NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 52 35 12 5 75 215 157 Tampa Bay 50 33 11 6 72 174 142 Toronto 51 33 14 4 70 182 142 Boston 51 30 17 4 64 148 141 Detroit 52 23 23 6 52 149 181 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 134 159 Buffalo 53 16 29 8 40 141 191 Montreal 52 12 33 7 31 121 197

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 51 36 11 4 76 180 121 N.Y. Rangers 51 33 13 5 71 155 128 Pittsburgh 53 31 14 8 70 174 146 Washington 53 28 16 9 65 172 149 Columbus 52 27 24 1 55 173 190 N.Y. Islanders 47 19 20 8 46 119 132 New Jersey 52 18 29 5 41 157 191 Philadelphia 51 15 26 10 40 129 180

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 51 37 10 4 78 204 145 St. Louis 51 31 14 6 68 184 141 Minnesota 49 31 15 3 65 187 150 Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 148 Dallas 51 28 20 3 59 147 149 Winnipeg 51 22 20 9 53 147 153 Chicago 53 19 26 8 46 134 181 Arizona 51 13 34 4 30 116 189

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 50 30 14 6 66 170 121 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150 Los Angeles 51 27 17 7 61 150 143 Edmonton 51 28 20 3 59 171 166 Anaheim 53 25 19 9 59 160 161 Vancouver 53 25 22 6 56 147 149 San Jose 51 23 22 6 52 138 161 Seattle 54 16 33 5 37 139 193

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday

Columbus 6, Florida 3

Toronto 3, Minnesota 1

New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1

Nashville 2, Dallas 1, SO

Boston 3, Seattle 2, OT

Vancouver 7, Calgary 1

San Jose 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Friday

Carolina 4, Columbus 0

St. Louis 5, Buffalo 3

Chicago 8, New Jersey 5

Winnipeg at Colorado, late

Vegas at Arizona, late

Los Angeles at Anaheim, late

Today

Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday

Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 40 25 12 3 0 53 144 111 Reading 44 25 12 6 1 57 158 134 Trois-Rivieres 41 22 15 3 1 48 151 138 Worcester 44 21 20 2 1 45 153 153 Maine 47 21 20 4 2 48 141 163 Adirondack 42 16 24 2 0 34 122 158

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 48 30 14 2 2 64 142 114 Florida 51 28 15 4 4 64 172 134 Atlanta 51 30 17 3 1 64 153 128 Orlando 48 25 20 3 0 53 136 150 Greenville 45 16 22 4 3 39 125 141 S. Carolina 49 17 27 5 0 39 120 165 Norfolk 48 17 27 2 2 38 123 177

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 46 33 10 1 2 69 176 124 Wheeling 48 28 19 1 0 57 167 155 KOMETS 49 25 18 5 1 56 173 152 Cincinnati 49 26 20 3 0 55 170 152 Kalamazoo 48 24 24 0 0 48 152 169 Iowa 52 22 23 6 1 51 161 187 Indy 50 21 24 2 3 47 153 167

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 50 30 17 2 1 63 172 158 Idaho 51 28 20 2 1 59 154 126 Rapid City 52 26 19 4 3 59 164 166 Tulsa 49 24 22 1 2 51 142 153 Allen 48 21 21 5 1 48 156 168 Wichita 52 22 23 7 0 51 153 172 Kansas City 50 23 24 2 1 49 150 168

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday

Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1

Atlanta 6, South Carolina 2

Cincinnati 3, Allen 2

Friday

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2, SO

Maine 7, Adirondack 1

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1

Reading 6, Indy 2

Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 3

Toledo 3, Wichita 1

Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1

KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City 6, Tulsa 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Worcester at Idaho, late

Today

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

Allen at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Reading at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled

HEARTLANDERS 4,

KOMETS 2

Fort Wayne 1 0 1 — 2 Iowa 2 0 2 — 4

1st Period—1, Iowa, Sokay 9 (Smith, Zmolek), 4:34. 2, Fort Wayne, McCallum 11 17:04. 3, Iowa, Stallard 10 (Oliver, Sokay), 17:58. Penalties—Boudrias Fw (fighting - major), 11:29; Zmolek Ia (fighting - major), 11:29.

2nd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Corrin Fw (fighting - major), 3:40; Nogard Ia (fighting - major), 3:40; Miura Ia (tripping), 5:35; Pochiro Fw (roughing), 11:28; Nogard Ia (roughing), 11:28; Zmolek Ia (cross-checking), 13:45; Pochiro Fw (roughing), 18:52.

3rd Period—4, Iowa, Smith 17 (Oliver), 0:50 (PP). 5, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 19 5:17 (SH). 6, Iowa, Smith 18 (Oliver, Kuffner), 11:06 (PP). Penalties—Tolkinen Fw (interference), 4:50; Corrin Fw (tripping), 10:10; Pochiro Fw (roughing), 13:22; Russell Ia (slashing), 16:28; McCallum Fw (tripping), 18:32; Russell Ia (slashing), 19:40.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 14-12-6-32. Iowa 12-8-14-34.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 5; Iowa 2 / 6.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 11-4-2-0 (34 shots-30 saves). Iowa, Kaczperski 5-4-1-0 (32 shots-30 saves).

A—2,412.

Referee—Rocco Stachowiak. Linesmen—Quinn Schafer, Greg Offerman.