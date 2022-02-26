Saturday, February 26, 2022 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
Today
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at LA FC, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Austin, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at D.C. United, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 6 p.m.
New York at San Jose, 6 p.m.
New England at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Montreal at Orlando, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
N.Y. City at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.
Salt Lake at Houston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 8 p.m.
