-7): Bibby 2-9 0-0 5, Reese 9-21 2-4 20, Benzan 4-6 0-0 10, Miller 6-12 2-2 16, Sellers 5-10 0-0 12, Collins 2-6 0-0 4, Chardon 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-64 4-6 67

Indiana 10 22 19 13 64
Maryland 19 18 18 12 67

3-Point Goals—Indiana 7-18 (Gulbe 1-3, Cardano-Hillary 1-6, Patberg 3-4, Moore-McNeil 2-5), Maryland 7-15 (Bibby 1-3, Benzan 2-3, Miller 2-5, Sellers 2-3, Collins 0-1). Assists—Indiana 15 (Berger 6), Maryland 16 (Benzan 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 36 (Berger 10), Maryland 39 (Reese 16). Total Fouls—Indiana 12, Maryland 14. Technical Fouls—None. A—7,532.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Friday

Marian 79, Taylor 48

Indiana Wesleyan 60, Grace 44

Championship

Monday

Marian at Indiana Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

INDIANA WESLEYAN 60, GRACE 44

Grace 9 8 13 14 44
Ind. Wesleyan 20 9 16 15 60

Indiana Wesleyan: Frasure 15, Davis 9, Lawrence 9, Merrell 7, Damman 3, Parker 6, Nutley 5, reid 4, Trexler 2

Grace: Poor 14, Feldman 13, McMahon 5, Patton 4, M. Ryman 4, Murphy 2, Gill 2

WHAC TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

Indiana Tech 66, Madonna 26

Concordia 60, Lawrence Tech 49

Siena Heights 60, Aquinas 47

Rochester 102, UM-Dearborn 67

Semifinals

Friday

Indiana Tech 87, Concordia 56

Rochester 68, Siena Heights 66

Championship

Tuesday

Rochester at Indiana Tech, 6 p.m.

INDIANA TECH 87, CONCORDIA 56

Concordia 7 11 17 21 56
Indiana Tech 19 18 30 20 87

Indiana Tech: Tuominen 17, Foy 17, Whitaker 25, Salisbury 2, Steckler 3, Worm 6, Javins 1, Dossen 2, Decker-Terres 2

Concordia: Dorn 2, Leatherman 2, Tripp 8, Lawless 5, Viau 2, Mitchner 6, Hirt 5, Abraham 7, Howe 12, Turman 7

MIAA TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

Trine 97, Kalamazoo 39

Alma 78, Albion 74, OT

Hope 90, Saint Mary’s 41

Calvin 75, Adrian 46

Semifinals

Friday

Trine 75, Alma 62

Hope 68, Calvin 42

Championship

Today

Hope at Trine, 7 p.m.

TRINE 75, ALMA 62

Alma 9 14 19 20 62
Trine 19 19 17 20 75

Trine: Taylor 8, Ardis 7, Wildman 9, Bieniewicz 18, A. Argyle 6, K. Argyle 5, Wagner 5, Stewart 8, Underhill 9

Alma: Griffioen 4, Robbins 8, Warchock 12, Sas 18, Humphries 8, Fosmore 2, Smith 5, Lamancusa 2, LeRoux 2, Thorr 1

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  