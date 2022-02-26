Saturday, February 26, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
HOMESTEAD 70, NORWELL 57
|Norwell
|7
|12
|20
|18
|—
|57
|Homestead
|11
|22
|17
|20
|—
|70
Homestead: Loyer 36, Schlitz 5, Kaopuiki 11, A. Leeper 4, G. Leeper 10, Ezeakudo 2, Day 2
Norwell: Hoeppner 2, Graft 6, L. Bailey 19, McBride 20, Federspiel 4, Bolyn 6
WOODLAN 53, LEO 50
|Woodlan
|20
|5
|9
|19
|—
|53
|Leo
|7
|13
|16
|14
|—
|50
Woodlan: Miller 10, Lichty 4, Reidy 16, Gerig 9, Smith 14
Leo: T. Hiteshaw 1, McGee 23, B. Hiteshaw 5, L. LaGrange 2, Ruble 2, Allen 6, Bontrager 11
BELLMONT 41, JAY COUNTY 40
|Jay County
|14
|6
|14
|6
|—
|40
|Bellmont
|10
|7
|10
|14
|—
|41
Bellmont: James 9, Scheumann 11, Wellman 7, Lenegar 4, Ulman 10
Jay County: Dowlen 4, Muhlenkamp 2, Alexander 2, Dirksen 16, Bogenschultz 3, Pearson 5, Waitzel 8
BLUFFTON 65, SOUTHWOOD 38
|Southwood
|14
|6
|9
|9
|—
|38
|Bluffton
|14
|15
|15
|21
|—
|65
Bluffton: Ball 20, Schreiber 17, McConnell 9, Stoppenhagen 8, Baumgartner 6, Jenkins 3, Wenger 2
Southwood: Individual statistics not available
FREMONT 38,
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 35, OT
|Bethany Ch.
|8
|12
|4
|11
|0
|—
|35
|Fremont
|11
|7
|7
|10
|3
|—
|38
Fremont: Foulk 2, Bock 3, Brace 6, Bontrager 17, Pentecost 6, Berlew 4
Bethany Christian: Schlabach 4, Reinhardt 5, Brown 2, Willems 24
WARSAW 62, CARROLL 50
|Warsaw
|9
|10
|19
|24
|—
|62
|Carroll
|8
|16
|6
|20
|—
|50
Warsaw: Simfukwe 20, J. Gould 20, N. Katris 2, Heckaman 15
Carroll: Haffner 2, Pardon 14, Houser 4, Carcione 2, Sinish 16, Bane 6, Peters 6
WAWASEE 42, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 26
|Tippy Valley
|7
|8
|6
|5
|—
|26
|Wawasee
|9
|8
|15
|10
|—
|42
Wawasee: My. Everingham 12, Welty 2, Felger 3, Dukes 11, Ma. Everingham 8, Roberson 6
Tippecanoe Valley: Shepherd 7, Kohler 3, Cumberland 2, Perkins 10, Kiser 4
COLUMBIA CITY 66, CONCORDIA 58, OT
No line score available
Columbia City: Baker 20, Hedrick 5, Hedrick 27, Mills 10, Wilson 4
Concordia: Cook 3, hayworth 9, Hayworh 3, Speckhard 11, Tapp 1, ter Molen 5, Washington 26
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 48,
SOUTH SIDE 44
|South Side
|8
|11
|12
|13
|—
|44
|Blackhawk Ch.
|10
|11
|9
|18
|—
|48
Blackhawk Christian: Furst 1, Davidson 2, Sefton 20, Boyer 4, L. Jones 21
South Side: Thomas 2, Morris 2, Manning 4, Ruch 8, Washington 15, Johnson 13
SCORES
Adams Central 48, Lakewood Park 41
Angola 56, Lakeland 40
Avon 81, Danville 67
Barr-Reeve 62, Bloomfield 48
Benton Central 58, Logansport 56, OT
Bishop Luers 61, Blackford 51
Bloomington North 56, New Albany 38
Bloomington South 55, Northview 43
Bremen 49, Culver 36
Central Noble 59, Fairfield 49
Concord 48, Westview 43
Delta 49, Oak Hill 43
Eastbrook 66, S. Adams 57
Eastside 72, Churubusco 49
Ev. Memorial 54, Washington 39
Ev. Reitz 76, Ev. Bosse 60
Frankfort 66, Delphi 54
Gary 21st Century 91, Hammond Noll 82
Glenn 52, Goshen 36
Greensburg 51, E. Central 43
Hobart 74, Wheeler 40
Indpls Ben Davis 63, Indpls Tech 60
Indpls Brebeuf 51, Indpls Roncalli 49
Indpls Chatard 71, Indpls Metro 59
Knox 56, Triton 53
Kokomo 43, Huntington North 32
Lafayette Catholic 54, Cass 44
Lafayette Harrison 59, Lebanon 46
Linton 54, Ev. North 52, OT
Maconaquah 72, Rochester 48
Manchester 61, Mississinewa 42
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 77, Yorktown 33
Munster 63, Whiting 30
N. Posey 55, Gibson Southern 45
New Castle 58, Muncie Central 57, 2OT
New Palestine 46, Greenwood 33
NorthWood 56, Elkhart 38
Northridge 56, DeKalb 51
Paoli 61, Crawford Co. 39
Penn 70, Merrillville 49
Peru 75, Wabash 72, OT
Pioneer 60, Tri-County 27
Portage 48, Hammond Morton 38
Prairie Hts. 80, Hamilton 57
Rensselaer 58, Winamac 41
Rock Creek Academy 52, Clarksville 50
Rossville 76, W. Lafayette 69, OT
S. Bend Adams 67, New Prairie 54
S. Decatur 77, Knightstown 55
S. Newton 55, Attica 20
Snider 80, Marion 79, OT
Tri-West 76, Indpls Ritter 70
Valparaiso 66, Hammond Central 59
Vincennes 49, White River Valley 38
West Noble 53, Garrett 35
W. Washington 53, Shoals 41
Waldron 55, Anderson Prep Academy 47
Wapahani 50, Shenandoah 48
Warsaw 62, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 50
Wes-Del 66, Alexandria 50
Westville 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 47
Whitko 51, Lakeland Christian 48
GIRLS
STATE FINALS
Today
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Class 4A
Franklin vs. Noblesville, 8:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Silver Creek vs. S.B. Washington, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Forest Park vs. Frankton, 12:45 p.m.
Class A
Tecumseh vs. Laf. Cent. Cath., 10:30 a.m.
HOOSIERBASKETBALL
MAGAZINETOP60SENIORS
Local Recipients
NataleyArmstrong,Garrett
MaggieKeinsley,Homestead
KacilynKrebs,Warsaw
JyahLoVett,Snider
RebekahMarshall,ColumbiaCity
OliviaSmith,South Side
UNABLE TO ATTEND
Ayanna Patterson, Homestead
UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE
DUE TO INJURY
Kenzie Fuelling, Bellmont
Taylor Gerke, Garrett
Lauren Leach, Angola
Swimming
BOYS
STATE FINALS
Friday-Today
At IUPUI
200MR—1. Carmel 1:28.87, 4. Carroll 1:33.98, 24. Norwell 1:38.83, 26. Homestead 1:39.22
200Free—1. Ponsler (Fishers) 1:36.64, 9. Dankert (Carroll) 1:41.21, 29. Hill (Homestead) 1:47.17
200IM—1. Modglin (Zionsville) 1:44.1, 5. McCurdy (Carroll) 1:50.04, 15. Lindsay (Homestead) 1:55.02, 27. Geimer (Bluffton) 1:59.89
50Free—1. Parker (North Central) 20.58, 15. Marsh (Carroll) 21.45, 28. Hammes (Homestead) 21.84, 30. Kaehr (Adams Central) 21.99
100Fly—1. 1. Shackell (Carmel) 47.48, 8. McCurdy (Carroll) 49.82, 13. Page (Norwell) 50.67, 14. Lindsay (Homestead) 50.7, 23. Geimer (Bluffton) 51.99
100Free—1. Sullivan (Carmel) 44.35, 28. Hammes (Homestead) 48.7, 29. Wihebrink (Warsaw) 48.71
500Free—1. Enoch (Carmel) 4:23.99, 5. Dankert (Carroll) 4:31.96, 18. Hill (Homestead) 4:44.16, 21. Crews (Carroll) 4:45.26
200FR—1. Carmel 1:23.31, 7. Carroll 1:25.63, 18. Homestead 1:28.13
100Back—1. Modglin (Zionsville) 46.05, 8. Bushong (Carroll) 50.96, 12. Harper (Wawasee) 51.38, 19. Page (Norwell) 52.68
100Breast—1. Malicki (Carmel) 53.8, 15. Lee (Carroll) 58.07, 16. Wihebrink (Warsaw) 58.18, 26. Zimmer (Norwell) 1:00.1
400FR—1. Carmel 3:01.89, 6. Carroll 3:07.77, 24. Wawasee 3:17.41
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story