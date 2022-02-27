Sunday, February 27, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|5
|.821
|Purdue
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|5
|.828
|Illinois
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|8
|.704
|Ohio St.
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|7
|.720
|Iowa
|10
|7
|.588
|20
|8
|.714
|Michigan St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Michigan
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|11
|.577
|Rutgers
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|12
|.571
|Indiana
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|10
|.630
|Penn St.
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|13
|.480
|Northwestern
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|14
|.481
|Maryland
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|13
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|21
|.250
Friday
Penn St. 67, Northwestern 60
Iowa 88, Nebraska 78
Saturday
Michigan St. 68, Purdue 65
Wisconsin 66, Rutgers 61
Today
Illinois at Michigan, 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|4
|.862
|Notre Dame
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|North Carolina
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Miami
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Wake Forest
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|Virginia
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Virginia Tech
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Syracuse
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Florida St.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|13
|.536
|Clemson
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|Louisville
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|Boston College
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|18
|.379
|Georgia Tech
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|18
|.379
|NC State
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|18
|.379
Saturday
North Carolina 84, NC State 74
Clemson 70, Boston College 60
Virginia Tech 71, Miami 70
Florida St. 64, Virginia 63
Notre Dame 90, Georgia Tech 56
Duke 97, Syracuse 72
Wake Forest 99, Louisville 77
Today
No games scheduled
BIG EAST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|3
|.889
|Villanova
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|7
|.750
|UConn
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Creighton
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Marquette
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|10
|.643
|Seton Hall
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|9
|.667
|St. John’s
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|12
|.556
|Xavier
|7
|10
|.412
|17
|11
|.607
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|DePaul
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|14
|.481
|Georgetown
|0
|16
|.000
|6
|21
|.222
Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday
Marquette 64, Butler 56
Seton Hall 82, Xavier 66
Providence 72, Creighton 51
Today
UConn at Georgetown, noon
St. John’s at DePaul, 5 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|6
|.714
|19
|9
|.679
|PFW
|15
|6
|.714
|20
|10
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|11
|.621
|Wright St.
|15
|7
|.682
|18
|13
|.581
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|19
|11
|.633
|Detroit
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|14
|.481
|Youngstown St.
|12
|9
|.571
|18
|13
|.581
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|15
|.464
|Milwaukee
|8
|14
|.364
|10
|21
|.323
|Robert Morris
|5
|16
|.238
|7
|23
|.233
|Green Bay
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|24
|.172
|IUPUI
|1
|16
|.059
|3
|25
|.107
Saturday*
PFW 81, Detroit 78
Oakland 65, Cleveland St. 57
Green Bay 67, IUPUI 41
N. Kentucky 75, Youngstown St. 61
Wright St. 71, Robert Morris 61
Ill.-Chicago 71, Milwaukee 58
*End of regular season
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|6
|.793
|Ohio
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Kent St.
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|9
|.679
|Buffalo
|13
|4
|.765
|19
|8
|.704
|Akron
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Ball St.
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|15
|.464
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|20
|.259
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|17
|.414
|Bowling Green
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|17
|.414
|E. Michigan
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|19
|.345
|N. Illinois
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|20
|.286
|W. Michigan
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|22
|.241
Friday
Akron 91, Ohio 83
Saturday
Toledo 88, Miami (Ohio) 73
Buffalo 70, N. Illinois 60
Ball St. 75, E. Michigan 64
W. Michigan 78, Bowling Green 67
Kent St. 73, Cent. Michigan 71
Today
No games scheduled
MICHIGAN ST. 68,
No. 4 PURDUE 65
PURDUE (24-5): Gillis 0-2 0-0 0, Edey 10-15 5-7 25, Hunter 3-5 3-3 9, Ivey 5-10 5-7 16, Stefanovic 1-6 0-0 2, Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 5-9 1-2 11, Furst 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 14-19 65.
MICHIGAN ST. (19-9): Brown 4-9 2-2 13, Hall 1-4 0-0 2, Marble 5-5 2-4 12, Christie 5-10 0-0 11, Hoggard 5-12 0-2 11, Walker 3-9 0-0 8, Hauser 3-5 0-0 8, Bingham 1-3 0-0 2, Akins 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-57 5-10 68.
Halftime—Michigan St. 35-33. 3-Point Goals—Purdue 1-9 (Ivey 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Gillis 0-2, Stefanovic 0-3), Michigan St. 9-20 (Brown 3-5, Hauser 2-3, Walker 2-4, Hoggard 1-2, Christie 1-3, Bingham 0-1, Hall 0-2). Fouled Out—Gillis. Rebounds—Purdue 26 (Gillis 7), Michigan St. 22 (Hall, Marble, Christie, Hoggard, Hauser, Bingham 3). Assists—Purdue 12 (Stefanovic 4), Michigan St. 20 (Hoggard 6). Total Fouls—Purdue 15, Michigan St. 17. A—14,797 (16,280).
NOTRE DAME 90, GEORGIA TECH 56
GEORGIA TECH (11-18): Howard 5-10 0-1 10, K.Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Devoe 3-10 1-4 7, Sturdivant 3-7 4-4 11, Usher 6-8 4-4 16, Kelly 3-10 0-0 9, Coleman 0-8 1-2 1, J.Moore 1-5 0-1 2. Totals 21-61 10-16 56.
NOTRE DAME (21-8): Atkinson 5-13 0-0 10, Goodwin 6-8 2-2 17, Hubb 5-6 0-0 13, Ryan 3-4 0-0 8, Wesley 5-9 3-6 15, Laszewski 3-7 2-2 8, Wertz 3-5 0-0 9, Konieczny 2-3 0-0 4, Morgan 0-1 6-6 6, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Zona 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-56 13-16 90.
Halftime—Notre Dame 46-27. 3-Point Goals—Georgia Tech 4-20 (Kelly 3-8, Sturdivant 1-2, J.Moore 0-1, Devoe 0-3, Coleman 0-6), Notre Dame 13-23 (Hubb 3-4, Wertz 3-4, Goodwin 3-5, Ryan 2-3, Wesley 2-5, Laszewski 0-2). Rebounds—Georgia Tech 26 (Howard 8), Notre Dame 41 (Ryan 10). Assists—Georgia Tech 8 (Devoe 4), Notre Dame 21 (Hubb 6). Total Fouls—Georgia Tech 14, Notre Dame 16.
MARQUETTE 64,
BUTLER 56
BUTLER (13-17): Golden 6-10 0-0 14, Nze 5-9 1-2 11, Harris 0-6 0-0 0, Hodges 3-10 2-5 9, Thompson 4-6 3-5 12, Lukosius 0-5 2-2 2, Taylor 2-7 1-2 5, Groce 1-2 1-2 3, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 10-18 56.
MARQUETTE (18-10): Kuath 2-2 0-0 4, Lewis 4-14 3-3 11, Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Kolek 2-5 0-0 5, Morsell 5-11 4-6 16, Ighodaro 1-2 2-2 4, Prosper 1-4 0-0 2, Elliott 2-7 3-4 7, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 5, Joplin 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 23-56 12-15 64.
Halftime—Butler 33-30. 3-Point Goals—Butler 4-23 (Golden 2-5, Thompson 1-1, Hodges 1-5, Groce 0-1, Lukosius 0-2, Nze 0-2, Harris 0-4, Taylor 0-3), Marquette 6-24 (Morsell 2-4, Mitchell 1-1, Joplin 1-2, Jones 1-3, Kolek 1-3, Elliott 0-2, Prosper 0-3, Lewis 0-6). Rebounds—Butler 38 (Nze 11), Marquette 27 (Lewis 7). Assists—Butler 17 (Thompson 6), Marquette 11 (Kolek 5). Total Fouls—Butler 17, Marquette 17. A—17,504 (17,500).
PFW 81, DETROIT 78
PFW (20-10): Kpedi 5-7 0-1 10, Planutis 3-6 2-2 11, Chong Qui 1-3 0-2 3, Godfrey 5-7 4-5 16, Pipkins 5-12 2-4 12, Billups 5-8 4-6 18, Peterson 3-4 0-0 7, DeJurnett 2-3 0-0 4, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-50 12-20 81.
DETROIT (13-14): Isiani 2-5 0-0 6, Waterman 5-10 0-2 13, Davis 8-19 5-6 26, Harvey 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 5-10 8-9 21, McAdoo 3-5 0-0 8, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-51 13-17 78.
Halftime—PFW 45-37. 3-Point Goals—PFW 11-22 (Billups 4-7, Planutis 3-6, Godfrey 2-3, Chong Qui 1-1, Peterson 1-2, Pipkins 0-3), Detroit 15-32 (Davis 5-10, Johnson 3-5, Waterman 3-8, McAdoo 2-4, Isiani 2-5). Fouled Out—Waterman. Rebounds—PFW 23 (Kpedi, Billups 6), Detroit 30 (Waterman 8). Assists—PFW 18 (Godfrey 5), Detroit 15 (Johnson, McAdoo 4). Total Fouls—PFW 18, Detroit 18. A—2,524 (8,295).
BALL ST. 75,
E. MICHIGAN 64
E. MICHIGAN (10-19): N.Scott 1-5 0-0 3, Njie 2-3 0-0 4, Farrakhan 10-21 4-4 27, M.Scott 4-15 3-3 15, Spottsville 1-4 0-1 2, Golson 2-5 4-5 8, Savicevic 0-1 0-0 0, Binelli 2-6 0-0 5, Okongo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 11-13 64.
BALL ST. (13-15): Thomas 4-14 2-4 12, Sparks 6-7 5-7 17, Bumbalough 3-7 1-1 8, Cochran 2-8 1-2 5, Jacobs 4-7 4-6 14, Sellers 5-8 0-0 12, Brown 1-4 0-0 3, B.Jihad 0-4 2-2 2, Pearson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-62 15-22 75.
Halftime—32-32. 3-Point Goals—E. Michigan 9-33 (M.Scott 4-11, Farrakhan 3-9, Binelli 1-5, N.Scott 1-5, Golson 0-1, Savicevic 0-1, Spottsville 0-1), Ball St. 8-28 (Jacobs 2-3, Sellers 2-3, Thomas 2-11, Brown 1-2, Bumbalough 1-5, Cochran 0-1, Pearson 0-1, B.Jihad 0-2). Fouled Out—Golson. Rebounds—E. Michigan 34 (N.Scott 8), Ball St. 37 (Sparks 10). Assists—E. Michigan 9 (Spottsville 3), Ball St. 15 (Thomas, Bumbalough 3). Total Fouls—E. Michigan 21, Ball St. 17. A—4,576 (11,500).
CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Saturday
Grace 84, Indiana Wesleyan 76
Marian 75, Huntington 71
Championship
Tuesday
Grace at Marian, 7 p.m.
GRACE 84, INDIANA WESLEYAN 76
|Grace
|36
|48
|—
|84
|Ind. Wesleyan
|35
|41
|—
|76
Grace: Davidson 21, J. Gibbs 13, Wadding 11, Malone 11, Gill 9, C. Gibbs 8, Scott 6, Stoltzfus 3, Graber 2
Indiana Wesleyan: Piercefield 20, Maxwell 19, Largey 17, Adetukasi 9, Kliewer 5, Stauffer 4, Thompson III 2
MARIAN 75, HUNTINGTON 71
|Huntington
|31
|40
|—
|71
|Marian
|37
|38
|—
|75
Marian: Harvey 18, Gohmann 15, Stewart 14, Wiley 11, Johnson 8, Langkabel 9
Huntington: Goodline 25, Pulver 13, West 12, Humrichous 5, Middlesworth 4, Sparks 12
WHAC TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Saturday
Lourdes 89, Indiana Tech 79
Madonna 103, Cornerstone 102, OT
Championship
Monday
Lourdes at Madonna, 7 p.m.
LOURDES 89, INDIANA TECH 79
|Lourdes
|40
|49
|—
|89
|Indiana Tech
|40
|39
|—
|79
Lourdes: Holifield 20, Elmore 5, Anderson 28, White 2, Welch 18, Swain 5, Lauf 11
Indiana Tech: Stein 17, McKinney 9, Lehrman 15, B. Davison 20, Helm 9, J. Davison 5, Kline 2, Luciani 2
MIAA TOURNAMENT
Championship
Saturday
Hope 76, Calvin 68
WOMEN
BIG TEN
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|4
|.846
|Ohio St.
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|5
|.808
|Maryland
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|7
|.750
|Iowa
|13
|4
|.765
|19
|7
|.731
|Indiana
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|7
|.731
|Nebraska
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|7
|.750
|Northwestern
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Michigan St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Purdue
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|12
|.571
|Minnesota
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|16
|.448
|Penn St.
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|16
|.407
|Wisconsin
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|20
|.259
|Rutgers
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|19
|.321
|Illinois
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|18
|.250
Friday
Maryland 67, Indiana 64
Saturday
No games scheduled
Today*
Wisconsin at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Illinois, 3 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC State
|16
|1
|.941
|25
|3
|.893
|Louisville
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|3
|.889
|Notre Dame
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|6
|.778
|Virginia Tech
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|7
|.750
|North Carolina
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|5
|.815
|Georgia Tech
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Boston College
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|10
|.643
|Miami
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|11
|.593
|Florida State
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|12
|.556
|Duke
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|11
|.593
|Wake Forest
|4
|13
|.235
|14
|14
|.500
|Syracuse
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|16
|.407
|Clemson
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|19
|.321
|Pitt
|2
|15
|.118
|11
|17
|.393
|Virginia
|2
|16
|.111
|5
|21
|.192
Saturday
No games scheduled
Today*
Louisville at Notre Dame, noon
Boston College at Syracuse, noon
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Clemson at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
NC State at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|IUPUI
|18
|4
|.818
|21
|6
|.778
|Youngstown St.
|18
|4
|.818
|24
|5
|.828
|Green Bay
|15
|4
|.789
|19
|6
|.760
|Cleveland St.
|14
|6
|.700
|19
|7
|.731
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|20
|7
|.741
|Milwaukee
|13
|9
|.591
|14
|15
|.483
|Oakland
|11
|9
|.550
|13
|14
|.481
|Robert Morris
|11
|11
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|PFW
|7
|14
|.333
|9
|20
|.310
|Wright St.
|3
|18
|.143
|4
|22
|.154
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|20
|.048
|2
|24
|.077
|Detroit
|1
|21
|.045
|1
|28
|.034
Saturday*
Milwaukee 53, PFW 51
N. Kentucky 67, Detroit 44
IUPUI 73, Robert Morris 40
Oakland 51, Wright St. 40
Green Bay 66, Cleveland St. 64
Youngstown St. 61, Ill.-Chicago 54
*End of regular season
HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
First Round
Tuesday
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Wright St. at Oakland, 5:30 p.m.
PFW at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|17
|1
|.944
|23
|4
|.852
|Buffalo
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|8
|.714
|Akron
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|9
|.625
|N. Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|13
|.500
|Ball St.
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|11
|.593
|Kent St.
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|W. Michigan
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Bowling Green
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Ohio
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|12
|.538
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|19
|.296
|E. Michigan
|4
|14
|.222
|7
|18
|.280
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|16
|.111
|4
|23
|.148
Saturday
N. Illinois 77, Ball St. 72
Buffalo 82, Kent St. 64
Akron 88, Ohio 77
Toledo 75, E. Michigan 51
W. Michigan 68, Cent. Michigan 49
Bowling Green 81, Miami (Ohio) 76
Today
No games scheduled
MILWAUKEE 53,
PFW 51
MILWAUKEE (14-15): Wittmershaus 2-5 4-4 8, Walstad 2-6 2-2 6, Staver 0-5 2-4 2, Schmelzer 6-13 0-0 15, Santoro 2-6 1-2 5, Cera 2-5 0-0 4, Donaldson 0-0 0-0 0, McGlone 2-2 0-0 4, Nead 4-5 0-0 9, Crowley 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 9-12 53.
PFW (9-20): Sellers 3-11 0-0 8, Bromenschenkel 2-5 0-0 5, Starks 3-15 0-0 6, Stupp 3-5 2-2 10, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Ott 2-7 0-0 5, Emmerson 0-4 0-0 0, Stephens 5-7 3-3 13, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 20-59 5-5 51.
|Milwaukee
|14
|17
|13
|9
|—
|53
|PFW
|13
|6
|12
|20
|—
|51
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 4-13 (Walstad 0-1, Staver 0-3, Schmelzer 3-6, Cera 0-1, Nead 1-2), PFW 6-20 (Sellers 2-4, Bromenschenkel 1-1, Starks 0-5, Stupp 2-2, Clark 0-2, Ott 1-3, Emmerson 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 38 (Walstad 13), PFW 26 (Stupp 5). Assists—Milwaukee 9 (Schmelzer 3), PFW 10 (Sellers, Starks, Stephens 2). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 12, PFW 13. A—1,021.
N. ILLINOIS 77,
BALL ST. 72
N. ILLINOIS (13-13): Brandon 3-6 0-0 6, Davis 7-13 9-12 23, Marable 5-7 0-0 10, Ahart 5-9 2-2 14, Poisson 4-9 2-4 11, McCrea 3-7 1-2 10, Meinert 0-3 0-0 0, Stonebraker 0-0 0-0 0, Castro 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-55 14-20 77.
BALL ST. (16-11): Latimer 1-4 2-2 4, Dis Agustsdottir 7-13 0-0 20, Freeman 1-7 0-0 2, Becki 7-13 1-1 19, Kiefer 5-11 0-0 11, Subirats 1-3 0-0 2, Puiggros 3-8 0-0 8, Rauch 1-1 2-2 4, Bischoff 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-62 5-5 72.
|N. Illinois
|13
|13
|29
|22
|—
|77
|Ball St.
|17
|14
|12
|29
|—
|72
3-Point Goals—N. Illinois 7-20 (Brandon 0-2, Ahart 2-5, Poisson 1-5, McCrea 3-7, Cstro 1-1), Ball St. 13-37 (Latimer 0-1, Dis Agustsdottir 6-11, Freeman 0-4, Becki 4-9, Kiefer 1-5, Subirats 0-1, Puiggros 2-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—N. Illinois 37 (Davis 13), Ball St. 28 (Kiefer 7). Assists—N. Illinois 11 (Marable 5), Ball St. 20 (Freeman 8). Total Fouls—N. Illinois 7, Ball St. 14. A—1,412.
CROSSROADS LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Championship
Monday
Marian at Indiana Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
WHAC TOURNAMENT
Championship
Tuesday
Rochester at Indiana Tech, 6 p.m.
MIAA TOURNAMENT
Championship
Saturday
Hope 54, Trine 50
HOPE 54, TRINE 50
|Hope
|18
|13
|6
|17
|—
|54
|Trine
|12
|13
|11
|14
|—
|50
Hope: Voskuil 7, DeSmit 6, Schoonveld 8, Muller 15, Morehouse 3, Baguley 2, McKinney 13
Trine: Taylor 6, Ardis 6, Wildman 7, K. Sloneker 2, Bieniewicz 17, K. Argyle 2, S. Sloneker 2, Wagner 3, Stewart 5
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story