Sunday, February 27, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 36 23 .610
Boston 36 26 .581
Toronto 32 27 .542 4
Brooklyn 31 29 .517
New York 25 35 .417 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 40 21 .656
Charlotte 30 31 .492 10
Atlanta 29 31 .483 10½
Washington 27 33 .450 12½
Orlando 14 47 .230 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 39 22 .639
Cleveland 36 24 .600
Milwaukee 36 24 .600
Indiana 20 41 .328 19
Detroit 14 46 .233 24½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 42 20 .677
Dallas 35 25 .583 6
New Orleans 24 36 .400 17
San Antonio 24 37 .393 17½
Houston 15 44 .254 25½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 37 22 .627
Denver 34 25 .576 3
Minnesota 32 29 .525 6
Portland 25 35 .417 12½
Oklahoma City 19 41 .317 18½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 49 11 .817
Golden State 43 17 .717 6
L.A. Clippers 31 31 .500 19
L.A. Lakers 27 32 .458 21½
Sacramento 22 39 .361 27½

Friday

Orlando 119, Houston 111

Oklahoma City 129, Indiana 125, OT

San Antonio 157, Washington 153, 2OT

Charlotte 125, Toronto 93

Miami 115, New York 100

Philadelphia 133, Minnesota 102

Utah 114, Dallas 109

New Orleans 117, Phoenix 102

L.A. Clippers 105, L.A. Lakers 102

Saturday

Boston 113, Detroit 104

Atlanta 127, Toronto 100

Cleveland 92, Washington 86

Memphis 116, Chicago 110

Miami 133, San Antonio 129

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, late

Sacramento at Denver, late

Today

Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

G League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 14 4 .778
Raptors 15 6 .714 ½
Delaware 12 5 .706
Capital City 12 6 .667 2
Long Island 13 8 .619
Westchester 10 8 .556 4
Grand Rapids 11 9 .550 4
Maine 8 9 .471
Windy City 9 11 .450 6
MAD ANTS 8 11 .421
College Park 7 11 .389 7
Wisconsin 7 12 .368
Greensboro 6 12 .333 8
Lakeland 4 12 .250 9
Cleveland 2 14 .125 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 15 5 .750
Agua Caliente 12 6 .667 2
South Bay 12 6 .667 2
Birmingham 10 7 .588
Iowa 9 7 .563 4
Austin 8 7 .533
Oklahoma City 11 11 .500 5
Stockton 10 10 .500 5
Texas 8 10 .444 6
Sioux Falls 9 12 .429
Santa Cruz 7 12 .368
Memphis 6 14 .300 9
Salt Lake City 4 14 .222 10

Friday

Capital City 112, Cleveland 111

Raptors 130, Greensboro 115

Austin 114, Memphis 105

Rio Grande Valley 126, Okla. City 118

Saturday

Delaware 113, College Park 102

Grand Rapids 122, Greensboro 106

Windy City 127, Maine 94

Sioux Falls 101, Memphis 96

Stockton 119, South Bay 105

Westchester 105, Wisconsin 100

Rio Grande Valley 137, Texas 110

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, late

Today

MAD ANTS at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Motor City at Long Island, 6 p.m.

