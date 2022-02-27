Sunday, February 27, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|Boston
|36
|26
|.581
|1½
|Toronto
|32
|27
|.542
|4
|Brooklyn
|31
|29
|.517
|5½
|New York
|25
|35
|.417
|11½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|40
|21
|.656
|—
|Charlotte
|30
|31
|.492
|10
|Atlanta
|29
|31
|.483
|10½
|Washington
|27
|33
|.450
|12½
|Orlando
|14
|47
|.230
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|22
|.639
|—
|Cleveland
|36
|24
|.600
|2½
|Milwaukee
|36
|24
|.600
|2½
|Indiana
|20
|41
|.328
|19
|Detroit
|14
|46
|.233
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|42
|20
|.677
|—
|Dallas
|35
|25
|.583
|6
|New Orleans
|24
|36
|.400
|17
|San Antonio
|24
|37
|.393
|17½
|Houston
|15
|44
|.254
|25½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|37
|22
|.627
|—
|Denver
|34
|25
|.576
|3
|Minnesota
|32
|29
|.525
|6
|Portland
|25
|35
|.417
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|19
|41
|.317
|18½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|49
|11
|.817
|—
|Golden State
|43
|17
|.717
|6
|L.A. Clippers
|31
|31
|.500
|19
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|32
|.458
|21½
|Sacramento
|22
|39
|.361
|27½
Friday
Orlando 119, Houston 111
Oklahoma City 129, Indiana 125, OT
San Antonio 157, Washington 153, 2OT
Charlotte 125, Toronto 93
Miami 115, New York 100
Philadelphia 133, Minnesota 102
Utah 114, Dallas 109
New Orleans 117, Phoenix 102
L.A. Clippers 105, L.A. Lakers 102
Saturday
Boston 113, Detroit 104
Atlanta 127, Toronto 100
Cleveland 92, Washington 86
Memphis 116, Chicago 110
Miami 133, San Antonio 129
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, late
Sacramento at Denver, late
Today
Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
G League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Raptors
|15
|6
|.714
|½
|Delaware
|12
|5
|.706
|1½
|Capital City
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|Long Island
|13
|8
|.619
|2½
|Westchester
|10
|8
|.556
|4
|Grand Rapids
|11
|9
|.550
|4
|Maine
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|Windy City
|9
|11
|.450
|6
|MAD ANTS
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|College Park
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Wisconsin
|7
|12
|.368
|7½
|Greensboro
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|Lakeland
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|Cleveland
|2
|14
|.125
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Agua Caliente
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|South Bay
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|Birmingham
|10
|7
|.588
|3½
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Austin
|8
|7
|.533
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Stockton
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Texas
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|Sioux Falls
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|7
|12
|.368
|7½
|Memphis
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|Salt Lake City
|4
|14
|.222
|10
Friday
Capital City 112, Cleveland 111
Raptors 130, Greensboro 115
Austin 114, Memphis 105
Rio Grande Valley 126, Okla. City 118
Saturday
Delaware 113, College Park 102
Grand Rapids 122, Greensboro 106
Windy City 127, Maine 94
Sioux Falls 101, Memphis 96
Stockton 119, South Bay 105
Westchester 105, Wisconsin 100
Rio Grande Valley 137, Texas 110
Birmingham at Santa Cruz, late
Today
MAD ANTS at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Motor City at Long Island, 6 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story