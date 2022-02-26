The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, February 26, 2022

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

HOMESTEAD 70, NORWELL 57

Norwell 7 12 20 18 57
Homestead 11 22 17 20 70

Homestead: Loyer 36, Schlitz 5, Kaopuiki 11, A. Leeper 4, G. Leeper 10, Ezeakudo 2, Day 2

Norwell: Hoeppner 2, Graft 6, L. Bailey 19, McBride 20, Federspiel 4, Bolyn 6

WOODLAN 53, LEO 50

Woodlan 20 5 9 19 53
Leo 7 13 16 14 50

Woodlan: Miller 10, Lichty 4, Reidy 16, Gerig 9, Smith 14

Leo: T. Hiteshaw 1, McGee 23, B. Hiteshaw 5, L. LaGrange 2, Ruble 2, Allen 6, Bontrager 11

BELLMONT 41, JAY COUNTY 40

Jay County 14 6 14 6 40
Bellmont 10 7 10 14 41

Bellmont: James 9, Scheumann 11, Wellman 7, Lenegar 4, Ulman 10

Jay County: Dowlen 4, Muhlenkamp 2, Alexander 2, Dirksen 16, Bogenschultz 3, Pearson 5, Waitzel 8

BLUFFTON 65, SOUTHWOOD 38

Southwood 14 6 9 9 38
Bluffton 14 15 15 21 65

Bluffton: Ball 20, Schreiber 17, McConnell 9, Stoppenhagen 8, Baumgartner 6, Jenkins 3, Wenger 2

Southwood: Individual statistics not available

FREMONT 38,

BETHANY CHRISTIAN 35, OT

Bethany Ch. 8 12 4 11 0 35
Fremont 11 7 7 10 3 38

Fremont: Foulk 2, Bock 3, Brace 6, Bontrager 17, Pentecost 6, Berlew 4

Bethany Christian: Schlabach 4, Reinhardt 5, Brown 2, Willems 24

WARSAW 62, CARROLL 50

Warsaw 9 10 19 24 62
Carroll 8 16 6 20 50

Warsaw: Simfukwe 20, J. Gould 20, N. Katris 2, Heckaman 15

Carroll: Haffner 2, Pardon 14, Houser 4, Carcione 2, Sinish 16, Bane 6, Peters 6

WAWASEE 42, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 26

Tippy Valley 7 8 6 5 26
Wawasee 9 8 15 10 42

Wawasee: My. Everingham 12, Welty 2, Felger 3, Dukes 11, Ma. Everingham 8, Roberson 6

Tippecanoe Valley: Shepherd 7, Kohler 3, Cumberland 2, Perkins 10, Kiser 4

COLUMBIA CITY 66, CONCORDIA 58, OT

No line score available

Columbia City: Baker 20, Hedrick 5, Hedrick 27, Mills 10, Wilson 4

Concordia: Cook 3, hayworth 9, Hayworh 3, Speckhard 11, Tapp 1, ter Molen 5, Washington 26

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 48,

SOUTH SIDE 44

South Side 8 11 12 13 44
Blackhawk Ch. 10 11 9 18 48

Blackhawk Christian: Furst 1, Davidson 2, Sefton 20, Boyer 4, L. Jones 21

South Side: Thomas 2, Morris 2, Manning 4, Ruch 8, Washington 15, Johnson 13

SCORES

Adams Central 48, Lakewood Park 41

Angola 56, Lakeland 40

Avon 81, Danville 67

Barr-Reeve 62, Bloomfield 48

Benton Central 58, Logansport 56, OT

Bishop Luers 61, Blackford 51

Bloomington North 56, New Albany 38

Bloomington South 55, Northview 43

Bremen 49, Culver 36

Central Noble 59, Fairfield 49

Concord 48, Westview 43

Delta 49, Oak Hill 43

Eastbrook 66, S. Adams 57

Eastside 72, Churubusco 49

Ev. Memorial 54, Washington 39

Ev. Reitz 76, Ev. Bosse 60

Frankfort 66, Delphi 54

Gary 21st Century 91, Hammond Noll 82

Glenn 52, Goshen 36

Greensburg 51, E. Central 43

Hobart 74, Wheeler 40

Indpls Ben Davis 63, Indpls Tech 60

Indpls Brebeuf 51, Indpls Roncalli 49

Indpls Chatard 71, Indpls Metro 59

Knox 56, Triton 53

Kokomo 43, Huntington North 32

Lafayette Catholic 54, Cass 44

Lafayette Harrison 59, Lebanon 46

Linton 54, Ev. North 52, OT

Maconaquah 72, Rochester 48

Manchester 61, Mississinewa 42

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 77, Yorktown 33

Munster 63, Whiting 30

N. Posey 55, Gibson Southern 45

New Castle 58, Muncie Central 57, 2OT

New Palestine 46, Greenwood 33

NorthWood 56, Elkhart 38

Northridge 56, DeKalb 51

Paoli 61, Crawford Co. 39

Penn 70, Merrillville 49

Peru 75, Wabash 72, OT

Pioneer 60, Tri-County 27

Portage 48, Hammond Morton 38

Prairie Hts. 80, Hamilton 57

Rensselaer 58, Winamac 41

Rock Creek Academy 52, Clarksville 50

Rossville 76, W. Lafayette 69, OT

S. Bend Adams 67, New Prairie 54

S. Decatur 77, Knightstown 55

S. Newton 55, Attica 20

Snider 80, Marion 79, OT

Tri-West 76, Indpls Ritter 70

Valparaiso 66, Hammond Central 59

Vincennes 49, White River Valley 38

West Noble 53, Garrett 35

W. Washington 53, Shoals 41

Waldron 55, Anderson Prep Academy 47

Wapahani 50, Shenandoah 48

Warsaw 62, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 50

Wes-Del 66, Alexandria 50

Westville 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 47

Whitko 51, Lakeland Christian 48

GIRLS

STATE FINALS

Today

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Class 4A

Franklin vs. Noblesville, 8:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Silver Creek vs. S.B. Washington, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Forest Park vs. Frankton, 12:45 p.m.

Class A

Tecumseh vs. Laf. Cent. Cath., 10:30 a.m.

HOOSIERBASKETBALL

MAGAZINETOP60SENIORS

Local Recipients

NataleyArmstrong,Garrett

MaggieKeinsley,Homestead

KacilynKrebs,Warsaw

JyahLoVett,Snider

RebekahMarshall,ColumbiaCity

OliviaSmith,South Side

UNABLE TO ATTEND

Ayanna Patterson, Homestead

UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE

DUE TO INJURY

Kenzie Fuelling, Bellmont

Taylor Gerke, Garrett

Lauren Leach, Angola

Swimming

BOYS

STATE FINALS

Friday-Today

At IUPUI

200MR—1. Carmel 1:28.87, 4. Carroll 1:33.98, 24. Norwell 1:38.83, 26. Homestead 1:39.22

200Free—1. Ponsler (Fishers) 1:36.64, 9. Dankert (Carroll) 1:41.21, 29. Hill (Homestead) 1:47.17

200IM—1. Modglin (Zionsville) 1:44.1, 5. McCurdy (Carroll) 1:50.04, 15. Lindsay (Homestead) 1:55.02, 27. Geimer (Bluffton) 1:59.89

50Free—1. Parker (North Central) 20.58, 15. Marsh (Carroll) 21.45, 28. Hammes (Homestead) 21.84, 30. Kaehr (Adams Central) 21.99

100Fly—1. 1. Shackell (Carmel) 47.48, 8. McCurdy (Carroll) 49.82, 13. Page (Norwell) 50.67, 14. Lindsay (Homestead) 50.7, 23. Geimer (Bluffton) 51.99

100Free—1. Sullivan (Carmel) 44.35, 28. Hammes (Homestead) 48.7, 29. Wihebrink (Warsaw) 48.71

500Free—1. Enoch (Carmel) 4:23.99, 5. Dankert (Carroll) 4:31.96, 18. Hill (Homestead) 4:44.16, 21. Crews (Carroll) 4:45.26

200FR—1. Carmel 1:23.31, 7. Carroll 1:25.63, 18. Homestead 1:28.13

100Back—1. Modglin (Zionsville) 46.05, 8. Bushong (Carroll) 50.96, 12. Harper (Wawasee) 51.38, 19. Page (Norwell) 52.68

100Breast—1. Malicki (Carmel) 53.8, 15. Lee (Carroll) 58.07, 16. Wihebrink (Warsaw) 58.18, 26. Zimmer (Norwell) 1:00.1

400FR—1. Carmel 3:01.89, 6. Carroll 3:07.77, 24. Wawasee 3:17.41

