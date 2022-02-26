Saturday, February 26, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|52
|35
|12
|5
|75
|215
|157
|Tampa Bay
|50
|33
|11
|6
|72
|174
|142
|Toronto
|51
|33
|14
|4
|70
|182
|142
|Boston
|51
|30
|17
|4
|64
|148
|141
|Detroit
|52
|23
|23
|6
|52
|149
|181
|Ottawa
|50
|19
|26
|5
|43
|134
|159
|Buffalo
|53
|16
|29
|8
|40
|141
|191
|Montreal
|52
|12
|33
|7
|31
|121
|197
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|51
|36
|11
|4
|76
|180
|121
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|33
|13
|5
|71
|155
|128
|Pittsburgh
|53
|31
|14
|8
|70
|174
|146
|Washington
|53
|28
|16
|9
|65
|172
|149
|Columbus
|52
|27
|24
|1
|55
|173
|190
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|19
|20
|8
|46
|119
|132
|New Jersey
|52
|18
|29
|5
|41
|157
|191
|Philadelphia
|51
|15
|26
|10
|40
|129
|180
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|51
|37
|10
|4
|78
|204
|145
|St. Louis
|51
|31
|14
|6
|68
|184
|141
|Minnesota
|49
|31
|15
|3
|65
|187
|150
|Nashville
|52
|30
|18
|4
|64
|161
|148
|Dallas
|51
|28
|20
|3
|59
|147
|149
|Winnipeg
|51
|22
|20
|9
|53
|147
|153
|Chicago
|53
|19
|26
|8
|46
|134
|181
|Arizona
|51
|13
|34
|4
|30
|116
|189
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|50
|30
|14
|6
|66
|170
|121
|Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|169
|150
|Los Angeles
|51
|27
|17
|7
|61
|150
|143
|Edmonton
|51
|28
|20
|3
|59
|171
|166
|Anaheim
|53
|25
|19
|9
|59
|160
|161
|Vancouver
|53
|25
|22
|6
|56
|147
|149
|San Jose
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|138
|161
|Seattle
|54
|16
|33
|5
|37
|139
|193
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday
Columbus 6, Florida 3
Toronto 3, Minnesota 1
New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1
Nashville 2, Dallas 1, SO
Boston 3, Seattle 2, OT
Vancouver 7, Calgary 1
San Jose 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Friday
Carolina 4, Columbus 0
St. Louis 5, Buffalo 3
Chicago 8, New Jersey 5
Winnipeg at Colorado, late
Vegas at Arizona, late
Los Angeles at Anaheim, late
Today
Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Monday
Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|40
|25
|12
|3
|0
|53
|144
|111
|Reading
|44
|25
|12
|6
|1
|57
|158
|134
|Trois-Rivieres
|41
|22
|15
|3
|1
|48
|151
|138
|Worcester
|44
|21
|20
|2
|1
|45
|153
|153
|Maine
|47
|21
|20
|4
|2
|48
|141
|163
|Adirondack
|42
|16
|24
|2
|0
|34
|122
|158
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|48
|30
|14
|2
|2
|64
|142
|114
|Florida
|51
|28
|15
|4
|4
|64
|172
|134
|Atlanta
|51
|30
|17
|3
|1
|64
|153
|128
|Orlando
|48
|25
|20
|3
|0
|53
|136
|150
|Greenville
|45
|16
|22
|4
|3
|39
|125
|141
|S. Carolina
|49
|17
|27
|5
|0
|39
|120
|165
|Norfolk
|48
|17
|27
|2
|2
|38
|123
|177
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|46
|33
|10
|1
|2
|69
|176
|124
|Wheeling
|48
|28
|19
|1
|0
|57
|167
|155
|KOMETS
|49
|25
|18
|5
|1
|56
|173
|152
|Cincinnati
|49
|26
|20
|3
|0
|55
|170
|152
|Kalamazoo
|48
|24
|24
|0
|0
|48
|152
|169
|Iowa
|52
|22
|23
|6
|1
|51
|161
|187
|Indy
|50
|21
|24
|2
|3
|47
|153
|167
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|50
|30
|17
|2
|1
|63
|172
|158
|Idaho
|51
|28
|20
|2
|1
|59
|154
|126
|Rapid City
|52
|26
|19
|4
|3
|59
|164
|166
|Tulsa
|49
|24
|22
|1
|2
|51
|142
|153
|Allen
|48
|21
|21
|5
|1
|48
|156
|168
|Wichita
|52
|22
|23
|7
|0
|51
|153
|172
|Kansas City
|50
|23
|24
|2
|1
|49
|150
|168
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday
Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1
Atlanta 6, South Carolina 2
Cincinnati 3, Allen 2
Friday
Florida 3, Jacksonville 2, SO
Maine 7, Adirondack 1
Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1
Reading 6, Indy 2
Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 3
Toledo 3, Wichita 1
Atlanta 4, Norfolk 1
KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City 6, Tulsa 1
Utah 4, Kansas City 2
Worcester at Idaho, late
Today
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
KOMETS at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday
Allen at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Reading at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
HEARTLANDERS 4,
KOMETS 2
|Fort Wayne
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
|Iowa
|2
|0
|2
|—
|4
1st Period—1, Iowa, Sokay 9 (Smith, Zmolek), 4:34. 2, Fort Wayne, McCallum 11 17:04. 3, Iowa, Stallard 10 (Oliver, Sokay), 17:58. Penalties—Boudrias Fw (fighting - major), 11:29; Zmolek Ia (fighting - major), 11:29.
2nd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Corrin Fw (fighting - major), 3:40; Nogard Ia (fighting - major), 3:40; Miura Ia (tripping), 5:35; Pochiro Fw (roughing), 11:28; Nogard Ia (roughing), 11:28; Zmolek Ia (cross-checking), 13:45; Pochiro Fw (roughing), 18:52.
3rd Period—4, Iowa, Smith 17 (Oliver), 0:50 (PP). 5, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 19 5:17 (SH). 6, Iowa, Smith 18 (Oliver, Kuffner), 11:06 (PP). Penalties—Tolkinen Fw (interference), 4:50; Corrin Fw (tripping), 10:10; Pochiro Fw (roughing), 13:22; Russell Ia (slashing), 16:28; McCallum Fw (tripping), 18:32; Russell Ia (slashing), 19:40.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 14-12-6-32. Iowa 12-8-14-34.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 5; Iowa 2 / 6.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey 11-4-2-0 (34 shots-30 saves). Iowa, Kaczperski 5-4-1-0 (32 shots-30 saves).
A—2,412.
Referee—Rocco Stachowiak. Linesmen—Quinn Schafer, Greg Offerman.
