Sunday, February 27, 2022 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 14 4 .778 23 5 .821
Purdue 13 5 .722 24 5 .828
Illinois 12 5 .706 19 8 .704
Ohio St. 11 5 .688 18 7 .720
Iowa 10 7 .588 20 8 .714
Michigan St. 10 7 .588 19 9 .679
Michigan 9 7 .563 15 11 .577
Rutgers 10 8 .556 16 12 .571
Indiana 8 9 .471 17 10 .630
Penn St. 7 10 .412 12 13 .480
Northwestern 6 12 .333 13 14 .481
Maryland 5 12 .294 13 15 .464
Minnesota 4 13 .235 13 13 .500
Nebraska 1 16 .059 7 21 .250

Friday

Penn St. 67, Northwestern 60

Iowa 88, Nebraska 78

Saturday

Michigan St. 68, Purdue 65

Wisconsin 66, Rutgers 61

Today

Illinois at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 15 3 .833 25 4 .862
Notre Dame 14 4 .778 21 8 .724
North Carolina 13 5 .722 21 8 .724
Miami 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Wake Forest 12 7 .632 22 8 .733
Virginia 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Virginia Tech 10 8 .556 18 11 .621
Syracuse 9 9 .500 15 14 .517
Florida St. 8 10 .444 15 13 .536
Clemson 6 12 .333 14 15 .483
Louisville 6 12 .333 12 16 .429
Boston College 6 12 .333 11 17 .393
Pittsburgh 6 12 .333 11 18 .379
Georgia Tech 4 14 .222 11 18 .379
NC State 4 14 .222 11 18 .379

Saturday

North Carolina 84, NC State 74

Clemson 70, Boston College 60

Virginia Tech 71, Miami 70

Florida St. 64, Virginia 63

Notre Dame 90, Georgia Tech 56

Duke 97, Syracuse 72

Wake Forest 99, Louisville 77

Today

No games scheduled

BIG EAST

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 14 2 .875 24 3 .889
Villanova 14 4 .778 21 7 .750
UConn 11 5 .688 20 7 .741
Creighton 11 6 .647 19 9 .679
Marquette 10 7 .588 18 10 .643
Seton Hall 9 8 .529 18 9 .667
St. John’s 7 9 .438 15 12 .556
Xavier 7 10 .412 17 11 .607
Butler 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
DePaul 4 13 .235 13 14 .481
Georgetown 0 16 .000 6 21 .222

Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday

Marquette 64, Butler 56

Seton Hall 82, Xavier 66

Providence 72, Creighton 51

Today

UConn at Georgetown, noon

St. John’s at DePaul, 5 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 15 6 .714 19 9 .679
PFW 15 6 .714 20 10 .667
N. Kentucky 14 6 .700 18 11 .621
Wright St. 15 7 .682 18 13 .581
Oakland 12 7 .632 19 11 .633
Detroit 10 7 .588 13 14 .481
Youngstown St. 12 9 .571 18 13 .581
Ill.-Chicago 9 10 .474 13 15 .464
Milwaukee 8 14 .364 10 21 .323
Robert Morris 5 16 .238 7 23 .233
Green Bay 4 16 .200 5 24 .172
IUPUI 1 16 .059 3 25 .107

Saturday*

PFW 81, Detroit 78

Oakland 65, Cleveland St. 57

Green Bay 67, IUPUI 41

N. Kentucky 75, Youngstown St. 61

Wright St. 71, Robert Morris 61

Ill.-Chicago 71, Milwaukee 58

*End of regular season

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 15 3 .833 23 6 .793
Ohio 14 4 .778 23 6 .793
Kent St. 14 4 .778 19 9 .679
Buffalo 13 4 .765 19 8 .704
Akron 12 6 .667 19 9 .679
Ball St. 8 9 .471 13 15 .464
Cent. Michigan 6 10 .375 7 20 .259
Miami (Ohio) 6 12 .333 12 17 .414
Bowling Green 5 13 .278 12 17 .414
E. Michigan 5 13 .278 10 19 .345
N. Illinois 5 13 .278 8 20 .286
W. Michigan 3 15 .167 7 22 .241

Friday

Akron 91, Ohio 83

Saturday

Toledo 88, Miami (Ohio) 73

Buffalo 70, N. Illinois 60

Ball St. 75, E. Michigan 64

W. Michigan 78, Bowling Green 67

Kent St. 73, Cent. Michigan 71

Today

No games scheduled

MICHIGAN ST. 68,

No. 4 PURDUE 65

PURDUE (24-5): Gillis 0-2 0-0 0, Edey 10-15 5-7 25, Hunter 3-5 3-3 9, Ivey 5-10 5-7 16, Stefanovic 1-6 0-0 2, Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 5-9 1-2 11, Furst 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 14-19 65.

MICHIGAN ST. (19-9): Brown 4-9 2-2 13, Hall 1-4 0-0 2, Marble 5-5 2-4 12, Christie 5-10 0-0 11, Hoggard 5-12 0-2 11, Walker 3-9 0-0 8, Hauser 3-5 0-0 8, Bingham 1-3 0-0 2, Akins 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-57 5-10 68.

Halftime—Michigan St. 35-33. 3-Point Goals—Purdue 1-9 (Ivey 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Gillis 0-2, Stefanovic 0-3), Michigan St. 9-20 (Brown 3-5, Hauser 2-3, Walker 2-4, Hoggard 1-2, Christie 1-3, Bingham 0-1, Hall 0-2). Fouled Out—Gillis. Rebounds—Purdue 26 (Gillis 7), Michigan St. 22 (Hall, Marble, Christie, Hoggard, Hauser, Bingham 3). Assists—Purdue 12 (Stefanovic 4), Michigan St. 20 (Hoggard 6). Total Fouls—Purdue 15, Michigan St. 17. A—14,797 (16,280).

NOTRE DAME 90, GEORGIA TECH 56

GEORGIA TECH (11-18): Howard 5-10 0-1 10, K.Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Devoe 3-10 1-4 7, Sturdivant 3-7 4-4 11, Usher 6-8 4-4 16, Kelly 3-10 0-0 9, Coleman 0-8 1-2 1, J.Moore 1-5 0-1 2. Totals 21-61 10-16 56.

NOTRE DAME (21-8): Atkinson 5-13 0-0 10, Goodwin 6-8 2-2 17, Hubb 5-6 0-0 13, Ryan 3-4 0-0 8, Wesley 5-9 3-6 15, Laszewski 3-7 2-2 8, Wertz 3-5 0-0 9, Konieczny 2-3 0-0 4, Morgan 0-1 6-6 6, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Zona 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-56 13-16 90.

Halftime—Notre Dame 46-27. 3-Point Goals—Georgia Tech 4-20 (Kelly 3-8, Sturdivant 1-2, J.Moore 0-1, Devoe 0-3, Coleman 0-6), Notre Dame 13-23 (Hubb 3-4, Wertz 3-4, Goodwin 3-5, Ryan 2-3, Wesley 2-5, Laszewski 0-2). Rebounds—Georgia Tech 26 (Howard 8), Notre Dame 41 (Ryan 10). Assists—Georgia Tech 8 (Devoe 4), Notre Dame 21 (Hubb 6). Total Fouls—Georgia Tech 14, Notre Dame 16.

MARQUETTE 64,

BUTLER 56

BUTLER (13-17): Golden 6-10 0-0 14, Nze 5-9 1-2 11, Harris 0-6 0-0 0, Hodges 3-10 2-5 9, Thompson 4-6 3-5 12, Lukosius 0-5 2-2 2, Taylor 2-7 1-2 5, Groce 1-2 1-2 3, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 10-18 56.

MARQUETTE (18-10): Kuath 2-2 0-0 4, Lewis 4-14 3-3 11, Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Kolek 2-5 0-0 5, Morsell 5-11 4-6 16, Ighodaro 1-2 2-2 4, Prosper 1-4 0-0 2, Elliott 2-7 3-4 7, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 5, Joplin 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 23-56 12-15 64.

Halftime—Butler 33-30. 3-Point Goals—Butler 4-23 (Golden 2-5, Thompson 1-1, Hodges 1-5, Groce 0-1, Lukosius 0-2, Nze 0-2, Harris 0-4, Taylor 0-3), Marquette 6-24 (Morsell 2-4, Mitchell 1-1, Joplin 1-2, Jones 1-3, Kolek 1-3, Elliott 0-2, Prosper 0-3, Lewis 0-6). Rebounds—Butler 38 (Nze 11), Marquette 27 (Lewis 7). Assists—Butler 17 (Thompson 6), Marquette 11 (Kolek 5). Total Fouls—Butler 17, Marquette 17. A—17,504 (17,500).

PFW 81, DETROIT 78

PFW (20-10): Kpedi 5-7 0-1 10, Planutis 3-6 2-2 11, Chong Qui 1-3 0-2 3, Godfrey 5-7 4-5 16, Pipkins 5-12 2-4 12, Billups 5-8 4-6 18, Peterson 3-4 0-0 7, DeJurnett 2-3 0-0 4, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-50 12-20 81.

DETROIT (13-14): Isiani 2-5 0-0 6, Waterman 5-10 0-2 13, Davis 8-19 5-6 26, Harvey 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 5-10 8-9 21, McAdoo 3-5 0-0 8, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-51 13-17 78.

Halftime—PFW 45-37. 3-Point Goals—PFW 11-22 (Billups 4-7, Planutis 3-6, Godfrey 2-3, Chong Qui 1-1, Peterson 1-2, Pipkins 0-3), Detroit 15-32 (Davis 5-10, Johnson 3-5, Waterman 3-8, McAdoo 2-4, Isiani 2-5). Fouled Out—Waterman. Rebounds—PFW 23 (Kpedi, Billups 6), Detroit 30 (Waterman 8). Assists—PFW 18 (Godfrey 5), Detroit 15 (Johnson, McAdoo 4). Total Fouls—PFW 18, Detroit 18. A—2,524 (8,295).

BALL ST. 75,

E. MICHIGAN 64

E. MICHIGAN (10-19): N.Scott 1-5 0-0 3, Njie 2-3 0-0 4, Farrakhan 10-21 4-4 27, M.Scott 4-15 3-3 15, Spottsville 1-4 0-1 2, Golson 2-5 4-5 8, Savicevic 0-1 0-0 0, Binelli 2-6 0-0 5, Okongo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 11-13 64.

BALL ST. (13-15): Thomas 4-14 2-4 12, Sparks 6-7 5-7 17, Bumbalough 3-7 1-1 8, Cochran 2-8 1-2 5, Jacobs 4-7 4-6 14, Sellers 5-8 0-0 12, Brown 1-4 0-0 3, B.Jihad 0-4 2-2 2, Pearson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-62 15-22 75.

Halftime—32-32. 3-Point Goals—E. Michigan 9-33 (M.Scott 4-11, Farrakhan 3-9, Binelli 1-5, N.Scott 1-5, Golson 0-1, Savicevic 0-1, Spottsville 0-1), Ball St. 8-28 (Jacobs 2-3, Sellers 2-3, Thomas 2-11, Brown 1-2, Bumbalough 1-5, Cochran 0-1, Pearson 0-1, B.Jihad 0-2). Fouled Out—Golson. Rebounds—E. Michigan 34 (N.Scott 8), Ball St. 37 (Sparks 10). Assists—E. Michigan 9 (Spottsville 3), Ball St. 15 (Thomas, Bumbalough 3). Total Fouls—E. Michigan 21, Ball St. 17. A—4,576 (11,500).

CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Saturday

Grace 84, Indiana Wesleyan 76

Marian 75, Huntington 71

Championship

Tuesday

Grace at Marian, 7 p.m.

GRACE 84, INDIANA WESLEYAN 76

Grace 36 48 84
Ind. Wesleyan 35 41 76

Grace: Davidson 21, J. Gibbs 13, Wadding 11, Malone 11, Gill 9, C. Gibbs 8, Scott 6, Stoltzfus 3, Graber 2

Indiana Wesleyan: Piercefield 20, Maxwell 19, Largey 17, Adetukasi 9, Kliewer 5, Stauffer 4, Thompson III 2

MARIAN 75, HUNTINGTON 71

Huntington 31 40 71
Marian 37 38 75

Marian: Harvey 18, Gohmann 15, Stewart 14, Wiley 11, Johnson 8, Langkabel 9

Huntington: Goodline 25, Pulver 13, West 12, Humrichous 5, Middlesworth 4, Sparks 12

WHAC TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Saturday

Lourdes 89, Indiana Tech 79

Madonna 103, Cornerstone 102, OT

Championship

Monday

Lourdes at Madonna, 7 p.m.

LOURDES 89, INDIANA TECH 79

Lourdes 40 49 89
Indiana Tech 40 39 79

Lourdes: Holifield 20, Elmore 5, Anderson 28, White 2, Welch 18, Swain 5, Lauf 11

Indiana Tech: Stein 17, McKinney 9, Lehrman 15, B. Davison 20, Helm 9, J. Davison 5, Kline 2, Luciani 2

MIAA TOURNAMENT

Championship

Saturday

Hope 76, Calvin 68

WOMEN

BIG TEN

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 13 3 .813 22 4 .846
Ohio St. 13 4 .765 21 5 .808
Maryland 13 4 .765 21 7 .750
Iowa 13 4 .765 19 7 .731
Indiana 11 5 .688 19 7 .731
Nebraska 10 7 .588 21 7 .750
Northwestern 8 7 .533 16 10 .615
Michigan St. 8 8 .500 14 13 .519
Purdue 7 10 .412 16 12 .571
Minnesota 6 11 .353 13 16 .448
Penn St. 5 12 .294 11 16 .407
Wisconsin 4 13 .235 7 20 .259
Rutgers 2 14 .125 9 19 .321
Illinois 1 12 .077 6 18 .250

Friday

Maryland 67, Indiana 64

Saturday

No games scheduled

Today*

Wisconsin at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn St., 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Illinois, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC State 16 1 .941 25 3 .893
Louisville 15 2 .882 24 3 .889
Notre Dame 13 4 .765 21 6 .778
Virginia Tech 13 4 .765 21 7 .750
North Carolina 12 5 .706 22 5 .815
Georgia Tech 10 7 .588 19 9 .679
Boston College 9 8 .529 18 10 .643
Miami 9 8 .529 16 11 .593
Florida State 9 8 .529 15 12 .556
Duke 7 10 .412 16 11 .593
Wake Forest 4 13 .235 14 14 .500
Syracuse 4 13 .235 11 16 .407
Clemson 3 14 .176 9 19 .321
Pitt 2 15 .118 11 17 .393
Virginia 2 16 .111 5 21 .192

Saturday

No games scheduled

Today*

Louisville at Notre Dame, noon

Boston College at Syracuse, noon

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Clemson at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

NC State at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
IUPUI 18 4 .818 21 6 .778
Youngstown St. 18 4 .818 24 5 .828
Green Bay 15 4 .789 19 6 .760
Cleveland St. 14 6 .700 19 7 .731
N. Kentucky 14 6 .700 20 7 .741
Milwaukee 13 9 .591 14 15 .483
Oakland 11 9 .550 13 14 .481
Robert Morris 11 11 .500 13 14 .481
PFW 7 14 .333 9 20 .310
Wright St. 3 18 .143 4 22 .154
Ill.-Chicago 1 20 .048 2 24 .077
Detroit 1 21 .045 1 28 .034

Saturday*

Milwaukee 53, PFW 51

N. Kentucky 67, Detroit 44

IUPUI 73, Robert Morris 40

Oakland 51, Wright St. 40

Green Bay 66, Cleveland St. 64

Youngstown St. 61, Ill.-Chicago 54

*End of regular season

HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

First Round

Tuesday

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wright St. at Oakland, 5:30 p.m.

PFW at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 17 1 .944 23 4 .852
Buffalo 14 4 .778 20 8 .714
Akron 12 6 .667 15 9 .625
N. Illinois 10 8 .556 13 13 .500
Ball St. 9 8 .529 16 11 .593
Kent St. 9 9 .500 17 10 .630
W. Michigan 9 9 .500 15 12 .556
Bowling Green 9 9 .500 14 13 .519
Ohio 8 9 .471 14 12 .538
Miami (Ohio) 4 14 .222 8 19 .296
E. Michigan 4 14 .222 7 18 .280
Cent. Michigan 2 16 .111 4 23 .148

Saturday

N. Illinois 77, Ball St. 72

Buffalo 82, Kent St. 64

Akron 88, Ohio 77

Toledo 75, E. Michigan 51

W. Michigan 68, Cent. Michigan 49

Bowling Green 81, Miami (Ohio) 76

Today

No games scheduled

MILWAUKEE 53,

PFW 51

MILWAUKEE (14-15): Wittmershaus 2-5 4-4 8, Walstad 2-6 2-2 6, Staver 0-5 2-4 2, Schmelzer 6-13 0-0 15, Santoro 2-6 1-2 5, Cera 2-5 0-0 4, Donaldson 0-0 0-0 0, McGlone 2-2 0-0 4, Nead 4-5 0-0 9, Crowley 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 9-12 53.

PFW (9-20): Sellers 3-11 0-0 8, Bromenschenkel 2-5 0-0 5, Starks 3-15 0-0 6, Stupp 3-5 2-2 10, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Ott 2-7 0-0 5, Emmerson 0-4 0-0 0, Stephens 5-7 3-3 13, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 20-59 5-5 51.

Milwaukee 14 17 13 9 53
PFW 13 6 12 20 51

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 4-13 (Walstad 0-1, Staver 0-3, Schmelzer 3-6, Cera 0-1, Nead 1-2), PFW 6-20 (Sellers 2-4, Bromenschenkel 1-1, Starks 0-5, Stupp 2-2, Clark 0-2, Ott 1-3, Emmerson 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 38 (Walstad 13), PFW 26 (Stupp 5). Assists—Milwaukee 9 (Schmelzer 3), PFW 10 (Sellers, Starks, Stephens 2). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 12, PFW 13. A—1,021.

N. ILLINOIS 77,

BALL ST. 72

N. ILLINOIS (13-13): Brandon 3-6 0-0 6, Davis 7-13 9-12 23, Marable 5-7 0-0 10, Ahart 5-9 2-2 14, Poisson 4-9 2-4 11, McCrea 3-7 1-2 10, Meinert 0-3 0-0 0, Stonebraker 0-0 0-0 0, Castro 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-55 14-20 77.

BALL ST. (16-11): Latimer 1-4 2-2 4, Dis Agustsdottir 7-13 0-0 20, Freeman 1-7 0-0 2, Becki 7-13 1-1 19, Kiefer 5-11 0-0 11, Subirats 1-3 0-0 2, Puiggros 3-8 0-0 8, Rauch 1-1 2-2 4, Bischoff 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-62 5-5 72.

N. Illinois 13 13 29 22 77
Ball St. 17 14 12 29 72

3-Point Goals—N. Illinois 7-20 (Brandon 0-2, Ahart 2-5, Poisson 1-5, McCrea 3-7, Cstro 1-1), Ball St. 13-37 (Latimer 0-1, Dis Agustsdottir 6-11, Freeman 0-4, Becki 4-9, Kiefer 1-5, Subirats 0-1, Puiggros 2-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—N. Illinois 37 (Davis 13), Ball St. 28 (Kiefer 7). Assists—N. Illinois 11 (Marable 5), Ball St. 20 (Freeman 8). Total Fouls—N. Illinois 7, Ball St. 14. A—1,412.

CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Championship

Monday

Marian at Indiana Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

WHAC TOURNAMENT

Championship

Tuesday

Rochester at Indiana Tech, 6 p.m.

MIAA TOURNAMENT

Championship

Saturday

Hope 54, Trine 50

HOPE 54, TRINE 50

Hope 18 13 6 17 54
Trine 12 13 11 14 50

Hope: Voskuil 7, DeSmit 6, Schoonveld 8, Muller 15, Morehouse 3, Baguley 2, McKinney 13

Trine: Taylor 6, Ardis 6, Wildman 7, K. Sloneker 2, Bieniewicz 17, K. Argyle 2, S. Sloneker 2, Wagner 3, Stewart 5

